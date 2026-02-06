If you’d prefer to read this on my website, click here.

UPDATE: “Some people are mocking me for reporting on this story - and telling me I shouldn’t cover it.

I disagree - my view is that if it IS some kind of cartel hostage situation, and not something perpetrated by the Guthrie family for money, then we are ALL at danger. That means our country is being held hostage by the cartel - no different than Mexico!

If the cartel can grab a 84 year old woman like this in her home in a safe neighborhood in the middle of the night and use bitcoin to get away with it - they can take ANY of our parents or grandparents - in any town or facility in America.

That’s why, IMHO, it’s important for us to find out what actually happened!”

By now, we’ve all seen the news reports about the apparent “abduction” of Nancy Guthrie and the pleas from her 3 children to come home. I hope to give you a quick summary of what we know so far - with some important information that the fake news is NOT covering, for some reason.

Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84, is currently missing in Arizona, and her disappearance is being investigated as crime, with her Tucson-area home quickly designated an active crime scene by local authorities.

February is one of the most important ratings months of the year so this is a top news story on almost every network.

Nancy was allegedly “taken from her bed” in the middle of the night against her will. She lived in the family home that they purchased in 1975 for $85,000 - and where Savannah was raised - in a quiet, safe, wealthy neighborhood - and she had lived there for 50 years.

Nancy had limited mobility, many health issues, allegedly did not drive often, had help with housework, yard work and pool work and was reported missing Sunday, February 1, 2026 at noon when she didn’t show up for church.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on the night of January 31, 2026, at her home in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson (around Skyline Drive and Campbell Avenue).

The home appears large and isolated. Apparently it is a single family home on a large lot in an nice neighborhood near Tucson about 60 miles from the Mexican border.

She was reported missing around noon on Sunday, February 1. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, who is leading the investigation, she was last seen Saturday night around 9:48 p.m. local time at her home in Catalina Foothills.

IMHO, I’ve said from the beginning that someone could have stalked her and profiled her for months. Savannah often had her mother on her TV show. They do not know (or they are not saying) if she was targeted because she is Savannah Guthrie’s mother. Savannah Guthrie is also good friends with one of the Bush daughters and they attend the same New York church - so she is well-connected on both sides of the aisle.

Nancy’s other daughter and son-in-law apparently had dinner with her that evening and saw nothing suspicious.

Investigators believe she was taken between 1 and 4am and driven away in a vehicle.

“This is not a dementia-related, she is as sharp as a tack. The family wants everybody to know this isn’t somebody who just wandered off.”

I wonder if her bank accounts have been compromised beyond the ransom note. Nobody is saying. I hope the cartel didn’t take her. The cartels abduct people for ransom like this in Mexico every damn day. Why isn't the fake news reporting on that?

GINA MILAN: “The fact that it’s been days and no security footage has been released stands out to me. That tells me they likely know exactly who they’re looking for. If they didn’t, footage would already be out. That area is loaded with cameras including nearby homes, inner roads, and entrances that could have easily captured plates, movement, or a timeline of when she was taken. Nancy also had security cameras at her own residence. Something had to be captured. Another detail that’s unsettling is that police said the lights in the common area were on, the front door was unlocked.”

The FBI and Border Patrol are also now involved in the investigation - and they had to re-open the crime scene - because the local police shut it down early - very odd to me. The local police removed the police tape and the media was allowed to walk around the property within a couple of days of the abduction - to contaminate the crime scene - who does that?

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated early on that there were “suspicious” circumstances at the residence and described her as physically fragile and in need of medication (for high blood pressure and her pacemaker) that could be life-critical if she goes without it for 24 hours.

A large ongoing search is still underway, using helicopters, drones, airplanes, search-and-rescue dogs, and volunteers in the Tucson area.

Sheriff’s officials say homicide detectives and other specialized units, including federal partners like the FBI and hostage negotiators, are now assisting, but the local Sheriff repeatedly said that HIS team is in charge - which has brought condemnation from many as he appears not to be on top of things.

Savannah Guthrie traveled to Arizona right after the abduction and is not appearing on “TODAY” while this is unfolding. Nancy’s son flew in and the daughter and son-in-law already live there.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos described the scene as "very concerning” early on and brought in homicide detectives immediately.

The family has made two pleas to the kidnappers to bring Nancy home and provide proof of life.

I watched the press conference on Nancy Guthrie 3 days after abduction like everybody else. It was led by the Pima County sheriff but the FBI was also there.

In that press conference, the Pima County sheriff said that early news reports about cameras being busted were not true. He said one was missing and did not record anything. He also disavowed that there was any forced entry as earlier reports mentioned. He also said DNA analysis of blood spatters on the front walk had been IDed as Nancy’s - which one profiler said appears to be blood dripping from Nancy’s nose as she walked out of the house in the front door.

So far three ransom notes (two by email and one by text) were sent - one to a local station and one to TMZ and one to the family. The text note to the family was an impostor and the FBI arrested that person. The FBI is now offering a $50,000 reward for clues.

The local Sheriff repeatedly said there is NO person of interest or suspect at this point - but obviously everybody is still a suspect at this point.

