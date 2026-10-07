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John Winter's avatar
John Winter
Oct 7

Thank you for such a detailed explanation. I wish this was taught in American colleges and high schools.

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Mary's avatar
Mary
Oct 7Edited

Great report. Why does Obama not have to answer for this-sending billions to Iran, and a few other accomplices answering for it-the eyes that didn't see it coming? We spend billions on defense, and as you say, they were "taken" by surprise? The horror committed on humans was unconscionable.

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