I caught the last 30 minutes of Trump’s press conference in the White House briefing room today about Iran and thought it was the best history lesson and news summary I’ve ever heard. I looked for a transcript but couldn’t find one so I made one myself. You’d think this would be easy to do but it’s not. It’s not perfect but it’s the best I can do. There is so much detail in this briefing that I think it’s important to read it word for word to fully comprehend what happened.

I wish Trump would give a detailed briefing like this every day in the briefing room (with solid questions) instead of us having to wade through the fake news and the fake influencers to figure out what is going on. It’s exhausting.

This press conference was one of the best I’ve ever seen and IMHO should be shown on a loop in primetime and late night TV on every broadcast network and cable network. Enjoy.

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP:

Good afternoon. We have quite a bit to discuss, and we’ll go into detail with the people most involved to give you precise information.

We’re here today to celebrate the success of one of the largest, most complex, and most harrowing combat search-and-rescue missions ever attempted by the military.

Generally, when aircraft are downed in war—especially against a strong and dangerous adversary—rescue operations of this scale are not attempted. Sending large numbers of personnel into hostile territory to recover one or two individuals can result in even greater loss of life. But in this case, we made the decision to proceed. We had exceptional personnel, and, I would say, a measure of luck as well.

This was a historic rescue—one that will be remembered.

Late Thursday night, an American F-15 fighter jet went down deep inside Iranian territory during Operation Epic Fury. Both crew members ejected and landed alive. I was immediately asked to make a decision, and I ordered the U.S. Armed Forces to do whatever was necessary to bring them home.

It was a difficult call. The risks were enormous. But in the United States military, we leave no American behind.

Within hours, 21 military aircraft were deployed into hostile airspace, many flying at very low altitudes under heavy fire. Despite the danger, our forces pressed forward.

The first rescue team successfully located the pilot, who was extracted by an HH-60 Jolly Green II helicopter under direct enemy fire. Remarkably, no one was injured.

The second crew member, a weapons systems officer, had landed miles away and was seriously injured. He found himself in mountainous terrain surrounded by hostile forces, including members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Despite his injuries, he followed his training—moving to higher ground, evading capture, treating his wounds, and transmitting his location using specialized equipment.

We immediately launched a second, much larger operation involving 155 aircraft, including bombers, fighters, tankers, and rescue units. We used deception tactics to mislead enemy forces, creating multiple false locations to divide their attention.

Ultimately, our military executed a precise and coordinated operation—engaging enemy forces, extracting the officer, and exiting Iranian territory without a single casualty.

The officer had evaded capture for nearly 48 hours.

During extraction, we faced additional challenges. The landing zone consisted of wet sand, making takeoff difficult. We had contingency plans in place, including lighter aircraft that ultimately ensured a successful evacuation. Equipment that could not be safely removed was destroyed to prevent it from falling into enemy hands.

The ingenuity and preparation of our forces were extraordinary. Helicopters were reassembled in under 10 minutes. Contingency planning ensured success under the most difficult conditions.

As Commander-in-Chief, I will never forget the risks taken by our service members. Their skill, ingenuity, and courage are unmatched.

I want to thank every member of the U.S. Armed Forces involved in these operations. What they accomplished is not routine—it is exceptional.

Unfortunately, a leak during the mission compromised operational security and increased the danger to our personnel. We are actively investigating and will take appropriate action.

Over the past 37 days, U.S. forces have conducted more than 10,000 combat flights over Iran, striking over 13,000 targets. The downed F-15 was the first manned aircraft lost in this operation.

Despite that, we brought both crew members home safely.

I am incredibly proud of everyone involved.

Now I’d like to introduce the Director of the CIA, John Ratcliffe.

CIA DIRECTOR JOHN RATCLIFFE:

Thank you, Mr. President.

It is an honor to be here to discuss this exceptional mission and recognize the bravery and ingenuity of those who carried it out.

Successful military operations depend on precise intelligence. In this mission, we deployed both human assets and advanced technologies to locate a single individual in vast and hostile terrain.

This was a race against time. In addition to locating our airman, we conducted a deception campaign to mislead Iranian forces.

On Saturday morning, we confirmed that the downed officer was alive and concealed in mountainous terrain. That intelligence enabled the successful execution of the rescue mission later that night.

Following the operation, intelligence indicates that Iranian forces were embarrassed by the outcome.

The professionals at the CIA and Department of Defense deserve immense credit for their execution of this mission. Their skill and dedication are extraordinary.

None of this would have been possible without decisive leadership.

Mr. President, thank you.

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP:

Thank you, John.

To the American people and especially our service members: over this Easter weekend, the United States military demonstrated once again why it is the greatest fighting force in the world.

These were high-risk missions deep inside enemy territory. Our forces acted with speed, precision, and courage.

One of the downed airmen evaded capture for over a day, ultimately transmitting a message: “God is good.”

Shot down on Good Friday, hidden through Saturday, and rescued on Easter Sunday—his story reflects resilience and faith.

Despite extreme conditions and enemy threats, our troops brought every American home safely.

This success is the result of training, technology, and the unwavering commitment to never leave anyone behind.

Our service members performed with extraordinary precision and effectiveness. Their actions turned a potential tragedy into a powerful demonstration of American strength.

To those who executed this mission: your nation stands in awe.

To the rescued airmen and their families: welcome home.

