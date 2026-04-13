OK - I know this post is going to outrage some people but I think it’s important to tell the whole truth regardless of who it offends. If you are easily offended, please stop reading now.

Let’s review some historical facts:

In 2007, Obama was a junior Senator from Chicago considering a run for President against Hillary Clinton. At the time, Hillary was spreading rumors that Obama was not born in America and was not an American citizen. A future Pope Leo hailed from Obama’s Chicago.

At the same time, a sculptor made a paper mache statue of Obama depicted as Jesus and featured it in the city of Chicago where Pope Leo is from…

The sculpture of Obama as Jesus — entitled “Blessing” — went on display at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 2007 right before Obama was elected President. I don’t recall any outrage back then. The current Pope and the future Pope Leo never said a word against it.

It was well publicized by articles written in the New York Times, CBS, ABC, NBC and Fox News. In fact, Fox News even said glowing things about it.

Fox News even published quotes that said Obama was charismatic and popular like Jesus and that they hoped it would bring more people to politics. WTH.

At the same time, ALSO IN CHICAGO, a naked chocolate version of Jesus crucified on the cross, looking like Obama, called “My Sweet Lord” was going to be hung during holy week in Chicago. Later, after little pushback, the statue was moved to New York and the sculptor said the Catholic church even announced they were fine with it.

The pope never said a word and did not bash Obama about this either.

All they said was Obama as the crucified Jesus “stirred controversy.”

The sculptor said he got lots of fan mail about Chocolate Obama Jesus and now it was going to be shown in New York!

The next year, 2008, the American people overwhelmingly elected Barack Obama President, whose father was a Shia Muslim aligned with Iran, for two terms and the future Pope Leo never mentioned it. Apparently both sculptures were tied to the same artist. Hmm. My gut tells me that Team Obama commissioned them both.

Pope Francis later came to the Obama White House and pushed climate change from the Oval Office!

"Mr. President, I find it encouraging that you are accepting the urgency of [climate change] - seems clear to me also that climate change is a problem which can no longer be left to a future generation.”

When Leo became Pope, Obama said: “Michelle and I send our congratulations to a fellow Chicagoan and White Sox fan, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV.” COZY.

Now, fast forward to 2025 and 2026 where Pope Leo has made it his mission to negatively frame everything that President Trump has done.

Since Leo has reigned as Pope - these are a few of the words he has used to describe President Trump’s actions on the border, his deportation of criminal illegal aliens, and against the nuclear threat of Iran:

“truly unacceptable”

“the madness of war”

“war is back in vogue and a zeal for war is spreading”

“the principle established after the Second World War, which says no to war and seeks solutions through diplomacy and dialogue, seems to have been forgotten”

“too many innocent people are being killed”

“someone has to stand up and say there’s a better way”

“immigrants ought to be treated without the cold of indifference the stigma discrimination”

“open our arms and hearts to welcoming them as brothers and sisters, and for them a presence of consolation and hope”

“With their courage and tenacity, migrants and refugees are messengers of hope”

“In a world darkened by war and injustice, even when all seems lost, migrants and refugees stand as messengers of hope”

“migrants and refugees can become missionaries of hope in the countries that welcome them”

You’ll notice that the Vatican has a big wall around it and ID is required and armed guards prevent entry - but that’s another story for another day.

President Trump has chosen not to respond until Leo until now. Why now?

President Trump’s latest feud with the Pope was sparked when Leo, without naming Trump or the US, spoke out about against the war in Iran and after Pope Leo met with Obama’s speechwriter and top advisor, David Alexrod, at the Vatican last week. It was announced by the Vatican.

What happened right before Pope Leo came out to bash Trump on his actions against Iran? Pope Leo met with David Alexrod, Obama’s number one advisor at the Vatican on April 9. How did the fake news frame that? Total excitement that Pope Leo was being directed behind the scenes by Obama and that a meeting might be forthcoming!

How do you think President Trump reacted to that meeting? Not well. He lashed out at Leo for being a puppet of Obama - who wants Iran to win.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy.

He talks about “fear” of the Trump Administration, but doesn’t mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart.

I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn’t!

I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country. And I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do.

I’m setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History.

Leo should be thankful because, as everyone knows, he was a shocking surprise. He wasn’t on any list to be Pope, and was only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump. If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican.

Unfortunately, Leo’s Weak on Crime, Weak on Nuclear Weapons, does not sit well with me, nor does the fact that he meets with Obama Sympathizers like David Axelrod, a LOSER from the Left, who is one of those who wanted churchgoers and clerics to be arrested.

Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It’s hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church!”

President Trump only lashed out against Pope Leo AFTER he met with David Axelrod - one of the main architects of Obama policies (remember the drone 'kill list’ and attacking Libya?) and then Pope Leo goes on to spout off about Trump removing Iran as a nuclear threat and the number one state sponsor of terrorism?

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "I don't think he's doing a very good job. He likes crime. I'm not a big fan of Pope Leo. He's a very liberal person.”

