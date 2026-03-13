Why the World Should Not Dismiss the Possibility of Ahmadinejad’s Political Return to Iran

Rumors are that Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, 69, a former President of Iran, is NOT dead but provided Israel and America with some kind of vital intelligence, and that’s why they allegedly saved him by bombing his “security” in Narmak and he went into hiding.

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is an Iranian politician who served as President of Iran from 2005 to 2013. He became one of the most internationally controversial Iranian leaders of the 21st century.

Rumors persist that he was Jewish on his father’s side and his family converted to Islam and changed their surname. Sabourjian is his actual family name, which means “tallit weaver.” His mother is reported to be a Sayyida, meaning a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad.

In the 1930s–1950s, many Iranians changed their surnames due to modernization policies begun under Reza Shah.

Families often adopted religiously meaningful or prestigious names, and “Ahmadinejad” roughly means “of the lineage of Muhammad.”

Rumors are that his loyalty to the Iranian Islamic regime has been shaky for many years and he reportedly met with Israelis several times.

Ahmadinejad allegedly fell out of favor mainly because he challenged the authority of the Supreme Leader, promoted controversial allies, and continued trying to re-enter politics after being sidelined.

He did reach out to President Trump after the assassination attempt and offer condolences and praised Trump as an anti-establishment figure aligned with the “actual demands” of ordinary Americans. Trump recently said that he might have somebody in mind to help Make Iran Great Again.

I need to ask the question - I wonder if he is being considered for the top job?

In international politics, the most dangerous assumption is permanence. History repeatedly proves that power shifts, alliances fracture, and stability can disappear overnight. Ignorance is dismissing things before investigation.

Leaders fall. Alliances shift. Sanctions rise and fade. Nations that once stood at the edge of confrontation later sit across negotiating tables. History does not move in straight lines.

That is why it is intellectually weak — and strategically shortsighted — to assume that controversial figures can never re-emerge in global relevance.

One such figure is Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who served as President of Iran from 2005 to 2013. He became one of the most polarizing Iranian leaders in modern history. His rhetoric was combative; his presidency coincided with escalating sanctions; and his statements on complex historical and geopolitical issues drew global outrage. During the disputed 2009 presidential election protests, Iran experienced its largest domestic unrest since the revolution.

A Figure Who Operated on the World Stage

Whatever one thinks of Ahmadinejad politically, one fact remains: he operated at the highest levels of international diplomacy.

He addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York multiple times — not via intermediaries, but in person, directly before world leaders including the U.S. delegation. That matters in diplomatic terms.

Leaders who can speak at the UN are participants in the international system, however adversarial. His speeches themselves became moments of confrontation — but also of communication.

The Reality of Political Systems

Inside Iran, political authority runs through a complex network of institutions: the Supreme Leader’s office, the Guardian Council, the presidency, the parliament (Majlis), and the Revolutionary Guard. The president is influential but never supreme.

Ahmadinejad’s later attempts to re-enter the presidency — in 2017, 2021, and 2024 — were disqualified by the Guardian Council.

Ahmadinejad was born as the son of a blacksmith in Garmsar, Iran. A civil engineer by training with ties to the Revolutionary Guards, he became Tehran's mayor in 2003, then won the presidency just a few years later in a surprise populist victory promising anti-corruption measures and aid for the poor and middle class.

Ahmadinejad later clashed with the Ayatollah over his hard-line Shia Muslim radical views and he clashed with the IRGC because he thought they had too much power. Those are the same views of many who oppose the current regime.

Iran’s internal factionalism often produces unlikely comebacks. Politicians sidelined one decade may reappear the next when the ideological winds shift. Ahmadinejad’s populist appeal, rooted in anti-corruption rhetoric and championing rights for working-class Iranians, still gives him influence particularly against the lower and middle classes in Iran.

The Trump administration might see value in reviving or maintaining contact with known Iranian actors like Ahmadinejad - evidenced by Trump’s outreach to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, Trump’s approach was controversial, but it embodied a principle of strategic flexibility: engagement is a tool, not a concession.

Strength Is Not Silence

If Ahmadinejad or similar figures re-emerge in Iran’s transitional environment — as candidates, coalition builders, or influencers — dismissing them would strip outside powers of opportunities to shape outcomes.

