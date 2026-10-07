I wrote a 3-part summary of what happened on October 7, 2023 - when Hamas attacked Israel - in the weeks right after it happened: what happened, why it happened and a history lesson to explain the background. It was one of my most-read series ever.

Since then, many “half-truths” and distorted narratives have come out to spin and negate the horror of that day. I thought it would be a good idea to revisit the “facts” on the third anniversary of Israel’s 9/11 before history rewrites them again.

Here’s what I wrote three years ago and it still holds true.

PART 1 - WHAT HAPPENED?

Hamas terrorists invaded a music festival in Re’im, Israel and murdered hundreds of innocents. Hamas raped & tortured women - beheaded Israeli police - and displayed them as trophies. Hamas went on to breach Israeli military bases and murder & defile hundreds more in their homes and cars. They terrorized & kidnapped entire families - including children & grandparents.

Hamas is a Palestinian Islamist terrorist group which rules the Gaza Strip. Hamas is sworn to Israel's destruction and has fought several wars with Israel since Hamas took power in Gaza in 2007. Hamas was founded in 1987 as an offshoot of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood. Hamas is designated a terrorist group by Israel, the United States, the European Union and the UK, as well as other powers. Hamas is backed by Iran & Qatar - which funds it and provides weapons and training.

It is estimated that Hamas is some 30,000+ strong. Hamas is part of a regional alliance that also includes Iran, Syria and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The Gaza Strip is a 25-mile long and 6-mile wide territory between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea. It is home to about 2.3 million people and has one of the highest population densities in the world.

Israel controls the air space over Gaza and its shoreline and restricts who and what goods are allowed in and out through its border crossings. Similarly, Egypt controls who passes in and out through its border with Gaza. The borders between Gaza & Israel & Egypt are supposed to be the most tightly guarded, surveilled, defended and protected borders in the world - using the most sophisticated equipment and defense system technology known to man.

The 5,000 or so attendees at the music festival were told in advance that they couldn't carry guns or weapons inside the so-called “rave” to defend themselves - so they were literally trapped with no way out - and led to slaughter.

This is the real lesson of "gun-free" zones. Unarmed, innocent, law-abiding people are caught like fish in a barrel - criminals don’t obey gun laws!

This wasn’t just an act of war. It was an act of savage barbarism.

The music festival - described as a 'beautiful party' with 'good vibes' - played all night until a siren began blaring warnings of incoming rockets from Gaza. Hamas terrorists then cut the electricity as their rockets flew overhead and jeeps, bulldozers, motorcycles & hang gliders - filled with Islamic terrorists - suddenly stormed into Israel and attacked the festival.

The assault came on Simchat Torah, a normally joyous day when Jews complete the annual cycle of reading the Torah scroll.

The attack on the music festival occurred during its peak—which meant that many people were dancing, feeling good and caught off guard. Hamas called the attack “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.”

At first, partygoers heard a loud explosion, which they took to be another sporadic rocket attack on southern Israel. But then the explosions grew louder and constant, and kept going for about five minutes. Then, Hamas fired a huge barrage of rockets into southern Israel with sirens heard as far away as Tel Aviv and Beersheba.

Hamas said it launched 5,000 rockets in the initial barrage. Israel’s military said 2,500 rockets were fired. The rocket attack served as cover for a multipronged surge of Hamas terrorists crossing into Israel by land, air and sea. Most terrorists entered through breaches in security barriers separating Gaza and Israel.

The music stopped, and the police protecting the thousands of ravers began pushing everyone to leave. The terrorists arrived in pickup trucks bearing Hamas military markings. Some flew in on powered gliders & parachutes. Others came by motorboat and motorcycle. They used bulldozers to knock down fences.

Hamas sent hundreds of fighters through breached walls, breaking through with motorcycles and bulldozers and then killing civilians and soldiers in shooting sprees that went on for hours.