And to our adversaries: the United States military will go anywhere, at any time, to protect its people and complete the mission.

We act with precision. We control the skies. And we succeed.

God bless our troops, and God bless the United States of America.

Thank you.

CHAIRMAN OF THE JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF (GENERAL KANE):

Well, good afternoon everyone. Um, thank you, Mr. President. Thank you, Mr. Secretary.

A note before I start, I know many of you want specific details in these briefings. We will share what we can, but I will retain what I must in the event that we have to go do this again sometime. And I cannot stress the importance, as the president said, around operational security.

The secretary and I will do a more detailed briefing tomorrow morning, and we look forward to sharing the details that we can on Thursday.

The Joint Personnel Recovery Center, which handles the Central Command area of responsibility, declared an isolated personnel recovery event for a US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle, call sign Dude 4, which was down in hostile Iranian territory. The pilot and weapons system officer had both safely ejected and were isolated behind enemy lines.

Following confirmation of active rescue beacons and on the direction of the secretary and by order of the president, a rescue operation was launched with the stated purpose of bringing both Americans home safely.

As the secretary said several hours later on the morning after positively locating the front seater call sign Dude 44 Alpha and aware of an aggressive ongoing search by the enemy a US Central Command plan was approved by the secretary and the president.

Shortly thereafter a US Air Force combat search and rescue task force comprised of A-10 Warthogs in their Sandy role and I’ll describe what that is in a minute. HC-130 Combat King II, HH-60 Jolly Green II helicopters, and Air Force special warfare airmen, a package comprised of combat rescue officers and pararescue-men operators, audaciously penetrated enemy territory in broad daylight to find, fix, and recover Dude 44 Alpha from behind enemy lines.

This was an incredibly dangerous mission, an incredibly dangerous undertaking, but a fulfilled promise made to every American war fighter that you will not be left behind. We will always come find you, and we will always bring you home.

Over the next hours, the search and rescue task force crossed the beach, entered into Iranian airspace, protected by a fighter strike package, and moved into the objective area, all under fire.

In route, as some of you have seen on social media, the helicopters took gas off the C-130s and pressed onward and forward up into the objective area. While this was ongoing and out in front of them, the Sandy flight of A-10s and other remotely piloted aircraft, drones and other tactical aircraft were violently suppressing and engaging the enemy in a close-in gunfight to keep them away from the front seater and allow the pickup force to get into the objective area.

During this engagement, one of the Sandy aircraft, the one primarily responsible for communicating with the down pilot, was hit by enemy fire. This pilot continued to fight, continued the mission, and then upon exit flew his aircraft into another country and determined that the airplane was not landable. This was one of our A-10 Sandy aircraft. The pilot then made the decision to eject over friendly territory and was quickly and safely recovered and is doing fine.

After picking up Dude 44 Alpha, the HH-60 Jolly Green flight was engaged by every single person in Iran who had a small arms weapon. And one of the aircraft, the trailing aircraft, took several hits. The crew sustained minor injury and they are going to be fine.

A note for those of you that do not know what a Sandy does. Named after the flight call sign that did this very mission in Vietnam flying A-1 Skyraiders and A-7 Corsairs, a Sandy has one mission. Get to the survivor, bring the rescue force forward and put themselves between that survivor on the ground and the enemy. They are committed to this. This is what they live for and this is what they’ve trained for over many, many years.

The A-10 force and the rescue force did a fantastic job rescuing Dude 44 Alpha. He was recovered Friday afternoon.

As I said, and the nation needs to know this, this was an incredibly brave and courageous mission and a testament to the courage, skill, and tenacity of the joint force and our leaders and especially a daylight option. Having the guts to try means so much to so many.

Meanwhile, the backseater, as the president and the secretary have said, had continued to work and survive through the hours of daylight. Dude 44 Bravo, the backseater evaded using every means available. The efforts of the United States military, the Central Intelligence Agency, and others were attempting to find and locate with precision Dude 44 Bravo, the backseater.

A note on the backseater and the front seater. The single most important contributor to a successful rescue operation is the spirit of attack inside the heart of that downed aviator. Their will to survive, their will to evade, their will to recover is everything. In this case, the backseater’s absolute commitment to surviving made much of our efforts possible.

On Saturday, April, after establishing positive communications with the backseater, we learned, as the president said, that he was injured and actively evading enemy forces. And thanks to our interagency partners, we were able to get eyes on his location and positively ID him.

Throughout this entire time, the enemy force continued to search for 44 Bravo and the joint force continued to strike them over and over and over again. Fighting off marginal weather in Iran and the enemy’s search for a second time on Saturday at the recommendation of the CENTCOM commander and at the approval of the secretary and the president, we launched a rescue task force to recover Dude 44 Bravo.

Again, this came to the president and the secretary for approval. This time with a much larger force package based on the time that the enemy had to prepare to find 44 Bravo. Again, this force was protected by A-10 Warthogs using the Sandy call sign. And this force had one single mission. Do everything they can to bring an American home.

This meant having a plan, being prepared to execute that plan, and more importantly being prepared for multiple simultaneous contingencies. And because of this force’s professionalism, grit, and determination, fight off two enemies at the same time — the enemy searching for 44 Bravo and contingencies which anyone who has done these types of missions knows we run into every single time. The force fought off both of those enemies incredibly well.

During the period of darkness on Saturday and as the secretary said into Easter Sunday and into the daylight, the force fought its way in and rescued Dude 44 Bravo.

