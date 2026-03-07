On March 6, 2026, a federal jury in Brooklyn delivered a guilty verdict that underscores just how serious the threat from the Islamic terrorists controlling Iran really is. It’s the kind of story that should be front-page news, yet most of the fake news has barely mentioned it.

Asif Merchant, a 47-year-old Pakistani national, was convicted on terrorism and murder-for-hire charges for acting as an Iranian agent in a 2024 plot to assassinate President Trump.

During the trial, Merchant took the stand and testified under oath that Iranian handlers tasked him with arranging the murder of then-candidate Trump at a campaign rally in 2024. Merchant was arrested on July 12, 2024—just one day before the July 13, 2024 assassination attempt against Trump at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Coincidence? Many Americans don’t think so. The timing alone raises questions. Merchant himself told FBI investigators that when his own plot collapsed, he believed Iran might simply try another way to finish the job.

Merchant testified that he had been recruited and coerced by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). According to his testimony, Iranian handlers threatened his wife and adopted daughter in Tehran if he refused to cooperate.

Federal prosecutors say Merchant’s mission was straightforward: travel to the United States, create chaos, recruit criminals, and arrange the assassination of Donald Trump.

The case wasn’t built on speculation. Prosecutors presented court documents, recorded meetings, digital evidence, and Merchant’s own testimony.

According to Merchant, he was recruited around late 2022 or early 2023 by an Iranian intelligence operative named Mehrdad Yousef. He said the IRGC instructed him to come to the United States in 2024 and organize a multi-part operation designed both to destabilize Trump’s presidential campaign and ultimately carry out an assassination.

The plan involved staging protests as distractions, stealing documents and USB drives, laundering money, and recruiting people willing to carry out the killing. Merchant arrived in the United States in April 2024 and began trying to build the operation.

But the plot quickly unraveled.

One of the individuals Merchant approached reported him to U.S. authorities and became a confidential informant. From that point forward, the FBI closely monitored Merchant’s activities. The supposed “criminals” he later tried to hire were actually undercover FBI agents working for the Biden administration.

In a secretly recorded meeting in a Queens hotel room in June 2024, Merchant openly described the assassination plan. He sketched a rally attack scenario on a hotel napkin and used objects on the table—including a vape pen—to represent the target. At one point he asked the undercover agents, “How will it die?” before handing them $5,000 as a down payment.

By then the FBI had already turned the operation into a sting.

Because Merchant never found real criminals willing to participate—and instead repeatedly discussed the plot with informants and undercover agents—the plan never moved beyond the planning stage.

Federal agents arrested Merchant on July 12, 2024, in Richmond, Texas, as he prepared to leave the country.

Shortly after his arrest, prosecutors filed a criminal complaint detailing the plot. However, the complaint was sealed by a federal judge in the Eastern District of New York at the request of the Biden administration. At the time, FBI Director Christopher Wray quietly described the scheme as “straight out of the Iranian playbook.”

Then the case went quiet and remained largely out of public view FOR 18 MONTHS until the trial unfolded in Brooklyn federal court in late February 2026 - right about the time Trump decided to launch attacks against the Iranian regime. Coincidental timing?

During the trial, Merchant admitted he had received counter-surveillance training from Iranian operatives and acknowledged that one of his cousins worked for the IRGC. He also testified that Iranian handlers were expected to finance the assassination.

After his arrest, in 2024, Merchant speculated to investigators that Iran might try to find someone else to carry out the attack if his own operation failed. When the July 13 rally assassination attempt against President Trump occurred in Butler, Pennsylvania, Merchant reportedly told investigators that the attack resembled the type of operation he had been sent to carry out. That was never reported until now.

After a week-long trial featuring recordings, digital evidence, and testimony from investigators, the jury deliberated for less than two hours before returning its verdict on March 6, 2026. Merchant was convicted on two major charges: attempted terrorism transcending national boundaries and murder-for-hire. He now faces the possibility of life in prison.

Prosecutors emphasized that Merchant knowingly worked on behalf of the IRGC, which the United States has designated as a terrorist organization.

