Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has finally stopped the fake news from roaming free at the Pentagon and publishing “anonymous leaks” about our military strategies to our enemies! Most news outlets are refusing to comply with his new rules. Nobody is reporting the truth about this - and here’s why…

Why in the world was the press ever allowed to roam free at America’s top secret military installation in the first place?

The Pentagon is a large five-sided building in Arlington county, Virginia, near Washington, D.C., that serves as the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense, which oversees all U.S. military operations.

It serves as the central command center for the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Space Force, housing their highest-ranking leadership and staff. The Pentagon provides the central command and control for military forces worldwide and is the command center for national security strategy and planning. The President controls the Pentagon as the Commander-in-Chief.

In October 2025, Pete Hegseth enacted new rules, in a 17 page document, for all journalists covering the Pentagon. These rules require journalists to agree to not seek unauthorized information, even if it is unclassified, or face losing their credentials. Pete clarified it this way:

PETE HEGSETH: Pentagon access is a privilege, not a right. So, here is the new Department of War press credentialing FOR DUMMIES:

Press no longer roams free

Press must wear visible badge

Credentialed press are no longer permitted to solicit criminal acts

DONE. Now the Pentagon now has same rules as every U.S military installation.

Journalists must sign a pledge agreeing not to report on any information that has not been officially authorized for public release, including unclassified material. Any reporter who violates this policy or refuses to sign the pledge risks having their press credentials revoked at the Pentagon.

Reporters are no longer allowed to move freely throughout the Pentagon building. They must be escorted by an authorized public affairs official in many areas, including the hallways near top officials’ offices.

The Pentagon has already evicted several news organizations who have refused to agree to these provisions and have tried to roam free, undocumented and unvited wherever they please.

HEGSETH: “The ‘press’ does not run the Pentagon — the people do. The press is no longer allowed to roam the halls of a secure facility. Wear a badge and follow the rules — or go home.”

The New York Times, NPR, Politico, NBC News were the first to refuse to comply and they had their spaces vacated in the Pentagon, which were then filled by The New York Post, Breitbart News, HuffPost and One America News Network.

After the New York Times, NPR, Politico and NBC News refused - The Atlantic, the AP, Reuters, the Washington Post, Fox News, Newsmax, CNN, ABC and CBS followed…

NEWSMAX: “We believe the requirements are unnecessary and onerous and hope that the Pentagon with review the matter further.”

Do you and I have the right to roam free at the Pentagon and take whatever we want? NO, we do not. If a civilian wants to access the Pentagon, we need to make an appointment up to 90 days in advance, pass a security check and we are allowed to visit for one hour, in limited areas, with a badge and an escort.

But, the fake news believes they should be able to roam the Pentagon freely and have unrestricted access to America’s most highly classified military installation - and SPIN what they see any way they want. Who wants the snakes, in the fake news, leaking or twisting top secret information or plans from the Pentagon and feeding them to our enemies!

HOW DID THIS POLICY START? WHO DECIDED THAT THE PRESS SHOULD BE ALLOWED TO ROAM FREE AT THE PENTAGON? THE PRESS DECIDED THEMSELVES - AND OBAMA LET THEM DO IT.

For over 15 years, journalists have been able to roam free at the Pentagon due to PHONY credentials and membership in something called the Pentagon Press Association, a group (PPA) that was created by the press in 2010 to give them access to military officials and events.

Those PHONY credentials have enabled them to wander the Pentagon corridors. The association allegedly represents dozens of journalists from various media - and charges them $50 a year to join. What a joke. THE FAKE NEWS MADE UP ITS OWN GROUP WITH OBAMA’S HELP AND DECIDED THEY COULD ROAM FREE AT THE PENTAGON. NOT KIDDING.

Obama probably did this to HELP our Islamo-Communist enemies in Iran, Communist China, Russia and the Muslim Brotherhood!

The PPA is now run by executives from the AP, CNN, ABC and the FP and was started in 2010 under Obama. Explains it all! It’s the Fox guarding the Hen House!

The PPA claims that the press has been free to roam the Pentagon since the 1950s - which is a lie. The PPA wasn’t created until 2010 - under these snakes!

An AI search confirms my conclusion:

The PPA is governed by its own bylaws, has a four-member executive committee, and maintains a membership list. So, basically the fake news created their own GROUP in 2010, under Obama and decided they had a right to roam free in the Pentagon.

https://pentagonpressassociation.wordpress.com/about/

The PPA wrote a letter to AGAINST the new rules:

Now you know the rest of the story that the fake news will not tell you! The PPA was created under the Obama administration likely to basically SANCTION military leaks to our enemies. Tell the fake news that those days are over!