They were protected overhead by an air armada, including tactical drones, strike aircraft, and others. The force fought through multiple simultaneous contingencies, something no other nation, no other military can do, and safely returned Dude 44 Bravo, the backseater home, and all other Americans home as well.

At midnight 12 local Eastern time, Easter Sunday, more than 50 hours after the start of this operation, the Joint Personnel Recovery Center declared Dude 44 Bravo both the front and backseater return to friendly territory.

The courage demonstrated by both the pilot and the weapons system officer while isolated and evading the enemy cannot be overstated. Their grit and warfighting tenacity is a direct result of the absolute trust they have in our rescue forces, their training, and their will to survive and return.

They always knew that we would be ordered to go get them, and they always knew that we would be coming to get them.

These two operations reflect our nation’s most sacred obligation to our military service members. We leave no one behind. It also perfectly captures the first truth of our special operations forces that people are more important than hardware. That is the standard we live by and the rescue forces that execute these missions operate under a clear motto. These things we do that others may live.

Their actions were a direct embodiment of that commitment to others. And I could not be more proud of each and every one of them today.

As the secretary said to our enemies, this operation serves as a clear reminder of the capability and will of America’s joint force. The United States of America will recover our war fighters anywhere in the world under any conditions when we want to. We will always bring overwhelming skill and firepower to every member of the joint force. Our interagency partners, the leadership at CENTCOM and our leaders at the department and above.

Thank you. I’m proud of each and every one of you and thankful to our deployed forces and their families. And lastly, and most importantly to Dude 4, welcome home. Job well done. Thank you.

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP:

Pretty amazing. Pretty amazing. And these two gentlemen have been from day one they’ve been perfecto. You know, I got to know General Caine in my first term because he was able to take out ISIS in four weeks instead of the four-year projection that was given to me by other much lesser generals. And I said, you know, if I ever do this again, that’s going to be the head of my joint chiefs of staff. And we worked it that way, didn’t we? He’s amazing. He took out ISIS. We defeated ISIS in four weeks. I was told it would take four years. I flew to Iraq to find out with the greatest equipment in the world. Why would it take four years? And he told me, “Sir, it won’t — it’ll take four weeks and you’ll have time left over.” And that’s exactly what happened. So, he’s great.

And Pete, all I can say is that he was treated very unfairly. And now those same people that treated him unfairly, that fought against him, they called me up saying, “What a great choice he was.” They said, “Well, what happened during his nomination? What happened to you?” I’m tell people that were not for him, senators, friends of mine. Sir, I don’t think you’re doing the right thing. Now they’re calling me up. What a choice. These two guys are fantastic. And John Ratcliffe was incredible. It was actually their genius that called us from he was 40 miles away and he said, “You know, we’re seeing something moving up in the mountain. This is at night.”

And they kept the camera on him for 45 minutes. He wasn’t moving. And they said, you know, probably wrong, but we’re seeing something moving. This is a vast mountain, vast, thick with bushes, trees. He said, “We see something moving.” 40 miles away was the head of a human being. I’m telling you, it’s moving. And then all of a sudden, 45 minutes later, he moved a lot. Stood up and they said, “We have them.”

And that was really the beginning of something incredible.

We had an idea where he was, but not specifically. That’s a big mountain. So, I want to thank the CIA, too. I don’t think they get enough credit for the great job they’ve done.

(Reporter questions and President Trump’s answers follow below. The president responded directly to each.)

REPORTER (Kurdish media outlet):

What was your reaction when you learned that Kurdistan region had resumed exporting oil to the international market with your support as United States of America?

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP:

Well, I expected that we’ve gotten along with the Kurds for a long time. So, I expected that.

REPORTER:

Another question. What would be your reaction if the Iranian people rise up against their regime during a ceasefire, Mr. President?

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP:

Well, they should do it, but again, the consequences are great. I mean, they were told you if you protest, you will be shot immediately. You saw what happened to the young wrestler. He was a great champion, by the way. He was a great wrestler, one of the top in the world. And he and his two friends were hung. And all they did was say a little bit about liberty. They wanted liberty and they were violently executed. But the numbers up to probably 45,000 people were killed.

So you know when somebody stays in a house when they know if they walk out of the house to protest they’ll be immediately shot and killed. And they issued that. You know that was publicly issued. It’s not a secret.

That’s why so many people say oh well why are you doing this way? We can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon. You know, we got regime change. We’re dealing with a much different regime than before. We’re dealing with different people. They’re smarter. I think they’re sharper and far less radical. We have regime change, but we didn’t do this for regime change. We did it for the fact. And my view was very simple. I saw somebody said, “Oh, he doesn’t have a plan. I have the best plan of all.” But I’m not going to tell you what my plan is. You know, they want me to say, “Here’s my plan. We’re going to attack at 9:47 in the morning, and then we’re going to do this, and then we’re going to” And if you don’t do that, they say, “I have a plan. These people know what the plan is. Everybody here knows what the plan is.” But, it’s very unfair to say we don’t because I don’t mind being insulted. I’ve been insulted for many years by the fake news, but you can’t. It’s so bad for the for people that are so pro. You just saw two great and John Ratliffe, three unbelievable people. They have a plan. Every single thing has been thought out by all of us, but I can’t reveal the plan to the media. So, you know, but we’re just thrilled by the success of this operation.