The press conference IMHO brought up more questions than answers. Apparently Nancy took an Uber to her daughter and son-in-law’s house and someone brought her home - allegedly the son-in-law, but nobody is saying for sure.

There is also evidence of a report in the neighborhood of a man lurking around OTHER properties at night in January and looking into windows but was scared off because a light came on. Nobody is talking about that either.

The timeline shows she came in through the garage door when she was dropped off. Was there a keypad at the garage door or did she have a remote in her purse or did the car that dropped her off have a remote hard-coded or did some other car have access to the garage door code? Does anybody know?

Did she use a regular Uber driver to get around - maybe to church? Did she use more than one? Did Uber have access to her garage remote? Also, the software detected a person on camera in the middle of the night at 2:12am - but there is no image? Why would that be? They said she didn’t pay her subscription - but I find that odd.

Finally, the doorbell camera was disconnected 45 minutes before her pacemaker was disconnected from her phone - so that means someone must have been in the house for 45 minutes or so before they took her…from 1:47am - 2:28am.

After the press conference, Harvey Levin told Hannity details about the ransom note that TMZ received. It asked for millions in bitcoin sent to a wallet that has been confirmed as real. He said it started with:

“Nancy is safe but scared”

“This will be our only communication”

“She knows what our demands are”

There were two deadlines in the ransom note - one that has already passed - Thursday, February 5 at 5pm and another on Monday, February 9th.

“If you don’t comply by the [second] deadline the consequences will be dire and the police are not going to be able to help you”

They knew where her Apple Watch was in the house and they knew about floodlights on the property - things that only someone who had been in the house would know.

Harvey - who is a smart, savvy guy - thinks it’s from someone in close range of the Tucson area (could be in Mexico) and it was a well-written, well-structured letter. It was NOT irrational or disjointed.

Harvey says the “kidnappers” said in the letter that they will not respond again. So, what the kidnappers are saying is send us the money by Monday or else it’s over.

The Guthrie family has repeatedly asked for proof of life before they send any bitcoin to the wallet, but Harvey says the kidnappers stated they will not respond again. So, the family is awaiting information before taking further steps.

My own view—and I’ve shared this across Facebook, Telegram, and Truth Social—is that the cartel or an organized group of criminals is involved. My original theory: someone cased the place for months, planned to rob it, Nancy woke up, saw them, and the situation escalated into a kidnapping. If the assailants learned how much money her daughter possessed, they might have decided on a ransom. It could have started as a planned kidnapping, but who knows.

Some people say that Savannah’s husband used to work for Bill Clinton so the Clintons absolutely must be behind Nancy’s abduction.

Using that logic...

Savannah Guthrie is also best friends with George W. Bush’s daughter Jenna and they attend the same church. In fact, Jenna is the Godmother to Savannah’s daughter. Do you think Jenna did it?

One thing that the fake news is STRANGELY NOT reporting at all is that there have been TWO SIMILAR CRIMES in the Arizona area recently. Also, as we all know Arizona is basically run by the cartels - just like Mexico - Kari Lake told us that when she ran for Governor there. She said that ALL elected officials in Arizona are controlled by the cartel - along with judges and election officials.

IMHO, the cartel and their partners in the CCP could easily have planned this abduction in Arizona to detract from the 2020 election fraud soon to be unveiled there by Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel.

Another abduction, quite similar to Nancy’s, happened near Tucson, Arizona a few years ago.



In 2019, a US businessman from New York was abducted in Eloy, Arizona, 65 miles northwest of Tucson. He was kidnapped from a home in Eloy by multiple suspects, forced into the trunk of a 2009 Honda SUV (or CR-V in some accounts), and driven south across the border into Mexico via Nogales, Sonora.



Reports indicate the kidnappers had been surveilling him, including possible use of GPS devices for tracking. The abduction appeared targeted, leading to a ransom demand.



His abductors contacted Ramon's brother in Florida and made a $500,000 ransom demand within 2 days of his abduction.



Several were involved in the abduction.



Mexican authorities from the Sonora Attorney General's Office, working in coordination with the FBI, located the vehicle in Hermosillo, Sonora. They conducted an operation to safely rescue Ramon without reported payment of the ransom. He was found unharmed and freed in early November 2019.



He was kidnapped on October 27, 2019 in Eloy, Arizona and was rescued in Hermosillo, Sonora on November 3 or 4, 2019 — about one week (roughly 7–8 days) after his abduction.



One kidnapper was arrested during the rescue: Jose Antonio "N" - his name sounds like cartel to me.



Another crime similar to Nancy’s happened in Arizona ON THE SAME DAY as Nancy’s abduction that involved a crypto ransom. I didn't hear about this on the news either.



Two teenagers were arrested in an Arizona home invasion tied to a $66 million cryptocurrency ransom plot that happened the VERY SAME DAY that Nancy Guthrie was abducted 100 miles away.



The teens posed as delivery drivers to gain access to the Scottsdale home on January 31, 2026 before forcing their way inside and duct-taping and assaulting two homeowners inside.



