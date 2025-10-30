President Trump had a very successful trip to Asia. He was able to leverage relationships with other Asian countries at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN summit) to force Communist China to the table. I’ll cover those details first. Then I’ll show you about how Obama, Starmer of the UK, Carney of Canada and Putin of Russia worked together to try to sabotage Trump while it was happening - the fake news won’t tell you that part.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “I had a truly great meeting with President Xi of China. There is enormous respect between our two Countries, and that will only be enhanced with what just took place. We agreed on many things, with others, even of high importance, being very close to resolved.

I was extremely honored by the fact that President Xi authorized China to begin the purchase of massive amounts of Soybeans, Sorghum, and other Farm products. Our Farmers will be very happy! In fact, as I said once before during my first Administration, Farmers should immediately go out and buy more land and larger tractors. I would like to thank President Xi for this!

Additionally, China has agreed to continue the flow of Rare Earth, Critical Minerals, Magnets, etc., openly and freely.

Very significantly, China has strongly stated that they will work diligently with us to stop the flow of Fentanyl into our Country. They will help us end the Fentanyl Crisis.

China also agreed that they will begin the process of purchasing American Energy. In fact, a very large scale transaction may take place concerning the purchase of Oil and Gas from the Great State of Alaska. Chris Wright, Doug Burgum, and our respective Energy teams will be meeting to see if such an Energy Deal can be worked out.

The agreements reached today will deliver Prosperity and Security to millions of Americans.

I want to thank the Great Countries of Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea for being so generous, gracious, and hospitable. Also, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, who were at the Dinner hosted by His Excellency Lee Jae Myung. Hundreds of Billions of Dollars are being brought into our Country because of them. Our Nation is Strong, Respected, and Admired Again and, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”

TRUMP: “We worked really hard, 24/7, took in Trillions of Dollars, and Chuck Schumer said trip was “a total dud,” even though he knows it was a spectacular success. Words like that are almost treasonous!!!”

✅ What was accomplished

Trade and economic deals in Southeast Asia On the first leg of the trip in Kuala Lumpur (for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN summit) Trump announced trade agreements with several countries: he finalized deals with Malaysia and Cambodia, and frameworks with Thailand and Vietnam. The new pacts cover about 68 % of U.S. two-way trade with the 10 ASEAN countries. The deals include cooperation commitments by those countries with the U.S. on export-controls, investment screening and “third country” duty evasion (widely seen as targeting China’s influence). A cease-fire/truce signing between Cambodia and Thailand, brokered & endorsed by the U.S.

Progress with China on trade & critical issues Trump met Xi Jinping in Busan, South Korea, and the two sides reached “basic consensus” on some major trade/economic concerns. Key issues raised: rare earths export controls, decline of tariffs, soybean purchases, and fentanyl precursor chemicals. The Chinese ministry’s communiqué stated China-U.S. relations “should not fall into a vicious cycle of mutual retaliation” and emphasized cooperation.

Setting strategic tone & signaling U.S. commitment in the Indo-Pacific By engaging multiple Southeast Asian countries and boosting bilateral deals, the U.S. under Trump is signaling a pivot (or reinforcement) of economic and strategic ties in the region, partly as a counterweight to China. The trip also showed that Trump is willing to use tariffs and trade leverage aggressively, but also to offer relief when concessions are made.



Here are the declarations from the most significant agreements.

1. Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord — Joint Declaration between Kingdom of Cambodia and Kingdom of Thailand

It begins with both sides reaffirming commitment to “resolve differences peacefully, in full respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

They agree to establish an “ASEAN observer team” to monitor compliance.

Commitments include withdrawal of heavy weapons from the border region, de-mining efforts (landmine removal), repatriation of prisoners (Thailand agreed to release 18 Cambodian prisoners) and coordination on displaced persons.

It sets up a “joint border committee” to draft a framework for future security cooperation.

2. Agreement between the United States of America and Malaysia on Reciprocal Trade

The preamble notes that the “Government of the United States of America” and the “Government of Malaysia” are entering into this Agreement to build on a longstanding economic relationship. This is a high-profile U.S.–Malaysia deal

It lays out that the parties commit to “eliminate or significantly reduce” tariffs across a broad swathe of U.S. exports; and to reduce non-tariff barriers, for the benefit of U.S. agriculture, manufacturing and labour.

There are also commitments by Malaysia to cooperation on export controls, screening of foreign investment (especially third-country evasion), and supply-chain resilience.

3. Agreement on Reciprocal Trade with Cambodia

The Fact Sheet states that the U.S. signed “Agreements on Reciprocal Trade with Malaysia and Cambodia” during the trip.

The USTR statement indicates that these “landmark deals” will lower tariffs on U.S. exports and open new markets for American farmers, ranchers, workers, and manufacturers.

4. Trump‑Xi Meeting — Framework conversation between the U.S. and People’s Republic of China

There is not a full public “joint declaration” text released; rather, multiple news reports state that Trump and Xi Jinping reached a basic consensus on trade, rare earths, tariffs, and supply-chains.

