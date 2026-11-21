The number one trait of a genius is pattern recognition—the ability to connect dots that other people miss. If you’re able to see things before others do, you’re not a conspiracy theorist. You’re just intelligent.

If you’ve been reading my newsletter for any length of time, you already know I don’t treat every crash, every “technical glitch,” and every perfectly timed scandal or mass casualty event as a random accident. I look for the same patterns and means, motive and opportunity that keep showing up in the most unlikely places and I connect them all together.

As you all know by now, shortly after the strange midterm election, which also experienced a 40 hour outage during early voting that they kept quiet, between November 12 and November 16, 2026, a wave of major outages hit Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Apple, Chase and other banking services including Zelle, corporate employee payment systems, United Airlines flight-planning systems, and the FAA.

On November 13 a nationwide FAA ground stop halted flights for nearly five hours after network instability hit 17 of 22 Air Route Traffic Control Centers.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the FAA disruption began during routine L3Harris maintenance that was switching aging copper lines to fiber at a remote site. L3 Harris basically owns our air traffic control system and they can hold it hostage if they like - it's strangely connected to the Communist governor of Virginia. A router started flooding the network with more than 1,000 connection attempts every few seconds. Duffy also noted how hard it is to replace L3Harris after decades of vendor lock-in.

Officials at Microsoft, Homeland Security, the FAA, and the banks said they found no evidence the outages were a cyberattack or that they were linked to one another. They called them separate technical defects, software bugs, and hardware or configuration faults. As I've said many times, even if there was a massive cyberattack they're not going to tell us, but I think it's more complicated than that.

This morning I just happened to see an clip of an expert by the name of Nicolas Chaillan who sat down on Fine Point with Chanel Rion on OAN. I don't get to catch her show very often but Chanel is one of my favorite reporters and she explains things in simple ways that other people don't. I found her when she worked closely with Rudy Giuliani to expose the Hunter Biden laptop.

Chaillan was the first chief software officer of the Air Force and Space Force. He described the real state of our infrastructure: old outdated networks that still rely on fragile analog-to-digital translations, the way advanced SI models can surface thousands of vulnerabilities and trigger destabilizing waves of simultaneous patching, and the rise of autonomous terrorist-like SI agents—often built on low-cost models such as Communist China's DeepSeek—that can invade and probe our networks quietly at the lower layers.

The FBI had already issued a warning on November 13 about an open-source tool called ARTEX. ARTEX was created by Chinese security engineer Li Puhua, who goes online by the handle Autumn-27 (or Autumn). He released ARTEX on GitHub in July 2026. It was built so authorized users could test their own networks by typing a goal in plain language. SI agents then plan the steps, run the tools, move laterally, and escalate. Documented cases showed progression from targeting to high-level access in under three hours. Chinese-origin models were the ones most often observed in attacker deployments because they are inexpensive and impose fewer restrictions.

Chaillan’s point was systemic fragility and modern threat speed, not a claim that any specific November outage was proven to be an ARTEX operation. But the signs are there.

That information matched and expand it on what I’ve been writing. I had suggested that it was a cyberattack that was amplified because our equipment is old and our attempts to patch it was difficult - and now ARTEX explains the method.

As I wrote in my newsletter entitled Banks Down, Planes Grounded, Alerts Blaring: Connect the Dots, one attack can spiral into numerous outages and traffic spikes as people log in at once.

As I wrote in Spinning the Wheel at 30,000 Feet: Why Our 1980s Air Traffic System Keeps Crashing and the follow-up Who Really Owns Our Air Traffic Control System And Holds US Hostage? It’s Not The FAA., large parts of the FAA network are still 1980s analog gear and copper lines with digital pieces bolted on. When the new router flooded the old switches, radar and voice links degraded and the FAA grounded flights. The old system has to be fixed by the same people that are holding it hostage. An adversary who understands our weak points does not need to “hack” it - they just need to set outages in motion.

On November 12 Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia’s CEO after somebody who wanted to take him down got the New York Times to publish a damaging article.

On November 18–19, Jensen’s enemies at Anthropic went public under the ticker ANT at $83 a share, raising roughly $81.3 billion in the largest IPO on record.

As I wrote in Jensen, Jensen, Jensen: The Next Hoax? and Who Gets to Write the Rules, Huang had been the most visible corporate voice for open-weight models that users can download and run themselves and for broader competition. Anthropic is the lab most associated with closed, server-only systems that remain under the company’s ongoing control. The timing is obviously suspect to anyone who is paying attention.

Palmer Luckey addressed the Nvidia leadership change at the New York Times DealBook Summit on November 18. “China wants Jensen out, so I want him in,” he said. He added that Beijing is “thrilled to have Jensen out” because the departure knocked roughly a trillion dollars off Nvidia’s market cap and makes America weaker.

Chinese companies want the Nvidia GPUs. So what does that mean exactly? I know this is probably too much detail for many but I think it's important to know because it explains the future of data centers in America, which are under attack from Communist Chinese propaganda.

A GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) is a specialized computer chip built to handle thousands of simple math problems at the exact same time. To understand how it works, it helps to compare it to the CPU (Central Processing Unit), which is the main “brain” of a computer.

The CPU vs. The GPU

CPU (The Smart Generalist): Think of a CPU like a single brilliant professor. It can solve very complex, multi-step problems one at a time, switching quickly between different tasks like running your web browser, checking email, and saving files.

GPU (The Army of Workers): Think of a GPU like a massive stadium full of fourth-graders. None of them can do advanced calculus, but if you need to grade 10,000 simple addition worksheets in one second, they will finish the job way faster than the single professor.