After Hamas paraglided into the rave, some 50 Hamas terrorists arrived at the rave site in vans, dressed in military uniforms. They shot at people and threw grenades and stun grenades at people and cars. People tried to run to their cars, but the terrorists waited and slaughtered them as they tried to get into their cars and escape.

Festival goers knew there was a risk of rocket attacks. What they didn't expect was truckloads and vans full of armed gunmen - cutting power to the festival - and storming the site, firing indiscriminately into the crowd.

Video shows party goers fleeing on foot over the sand to their cars, screaming as shots were fired from every direction. Survivors said they were forced to hide under bushes for hours as they watched other victims get killed one by one. It took five hours for the Israeli military to arrive.

Cars were perforated by bullets or blown up by grenades. Hamas used a new missile system known as Rajum during the attack and also employed small drones that dropped munitions on Israeli military positions.

Kidnapped people had their legs shot off so they could not resist or escape. Hamas murdered innocent men and women and then posted videos of themselves desecrating the bodies online. Hamas built Mad Max style motorized aerial hang gliders to murder concert goers.

Hamas terrorists were also masquerading as IDF rescue forces during the bloodbath, tricking Israelis into thinking they were running toward their saviors only to be gunned down instead.

This is Shani. She was from Germany and was attending the festival when Hamas terrorists kidnapped and murdered her. They then paraded her naked body on the back of a pickup truck around Gaza as people spat on and beat her.

Hamas raped her, broke her limbs and killed her, then paraded around her naked dead body in the back of a pick up truck spitting and yelling "Allahu Akbar."

At least 260 people were killed in the “massacre’’ at the rave, which included Israeli officers being blown away while acting as human shields.

Hamas also penetrated at least three Israeli military installations while residents of southern Israel fortified their homes to function as bomb shelters and were using them as panic rooms. Israel’s military ordered residents to shelter inside, saying on the radio, “We will reach you.” It took them hours to do so.

PAUL SPERRY: “It's no longer a rumor. Bloodthirsty Palestinian jihadists actually chopped off the heads of Jewish infants. This is WORSE than ISIS. Such evil savagery can only be stewed in religious incubators of hate: Muslims are taught in mosques & madrassas to hate Jews "yahudis" from infancy.”

By late evening, Israeli troops were still working to clear communities overrun by Hamas terrorists where they allegedly beheaded babies & took hostages in 22 cities while out of their minds on amphetamines.

ISRAELI MORGUE WORKER: “A baby was cut out of a pregnant woman and beheaded and then the mother was beheaded. There is evidence of mass rape of so brutal that they broke their victims’ pelvis – women, grandmothers, children. People whose heads have been cut off. Women standing in their night dresses woken up and shot. Faces blasted off. Heads smashed and their brains spilling out.”

In the end - the death count will likely be over 1,000.

It was not an attack. It was not an assault. It was not an invasion. It was a brutal slaughter and massacre of young and old. Civilians didn't die as collateral damage of an attack on military installations and on soldiers. Civilians of all ages were targeted with the most gruesome mass murders of Jews since the 1940's.

These aren’t freedom fighters. They are Hamas terrorists, no different than ISIS terrorists. Butchering families. Kidnapping grandmothers. Desecrating bodies.

Yet, somehow, all the intelligence agencies in world were taken by surprise - including Mossad, IDF, CIA, DIA and Five Eyes - and nobody knew it was coming. Right…

PART 2 - WHY DID IT HAPPEN?

Over the past few years, the Biden-Obama regime has removed sanctions against Iran and given Iran $26+ BILLION in cash & over $80 BILLION in energy profits. Then it placed an Iranian spy, Ariane Tabatabai, high up in the Pentagon.

Then it hired a Iranian spy, Robert Malley, as its envoy to Iran.

That alone should tell you who was behind the Hamas attack against Israel. OBAMA-BIDEN and their Globalist partners around the world.

