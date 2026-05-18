Laura Loomer just released a 2-hour interview, which President Trump shared on Truth Social, with Massie’s former “girlfriend” - Cynthia West - who says Massie was allegedly cheating on his dying wife with her and other women and tried to pay her hush money to remain silent. He allegedly used a burner phone (boner phone) for all his sexual escapades while at the same time standing at the podium and claiming everyone else was a pervert but him!

Loomer has texts, emails, photos, travel records, and receipts. Massie positioned himself as a moral crusader against perverts and Epstein cover-ups — while living like one himself. Hypocrisy at its finest. This is the “principled” Koch Libertarian who lectures everyone else.

You can find the full evidence on Loomer’s X feed.

Here’s a link to that interview along with an updated earlier post from me entitled “Massie the Libertine” outlining all the reasons Kentucky should NOT vote for Thomas Massie tomorrow.

But, there’s more you should know…

I call Thomas Massie an evil “Koch Libertarian” and some people don’t know what that means. Let me explain.

I learned in Minnesota how the Koch Libertarians pretend to be MAGA but they are really Democrats in disguise. How did I learn? I was good friends with many of them and they showed me who they were while they tried to recruit me to the dark side!

The Koch Libertarians of Minnesota told me that social media has a right to censor conservatives because they are private companies.

They told me that they have “liberty” to do what they want, even if that means defecating on the street or hiring prostitutes or buying drugs on every street corner.

They told me abortion, prostitution and street drug use are “human rights” and should not be restricted in any way.

They told me that the over-the-air TV networks can lie to us all they want because of “free speech” and open expression even if those airwaves are funded by the taxpayer!

They told me that open borders are required to facilitate “free trade” and “freedom to roam” in the name of global liberty and that tariffs should never be used to diminish “free trade.”

They told me that America doesn’t need an army, air force or navy to protect us from foreign enemies - that we all can protect ourselves if we have a gun.

They even told me that Sharia Law should be allowed to exist because of “liberty.”

I told them that I disagreed with all of their points and they were obviously idiots and anarchists:

I told them that social media gets a free pass from Congress with Section 230 and taxpayer subsidies so conservatives PAY for their right to exist and social media should not be allowed to censor one person over the other because of politics. If they want to censor us - remove Section 230 and every dime from We the People.

I told them that the networks like ABC, CBS, NBC all lease the airwaves from We the People and are ALSO subsidized by the taxpayer, and the FCC requires they must not distort the news to enjoy those licenses, so NO they do not have a right to be an arm of the DNC, shill for the left and lie to our faces while taking our money.

I told them that “free” trade is not “fair” trade and that America can’t afford to absorb BILLIONS of people from all over the world - house and feed the worst of the worst of their criminals - and remain “the land of the free and home of the brave.”

Look at the Democrat-run cities of today with NO law and order where criminals roam free (like Memphis, Philly, Baltimore and Detroit) and tell me how all that “freedom” is working!

I told them that tariffs are a tax against OTHER countries - not the American people - and can used to replace the income tax system and the IRS if we’re smart!

I told them that Islam is NOT even a religion - it was created by warlords 600 years after Christ to use as an excuse to invade and conquer - which is obvious to any thinking person today.

This is why I despise Koch Libertarians like Thomas Massie, Ron Paul, Rand Paul, MTG, Gary Johnson and Justin Amash - not to mention Jake and his “libertarian” pals at A4L in Minnesota. They are the worst kind of snakes - they pretend to be conservatives but they are NOT - they are Globalist social liberals and anarchists who want open borders, open drug use and debauchery. That’s the truth.

In fact, in 2024, the Koch Libertarian Party nominated a gay Communist for President who supported late-term abortion, censorship, drag shows for kids, defunding the police, open borders, puberty blockers and more!

Why? Because the Koch Libertarians are really just a bunch of Communists that are good are fooling conservatives.

If you still don’t believe me, and are still fooled by Massie, at least listen to what Charlie Kirk, Mark Levin, Peter Navarro, Pete Hegseth, JD Vance and Ayn Rand have to say about the Koch Libertarians like Massie:

CHARLIE KIRK: “I used to have a lot of libertarian tendencies. I’ve read all the standbys of modern libertarian thought: Hayek, Mises, Rothbard, and so on. So I was very interested in watching Trump speak at the Libertarian Party freak show this weekend.

On the issues of war, guns, property rights, free speech, free religion, the 4th amendment, and more, Trump is a MASSIVE win for anyone who wants to see their ideas turned into policy.

But today’s Libertarian Party isn’t about that.

Today’s Libertarian party is about being a purist, ideological zealot obsessed with being “more libertarian” than the person next to you. Instead of figuring out how to protect core constitutional freedoms that are under threat, or figure out achievable ways to have more freedom in our day-to-day lives, today’s libertarians are the people who debate whether we should have traffic lights or whether we should abolish policing and prisons.

In reality, the Libertarian party is a strange combination of criminal sympathizers, drug pushers, drug addicts, and people who celebrate a hedonistic lifestyle. It’s not about liberty, it’s about license: Doing whatever you want with no responsibilities and no consequences. Not only is this deeply unpopular, it’s also damaging to our country and completely stupid.

You’ll find libertarians taking the weirdest views, from getting rid of pedophile laws to making all drugs legal. That’s what the Libertarian party has become.

Milton Friedman had it right: “I am a libertarian with a small ‘l’ and a Republican with a capital ‘R’. And I am a Republican with a capital ‘R’ on grounds of expediency, not on principle.” He knew any involvement in a side show would splinter our forces and help Marxists win.

Trump deserves massive praise for having the balls to go into the unruly clown car that was the Libertarian convention. There are still millions of liberty-minded decent people who watched intently as Trump laid out his agenda and why he is the best person to advance their cherished ideas. For the libertarians who genuinely love liberty, and not just weird fetishes and fringe self-destructive lifestyles, Trump is the only option.”

