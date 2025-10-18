It’s late but I have a quick warning about the “No Kings” protests planned by the Communists across the country tomorrow. STAY HOME, STAY SAFE AND STAY AWAY.

Democrats are going to bring out the Marxists, the Communists, the cartels, the gangs, the socialists, the anarchists, and the pro-Hamas wing of the far-left Democrat Party—that is what has taken over the modern Democratic Party. The “No Kings” protests across the U.S. are being financed by foundations funded by George Soros and the Communists.

They are even broadcasting that it’s funded by the Communists!

GENERAL FLYNN: “Tomorrow’s so-called “No Kings” protest isn’t a grassroots movement; it’s a paid production. Total Communist propaganda. Don’t fall for it!”

ANNA: “Do NOT attend the No Kings protests on Saturday. Communists will wear MAGA gear in an attempt to cause chaos.”

The Communists dressed up like MAGA at Charlottesville during Trump’s first term in 2017 and they did the same on January 6. They committed violent acts - and even murdered people - and they tried to blame it on MAGA. It worked before so I guarantee they will try again. They will try to intimidate the American people and get President Trump to back down, remove the National Guard from our most dangerous cities and let the criminals run free.

There is documented evidence that the armed “Queer” Islamo-Communist organizations in Salt Lake City - who were organizing all the chat groups plotting and celebrating Charlie’s death - were connected to the Soros-Singh CCP “No Kings” organizations behind the LA riots and the Antifa Communist Tesla arson and protesters. It’s all connected.

No matter what happens - no matter what you hear - remember the words of this young man:

I love this! From the mouths of babes. The Trump administration needs to make ads with testimonies like this - so the rest of America can hear the truth about what “Make America Safe Again” means to the children who have to live under the pro-criminal policies of the Democrats.