What does it take to go to war? Money. Lots and lots of money. Hamas admitted that they got their money & equipment from Iran who got their money from Obama-Biden.

HAMAS: “We thank the Islamic Republic of Iran who provided us with weapons, money and other equipment! He gave us missiles to destroy Zionist fortresses, and helped us with standard anti-tank missiles!”

Iranian security officials helped plan Hamas’ attack on Israel & gave the green light for the assault at a meeting in Beirut a week before the attack.

WSJ: “Of­fi­cers of Iran’s ­[IRGC] had worked with Hamas since Au­gust to de­vise the air, land and sea in­cur­sions… A Eu­ropean of­fi­cial and an ad­viser to the Syr­ian gov­ern­ment, how­ever, gave the same ac­count of Iran’s in­volve­ment…”

Who helped Iran PLAN the attack? Obama-Biden, the Crisis Group, Soros, Robert Malley, Secretary Blinken, the CCP and the Democrat party. There are literally Iranian spies in DC - working with Biden, Soros & the CCP.

Robert Malley served as Vice president of the International Crisis Group (ICG) where George and Alexander Soros are trustees.

Robert Malley grew up with PLO leader Yasser Arafat as his unofficial ‘godfather.’ Malley went to a French high school with Antony Blinken. Later, he was a Harvard Law classmate of Barack Obama & became Obama’s point man in the Middle East. In fact, Malley had so many ties to Hamas that Obama had to hide their relationship during his 2008 campaign for President!

LEE SMITH: “The point of Trump’s Abraham Accords was to build an anti-Iran bloc among traditional US regional allies and strip the Palestinian (Hamas’) ability to veto peace. Biden’s fake Saudi-Israel negotiations were designed to topple Bibi’s government and return the Palestinian veto.”

The Obama-Biden administration has always been about empowering Shia Islam. The single greatest threat to Iran & Obama is an alignment between the Sunni Arab states – led by Mohammed Bin Salman’s (MBS) Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – and the Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israel.

Despite Biden’s best, partisan efforts, to overturn the historic Trump Administration’s peaceful Abraham Accords, the Saudis and Israelis were aligning.

The Hamas attack against Israel was part of Obama’s grand strategy to annihilate the existing regional order in the Middle East and to replace it with an Iranian-led one -controlled by the CCP - which would be detrimental to the US and Israel.

Communist China is the real threat. Its goal to be the world’s military and economic superpower by 2050...it needs Iranian energy to make that happen. It always comes down to energy and resources, doesn’t it?

Communist China’s dreams of military and world financial dominance by 2050 rely on Iran as a geopolitical asset. That means China/North Korea/Russia/Iran/Turkey/Syria against the world as we know it.

President Trump maneuvered this very difficult situation that threatens our very existence - which has been in the works since the 1960’s. He even said that Russia should STOP their alliance with the CCP cabal and America will help them prosper on their own. President Trump’s entire foreign policy strategy was to keep Russia, China & Iran apart.

President Trump got the difficult geopolitical situation in the Middle East and was “making deals” with each player to satisfy their needs while keeping them apart and unable to come after America & Israel. Obama-Biden are doing the opposite. Putting America last - and the CCP-Iran-Russia first.

POMPEO: “We knew that Soleimani and the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was planning this attack against Israel in 2019. That’s one of the reasons that President Trump took him out.”

So if you were wondering about the timing of the attack...there you go. How do I know this? I didn’t read it in a book - I learned it by life experience.

My first cabin in Wisconsin was on a little lake adjacent to an old oil pipeline and power line ROW. You had to drive across the ROWs to get to my driveway and to my lake.

In 1998, I received letters from the power company and pipeline company who wanted to double the ROW next to my cabin and lake - add one million volt 200 foot high transmission towers and two oil pipelines. Obviously nobody wants 200 foot high towers next to a lake - pumping a million volts of electricity next to two underground oil pipelines.

