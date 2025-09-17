This is Part 5 of my report on Charlie. You can find Parts 1-4 here. I suggest you read them in order - they build on each other to create the whole picture.

Obama emerged from his viper’s nest this week to speak about Charlie. What he said is important and shows what they have planned. They ALWAYS tell you what they did - they can’t help themselves.

OBAMA: "Look, obviously I didn’t know Charlie Kirk. I was generally aware of some of his ideas. I think those ideas were wrong, but that doesn’t negate the fact that what happened was a tragedy and that I mourn for him and his family. He’s a young man with two small children and a wife who obviously – and a huge number of friends and supporters who cared about him. And so, we have to extend grace to people during their period of mourning and shock."

Barack Obama spoke at the Jefferson Educational Society in Erie, Pennsylvania, on September 16, 2025.

Then Obama went on to bash President Trump and his cabinet and praise Governor Spencer Cox of Utah and Governor Josh Shapiro for how they handled the situations at Butler and at UVU. He even said that George W. Bush was much better at bringing people together than President Trump because he didn’t speak out against Islam.

That tells me everything I need to know!

OBAMA: “I’ve been very impressed with Governor Cox in Utah and how he’s approached some of these issues. Cox is a Republican, self-professed conservative Republican, but in his response to this tragedy, as well as his history of how he engages with people who are political adversaries, he has shown, I think, that it is possible for us to disagree while abiding by a basic code of how we should engage in public debate and Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has done the same thing.”

“When I hear not just our current president, but his aides, who have a history of calling political opponents vermin, enemies, who need to be ‘targeted,’ that speaks to a broader problem that we have right now and something that we’re going to have to grapple with, all of us.”

“George Bush, while I don’t agree with him on a lot of stuff, he is a good, gracious man. He explicitly went out of his way to say, “We are not at war against Islam.”

Charlie didn't like Governor Spencer Cox and thought he was a transgender-loving RINO in bed with the Democrats! The fact that Obama loves him is a HUGE RED FLAG.

When Charlie was killed, Spencer Cox was the head of the National Governors Association (NGA) - which is always plotting against MAGA. The National Governors Association was created by the Carnegie Foundation and is a Communist organization.

SERUGA: “Cox is a wolf in sheep’s clothing! He has enabled the radical, violent, trans, domestic terrorists.”

BANNON: “One of the reasons I don’t think we’re getting the full story out of Utah is because Governor Spencer Cox and these progressive Mormons are trying to suppress info. There’s a major internal battle in the Mormon church right now. And they don’t want it coming out that part of this murderous militia is made up of young Mormons—furries, transgender, or part of a radical LGBTQ militia. That context matters.”

Add to that the fact that the Obama-Biden FBI were going after TPUSA and many of those left-wing agent activists are still working in FBI field offices all over the country:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Why was the wonderful Turning Point under INVESTIGATION by “Deranged” Jack Smith and the Corrupt & Incompetent Biden Administration. They tried to force Charlie, and many other people and movements, out of business.”

Now I believe that both Governors were either part of the assassination plots in their states - or were at the very least aware of them and let them happen. There is no other explanation for why the security at both events was basically absent. They both have Presidential aspirations and are "accepted" GOP candidates by the left-wing billionaire donors.

Before I go, I’ll leave you with one thing. Almost every single person that I’ve heard from does NOT believe the text exchange we received from the Utah authorities (after the “trans” lover, Lance Twiggs, allegedly looked under the keyboard) was real.

To remind you - here is the text exchange released by the Utah team under Governor Cox:

Tyler Robinson: drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard.

[When the roommate looked under the keyboard, there was a note that allegedly read: "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it."- which has since been destroyed?]

Roommate Lance Twiggs: "What?????????????? You're joking, right????

Robinson: I am still ok my love, but am stuck in orem for a little while longer yet. Shouldn't be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you.

Roommate Lance Twiggs: you weren't the one who did it right????

Robinson: I am, I'm sorry

Roommate: I thought they caught the person?

Robinson: no, they grabbed some crazy old dude, then interrogated someone in similar clothing. I had planned to grab my rifle from my drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down. Its quiet, almost enough to get out, but theres one vehicle lingering.

Roommate: Why?

Robinson: Why did I do it?

Roommate: Yeah

Robinson: I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out.

Robinson: If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence. Going to attempt to retrieve it again, hopefully they have moved on. I haven't seen anything about them finding it.

Roommate: How long have you been planning this?

Robinson: a bit over a week I believe. I can get close to it but there is a squad car parked right by it. I think they already swept that spot, but I don't wanna chance it

Robinson: I'm wishing I had circled back and grabbed it as soon as I got to my vehicle.... I'm worried what my old man would do if I didn't bring back grandpas rifle ... idek if it had a serial number, but it wouldn't trace to me. I worry about prints I had to leave it in a bush where I changed outfits. didn't have the ability or time to bring it with.... I might have to abandon it and hope they don't find prints. how the [expletive] will I explain losing it to my old man....

only thing I left was the rifle wrapped in a towel....

remember how I was engraving bullets? The [expletive] messages are mostly a big meme, if I see "notices bulge uwu" on fox new I might have a stroke alright im gonna have to leave it, that really [expletive] sucks.... judging from today I'd say grandpas gun does just fine idk. I think that was a $2k scope;-;

Robinson: delete this exchange

Robinson: my dad wants photos of the rifle ... he says grandpa wants to know who has what, the feds released a photo of the rifle, and it is very unique. Hes calling me rn, not answering.

Robinson: since trump got into office [my dad] has been pretty diehard maga.

Robinson: Im gonna turn myself in willingly, one of my neighbors here is a deputy for the sheriff.

Robinson: you are all I worry about love

Roommate: I'm much more worried about you

Robinson: don't talk to the media please. don't take any interviews or make any comments. ... if any police ask you questions ask for a lawyer and stay silent

OK, that was the official exchange released by Governor Cox and his Utah “team.” This is the best rebuttle of that I’ve seen:

MURRAY: I have a REALLY hard time believing in a short text exchange, the alleged shooter:

> Makes his confession.

> Confirms location of the weapon.

> Confirms the type of weapon.

> Confirms it was wrapped in a towel.

> Confirms his motive.

> Exonerates the decoy [George Zinn].

> Admits to the bullet engravings.

> Confirms the wardrobe change.

> Confirms how long he’s been planning it.

> Discloses the existence and location of a [now destroyed] pre-written confession note.

> Randomly tells his boyfriend that his dad is die hard MAGA (as if he wouldn’t already know given the nature of their relationship)

> And is worried about his Dad/Grandpa being upset if he doesn’t come home with the rifle, not the fact that he just used it to commit a murder.

Not to mention a 22-year old terminally online Zoomer using phrases like: “Squad car” “Drop point” “Swept the area” “My vehicle” “Till I died of old age” “My old man.”

I’m sorry, I just don’t believe it.

NEITHER DO I.

If you put that text exchange into any AI program - it automatically flags it as fake. And nobody is buying that the “trans” lover wasn’t aware of what was going on.

More on that soon…

If you have ANY contacts in the Trump administration or reporters that you trust - please send this link to them. I think it's that important. This is a piece of the puzzle that nobody is talking about and basically confirms that Obama's Islamo-Communist pals had the most motive to take out Charlie.



https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/obama-and-the-nga

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit card here or you can send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.