Let me say this up front: I don’t have proof of anything. What I have is a question, and I’m tired of being told I’m not allowed to ask it.

Every day, major outlets run stories built on anonymous sources and “people familiar with the matter.” Readers can’t check who they are, what they know, or what they want. Sometimes those stories hold up. Sometimes they don’t, and nobody loses their job - instead they often get awarded Pulitzer prizes for publishing later-proven lies. That is accepted as journalism.

Meanwhile, when a citizen journalist like me says “something doesn’t add up here, and here’s why I’m asking,” the response is that it must be a conspiracy theory and I should be silenced. The truth is if you’ve followed me for a long time, you’ll know that my “conspiracy theories” have been proven right time and time again. Ukraine, election fraud, Ilhan Omar and the Somali fraud, Covid, George Floyd, J6 and the stolen election and much more - and I am often the first and most accurate. That’s not bragging - that’s just fact.

After looking at the last election through the lens of history, data, factual reporting and the conclusions of those I trust - I think I have come up a motive for who is behind this and has the means and opportunity.

In my last post I walked through what I believe happened in the midterms. The data showed roughly 26 million new voter registrations were added in the past few years with no proof of citizenship required, almost all of them voting Democrat, and the results so uniform across key races that an algorithm looks more plausible than organic turnout.

My theory is that the fraud method this cycle was virtual voters: AI-generated personas registered online (checking the box for no driver’s license or SSN and signing under penalty of perjury), then voted in person during early voting by someone else—cartel members or paid ringers—using a Reasonable Impediment Declaration. They show up as the virtual persona, sign a form saying they lack ID for some reason, present a utility bill or the registration certificate itself, and get a regular ballot that counts that night.

I focused on Texas because the aberration was so large (2.9 million new registrations there alone), but the pattern fits elsewhere.

I also noted who controls key parts of the system: Civix for the statewide TEAM voter database, and Hart InterCivic (via Enlightenment Capital) for machines in major counties including Harris.

Devin Talbott, founder of Enlightenment Capital and identified as chairman of Hart, is a registered Democrat who has donated heavily to Democrats including Harris, Biden, and Clinton. He is the son of Strobe Talbott—Bill Clinton’s Rhodes Scholar friend from Oxford, Clinton’s Deputy Secretary of State from 1994 to 2001, and president of Brookings from 2002 to 2017. His mother, Brooke Shearer, was an aide to Hillary Clinton.

Talbott served as a top Russia adviser and Deputy Secretary of State under Clinton. Strobe Talbott and Bill Clinton want a New World international order built on the UN, strong NATO expansion, the EU, open borders and the spread of democracy, whereas Donald Trump favors an “America First” approach that questions multilateral institutions and takes a more transactional view of foreign relations. That says it all. Clinton and Talbott have been best friends since 1968.

The former president Clinton lived with the former deputy secretary of state and journalist Talbott when Clinton was a Rhodes scholar at Oxford University.

The connection between Bill Clinton, Strobe Talbott, and the Brookings Institution spans decades of personal friendship, high-level foreign policy, and leadership in Washington's think tank community. The foreign policy outlook associated with the Brookings Institution is most accurately described as liberal internationalism.

Following the end of the Clinton administration, Talbott became the president of the Brookings Institution in July 2002. He led the liberal Washington think tank for 15 years until stepping down in October 2017. Brookings frequently staffs Democrat administrations, including the Bill Clinton administration. Hillary Clinton noted that "there are a lot of long-time friends and colleagues who perch here at Brookings.”

Draw your own conclusions about that family connection sitting on top of vote-counting infrastructure.

The day after I wrote my article on virtual voters, Jeff Childers published a piece on the Epstein files. The House Oversight Committee’s majority report, strangely timed for release just before Republicans turn over the House, reviewed documents and interviewed witnesses including Bill Clinton.

It found no evidence linking President Trump to Epstein’s crimes. The consensus of every witness examined before the Committee—including Bill Clinton—was that President Trump, to their knowledge, was not involved in any crimes committed by Epstein and Maxwell.

In fact, Trump helped victims and police make cases against Epstein while Epstein worked against him behind the scenes, especially after Trump announced his presidential candidacy. It called the Democrats’ focus on Trump an unfounded witch hunt.

The report sharply criticized the Obama-era DOJ for the 2007–2009 non-prosecution agreement that let Epstein and his associates continue for years, concluding that the deal “undoubtedly allowed Epstein’s heinous acts to continue for years without recourse.” It also highlighted the still-missing bank statements and suspicious activity reports—the money trail that would show who paid Epstein, who he paid, and where the funds originated and went. The Committee obtained some financial records only via bank subpoenas rather than from the DOJ, which has not released Epstein’s full bank statements or the SARs.