PETER NAVARRO: “Koch Industries is the largest Libertarian sponsor in America — including the financing of policy groups like the Cato Institute in Washington, formerly run by Tucker, and the formation of Americans for Prosperity, the political action group that helped galvanize Tea Party organizations and their causes.

The Koch brothers are the biggest anti-MAGA movement in the whole entire Republican Party. They are dedicated to wipe out President Trump because they love the tax breaks, they love the deregulation, but what they don’t love is the deplorables, the fair trade, the secure borders and defense spending. Their goal is to block whatever MAGA things that Trump wants to get done.”

PETE HEGSETH: “President Trump needs people willing to help him win, to vote with him when it matters the most. And too often, Massie is acting like his job is to stand apart from the movement that President Trump leads instead of strengthening it. At some point, being against everything becomes an excuse for accomplishing NOTHING. When the movement needs unity, especially at the biggest moments, Massie’s willing to vote with Democrats.”

JD VANCE: “THOMAS MASSIE MUST BE VOTED OUT OF OFFICE because MAGA can never count on him!”

BONGINO: "I have never been as disappointed in a human being in politics as I am in Tom Massie.”

The Libertarian Party & the Tea Party & AFP & the Freedom Caucus were launched and are funded by the EXACT same people. The Koch Brothers! It’s all a divide & conquer scam! The Kochs hate President Trump! The Kochs hate MAGA. The Kochs are Never Trumpers who want to fracture the conservative base and hand the White House back to the open borders Democrats!

The Koch Brothers Libertarians are nothing more than socially liberal Globalists who lobby for open borders, low corporate taxes and cheap labor. Once you understand that, it all makes sense.

The Tea Party gave birth to the Freedom Caucus - which was started by Ron DeSantis & Mick Mulvaney in 2015. See how this works? DeSantis & Mulvaney were literally responsible for elevating Paul Ryan to House Speaker. Paul Ryan now runs content at Fox News for Rupert Murdoch and is there to destroy Trump! MTG, Massie, Rand Paul, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Chip Roy are all Freedom Caucus.

MARK LEVIN: “Charles Koch jumped the shark years ago. He believes in open borders, slashing our military, criminal rights, and all the rest of the claptrap. He partnered with Soros to form a foreign policy group that is, in my view, anti-American.

Soros and Koch are uniting to fund a new anti-war think tank.

As the Democrats are literally destroying our country and time and again and undermining our constitution, Koch is spending tens of millions of dollars attacking Trump. He’s no “conservative,” as the corrupt media portray him. He’s a disaster who is contributing to the destruction of our country.”

Most of the good people I know have been conned to believe they are Libertarians. They are NOT. When you study the Libertarian platform, and their actions, you find there is NOTHING conservative about Libertarians other than their support for 2A.

The actual Libertarian official platform is pro-abortion, pro-censorship, anti-American sovereignty, pro-multiple gender ideology, pro-gay marriage, anti-death penalty, pro-open borders, anti-flag, anti-anthem, anti-Constitution, anti-religion, pro-prostitution, pro-legalized street drugs, anti-police, anti-law & order, anti-military, pro-Chamber of Commerce cheap labor (Koch Brothers.)

Many people say that Ayn Rand was a Libertarian, so that’s why they are. LIES. Ayn Rand HATED Libertarians:

AYN RAND: “All kinds of people today call themselves “libertarians,” especially something calling itself the New Right, which consists of hippies who are anarchists instead of leftist collectivists; but anarchists are collectivists. Capitalism is the one system that requires absolute objective law, yet libertarians combine capitalism and anarchism. That’s worse than anything the New Left has proposed. It’s a mockery of philosophy and ideology.

They sling slogans and try to ride on two bandwagons. They want to be hippies, but don’t want to preach collectivism because those jobs are already taken. But anarchism is a logical outgrowth of the anti-intellectual side of collectivism. I could deal with a Marxist with a greater chance of reaching some kind of understanding, and with much greater respect. Anarchists are the scum of the intellectual world of the Left, which has given them up. So the Right picks up another leftist discard. That’s the libertarian movement.

[Collectivists are libertarians, socialists, communists & fascists and the opposite of Capitalists. Collectivists are about groupthink, Capitalists are about individual liberty.]

They’re not defenders of capitalism. They’re a group of publicity seekers who rush into politics prematurely, because they allegedly want to educate people through a political campaign, which can’t be done. Further, their leadership consists of men of every persuasion, from religious conservatives to anarchists. Most of them are my enemies: they spend their time denouncing me, while plagiarizing my ideas. Libertarians are a monstrous, disgusting bunch of people: they plagiarize my ideas when that fits their purpose, and denounce me in a more vicious manner than any communist publication when that fits their purpose.”

I hope I’ve helped you understand who the Koch Libertarians really are and how Massie needs to be voted OUT of office!

Ask any Libertarian what their true purpose is and they will tell you: to destroy Trump & MAGA and turn America into another 3rd world Sodom & Gomorrah. In other words - they are DEMONCRATS.

Massie’s voting record proves it. He’s bucked Trump on key fights when it mattered. Now, with serious personal allegations exploding right before the election, the mask is fully off.

Kentucky deserves better. A loyal America First fighter, not a Koch libertarian who lectures us on principle while living differently.

Vote Ed Gallrein tomorrow — the Trump-endorsed Navy SEAL, farmer, and true patriot who will stand with President Trump and MAGA every single time.

This is your chance to reject the snakes and send a message: Kentucky is Trump country, not Koch country.

Drain the swamp in DC. Start with Massie.

PLEASE VOTE ED GALLREIN KENTUCKY!

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