REPORTER:

You’ve said Iranians would be mad if you stopped these attacks, but why would they want you to blow up their infrastructure to cut off their power? Wouldn’t that be punishing Iranians for the actions of the regime?

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP:

They would be willing to suffer that in order to have freedom. The Iranians have and we’ve had numerous intercepts. Please keep bombing bombs that are dropping near their homes. Please keep bombing. Do it. And these are people that are living where the bombs are exploding. And when we leave and we’re not hitting those areas, they’re saying, “Please come back. Come back. Come back.” These are the people.

I don’t know what they do. All I can tell you is they want freedom. They have lived in a world that you know nothing about. It’s a violent, horrible world where if you protest, you are shot. You remember the great woman protest where they had 400,000 500,000 women and they were all enthused and they were going to protest and everybody said, “Oh, the regime is going to come to an end.” And then all of a sudden, boom, boom, five, six different areas. A woman would go down right between the eyes. They had snipers. They had five snipers. That’s all it took.

And those four or 500,000 women said, “Oh my god, what’s that?” Oh, look over there. What’s that? A woman shot right between the eyes. And after five or six of them go down, then you start hearing the purr through the vast number of people.

And then they said, “Oh my god, who would do that?” And they’re incredible people, but they’ve lived so horribly. They’ve lived so horribly. You know, Iran was a great country. If you go back 25 years ago or so, the Persian people, they’re incredible, smart, brilliant actually, and I know so many I know coming from New York originally, I know so many people from Iran, they’re incredible people, incredible energy and very very brilliant people. But when you’re standing in a group and protesting and you have a woman in the case of a woman, remember the great woman march, everybody was start, oh this is the end of the country. And then snipers selectively picked. Every single one was shot right between the eyes from a long distance. They were on top of buildings. Nobody even knew where they were, where they coming from. This wasn’t like a machine gun, which is also very bad. They’ve done that, too. They did that recently. This was snipers sitting on the top of buildings aiming and hitting women. And when they see people go down and all of a sudden there’s a riot in the reverse direction and they never came out again. And a lot of the news doesn’t talk about that.

They talk about oh women’s rights. You want to see women’s rights? You’re not going to see it there. It’s amazing when I see some of the stupid people like you know AOC plus three all that group. They talk about, oh, freedom for Iran. They don’t tell you the real facts. Women, men, gays. How about gays for Iran? They kill the gays. They throw them off buildings. So, I wonder what’s going on. I can only say this. They want us to keep bombing even if it jeopardized because their life is in much greater danger. They want freedom for Iran, but it’s very hard for them to protest. I actually tell him, I said, “Don’t go out.” I fully understand. Nobody in this room would go out. I don’t think there’s any because frankly, it’s not a question of bravery. We’re all brave, right? You’re brave. I’m brave. We’re all brave. But we’re also intelligent. If you have people shooting at you, expert shots with the best rifles you can get, and hitting you right between the eyes every single time, and you’re looking here, and you’re seeing, and you’re looking here, you’re out of there. I don’t care who it is.

REPORTER (Mark Meredith, Fox News):

America’s watching. First off, was everyone on board with the operation or were there people that were trying to talk you out of going through with the operation this weekend?

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP:

Not everybody was on board. Somebody else within. No, there was military people, very professional, that preferred not doing it. These two were totally on board, which was very important. If they weren’t, I would have had a little difficulty. But no, there were military people that said you just don’t do this. You don’t go into the heart of a very powerful military. You know, this is Hey, you have countries and countries. You have some countries where military is not their strong suit. This whole thing is militarized like nobody’s ever seen before. Half the people are wearing uniforms. And we had people within the military. Usually it’s not done. That’s one of the reasons, you know, I was surprised. Somebody said, “It’s the only time it’s ever been done.” I said, “That’s not possible.” But it is possible because you’re going into hundreds of thousands of soldiers along the path. I mean, look at some of the helicopters how they got hit. So, yeah, there were people within the military that said it’s not wise. And I understood that. But I decided to do it.

Was there a point that they were gonna that you were thinking there’s too much on the line and somebody was saying maybe we abort this now and wait. I mean given the resource like the general said it seemed like there was so much on the line here. You must have been thinking this could have completely changed.

So the first one which was in many ways as dangerous as the second I guess it gets because we’re flying over daylight. You know we’re the best at the world at night. We have goggles at nobody. We have goggles. I’ve tried them. They’re unbelievable. I see better with the goggles at night with than I see without them during daylight. I mean, daylight today, we have a beautiful day. You see just as well with goggles. In many ways, it’s enhanced. So, we have the best in the world. So, it’s much safer to for us to do it at night, whereas other people no other country has that capability. They don’t have the they don’t have that particular piece of equipment like we do. But when I was told flying and in daylight I think we flew seven hours over Iran and that’s a long time over unbelievably hostile territory where they have nothing but weapons. We took out their anti-aircraft which is great. We took out their radar which is great.

We took out a lot but they still have you know what hit this one was a shoulder handheld shoulder missile heat seeking missile. So, it’s not like, you know, they’re totally whatever, but and they had probably a little luck because you got to get lucky, but they shot it and it got sucked in right by the engine. But these guys were out of there. They were great. Their timing was great. But no, I was told that this is a very dangerous mission. They didn’t say it’s a foolish mission. They said, you know, we’re going to be sacrificing hundreds of people to do this. This is I mean you have tankers that are flying over this area so that they could the flight was so long they had to refuel. It’s a very dangerous mission. I just felt it was worth it. If you would have told me that we would have been successful gotten both and nobody was even essentially injured I would have said that would be impossible.