Trump announced that tariffs on Chinese goods would be “immediately reduced” and that China would resume buying U.S. soybeans.

Reports say China and the U.S. reached a settlement on the rare earths issue—that China would no longer be a “roadblock” for U.S. procurement of critical minerals.



BOTTOMLINE: The U.S. secured reciprocal trade/purchase agreements with Malaysia and Cambodia, and frameworks with Thailand and Vietnam. These include tariff reductions and supply-chain commitments. A major highlight was the Cambodia–Thailand border conflict settlement, with U.S. mediation and symbolic U.S. presence. The joint declaration includes de-escalation terms. The U.S. trade agreements with ASEAN members contain explicit language about export-controls, investment screening, third-country evasion—seen as designed to limit China’s leverage.

These AGREEMENTS show that Trump’s Asia visit was not purely ceremonial: it produced formal commitments with legal/textual backing (especially in trade and peace). They provide a basis for measuring follow-through and holding parties to their promises.

So, how did Obama, Carney of Canada, Starmer of the UK and Putin of Russia try to derail the trip and ruin world peace and derail Trump’s successful US trade deals? Well, Trump gave us a hint with this post:

The real threat to Trump’s agenda on this trip was not coming from the president of China. It was coming from the prime minister of Canada, Mark Carney, who went to the ASEAN summit in Malaysia to defend Globalization (worldwide Communism) and try to sabotage Trump’s economic revolution. Prior to that, Carney was meeting with his Globalist (Communist) pals in the UK - where Obama had just been a few weeks ago. Coincidence? I think not.

Obama gave a seminar in London at the end of September 2025 where he said that “old men who hang on cause all the problems in the world.” He was talking about Trump - but he should look in the mirror!

Remember that Trump suspended all trade talks with Mark Carney of Canada right before he left for Asia. On Air Force One on the way to the ASEAN summit - Trump said that Canada had been one of the most difficult countries to deal with on trade.

“They did a fake ad yesterday. They were caught. I don’t want to meet with Canada.”

I wrote about that a couple of days ago. So, it appears to me that Carney, Obama and Starmer of the UK all got together in the past few weeks to try to figure out how to “dirty play” Trump before his trip to Asia.

Carney was the designated Trojan horse for the Globalists (Communists) at the ASEAN summit.

The leaders in Asia lauded Trump and said “we admire your tenacity and your courage because the world needs leaders who promote peace strongly and break some rules as you did today.” The Globalists (Communists) don’t like that!

The rules that President Trump breaks are the Globalist rules - the ones that Obama, Starmer, Carney (and even Putin) are trying to keep in place.

President Trump thinks like the leader of a sovereign nation who respects the sovereignty of other nations and he knows that if the pie grows, everybody benefits. He believes in each nation’s individualism - he has no desire to create a ONE WORLD ORDER modeled by the atheists at the UN.

If you’ve been paying attention - every single one of Trump’s deals bypasses Globalist or Communist controlling multilateral institutions. Whether it’s the TPP, the UN, the WHO or the World Trade Organization, Trump is proving that sovereign nations can cooperate directly without the Globalists controlling every little thing. And that’s what terrifies the Globalists (Communists) who want total CENTRALIZED control of the world. Because if Trump succeeds in replacing globalist institutions with nation-to-nation partnerships around the world, the entire demonic, atheist, one world order control structure collapses.

So, what did Mark Carney of Canada do at the ASEAN to try to derail Trump? Carney tried to position Canada as Asia’s champion for free trade. Of course, Carney is the central banker of central bankers, having gone from the Bank of Canada to the Bank of England. And now he’s back in Canada as prime minister with one assignment: ramp up Canada’s role as the Globalist’s Trojan horse against American sovereignty in forums like ASEAN.

Carney announced that Canada is racing to complete the Canada ASEAN free trade agreement and pushed Canada’s ties to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP.)

If you’re not familiar with the TPP - it’s a classic example of agreements that override national sovereignty and that’s why Trump pulled out of the TPP. Carney wants to tie ASEAN nations more tightly to the TPP and keep them in the globalist trap. If you don’t yet understand why “globalism” and “free trade” agreements are bad for your children - read on:

Carney even went out of his way to remind Asian nations that Canada (under the Globalists) control financing for mining development in the entire world! What a surprise. Carney also said he’s putting together a war cabinet against the US and announced that the IMF has been wargaming how to take down Trump.

So, at the ASEAN summit, Carney tried to keep Asia under the thumb of the Globalists through trade and “climate change” deals while Trump says: “Let’s make a deal that serves your country’s interests and America’s interests. No middlemen, no supernational bureaucracies, just two sovereign nations cooperating.”

Then Trump even announced that Bill Gates no longer believes in climate change! BOOM.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “I (WE!) just won the War on the Climate Change Hoax. Bill Gates has finally admitted that he was completely WRONG on the issue. It took courage to do so, and for that we are all grateful. MAGA!!!”

Trump’s vision is partnerships between sovereign nations and mutual development where national interests drive policies.

