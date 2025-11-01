Did you know that a renovation similar to what’s going on now at the White House was originally planned in 1841? Yes, the fake news won’t tell you that part.

William Henry Harrison was the 9th President of the United States, serving from March 4, 1841, until his death on April 4, 1841. His presidency lasted just 31 days, making it the shortest in U.S. history. He died of pneumonia, having caught a cold shortly after delivering the longest inaugural address in American history on a cold, rainy day without wearing a coat or hat. Harrison was the first president to die in office.

One of his dreams was to redesign the White House - just like Trump is doing right now.

The Ladies’ Home Journal featured both front and rear views of Harrison’s proposed new White House design called THE FUTURE OF THE WHITE HOUSE that would have been realized if Harrison had not died so soon after his inauguration. William Henry Harrison’s White House redesign dream was more fully manifested through the efforts of his wife Caroline after his death.

The picture shows a real proposal for an addition to the White House that was designed by the architectural firm of McKim, Mead and White. This firm was one of the premier firms of the time and was one of the most prolific and successful American architectural firms of that period or any period.

Trump’s ballroom expansion finally places a grand ceremonial structure on the East Side. In doing so, it mirrors the concept laid out in Bingham’s proposal: a formal, symmetrical architectural statement projecting strength, elegance, and permanence.

The ballroom doesn’t deface the White House — it completes it. It’s not rewriting the building’s legacy. It’s fulfilling its original destiny.

William Henry Harrison played a key role as a prominent member and the first presidential nominee of the Whig Party, a precursor to the Republican Party.

The Whigs portrayed Harrison as a man of the people. Harrison decisively defeated the incumbent Democrat Martin Van Buren in the 1840 presidential election. The Whig Party ceased to exist as a major national force by the late 1850s, but its ideology heavily influenced the Republican Party. Abraham Lincoln was a former member of the Whig Party.

I bet you didn’t know that. President Trump didn’t pick this project for NO reason. He is basically fulfilling one of President William Henry Harrison’s dreams as a way to honor the first Republican President in America - who died way too soon.

Not to mention the fact that President Trump is restoring many other areas of the White House (like the Lincoln bedroom and bathroom.)

He also restored many Presidential portraits to the walls of the Oval Office after sitting in boxes for 100 years.

And updated the marble floors which have fallen into disrepair through the years through neglect.

He is honoring American history while other recent Presidents have neglected it or torn it down! President Trump doing this out of love for country and respect for the office - which is more than I can say for Obama who built a basketball court at the White House to honor himself! At taxpayer expense!

Through the years, many renovations have taken place at the White House but I don’t see one that will truly benefit the American people the way that President Trump’s will. And it won’t cost the American people one dime!

Donors and Trump himself are paying for Trump's ballroom - not one taxpayer dollar will be spent! Not only that, but the ballroom will save the taxpayers HUGE expenses in facility and security costs in the long run. The White House will no longer have to rent outside facilities for events or pitch tents on the front lawn to host state dinners or entertain delegates. That’s not even safe. And it can cost over $100,000 PER EVENT to do that!

The White House is one of the most beautiful and historic buildings in the world, yet the White House is currently unable to host major functions honoring world leaders and other countries without having to install a large and unsightly tent approximately 100 yards away from the main building entrance.

Just like Trump is cleaning up homeless tent camps all around America - the President will no longer be hosting other countries in tents on the White House lawn!

The White House State Ballroom will be a much-needed and exquisite addition of approximately 90,000 total square feet of ornately designed and carefully crafted space, with a seated capacity of 650 people — a significant increase from the 200-person seated capacity in the East Room of the White House.

WHITE HOUSE: “President Trump is a builder at heart and has an extraordinary eye for detail. The President and the Trump White House are fully committed to working with the appropriate organizations to preserving the special history of the White House while building a beautiful ballroom that can be enjoyed by future Administrations and generations of Americans to come.”

Some liberals and RINOs tell me: Who cares? I do. I think this renovation is important and it sends a powerful message to the world - that we CARE about our country and will defend it - and nobody is covering it or they are mocking it. Why? Because they are too lazy to understand WHY he is doing it!

This is no different than President Trump cleaning up our cities. I believe we should keep our White House and our cities just as clean as we keep our own homes, don’t you?

If you’re honest - can’t deny that our nation and our infrastructure has been neglected for 50 years and many areas look and smell like a sh*thole (and weed) and many of our cities are covered in tents, garbage, graffiti and human waste. In many cities, the PRIDE flag has replaced the American flag. I’m sick of that and proud of what he’s doing - because he’s doing it for us. It’s not nothing. It starts at the top. He wants our country to gleam like new so we can be proud of it. Courage is contagious. There’s nothing wrong with that!

Finally, remember that President Trump also recently installed beautiful new American flags at the front entrances of the White House - while the enemy within tries to burn them down!

God bless America!