It’s a long story - but what I went through (eminent domain, harassment, lawsuits, meetings, reports, protests, etc.) proved to me the process is a joke - it’s preordained and controlled by the Government in bed with the corporations & the lawyers - everybody gets a kickback - and the people are screwed. I worked with a group of 1000 people to try to keep them honest.

It took them 7 years to prevail and I learned many lessons which I have applied to my life.

I believe in electricity and gas and oil and fiberoptic cables - which we need to power our economy - what I don’t like is the way, the corrupt and evil way, it’s handled.

They literally acted like mobsters and terrorists - and both sides had lawyers who were doing nothing more than lining their own pockets under the guise of helping. They even came in and burned down all the beautiful 200 foot high pine trees around my property to get me to comply! I sued them and won. I ended up selling that cabin to a linesman who strung fiber on the ROWs and bought another.

Now, apply that to the Middle East where most of the world’s gas, oil and pipelines are - where the CCP has a need to control Iran to win over America. The “terrorists” who do these evil things are hired mercenaries - either to protect energy or mineral assets or take energy mineral assets for their masters. Once you understand that - EVERY CONFLICT has a different purpose. They use religious beliefs and religious differences to inflame hatred - to divide and conquer.

What’s going on in the Middle East is MUCH MUCH deeper than you think. It involves many agendas - far beyond just religious differences. One of the big ones is who controls the energy and mineral resources in each country and the routes they need to export and import. In other words - what does each country (and their Oligarchs) have that they want to profit from, what does each country want from another and what does each country need from another to survive or profit?

Remember the lines from the movie Three Days of the Condor?

Higgins : It’s simple economics. Today it’s oil, right? In ten or fifteen years, food. Plutonium. Maybe even sooner. Now, what do you think the people are gonna want us to do then? Joe Turner : Ask them? Higgins : Not now - then! Ask ‘em when they’re running out. Ask ‘em when there’s no heat in their homes and they’re cold. Ask ‘em when their engines stop. Ask ‘em when people who have never known hunger start going hungry. You wanna know something? They won’t want us to ask ‘em. They’ll just want us to get it for ‘em!

Communist China has a very close relationship with Iran. The Saudis have tried for years to supplant that - to no avail. Why? Because Iran has assets that Saudi Arabia lacks: a large population, an industrial base, resources, a battle-hardened military, a deep-rooted culture, a history of empire and a geography that makes it a crossroads.

Saudi Arabia’s traditional assets – including custodianship of the Muslim holy cities, Mecca and Medina, and money, lots and lots of money, are NOT enough to compete with Iran.

Iran’s strategic advantage is critical to Eurasia’s energy. Iran is pivotal to the success of China’s One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative - to rule the world - in ways that Saudi Arabia is not.

Gas supplies from Iran & Russia - rather than Saudi oil - will determine which way the future Eurasian energy architecture tilts: Will it be in the direction of Communist China or that of Europe? It matters greatly to China that Iran has the world’s second-largest natural gas reserves and its fourth-largest oil reserves. These were significantly enhanced with the lifting in 2015 of international sanctions by the Iran Nuclear deal.

Further, Iran will be able to export piped gas to the European Union, India or China. In order to be a dominant player, the CCP would need to position itself as the main recipient of Iranian energy.

The Communist China wants Middle East oil and gas and it doesn’t care what it has to do to get it. PERIOD. They also want access to Ukraine’s food - the breadbasket of Europe!

A militant Ottoman Turkey with nukes is the #1 threat to Israel. But China needs both Iran & Turkey for OBOR & energy. Iran’s strategic advantage for energy is critical. Iran can play both ends against the middle. They use Turkish banks to get around sanctions.

Iran and Turkey’s alliance was aided by President Obama. He sent pallets of cash and removed Iran’s sanctions. Why? President Obama was raised by a Communist mother and grandmother and a Shia Muslim father and stepfather. His allegiances do not lie with America or Israel. They lie with the Muslim world. Also, since Hillary Clinton and her cronies killed Gaddafi and opened up mass migration from Africa, Turkey stands at the crossroads.