Strategic engagement would allow for:

Articulating U.S. red lines directly rather than through intermediaries.

Negotiating constraints or humanitarian arrangements.

Managing crises, such as escalation between Iran and Israel or disruptions in global oil supply.

Even minimal diplomatic exchanges can reduce risk in high-tension environments.

Sovereignty and National Interest

History shows that Washington has negotiated with ideological adversaries when necessary — from Stalin to Mao to the Taliban. Engagement did not mean moral approval; it meant realism.

If Ahmadinejad were to regain influence — whether through electoral legitimacy, parliamentary coalition, or informal advisory influence — ignoring him would contradict this realist tradition.

The Importance of Institutional Reality

Still, Ahmadinejad’s personal ambition alone cannot resurrect his political authority. Iran’s constitution requires that any presidential candidacy pass through the Guardian Council’s vetting.

Iran is now governed by a temporary Leadership Council, including President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Given these institutional constraints, Ahmadinejad’s direct return to the presidency remains improbable. But history suggests improbable is not the same as impossible.

Political Comebacks: The Pattern of Return

To dismiss Ahmadinejad absolutely is to ignore political history’s persistence. Leaders often resurface when structural openings align with public fatigue or factional crisis.

Examples abound:

Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva , imprisoned in 2018, returned to Brazil’s presidency in 2023 after corruption charges were overturned and voters turned against the ruling establishment.

Benjamin Netanyahu , ousted in 2021 amid political deadlock, reclaimed power in Israel by late 2022 through a repositioned coalition.

Anwar Ibrahim, after years of imprisonment and political persecution in Malaysia, ultimately rose to prime minister in 2022.

None of these returns were linear. They depended on institutional change, shifting public mood, and recalibrated alliances — elements that exist in dynamic form within Iran today.

Ahmadinejad may never hold the presidency again, but a role as intermediary, populist critic, or transitional negotiator is conceivable, especially if Iran faces domestic instability or leadership contestation in the wake of Khamenei’s death.

Why Dismissing Possibility Is Strategically Weak

To declare any political return impossible is to misunderstand how political systems evolve. Throughout modern history, we’ve seen:

Charles de Gaulle , exiled from French politics for over a decade, return in 1958 to rebuild the Fifth Republic.

Richard Nixon , disgraced in 1960 and later losing California’s governorship, return to win the U.S. presidency in 1968.

Aung San Suu Kyi, long under house arrest, return to political prominence in Myanmar before once again being removed.

Politics, especially in crisis-prone systems, is rarely linear. Underestimating the potential re-emergence of sidelined figures is analytically lazy and strategically dangerous.

Venezuela offers a useful reminder. Delcy Rodríguez, long viewed as firmly inside the existing political order, was elevated during a period of uncertainty. Many outside observers assumed such a transition would fail. Yet leadership from within the system proved capable of adapting and sustaining continuity under pressure.

The lesson isn’t about one individual — it’s about structure. In moments of change, insiders can become bridge-builders. What seems unlikely from the outside can become practical when institutions need stability.

Ultimately, this debate is not about personalities. It is about approaches to power.

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad remains a known quantity in international politics — one whose reappearance, however unlikely, cannot be intellectually dismissed. Whether his future role is symbolic, transitional, or electoral depends entirely on internal Iranian dynamics.

If global stability is indeed the goal, maintaining the capacity for dialogue with any influential actor — even one as polarizing as Ahmadinejad — is not weakness.

It is realism. And realism has always been the foundation of durable national interest.

In politics, the story is rarely finished when people assume it is. Systems shift. Incentives change. Factions realign. What looks impossible in one moment can become practical in the next.

If Iran’s political landscape continues to evolve, the leaders who matter most will be the ones who can connect worlds — those who understand the country’s Islamic foundations while also operating in a way that the international system can engage with constructively. Stability does not require abandoning identity. It requires figures capable of bridging divides.

History repeatedly shows that sidelined actors, unexpected coalitions, and underestimated personalities can re-enter relevance when conditions change. The lesson is simple: transitions create openings, and openings favor those prepared to adapt.

In geopolitics, never count anyone out.

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