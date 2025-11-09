I asked AI why there’s so much garbage on the streets of London in a new 2025 show on Amazon Prime. This is AI’s politically correct response:

AI: “In the show “Slow Horses,” the garbage piled up on the streets of London is symbolic and reflects a broader reality about some areas of London where street waste and littering are common.

This is due to multiple reasons including the cost for removing large items by the city council, causing some people to illegally dump items like mattresses and furniture on the streets.

Additionally, London’s large undocumented, transient and homeless population has less local pride.

The lack of enough outdoor bins, people being lazy or cheap, and limited enforcement against illegal dumping contribute to the piles of trash on London streets.”

In other words, the city of London has turned into a 3rd-world sewer thanks to Islamo-Communist rule, rampant crime and sloth, toothless law enforcement and open borders.

This is Islamo-Communist Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s plan for New York City.

Remember, London was once the world’s leading financial capital before New York City.

London was the preeminent global financial center from the 18th century through to the early 20th century, boasting institutions such as the Bank of England (founded in 1694) and the London Stock Exchange. It served as the primary financial hub during the British Empire’s dominance, handling a large volume of international financial transactions and currency exchanges, particularly with the pound sterling as the benchmark currency for global trade.

London retained its financial supremacy until the outbreak of World War I, after which New York City began to challenge and eventually surpass it in prominence as a global financial center.

Sadiq Khan, a Communist Muslim, started as Mayor of London in May 2016 and was just “elected” for a third term in May 2024. Trust me, he’s not leaving until London is totally destroyed.

The Islamo-Communists and their NWO puppet masters have destroyed London and now they are doing the same to New York City - unless we stop them.

They already completed phase one on 9/11.

This is phase two.

Do you think it’s a coincidence that both London and New York City (both financial centers of the world) now have Muslim mayors that were funded by our enemies in the RED-GREEN axis of Communist China-Iran-Russia? I don’t. They have a plan and they are executing it step by step.

Remember the old Arabian proverb: “If the camel gets its nose in the tent, the rest of him will soon follow.”

That’s a metaphor to warn us that small compromises will lead to larger unwanted consequences. Zohran and Sadiq know that proverb well. When will America learn that lesson?