With the decline of Wahhabi/Salafi Saudi Arabia the Islamic world will be united by Sufism. Erdogan is a Sufi and Sufism is closer to Shi’a Islam. Also, the elites of Iran, the Ayatollah, is of Azeri descent, an ethnic Turkic group and not Persian. It means the top elites of Turkey & Iran are Turkic cousins and the Turkish language, which less than a hundreds years back, was written in the Persian script.

So obviously, the US wants to remain a dominant player in the oil and gas-rich Middle East because so much of the rest of the world does—including Communist China. The CCP - through the BRICS alliance - has already slowly started trying to weaken America and separate Saudi Arabia from America and is standing in the way of an alliance between Israel & Saudi Arabia.

Should Washington lose Israel or have a diminished partner in Israel because of Iranian actions, the CCP will have gained an upper hand over the United States. China and Russia, through their partners in Iran, benefited from this attack.

As Trump has said many times, Taiwan is the CCP’s next target - to control the world’s computer chip and mineral market. Every global conflict we are witnessing is the consequence of the Obama-Biden regime and their willingness to sell us out.

Under Trump we were energy independent and we were selling oil and gas to our allies - which just about destroyed Russia’s economy, Iran’s economy - and the CCP’s economy - with enough sanctions to choke a horse.

Then Biden stopped our oil independence while weakening our economy. He resurrected both the Russian and Iranian economies by forcing our allies to buy oil and gas from them instead of from us & other places. They both made HUGE profits. Biden released all sanctions against Russia which gave Russia the financial power to finance their war in Ukraine and released all sanctions against Iran so they could finance the attack against Israel.

The war in Ukraine and the war in Israel wars are a direct result of the Obama-Biden regime following orders from their puppet master, that Iran agent - Obama - who obviously works for the CCP & Iran.

Robert Malley was the US Envoy to Iran, appointed by Biden, after having been lead negotiator under Obama of Iran Deal. The Iran Nuclear deal was more about opening up Iran to provide energy to China and Europe than about nukes. The Biden Administration is compromised by foreign spies. Obama is an agent of Iran, and Jarrett is his handler.

Remember when John Kerry was meeting with the Iranians behind the US and Trump’s back?! Malley and Kerry worked behind the scenes in 2018 in Iran to destabilize Trump’s foreign policy.

Kerry was likely trying to keep his precious JCPOA Iran deal from completely dying. But - for sure now - JCPOA will never resurface. For good reason.

Of all the “theories” I’ve studied - this one from Lee Smith makes the most sense. Everything the Globalists do is to obstruct, impede or remove the opposition and then project their evil on to others. This is no different. It was about getting rid of Bibi - again - and elevating Iran & the CCP at the expense of America & Israel.

LEE SMITH: “The purpose of Biden Saudi-Israel talks was to topple Netanyahu, reintroduce the Palestinian veto, and distract Israel. 100% different from Abraham Accords.

The Biden administration has tied down Israel — maritime border demarcation that strengthened Hezbollah; funded anti-Bibi protests; pushed a fake Saudi deal to return Palestinian veto — while it funded Iran to give it the bomb.

The problem isn’t that Biden is ‘weak’ but that his faction is pro-Iran. Hamas is using all their leverage by threatening to execute hostages. Iran & Hamas want America directly engaged in this fight to galvanize Arab/Muslim support against us. It’s time to prioritize or we will be easily sucked into traps.

What should we do? Prioritize rescuing American hostages. Secure our border immediately & begin locating & deporting illegals. There are likely terrorists amongst the 6 million illegals Biden has let in, we must find them now or the carnage we are seeing in Israel will be at our doorstep. Give Israel what they need & what we can spare, maintaining our defense supplies must be our #1 priority.