The case also fits into a broader pattern of Iranian plots targeting American officials and Iranian dissidents abroad. In 2022, Iranian operative Shahram Poursafi was charged with attempting to hire someone to assassinate former National Security Advisor John Bolton for $300,000. Investigators later said the same network discussed offering up to $1 million to target former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad has also been the target of multiple Iranian plots, including a kidnapping scheme and later murder-for-hire attempts in New York.

Another case surfaced in 2024 when prosecutors charged Iranian asset Farhad Shakeri with being tasked by the IRGC to surveil and potentially assassinate Trump in retaliation for the 2020 U.S. drone strike that killed IRGC-Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.

Taken together, these cases paint a troubling picture of just how far Iran is willing to go.

For decades, Iran has branded the United States the “Great Satan,” led crowds in chants of “Death to America,” and made no secret of their desire to strike at the heart of what they call the “arrogant” Western power. The revenge plots we’re seeing now—for the 2020 drone strike that eliminated IRGC-Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani—are just the tip of the iceberg. Tehran’s long-standing hatred for America runs far deeper than any single incident, and their actions prove they’re willing to act on it, even on U.S. soil.

Reports also came out today that Russia is supplying the Iranian regime with intelligence about how to hit US military targets. Was Russia behind the deaths of 6 American soldiers in Kuwait? I wouldn’t doubt it. Tonight, Iran is even threatening to NUKE Tel Aviv with Russia’s help.

That’s precisely why President Trump and his administration are determined to remove the Iranian regime’s saber rattling and nuclear threats - forever.

The Merchant plot failed largely because he ran into informants instead of criminals and because the FBI was able to turn his recruitment efforts into a controlled sting operation. But the fact that an IRGC-linked operative was actively trying to arrange the assassination of a U.S. presidential candidate on American soil should concern every American. Imagine what else they are doing!

Merchant now awaits sentencing and could spend the rest of his life in prison. The trial makes one thing clear: the threat against President Trump, AND America, is very very real and it’s not over.

Barack “Hussein” Obama shed tears at Jesse Jackson’s funeral today and then vehemently lashed out at President Trump. It was an odd combination - even for Obama.

Obama didn’t know Jesse Jackson that well. Donald Trump knew him much better and said that Jesse Jackson didn’t particularly care for Obama.

Jesse Jackson was caught on a hot mic once criticizing Obama for “talking down to black people” and saying he wanted to “cut his nuts off.” No love lost there.

So what was Obama crying about? I think Obama was crying for his father’s legacy and for the loss of the Ayatollah. Seriously.

It’s well known that Obama’s father was a Muslim (and his mother was a Communist) and they chose the middle name “Hussein” for Barry - which translates to “little handsome one.”

The name Hussein was first used by Muhammad when he named his grandson Husayn (Hussein) ibn Ali around 600 AD.

In Shia Islam, Husayn ibn Ali (Muhammad’s grandson) is DEEPLY revered and Shia Muslim parents often name male children after him to honor that legacy.

In my opinion, Obama is weeping for the death of his friend Ayatollah - who is a Shia Muslim - and the loss of his legacy by the success of President Trump. It’s well known that Obama wrote PRIVATE letters to the Ayatollah when Obama was President.

Also, while many claim that Obama converted to Christianity, Franklin Graham said this to ABC in 2010 - and his father, Billy Graham, agreed with him.

FRANKLIN GRAHAM: “I think President Obama’s problem is that he was born a Muslim, his father was a Muslim. The seed of Islam is passed through the father like the seed of Judaism is passed through the mother. He was born a Muslim, his father gave him an Islamic name.”

I trust the word of Billy Graham, don’t you?

So who REALLY ordered the hit on President Trump on July 13, 2024 (J13)? Here’s what my exhaustive research indicates:

If you enjoy my articles, please consider making a donation. I work hard to bring you the truth.

Donate

How can you donate? In many ways: You can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit or debit card here or by Cash App at $TierneyRealNews, send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

My work is free for all - but supported by donations from many generous readers like you. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate you!

If you use the Substack app to read my newsletters - please make sure you check your settings so that you receive it BOTH by email and in the app. I don’t want you to miss a newsletter!

You can always email me at peggy@TierneyRealNewsNetwork.com. Please follow me on Telegram at t.me/TierneyRealNews. Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079025148615. Or you can find me on Truth Social @MaggiePeggy123.