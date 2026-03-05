President Trump is removing Kristi Noem as Director of Homeland Security and replacing her with Markwayne Mullin effective March 31, 2026.

I said over a month ago on Facebook and Truth Social that I thought Trump wasn’t happy with Noem. I was correct. Many called me crazy.

I believe the real reason Trump brought in Tom Homan to take over ICE in Minneapolis was because of Noem. I like her but I think she’s in over her head.

As I’ve said many times, I’m not smarter than anyone else or clairvoyant - I just pay attention to the details. I have time to do that when many do not.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026.

The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida. I thank Kristi for her service at “Homeland.”

On January 26, 2026 I wrote on Facebook:

I LIKE KRISTI BUT I’VE NOT BEEN PLEASED WITH NOEM ON CAMERA. I THINK THE FACT THAT TRUMP IS BRINGING IN HOMAN AND REDIRECTING BOVINO IS AN INDICATION THAT TRUMP ISN’T HAPPY WITH NOEM:

SWC: Homan is being sent to Minneapolis to take over all removal operations and will report directly to President Trump.

Bovino’s presence was always odd -- Border Patrol is not involved in “removal procedures” - it is an agency tasked with border apprehensions, after which it sends those apprehended to ICE for removal.

But Bovino has become the de facto public face of the Noem’s “law enforcement” apparatus for all things immigration.

Who is the head of ICE and why doesn’t anyone know his name or what he looks like???? ICE is far far bigger than BP.

Reading between the lines, President Trump has removed Bovino from being part of the public face of the effort. He was Noem’s guy, which means this is not good for Noem.

Homan has been at odds with Noem. But President Trump just put Homan in charge and he reports to Trump.

Noem was the one who promoted Bovino to COMMANDER AT LARGE - which was never an official title or position. Trump just put Homan in that role.

Also, besides promoting Bovino, Noem is in a relationship with Corey Lewandowski that I don’t think Trump cares for.

I believe that Noem has been “demoted” by President Trump to a position that will honor her service and use her strengths but where she is not a major player in the administration. Much like what happened to Ric Grenell, Kari Lake and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

What does this mean for the US Senate?

Mullin will need to resign from the Senate upon taking the DHS role, pending confirmation, which would create a vacancy in his seat.

Under Oklahoma law, Governor Kevin Stitt (R) has the authority to appoint a temporary replacement to fill Mullin’s vacant U.S. Senate seat until the next statewide election in November 2026. The appointee would serve the remainder of Mullin’s unexpired term, which ends in January 2027.

That means Stitt will name an interim senator who serves through the 2026 election cycle—no separate special election is required, as the seat is already on the November 2026 ballot for a full term starting in 2027.

Stitt has up to 30 days to make the appointment after the vacancy officially occurs (likely late March/early April once Mullin resigns and is confirmed). The appointee must be a Republican registered in Oklahoma for at least five years prior and, per state statute, sign a pledge not to run in the 2026 election for the seat (though the pledge’s enforceability has been debated).

In his initial public statement congratulating Mullin, Stitt said he would appoint “a strong, small government conservative voice to support President Trump and protect Oklahomans’ way of life.”

However, no specific names or timelines have been released yet. Many want Stitt to avoid pulling from Oklahoma’s U.S. House delegation to avoid creating additional vacancies.

If you enjoy my articles, please consider making a donation. This is what one of my readers had to say about my work. Thank you!

My work is free for all but supported by donations from many generous readers like Sparky. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate you!

Donate

How can you donate? In many ways: You can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit or debit card here or by Cash App at $TierneyRealNews, send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

If you use the Substack app to read my newsletters - please make sure you check your settings so that you receive it BOTH by email and in the app. I don’t want you to miss a newsletter!

You can always email me at peggy@TierneyRealNewsNetwork.com. Please follow me on Telegram at t.me/TierneyRealNews. Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079025148615. Or you can find me on Truth Social @MaggiePeggy123.