Restore US energy independence. Iran & OPEC will use oil & the Straits of Hormuz to leverage us, take away their leverage & help our economy. Get our troops out of Iraq & Syria. Deprive them of the opportunity to kill Americans & draw us into a fight we don’t need.

Any nation supporting Hamas or Iran must be immediately cut off from US aid. Start with Iraq & Qatar. Qatar finances the Muslim Brotherhood and other jihadist groups.

Leaders in the Middle East use terror groups as a tool in other countries to fan the flames of Islamism in order to destabilize governments or organizations that they have disagreements with. Saudi Arabia, the higher echelon of the government, they want peace with Israel. However, you can’t change a population’s hatred for the Jews, which Saudi Arabia’s government was indoctrinating in its people for 50 years. You can’t change it overnight.

The fact that Hamas waited to launch this attack until Netanyahu returned to office can only mean that they’re counting on a disproportionate response, which lends credence to the theory that Qatar/Iran pushed this to sabotage Israeli-Saudi detente.

Outside parties are also interested in scuttling the Abraham Accords. One of the usual suspects is the military industrial congressional/parliamentary complexes of many countries that stands to lose billions if peace breaks out: US, UK, France, Russia, etc.

Remember, war is good for business.

I believe it’s about kneecapping the Abraham accords. More and more middle eastern countries were making peace agreements with Israel & the terrorists & countries that support terrorism like Iran feel very threatened by that.”

UPDATE FROM LEE SMITH: “What about the claims that the Biden regime knew nothing about the attack—but that U.S. allies like Egypt were indeed aware, and warned Israel? None of those stories add up, either.



Egypt is a U.S. listening post, which is why it was strange to hear that the Cairo government had given a heads-up about the attack to Jerusalem but not Washington. Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said he was briefed on the Egyptian intelligence story.



But if the account were true, he might have asked what the United States is getting in exchange for a $2 billion annual aid package if not previews of every piece of intelligence the Egyptian military and intelligence services collect. Obviously if the Egyptians did have something on a major Hamas operation designed to murder hundreds of Israelis, especially while Washington was in the midst of trying to broker peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia, they’d have given it to the Americans immediately. No, the purpose of that Egypt story was simple and obvious: to keep the media’s focus on Jerusalem’s failures, not Washington’s.



Yet ad hoc ass-covering by U.S. intelligence bureaucrats raises a larger complication: If the United States was really blindsided by the attack, as Biden administration officials claimed, why are they out there arguing against the idea that the Iranians played an operational role?

“We have not yet seen evidence that Iran directed or was behind this particular attack,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the administration was going to take another look at its collection to see what they had, suggesting that new information could turn up in the coming days and weeks.



They don’t have to bother looking. Open-source reporting shows that Biden officials knew for at least half a year that the Iranians were in planning sessions with their terror assets, Hamas and Hezbollah. Back in April, The Wall Street Journal reported that Esmail Qaani, commander of the Quds Force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ foreign terror unit, was meeting in Beirut with Haniyeh and Hezbollah General Secretary Hassan Nasrallah. Hezbollah then fired off a round of missiles from the north, Hamas fired from the south, and another barrage sailed in from across the Syrian border. The Iranians could have sent a courier to tell its allies to fire off a few missiles at the Israelis. But with the Quds Force chief on the ground meeting with the heads of Hamas and Hezbollah, something bigger was in the works.



The United States can’t possibly have not known about this meeting, and could have easily followed up directly on the purpose of it, given its capacities inside Lebanon. The Biden administration has allocated $72 million to pay the salaries of both the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and the country’s Internal Security Forces (ISF). One of the ISF’s big tasks is to target Israeli spy networks inside Lebanon. In 2022, the ISF rolled up no less than 17 Israeli networks based in Lebanon.