REPORTER:

Mr. President, given that you are now dealing you say with a more reasonable less extreme leadership in Iran, what does that mean for the protesters for the human rights movement in that country after this conflict? What’s your expectation?

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP:

Yeah, if they assume control, if we do something and they assume control, I think it’s very positive, a big step. I don’t think you’d see the radicalization that you have seen in the last look what happened. I mean, the women are being executed because they’re not properly clothed. They say they’re not properly clothed and they execute the women. They absolutely they shoot them right on the street. No, you have a much different group of people. Now, I’m not saying we are dealing with them. Essentially they have till 8:00 tomorrow night, Eastern time. But we are dealing with them. I think it’s going well. Mr. Witkoff is here and JD is involved in the dealing. Mr. Witkoff is sitting right here and I think it’s going fine, but we’ll have to see. You have to understand we’ve been dealing with these people for 47 years. I’m standing here with a much more powerful Iran as of a month ago. Not anymore. Right now, they are decapitated. But I’m standing here a month ago with a much more powerful Iran than it was at any point during 47 years. This should have been handled by seven presidents, a lot of presidents. And those presidents are saying now, every one of them, to their friends, we should have done this a long time ago. So, it’s not something I like doing. It’s very dangerous. And we’re getting them at the height of their strength. If I didn’t terminate the Barack Hussein Obama Iran nuclear deal, they would have had a Don’t forget that was a path to a nuclear weapon. Remember this, he chose Iran over Israel. Pure and simple. How Israel can vote for a Democrat is if you’re Jewish in New York City or any place else in this country and how you can vote for a Democrat is in because he chose Iran, a very hostile Iran, remember when he filled up a 757 with cash, billions of dollars of cash, and he sent it over to them. Then they gave them tens of billions of dollars. He chose Iran over Israel and really the Arab world if you look because you know the other Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, I mean you take a look. I mean I can add Kuwait and I can add Bahrain and you can add others. He chose such an unlikely candidate. Nobody could believe it. Frankly, if you’re going to choose between Iraq and Iran, he should have chosen he should have befriended Iraq. He went in the exact opposite direction of all thinking and he made a terrible mistake. But that was a road to a nuclear weapon. And when I terminated that, everyone said, “Oh, he terminated it. It was one of the best things we ever did because he had a road to a nuclear weapon and it was going to it was a very short-term deal.” You know, countries don’t do 10-year deals. Countries do hundreds of years. You don’t do a 10-year deal. For a country, you need this isn’t you’re a landlord. You’re renting a store on a certain street and you give somebody a 5-year or 10-year lease. This is a country was a short-term deal. It was ready to expire. I terminated it before it expired. Took a lot of heat and it was one of the best things they ever did because he would have had a nuclear weapon. Then he would have had another nuclear weapon had those beautiful B-2 bombers not gone in eight months ago and obliterated that site. And by the way, the word is obliteration. CNN said, “Well, maybe it wasn’t complete.” It was so complete that they still haven’t been able to get it. It was obliteration.

But if we didn’t hit them, that was a courageous decision, too, because we had all those planes flying in at night with very little cover, unbelievable stealth planes, and they were able to do their job. If we didn’t do that, Iran would have had a nuclear weapon at a high level, either one of those two instances.

And if they did, in my opinion, I told this to Bibi Netanyahu yesterday, Israel would have been extinguished, large portions of the Middle East would have been extinguished, whether it’s Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, or others. And you saw that with thousands of missiles raining down upon them. They didn’t think they were going to be hit. They thought they’d be watching us fight. And all of a sudden, UAE got hit by 1,500 missiles. He would have taken them out also and they were powerful. If I didn’t come along and terminate the Obama deal, which was terrible. The Iran nuclear deal was a road to a nuclear weapon, a big one, unlimited legally. I terminated it without even much thought. It was so easy. I terminated that. And then the B-2 bombers.

And I did one other thing. I had killed Qasem Soleimani who was an evil genius. And the reason I did it, I heard he was going to knock out five of our military bases. And had he lived, I believe we would be fighting perhaps a different Iran right now because he’s never been replaced, you know.

And I also I did one other, but that this one was not picked up. Osama bin Laden. If you read my book, I said you got to take him out one year before the World Trade Center came down. So, I wish you’d read the book. But you, as a president, to be a good president, I believe you have to have good instincts and a lot of this is instinct.

REPORTER:

Last week you suggested that Europe should take the lead on reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Has circumstances changed now that you’re issuing a direct 48-hour ultimatum and secondly would a new ceasefire include Israel or would it just be between Iran?

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP:

Can’t talk about ceasefire but I can tell you that we have an active willing participant on the other side they would like to be able to make a deal I can’t say any more than that.

REPORTER (Ruda Media Network):

Mr. President, you said before that you don’t want the Kurdish forces to enter Iran and be harmed. Do you still want them to stay away or what role do you expect them to play now?

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP:

I’d rather have them stay away. And then I’d rather have them stay away because I think they bring with them some problems and some difficulties and I don’t think they bring death. I mean, you know, to themselves, but I’d rather have them stay away.

REPORTER (New York Times):

Deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure violate the Geneva Conventions and international law.