Carney’s vision is where globalists interests, international banks, free trade and the green agenda rule over nations. One system builds nations, the other system strips them.

Don’t forget - BlackRock is the hedge fund for the Globalist ONE WORLD ORDER gang.

President Trump proved on this trip that he can reverse 40 years of outsourcing and cultural decay and save America and her sovereignty. That’s exactly why the fake news isn’t telling you the truth about it.

That’s revolutionary. He was focused on getting the resources we presently lack in engineering, machine tools, advanced manufacturing platforms, and raw materials. He is jumpstarting our manufacturing and advanced technology base which had all been outsourced to China.

Concerning defense, Trump is also shifting American foreign and defense policy to prioritize the homeland and the Western Hemisphere. AMERICA FIRST. He’s protecting our backyard - not policing the rest of the world.

He’s protecting America from the enemy within and directly around us - and annihilating those who threaten us in our own backyard and wish to harm us.

Finally, what did Putin do to try to derail the trip while Trump was there?

Right before Trump met with Xi, Putin announced that Russia has successfully tested their Poseidon nuclear-capable “doomsday torpedo” capable of triggering radioactive tsunamis. Both U.S. and Russian officials consider Poseidon a new type of retaliatory weapon. It has the potential to create radioactive ocean swells that could make coastal cities uninhabitable.

There’s a show on Obama’s Netflix called Diplomat and the latest episode (that aired last week) was about Russia’s Poseidon. COINCIDENCE? There’s also a new movie on Netflix with many high-profile actors about a nuclear missile heading toward Chicago, Illinois. COINCIDENCE?

The “Poseidon” episode of The Diplomat revolves around the discovery of a Russian submarine near the UK coast that is carrying a nuclear weapon called the Poseidon, a doomsday torpedo. Originally, the UK Prime Minister doesn’t believe the Poseidon is a real danger - but the US knows that it is.

A disabled Russian submarine is discovered off the coast of England, and British intelligence believes it carries a “Poseidon” - a powerful, doomsday-level nuclear weapon.

To avoid escalation and a potential conflict, the UK Prime Minister agrees to a plan with US President to cement the submarine and the torpedo in concrete on the ocean floor so that nobody can ever access it again.

HOWEVER, the truth is that the Americans took the weapon under the guise of “filming it” to prevent Russia or China from having the weapon.

Now, the US possesses the weapon, which they basically stole from Russia while lurking off the coast of Britain, which could be construed as an act of war.

Immediately after Putin announced the Poseidon, his right-hand man, Dmitry did the same.

DMITRY MEDVEDEV: “Congratulations to all of Russia’s friends (and especially the imbecile Belgian Minister of Defence) on the successful test of the Poseidon nuclear-powered underwater drone. The Poseidon can be considered a true doomsday weapon. If Belgium doesn’t like it - we can make Belgium no more.”

Remember that after Trump destroyed Iran’s nuke program - Dmitry vowed that Russia would help Iran REBUILD NUKES capable of taking out Israel and America.

Now, Russia is doing the same with the POSEIDON and threatening to take out Europe. That tells you, without a doubt, that Russia is NOT our friend and is tied to the Globalists (Communists) who wish to destroy us.

Trump heard Putin and Dmitry and responded as follows - there are NO coincidences!

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “South Korea will be building its Nuclear Powered Submarine in the Philadelphia Shipyards, right here in the good ol’ U.S.A. Shipbuilding in our Country will soon be making a BIG COMEBACK. Stay tuned!!!”

Remember, Obama and the Globalists announced that COVID was coming - on Netflix in December 2019 - before it happened. I wrote about that in early 2020:

Also, remember that Netflix also did another “fear porn” movie after Trump announced he was running for President again called “Leave the World Behind” where they used quiet weapons to take out the grid, the 911 system and dismantle our electronic systems. You’ll notice they’ve been “testing” some of those things lately too! That playbook is still on the table!

So, what does all this tell you? The UN, the IMF, Communist China, Russia, Iran, BlackRock, Obama and ALL the atheist Globalists are united and working together AGAINST a sovereign, independent and powerful United States.

People think he’s talking about Biden but I know he’s talking about Obama! Obama ran the Biden White House through autopen and he’s still trying to run the United States now!

The Globalists around the world aren’t enemies to each other - they are PARTNERS in the COMMUNIST NEW WORLD ORDER. That’s why Trump has a plan to SAVE AMERICA from them all. If you still don’t understand that plan - here you go:

Remember, the ATHEIST puppet masters behind the New World Order (and their henchmen in the Red-Green axis) always tell you what they plan to do! They can’t help themselves! Watch closely and you’ll see movies and series suddenly produced on the “nuclear threats” we face - as well as new bioweapons and laser weapons they have planned. They need to come up with new fear porn before the 2026 mid-terms and 2028 election!

I hope I’ve helped you see the total picture of Trump’s Asia trip and all he accomplished in spite of the demons aligned against him. I know I’ve thrown a lot at you in one newsletter but I would encourage you to read all the newsletters I’ve embedded in here as well. All the points are coming together! Godspeed!