Here’s another bizarre fact. According to an Oct. 13 New York Times article, Hamas fighters who flew paragliders into Israel to massacre Jews did their training in Lebanon. It seems highly unlikely that the United States, with intense intelligence operations right there, somehow missed the hordes of paragliders all of sudden randomly flocking to do training in Lebanon at the same time—not least because the U.S. ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, is a paragliding enthusiast who posted videos of her own airborne adventures as recently as mid-August.



Moreover, sources for the Times piece claimed that for over a year Iran helped plan the Hamas attack in coordination with Hezbollah, using Lebanon and Syria as training grounds. The Times piece corroborated an Oct. 8 Wall Street Journal article that reported that Iran had planned the invasion and greenlighted it the Monday before.”

KIM DOTCOM: “Understanding the Hamas attack on Israel: Iran is aiming for a confrontation with Israel and the US. If Iran mines the Strait of Hormuz the global energy crisis would become critical. The Biden administration has used the majority of US oil reserves to stabilize domestic oil prices. Iran can increase the pain for the US Govt significantly.

Ukraine is turning into a major defeat for the US and NATO. A new front in the Middle East would accelerate the US decline. The US Govt and its western partners simply cannot afford it. Russia and China would benefit most. Iran understands this and is playing into the hands of its partners.”

INTELLIGENCE SOURCE: “Sure, Hamas kidnaps an Israeli soldier every now and again. Maybe this time, [they thought] the embarrassment will finally topple Netanyahu, like the White House has been trying to do since he returned to the prime minister’s office.



But hundreds of hostages, including infants—with U.S. citizens among them? Executing children in front of their parents then killing them, too? Incinerating entire families? Chopping the heads off babies? Shooting mothers and leaving their booby-trapped corpses at the foot of their infants’ cribs so anyone trying to move the deceased would kill everyone in the room? No one expected that.

So now everyone is attempting to shift blame for the miscalculation of how messy the result would be, while leaving U.S. sponsorship for the author of the attack untouched.”

I know the above is true because swamp creatures like Pence are trying to blame Trump & Bibi for the attack against Israel. That means THE SWAMP is responsible!

A US intelligence source said Team Biden hoped the embarrassment of the Hamas attack would finally topple Netanyahu - but they didn’t expect Hamas to kill so many, take hundreds of hostages and behead children & infants.

Now they are trying to assign blame elsewhere and CYA.

PENCE: “This is what happens when we have leading voices like Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Ron DeSantis signaling retreat from America’s role as leader of the free world. When I’m President of the United States, we’ll lead from American Strength.”

Hamas is ALSO aligned with the cartels on our Southern Border and with BLM/ANTIFA in America. What happened in Israel can easily happen to America. That’s what they want. More terror to shut down the 2024 elections.

HAMAS: “The entire planet will be under our law, there will be no more Jews or Christian traitors.”

Here are the number of KNOWN terrorists that Biden has let into our country!

PART 3 - A HISTORY LESSON

I have found that even most well-informed Americans know very little about the history of Israel & “Palestine.” Actually, neither did I. Here is a compilation of various reports to inform us all.

The FAKE NEWS and the left paints the so-called “Palestinians” as oppressed victims and Israel as the evil Jewish white supremacist “occupiers” in the Middle East. It’s a total lie.

Even intelligent, conservative children that I know have emerged from liberal colleges brainwashed into believing that Islamic “Palestinians” own the TEMPLE MOUNT - the same way that they believe all whites are EVIL, even their own parents, and must be exterminated.

For the past 100 years, the fake news, American schools and Hollywood have used Islamo-Communist propaganda to turn children into their brainwashed followers and agitators - like Mao’s Red Guard and Hitler’s Youth. They always go after the children first since they are the easiest to manipulate and control. History is repeating itself. WE MUST TEACH THEM THE TRUTH.

The first Jewish Temple was built on the Temple Mount (or Mount Moriah) in Jerusalem in 1000 BC, 1,600 years before Muhammed was even born! All other religions preceded Islam by 600-2,600 years.