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP:

Who you with? I’m with the New York Times. Zolan from the New York Times. Are you failing circulation way down at the New York Times? Are you concerned that your threat to bomb power plants and bridges amount to No, I’m not. I hope I don’t have to do it. But again, I just said 47 years they’ve been negotiating with these people. They’re great negotiators. Why would that happen? And because they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon and if somebody that takes my place someday is weak and ineffective, which possibly that will happen because we had numerous presidents that were weak, ineffective, and afraid afraid of Iran. We’re never going to let Iran have a nuclear weapon. And if you think it’s okay for people that are sick of mind, that are tough, smart, and sick, really sick ide, you know, from a policy standpoint, from a stand, any which way you want to say, mentally, these are disturbed people. If you think I’m going to allow them and powerful and rich to have a nuclear weapon, you can tell your friends at the New York Times, not going to happen. Even if it means violating international law. Quiet. You no longer have credibility at the New York Times because the New York Times said, “Oh, Trump won’t win the election and I won in a landslide. I won every swing state.” New York Times said, “Oh, Trump won’t win the election.” New York Times has no credibility. The credibility they have is it used to be all the news that’s fit to print. A great The old gray lady, it was great, but they’re running on past fumes and you can’t keep doing that. You have to be able to give the correct news. And people like you who I know are fake. You’re fake.

REPORTER:

Mr. President, your messaging on the war has moved from the war is coming to an end to we’re going to be bombing Iran to the stone ages. And we’ve heard a range of those kind of messages. So are you so which is it? Are you winding this down? Are you

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP:

I can’t tell you. I don’t know. I can’t tell. Depends what they do. This is a critical period. They have a period of well till tomorrow at 8:00. I gave them an extension. They asked for an extension of seven days, right? I said, Steve, give them 10 days. 10 days is up actually today. So, I gave him 11, I guess, indirectly. I thought it was inappropriate the day after Easter. I want to be a nice person. They have till tomorrow. Now, we’ll see what happens. I can tell you they’re negotiating, we think, in good faith. We’re going to find out. We’re getting the help of some incredible countries that want this to be ended because it affects them also. A lot of people are affected by this, but we’re giving them till tomorrow 8:00 Eastern time. And after that, they’re going to have no bridges. They’re going to have no power plants. Stone ages.

REPORTER (CNN):

Are you willing to make a deal that does not include reopening the Strait of Hormuz or is that now a top priority?

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP:

I would say it’s a very big priority because see that’s one thing that’s a little different than other. We can bomb the hell out of them. We can knock them out for a loop. But to close the strait, all you need is one terrorist that somehow has a truck loaded with, because you can carry them in trucks, large trucks, a water mine, drop them in the water, and now you tell people that own ships that cost a billion dollars to don’t worry about the mine. You can do that even just by saying, “We put mines in the water.” So, it’s not like the rest. We can knock out their military. We already have. We’ve knocked out their navy. We’ve knocked out their air force completely. Knocked out 158 ships in three days. We’ve knocked out even their mine droppers. They don’t have any mine droppers anymore, but they put them on other boats and they could drop them. I’m not even sure they have any mines, by the way. I’m not sure. I don’t I’m personally They say there might be eight. I don’t know. I don’t know. I think there might be none. Because they’re very good artists. That’s why for 47 years they’ve been bullshitting other presidents and they haven’t done the job. And people are living in hell. You live in that country. They’re living in hell. No, I think that 47 years of this stuff is long enough. They’re at the weakest point they’ve ever been. They have no navy. They have no air force. They have no anti-aircraft weaponry. They have no radar. They have no communication. In fact, the biggest problem we have in our negotiation is that they can’t communicate. I said to Steve, “What are they saying?” Sir, they can’t communicate. They have no method of communication. So, we’re doing we’re communicating like they used to communicate 2,000 years ago with children bringing a note back and forth. They have no communication.

But all I want to see is I want to have a safe world. And you’re not going to have a safe world. Israel will be gone. The Middle East will be gone. And then they’re coming for Europe. And I have to tell you, I’m very disappointed in NATO. Very. I think that NATO I think it’s a mark on NATO that will never disappear. Never disappear in my mind. You know, they’re coming to see me on Wednesday. They’re going to say, “Oh, we’ll do this. We’ll do that.” Now, they all of a sudden want to send things, you know, but they said it loud and clear at the beginning when I spoke to UK of all. I would have said they would have been the first because they’ve been they’re the oldest. And I say, “Yeah, I’d love to have a little help.” He said, “No, sir. We’d rather wait till you win.” I said, ‘I don’t need help after we win. They have two old broken aircraft carriers barely work. I said, ‘I guess we can use them. Who the hell knows? I called the general. He didn’t even want. He said, we don’t really need them. We got We got the USS Abraham Lincoln, sir. We don’t need them. Do you know we have in terms of technology, we had one day 101 missiles going at 2,700 miles an hour aimed at the Abraham Lincoln. 101 missiles. Out of 101 missiles, 101 missiles were shot down. Unbelievable technology. 10 years ago, 5 years ago, I don’t know if that would have been possible. But 10 years ago, that wouldn’t have been that wouldn’t have been possible. 101 missiles heading to a ship that’s not that far off the coast. And out of the 101 missiles, we shot down all 101. We have weaponry. The Patriots are unbelievable. We have weaponry. That’s unbelievable.