The teens (high schoolers from San Luis Obispo County, California) allegedly posed as delivery drivers to gain entry into an Arizona home. They reportedly restrained victims, used burglary tools, disguises, and restraints (purchased with about $1,000 provided by “someone” for the trip). The plot targeted the homeowners' alleged possession of roughly $66 million in cryptocurrency, aiming to force access or transfer of the funds.



One of the teen's mothers contacted law authorities in California to report text messages on his phone discussing him dressing up in a delivery uniform and committing a crime.



https://www.aol.com/articles/teens-charged-66m-crypto-home-224220131.html

As many profilers have said - many documented kidnap‑for‑ransom cases, especially those with an organized‑crime element:



Victims are selected for perceived wealth or access to money.



There is pre‑event surveillance (physical, digital, or both).



Contact is made quickly with close family or business associates who are most likely to pay.



Proof of life (live phone calls, photos with time markers, or specific coded information) is often provided to reassure payers and keep negotiations going.



Communications channels are kept controlled but direct: dedicated phones, apps, or intermediaries, not open public broadcasts.



In any event - let us all pray for Nancy’s safe return and an end to this madness - for Arizona and for the nation. I can’t imagine how frightened she is if she’s still with us. God help us!

UPDATES: The FBI is now allegedly in charge of the Guthrie investigation and the Pima County Sheriff’s office was told to stand down.

KATIE PAVLICH: “The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is notoriously corrupt and incompetent. Spans decades.”

The fact that the kidnappers DID reach out a second time tells me they are confident they won’t get caught.

Senator Mark Kelly said Savannah Guthrie called him before the public even knew Nancy Guthrie was missing. I find that interesting.



Laura Ingraham said many of her co-workers at Fox believe a foreign entity (like the CCP or Iran) could be behind the kidnapping to make Trump's FBI look inept. I agree - what better way to try to paint Trump’s FBI as incompetent and then use the NBC Today Show to tell the world over and over again that Trump couldn’t catch Nancy’s kidnappers! Remember, Billy Bush and the NBC Today Show were the ones behind the “bus tape” as well.

After some new document was sent to a local Tucson station, the FBI went to the Guthrie home and put up a ladder and went up on the roof and took possession of a camera that the local police overlooked.

Everyone is saying it’s a wired camera with a solar panel.

Interesting. Can’t wait to hear the back story on that and how the Sheriff’s department missed it the first two times!

CHILLINOIS: Everything the FBI is doing now at the Guthrie home should of been done by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department on day 1.

The FBI is searching the entire property and neighborhood and has closed off the road and removed the media.

The search warrant has been amended three times already!

A camera (or what looked like a camera) that was mounted onto a building on Nancy Guthrie’s property has been removed.

Two out of four floodlights on the property are broken and the kidnappers knew that.

Investigators towed a vehicle from Nancy Guthrie’s property Friday night. Earlier, FBI agents were seen inside the home’s garage where a blue SUV was parked.

Does Nancy Guthrie order her medication through Amazon Pharmacy, and have it delivered by Amazon?

The Tucson station said the new note came in through their anonymous tip line and contained something the senders seem to think will prove to investigators they’re the same people who sent the initial note. It appears to be an attempt to convince everybody that they are real kidnappers.

UPDATE: The FBI just towed Nancy Guthrie’s car out of her garage and 3 officers from Pima County just arrived at Annie Guthrie’s home with forensics vehicles.

Annie Guthrie & Tommaso Cioni’s vehicle was towed a few days ago. Earlier, the FBI went to Circle K near their home looking for video footage after they received a tip.

There were 2 solar, outdoor Google Nest cameras on top of Nancy’s guest/pool house.

1. Corner one facing the garage & side of house.

2. 2nd one facing pool, backyard, back patio, & rear door.

One was taken by the FBI today.

The FBI already went through both homes with a device called Cellabrite that reads all information stored on any digital device. It enables investigators to lawfully access, extract, and analyze data from encrypted mobile devices, computers, and cloud sources, including deleted messages, call logs, and location history.

President Trump said earlier this evening that they had a major break in the case. We shall see!

I hope it’s not family. I know family is always the first suspect (and many have accused Savannah’s brother-in-law) but I sincerely hope it’s not true this time.

There are 12 cars outside Nancy's house now. Unmarked police vehicles are also at Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni’s home and inside of their garage. What appears to be a silver briefcase is also being taken from the unmarked white truck by law enforcement currently in Annie Guthrie’s house.

Reporters there say they have been there 3 hours and are taking pictures inside the home and garage and likely testing for blood and fluids with luminol.

Local detectives and the FBI have canvassed the area between the two Guthrie homes in search of video of an unidentified male suspect.

UPDATE: Savannah Guthrie and her siblings released a new video on Instagram today: “We received your message and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."



There was allegedly NO proof of life offered or asked for.

ROSIE: “Did the ransom note demand an Instagram video? Why not just pay it and get your mom back, then do a video.” Good point.

KGUN Tucson is reporting that the ransom demand was $6 MILLION.





@savannahguthrie Savannah Guthrie on Instagram: "Bring her home."