Trump is correct. The American people totally agree with his policies on Iran - not with Pope Leo and Obama.

The fake news responded to President Trump’s post about Pope Leo negatively and many called him Trump the anti-Christ for daring to speak out against Leo and the church. So, Trump went one step further and posted a picture of himself as a healer on Truth Social. Notice that he’s wearing a Roman toga with a red shawl - similar to the ones in the Obama statue in 2007. Few people bother to research the meaning behind Trump’s posts - beyond Q - but I do. When asked about it, here’s what he said…

Reporter: “Did you post that picture of yourself depicted as Jesus Christ?”

President Trump: “How did they come up with that? It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better, and I do make people better and make people a lot better.”

“I did post it and I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do with Red Cross as a Red Cross worker there, which we support. And only the fake news could come up with that one.”

Now, you can believe whatever you want about the photo that President Trump posted but my personal opinion is that he did to to mock Obama and Pope Leo as hypocrites. President Trump is trying to save the Iranian people and the world from the Shia Twelver terrorists leading Iran and their threats to blow up the world. But the Pope and Obama want to hamstring Trump and embolden Satan.

Trump later deleted the picture - but if you were paying attention you got the message, like I did. Do I think he made the right choice? No, but I understand why he did it and I refuse to condemn him for it after what Team Obama has put him through.

PASTOR DARRELL SCOTT: “All of you know full well Trump doesn’t truly see himself as a savior nor healer. It’s quite shocking how easily that image rattled some of you and prompted a need to call him out of his ‘blasphemous ways.’



Few presidents in the history of mankind have done more for the advancement of the Judeo-Christian faith than President Donald Trump.



1. Appointed three Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, delivering a major pro-life victory.



2. Established the White House Faith Office in the West Wing to prioritize faith-based initiatives and religious liberty.



3. Created the Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias to combat federal discrimination against Christians.



4. Launched the Religious Liberty Commission to protect and promote Christian expression nationwide.



5. Pardoned pro-life activists and Christians targeted for peaceful prayer and faith-based actions.



6. Moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, honoring biblical ties and evangelical priorities.



7. Issued protections for voluntary prayer and religious speech in public schools and federal workplaces.



8. Expanded conscience rights for Christian healthcare workers, chaplains, and adoption agencies.



9. Allowed churches to endorse candidates from the pulpit without losing tax-exempt status.



10. Affirmed America’s Judeo-Christian heritage through proclamations, faith events, and anti-Semitism efforts.



The list goes on.



Have you praised God for that? Or are we busy savoring for every opportunity to shout how ‘unlike Christ’ he is.



Imagine how much more orderly the world would be if we all scrutinized and corrected ourselves as harshly as we do the President.



God have mercy on us. Grace for America.”

TODD STARNES: “Last week David Axelrod, Obama's former senior advisor and a longtime Democrat strategist met with Pope Leo XIV. Days later, Pope Leo is attacking Trump and three cardinals appeared on 60 Minutes to attack the president. I don't believe in coincidences. This is nothing more than a coordinated attack on the president of the United States by the Vatican. And quite frankly, it is both distasteful and unChristian.”

CHRIS JACKSON: “Leo was clearly installed as a political operative to counter Trump. For months he has taken passive-aggressive shots at Trump policies without having the nerve to name Trump directly. Trump finally called the bluff and said out loud what many conservative Catholics have already been thinking: Leo is a globalist liberal hypocrite whose agenda looks far more political than Catholic.

The Democrats are cheering because they think Trump walked into the trap. Their hope is obvious: manufacture a showdown between Trump and the man in white, then pressure soft American Catholics into treating opposition to borders, deportations, nationalism, and law-and-order politics as some kind of religious duty.

But that misreads the moment completely. The Catholics who backed Trump did so because they are sick of everything the modern left represents and everything Rome keeps downplaying or ignoring: abortion extremism, gender madness, anti-Christian hostility, LGBT ideology, DEI scapegoating, cancel culture, radical feminism, and the whole ruling-class war on order, nationhood, and common sense.

American Catholics are not suddenly going to abandon their convictions because yet another polished liberal in white starts moralizing about politics.

If anything, this fight may do the opposite. It may open a great many conservative Catholic eyes to who Robert Prevost really is, why he was elevated, and what his real mission appears to be. That can only help.”

If you wondered which side the Iranian Islamic terrorist regime is on - they are siding with the Pope against America. That tells you everything you need to know.



In fact, Iranian state TV is now quoting Tucker and the Pope to prove America is wrong for trying to stop Iran's nuclear ambitions!



IRAN TO POPE LEO: "I wish you Glory by Allah!"



The Pope, meanwhile, is trying to Islamify the Catholic church. You can't make this stuff up. And, Trump just exposed it all.

BTW, before you suggest that President Trump is against Catholics, remember that Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-Deremer, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Education Secretary Linda McMahon and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. are all Catholic.

Meanwhile, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles are all either evangelical or Protestant.

Godspeed.

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