REPORTER:

You said earlier today during the egg roll that you would like to take Iran’s oil, but Americans want US forces home. What’s that trade-off?

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP:

If I had my choice to take if I had my choice. Yeah. Because I’m a businessman first with Venezuela. As you know, the war was over in about 45 minutes and we have great people running Venezuela, very good people. I mean, the relationship is good and we are a partner with Venezuela and we’ve taken hundreds of millions of barrels, hundreds of millions over 100 million barrels already is in Houston refined and out and paid paid for that war many times over many times. You know the old days to the victim. Okay. Do you know that to the uh to the winner belong the spoils go the spoils. And I’ve said why don’t we use it to the victor go the spoils. And we don’t have that. We haven’t had that in this country probably in a hundred years because even the second world war you look at the second world war. We didn’t have it with the second war. We helped rebuild all those countries. We rebuilt Germany. How about Germany telling us Germany telling us that uh well it’s not their war. We had nothing to do with getting They wanted me to go and tell them everything I was doing. We didn’t know anything about it. Well, if I would have told them, they would have leaked it and we wouldn’t have been nearly as successful possibly, right? But to the victor belong the spoils. So, we haven’t heard we haven’t heard that in I think maybe hundreds of years now with Venezuela. And we, just so you understand, the people of Venezuela, they say if I ran for president of Venezuela, I’m polling higher than anybody has ever polled in Venezuela. So after I’m finished with this, I can go to Venezuela. I will quickly learn Spanish. It won’t take too long. I’m good at language and I will go to Venezuela. I’m going to run for president. But we’re very happy with the president-elect that we have right now. The people that are running it. If you remember Bush with Iraq, they fired the generals. They fired the police. They fired the people that worked in their equivalent of the White House. They fired everybody. And you know what they had? They had a mess. And you know what happened? ISIS formed. Those generals and those soldiers got together. The police got together. They all got together. They formed ISIS. Not going to happen with us. So, Venezuela has been an incredible it’s been an incredible situation. We went in, we were very successful. Military power like nobody’s ever seen. The general uh Venezuelan general said, “I was on that site.” I said, “I’ve never seen ferocity like that. I’ve been doing this for 40 years.” He said, “I’ve never seen it. They they hit us from 17 different it was they were all set. They saw that big beautiful aircraft carrier, the Ford in that case, and planes were pouring off it at one o’clock in the morning. So typically when you see that late at night, you know you could be in trouble, right? And we’re all ready. They had their equipment. It was Russian and they had Chinese equipment. It was all set. They were going to give us a fight, he said. And then they came and they came at speeds like we’ve never seen. And they came at 17 different angles, the general and his people. That was a lot of angles. They hit him from every angle. He said, “We knew it was over in 3 minutes. We were waiting for them. Their equipment didn’t work and there’s a reason it didn’t work. Someday we’ll explain that to people.” They pressed the button, nothing happened. They pressed it again and again, nothing happened. And he said, “We knew this whole thing was over in three minutes. We’ve never seen any,” he used the word ferocity, the ferocity of these planes from 17 different angles. And it was over. They went inside and remember that was on a military base with thousands of soldiers. And those soldiers looked and they said, “Get the hell out of here.” Thousands. We didn’t have thousands. We had like 200 people. So, we have a great military. And I’ll tell you what, somehow this rescue captured the world’s attention, more so than normally. You’re talking about two people. But this rescue captured the world’s attention. But we did it in Venezuela. That was amazing. And now we have a very bad man in prison and going to trial. I mean he released aside from the drugs which he was terrible. Maduro released hundreds of thousands of people from jails into our country. Drug dealers, murderers, the worst people in the world were released into our country because we had a stupid president who probably didn’t know. And we had a borders who never went to the border and never once called our great border patrol agents, right? Not once, Kamala. She never called the border patrol. She never said, “How are we doing?” I used to call the border patrol guys every day. You can ask them, Paul, ask any one of them. Brandon, ask them all the time. How are we doing? How are we doing? And we now, I’m proud to say, have a totally sealed border. Nine months, nobody is coming through our border. And nobody even tries because they know they’re not going to get through. So, we don’t have caravans anymore. So maybe one or two more and we’ll be done.

REPORTER:

Mr. President, are you willing to end this conflict with Iran charging tolls for passage through the strait?

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP:

Uh us charging tolls. Iran? What about us charging tolls? Is that something you’re considering? I’d rather do that than let them have them, right? Why shouldn’t we? We’re the winner. We won. Okay. They are militarily defeated. The only thing they have is the psychology of oh, we’re going to drop a couple of mines in the water. All right. No, we I mean we have a concept where we’ll charge tolls. Okay. I thought you meant your question your question would your question would have been more accurate if you said us.

REPORTER:

So, just to clarify, in order for Iran to successfully meet your deadline tomorrow, do they have to make a deal, open the strait, or both?

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP:

We have to have a deal that’s acceptable to me. And part of that deal is going to be we want free traffic of oil and everything else.

REPORTER:

You’ve said glory be to God in this conflict. Do you believe that God supports the United States actions in this?

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP:

I do because God is good. Because God is good and God wants to see people taken care of. God doesn’t like what’s happening. I don’t like what’s happening. Everyone says I enjoy I don’t enjoy this. I don’t enjoy it. These two guys don’t enjoy it. You know, people say, “Oh boy, they’re so tough.” They don’t want They don’t like I don’t like seeing people killed. I’ve ended eight wars. Nobody’s ever done it.

