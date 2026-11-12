Tierney’s Real News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
41m

You and Jeff Childers both have excellent intuition and instincts, and I believe y'all are on to something here. Who knows how it'll play out, but something seems to be gradually unfolding.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Tierney's Real News and others
YourGalapagosGullfriend's avatar
YourGalapagosGullfriend
39mEdited

Thank you so much for continuing to talk about all of this, especially the midterms that just "occurred". X is beginning to shadowban accounts for digging into this info and sharing it and the big names that were originally putting the info out are walking back their stances that something needs to be done.

My fear is the dems have been fabricating Epstein evidence against President Trump to pin him for their crimes, just like they did for both of his impeachments. If all this is allowed to stand, they'll railroad him out asap.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tierney's Real News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.