Yesterday, Jeff Childers laid out a theory that caught my eye and explained everything: that the real reason behind the establishment’s virulent opposition to Trump may be tied to what he could declassify about the Epstein network and the powerful people around it. I can’t prove that. Childers can’t either, and neither of us pretends otherwise. But look at what’s on the record.

Epstein got a sweetheart deals from the Clinton, Bush and Obama administrations, but NOT the Trump administration. He was charged and arrested under the Trump administration and died in federal custody in 2019 under mysterious circumstances that still bother people across the political spectrum. Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted, yet the full list of who moved in that world has never been made public. Flight logs show Bill Clinton on Epstein’s plane multiple times. Clinton denies knowing about any crimes, and he has not been charged with anything.

Note how this new detail neatly bookends the story:

2006 - Trump calls police to offer info two+ years before Epstein 1st conviction

2007 - Trump kicks Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago

2009 - Epstein serves 13 months

2014 - Michael Wolff interviews Epstein to try to rehabilitate his image and buries article

2017 - Trump fires James Comey at the FBI who was burying Epstein files

2018 - Steve Bannon interviews Epstein to try to rehabilitate his image and buries article

2019 - The Trump DOJ re-investigates and arrests Epstein a SECOND TIME to try to right a former wrong from 2009

2019 - Trump’s DOJ compiles the full file on Epstein for trial

2019 - Epstein dies in custody just months after he was interviewed by Bannon

July 2020 - Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

November 2020 - They steal the election from Trump, he leaves the White House and the Epstein story dies for 4 years

2025 - Trump signs the Epstein Transparency Act, he fires James Comey’s daughter who was burying Epstein files at the SDNY, and Bondi opens the files that Trump’s DOJ built, and starts trickling them out…

In other words, while Trump was reporting on Epstein from 2006 on and kicking him out of his club - everybody else was cozying up to Epstein trying to rehabilitate his reputation - including guys like Wolfe and Bannon! Not only that - but Trump’s DOJ was the only one to compile and release the files on Epstein when nobody else would!

The House report examined how Epstein cultivated relationships with prominent figures to gain financial and social legitimacy, noting that appearing in the files or testifying does not automatically indicate criminal wrongdoing

Political Figures and Government Officials

Kathryn Ruemmler (Former Obama Aide). The former White House Counsel under President Barack Obama and former Goldman Sachs top lawyer was scrutinized for thousands of appearances in Epstein’s files. Records showed she accepted gifts from Epstein, offered him informal advice on handling media questions about his sex crimes, and exchanged friendly emails with him. Ruemmler testified to the committee that Epstein was a “masterful liar” who used her to bolster his standing, calling her association with him a mistake.

Bill and Hillary Clinton. Both sat for closed-door depositions following subpoena disputes. The committee examined Bill Clinton’s flights on Epstein’s plane and White House visits, while questioning Hillary Clinton about their joint statements claiming they had no recollection of specific interactions with Epstein. Both denied any knowledge of his criminal activities.

Doug Band. Bill Clinton’s former top aide and counselor was interviewed regarding his extensive mentions in Epstein’s files, emails with Ghislaine Maxwell, and travel on Epstein’s jet.

The interviews with Bannon and Wolfe (links above) all support this timeline and theory.

Remember also that Epstein said in one of those interviews that he thought Bill Clinton was responsible for the 2008 collapse - and Obama covered it up - I wonder what else Epstein believes the Clintons and Obamas were responsible for. That would explain the Obama lawyer coddling Epstein so much and even calling him Uncle Jeffrey!

The people tied to Epstein had a strong reason to keep Trump out of the White House, and that the same circle sits close to the machinery that runs the machines and counts the votes.

The owner of the biggest vote-counting company is tied to the Clintons, the Clintons are tied to Epstein, Epstein is tied to Obama-world figures, and only Trump can declassify what would expose all of it. So the election system had a motive to stop him.

That’s a pretty good reason to keep him out of the White House. Just saying…Godspeed and stay frosty.

If you value my work, please consider making a donation. My work is free for all but supported by many generous readers like you.

How can you donate? You can fund me by credit or debit card here or send a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin, 54801. You can also support me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack or by Cash App at $TierneysRealNews or by Venmo to @TierneysRealNews. Make sure to select the profile marked ‘Business’ so it goes to the right place! Thank you so much.

I accept no annoying ads to get in the way of truth. My only source of funding comes from readers like Sparky. I don’t need much to live on but it helps pay the bills.

90% of those who started with me years ago are still with me. Thank you.