The person who won the Nobel Prize came to me and said, “You deserve the Nobel Prize.” She announced that. When they announced, they said, “Goes to Maria. She’s great person. Really a good person.” She said, “No, no, no. This is ridiculous. They gave me the Nobel Prize. President Trump ended eight wars. I could go over every one of them, including India and Pakistan where the prime minister of Pakistan said, “President Trump saved from 30 to 50 million lives.” That makes me much happier than what we’re doing right now. That makes me much happier. We have one more to end, by the way.

REPORTER:

You called the Iranians crazy bastards. True. What is your response to critics who say that I don’t care about critics. What is your response to critics who say that is your mental health that should perhaps be examined as this war continues?

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP:

I haven’t heard that, but if that’s the case, you’re going to have to have more people like me because our country was being ripped off on trade or on mil everything for many years until I came along. So if that’s the case, you’re going to have to have more people.

REPORTER:

When you said that very little is off limits in Iran as far as targeting, including power plants, bridges, you’ve mentioned those. Very little is off limits. Are there certain kinds of civilian targets though? I’m thinking hospitals that you

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP:

I don’t want to tell you that we have we have a plan because of the power of our military where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12:00 tomorrow night where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding, and never to be used again. I mean complete demolition by 12:00 and it’ll happen over a period of 4 hours if we wanted to. We don’t want that to happen.

We may even get involved with helping them rebuild their nation. And you know what? If that’s the case, the last thing we want to do is start with power plants, which are among the most expensive thing, and bridges. You saw the bridge. The bridge went we were very close to a deal. And then I got a call from Mr. Witkoff, Mr. Kushner, and JD saying, I think they’re breaking the deal. I said, tell them that’s okay. Don’t worry about it, but tell them to look out their window and watch. And within 45 minutes, I gave the order to knock out the biggest bridge. I gave the order, knock out the biggest bridge in, I believe, the Middle East, but the biggest bridge in Iran. And within 10 minutes after I gave that order, that bridge was over. So So do I want to do that? No. Do I want to destroy their infrastructure? No. It will take them a hundred years to rebuild. Right now, if we left today, it would take them 20 years to rebuild their country, and it would never be as good as it was. And the only way they’re going to be able to rebuild their country is to utilize the genius of the United States of America.

REPORTER:

On you voiced your displeasure with NATO in the past. Is there a danger to the US not being the de facto leader of the alliance and then other powers within the alliance then getting the decision making when it comes to wars and nuclear weapons?

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP:

No, it’s not a danger. NATO’s look, we went to NATO. I didn’t ask very strongly. I just said, “Hey, if you want to help, great. No, no, no. We will not help.” I said, “That’s all right. You don’t want to help?” Because I’ve always said NATO’s a paper tiger. See, NATO is a paper tiger. Putin’s not afraid of NATO. Putin’s afraid of us. Very afraid of us. And he’s explained it to me a lot of times. I got to know him very well. I know him very well. NATO is a paper tiger. NATO is us. And when we needed them, and we didn’t need them, by the way. We didn’t need them, obviously, because they haven’t helped at all. Just the opposite. They’ve actually gone out of their way not to help. They didn’t even want to give us landing strips. Think of it. And it’s not just NATO. You know who else didn’t help us? South Korea didn’t help us. You know who else didn’t help us? Australia didn’t help us. You know who else didn’t help us? Japan. We’ve got 50,000 soldiers in Japan to protect them from North Korea. We have 45,000 soldiers in South Korea to protect us from Kim Jong-un, who I get along with very well, as you know. Do you notice he said very nice things about me? He used to call Joe Biden a mentally person. Okay, so don’t tell me about your stuff. Joe Biden, he said he’s a mentally person. He was so nasty to Joe Biden. It was terrible. But to me, he likes Trump. And do you notice how nice things are with North Korea? It’s very nice. But we have 45,000 people, soldiers in harm’s way in right next to Kim Jong-un with a lot of nuclear weapons. 45. What should have never happened if a certain president I’m not going to mention this president because I happen to like him, believe it or not. But if a certain president did his job, Kim Jong-un would not have nuclear weapons right now. But they were all afraid to do their job properly. But just to conclude and just to finish, Japan didn’t help us. Australia didn’t help us. South Korea didn’t help us. And then you get to NATO. NATO didn’t help us. There were some countries that did. Now, countries that have been good. Now, you could also say they’re got to be a little bit more involved because they’re in the territory. But Saudi Arabia has been excellent. Qatar has been excellent. UAE has been excellent. Bahrain, Kuwait. I mean, Kuwait did shoot down three of our planes. The only planes really that we lost it with friendly fire. They call it I call it unfriendly fire. They unfortunately didn’t know how to use our our great Patriots. The pilot said, “What kind of a missiles coming at us? Patriot.” Boom. They got out because they know a Patriot never misses. So they had beautiful Patriots. There were planes heading in their direction. Unfortunately, they decided to shoot those planes. They were our planes. So, no, NATO is a paper tiger. Now, he’s coming to see me on Wednesday, as you know. He’s a wonderful guy. Secretary General is great. And Mark Rutte, he’s a great person, but he’s got and you know, it all began with, if you want to know the truth, Greenland. We want Greenland. They don’t want to give it to us. And I said, bye-bye. Okay. Thank you very much, everybody.

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