What It Was Made For vs. What It Does Now

Drawing Pictures (The Original Job): GPUs were invented in the late 1990s for video games. A computer screen is made of millions of tiny dots called pixels. To show a moving 3D video game, the computer has to calculate the exact color and brightness of every single pixel 60 to 120 times per second. A GPU does this effortlessly because it calculates all those pixels at once.

Powering SI (The Big Job Today): Today, GPUs are the most valuable chips in the world because of Super Intelligence (SI). Training an SI requires feeding it billions of pieces of text and images and doing massive amounts of repetitive math to find patterns. Because GPUs are built to crunch thousands of numbers simultaneously, companies like Nvidia went from making gaming parts to building the engines that run the modern SI boom.

GPUs train SI by running billions of trial-and-error math guesses at once, and Nvidia dominates the market because it built the software that controls those chips years before anyone else.

Data centers are necessary because a single GPU isn't nearly big or fast enough to train modern SI on its own, so companies must house tens of thousands of them in massive, climate-controlled buildings wired together with ultra-fast cables to act like one giant supercomputer.

What is the Nvidia H200 GPU? The H200 is a specialized, industrial-strength GPU made by Nvidia. You cannot buy one at a local store to put in a home computer—it has no plug for a monitor and is built strictly to sit inside giant data center racks. A single H200 chip uses up to 700 watts of electricity—about as much power as a small microwave running nonstop. When you pack tens of thousands of them into one building, they generate enough heat to melt themselves. They obviously require great quantities of chilled water to cool themselves, but Nvidia has recently designed newer systems that recycle the same water in a closed loop so it doesn't evaporate. So that's no longer the big concern that it used to be.

Beijing has been withholding import permits—hundreds of thousands of H200s have been sitting in ports—because the Chinese government wants a domestic processor industry that is not dependent on the United States.

Palmer Luckey said that Jensen was on the side of Chinese SI companies, not the Communist Chinese government. Luckey said that it's better to have Communist China dependent on lower level United States chips than have them start to develop their own industry. Luckey wants Jensen back because the alternative weakens the American position. He also said that if Jensen returned, the NASDAQ would recover. I agree with that. Trump said he's fine with exporting lower quality chips to Communist China and that keeps them from advancing their own or even perhaps invading Taiwan to take over the chip industry there.

That’s also why Trump talks about American Super Intelligence (SI) instead of just calling it artificial AI. Used properly, it is simply a way to amplify and speed up the human ability to connect dots because you have access to more information than any one person could ever hold. If the right people control it and it stays under American sovereign authority rather than locked down by someone else, it is one of the best tools we have to stay ahead of our enemies.

Communist China already runs a closed model. The Communist Party decides what the systems can say, who can use them, and how data moves. As I wrote in Trump Isn’t Fighting China, Russia or Iran. He’s Fighting the Puppet Master Behind Them All, the visible national leaders and corporate boards are not the only layer. The real threat is if we allow small group of evil puppet masters in the new world order to force every nation to agree to use only their locked systems and abide by their totalitarian rules. If that happens, the American dream will cease to exist. We will no longer be a sovereign nation.

The open-weight versus closed-model debate is real. Open-weight systems can be downloaded, inspected, and run locally by a government, a company, or an individual on their own servers protected from enemy invasion. Closed systems stay on corporate servers and all we do is rent them. I don't know about you but I don't want the atheist and satanic new world order or Communist China to be my landlord do you?

So no, you're not crazy. When the banks, the airlines, the FAA, and Microsoft all go down in the same week, the CEO who championed open systems gets pushed out, and the lab that wants everything locked down raises $81 billion days later, and you notice, that's not paranoia. That's pattern recognition. That's the number one trait of a genius. They told you there was nothing to see here. You saw it anyway. Keep connecting the dots. That's exactly what they're afraid of.

Used properly, American SI is just pattern recognition with more information and more speed. It’s a tool that can help us stay ahead of enemies who already run their own closed systems.

The Democrats want you to think it’s all too dangerous and complicated for you to understand, so you should close your eyes, resist SI and data centers, and let them handle it. If we do that, we hand authority to the Communists, the satanists, and the atheists who hate God and hate America. If that’s what you want, then sit on your hands, put on a mask, avert your eyes, and do nothing. I won’t be doing that.

UPDATE: OK this is going to sound really bizarre but what if, just what if, Trump IS USING Artex from Communist China to hack into our FBI locked down systems and find evidence of election fraud that was perpetrated against us by the coup plotters within our own country.

Because that’s basically what he said today.

“It’s not good. I don’t like that, but maybe we’ll LEARN things that we would have never learned otherwise because you had the Russia Russia hoax you had all of these other hoax...maybe we’ll learn about the voter fraud, all the voter fraud that took place!”

“I wonder who’s doing it — because wouldn’t it be great to learn about Russia Russia? I know exactly about Russia but people should hear about it because it actually put our country in danger.”

The resistance, who basically takes direction from the new world order in Europe and resides in America, always wants to blame somebody else like Russia or China for what they’re doing. And I think China and Russia are getting sick of it.

This is a play that I never saw coming. But if it is, get ready.

This would be Edward Snowden 2.0 hacking into the FBI secret servers that Comey and Mueller ran to hide election fraud and other nefarious plots from the public.

If you value my work, please consider making a donation. My work is free for all but supported by many generous readers like you.

How can you donate? You can fund me by credit or debit card here or send a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin, 54801. Please don’t send checks to Tierney’s Real News - it will be rejected by the Post Office and the bank. You can also support me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack or by Cash App at $TierneysRealNews or by Venmo to @TierneysRealNews. Make sure to select the profile marked ‘Business’ so it goes to the right place! Thank you so much.

I accept no annoying ads to get in the way of truth. My only source of funding comes from readers like Sparky. I don’t need much to live on but it helps pay the bills.

90% of those who started with me years ago are still with me. Thank you.