The Temple Mount is a hill in the Old City of Jerusalem and is the holiest site in Judaism. David chose Mount Moriah, or the Temple Mount, where it was believed Abraham had built the altar on which to sacrifice his son Isaac. The Book of Genesis mentions the specific mountain called “Mount Moriah” - and the Book of Chronicles mentions it as the place where Solomon built the first Jewish Temple.

God commanded Abraham:

Genesis 22:2 “Take now your son, your only son, whom you love, Isaac, and go to the land of Moriah, and offer him there as a burnt offering on one of the mountains which I will tell you.”

2 Chronicles 3:1 “Then Solomon began to build the temple of the LORD in Jerusalem on Mount Moriah, where the LORD had appeared to his father David.”

The Bible’s description of Solomon’s Temple (also called The First Temple) suggests that the inside ceiling was was 180 feet long, 90 feet wide, and 50 feet high. Solomon spared no expense for the building’s creation. He ordered vast quantities of cedar wood from King Hiram of Tyre, had huge blocks of the choicest stone quarried, and commanded that the building’s foundation be laid with hewn stone.

Sitting atop Mount Moriah today is the Temple Mount, a 37-acre tract of land where the very first Jewish Temple once stood.

For over a thousand years a Jewish Temple to God stood atop the Temple Mount on Mount Moriah.

Solomon’s Temple stood from approximately 966-586 BC and was rebuilt. The Second Temple stood from approximately 516 BC until it was destroyed by the Romans in 70 AD. King Herod upgraded the Temple and expanded the Temple Mount grounds.

1600 years LATER, Muhammed stole stories from other religions to make his own religion in 600 AD, then eventually instructed his followers to go forth and kill all non-Muslims. He literally invented the political “warrior” cult of Islam to terrorize the world, invade nations and steal land. They are still doing it today. It’s one of the biggest cons ever perpetrated on mankind. How stupid are we for believing their lies?

Muhammed didn’t even invent his “warrior religion” called Islam and start spreading Islam through bloody military conquest until 613 AD, some 1,600 years after the first Jewish Temple to God was first built.

The Temple Mount is the holiest site for the Jewish people and was the location for numerous pivotal moments in the Bible. It is believed to be the location where God created Adam from the dust, where Abraham brought Isaac in order to sacrifice him and where kings Solomon and Hezekiah built the first and second Jewish Temples, respectively.

Today the Muslims claim the Temple Mount is theirs and that there was never even a Jewish temple there. Even the anti-Semites in the United Nations deny the Temple Mount’s Jewish heritage and side with the Arabs. This is the garbage they teach your children!

But any claim the Temple Mount is not Jewish is simply propaganda that ignores the fact that the ancient Greeks, Romans, Christians, and even the ancient Muslims reported that Jerusalem and the Temple Mount were the property of the Jewish people.

The claim that the Temple Mount belongs to Muslims is the ultimate in FAKE NEWS. Why don’t they teach this stuff in school? Mind boggling.

When visiting the Temple Mount today, Jews are told to hide their Star of David and refrain from singing, carrying Israeli flags, bowing, touching or praying. Many people don’t know, but it’s illegal for Jews to pray at the Temple Mount, their holiest site, due the agreement made between Arabs and Jews.

Why? It’s a long story…and one that most of the Western world doesn’t know.

Until 1964, the word “Palestinian” rarely described Arabs who once lived in Israel. That was when KGB Agents of Communist Russia created and funded a terrorist group called the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). Its leader, Yasser Arafat, was born and raised in Egypt.

The PLO was as artificial as other effective and deadly groups that Communists used during the Cold War to take over Algeria, South Africa, Kenya, Vietnam, and Cuba. During this time, the KGB even gave money, weapons, and training to the IRA in Ireland.

“Palestine” was never an Arab nation. The land was originally known as Israel, Judah, or Judea.

King David ruled the region around 1000 B.C. His son, who became King Solomon, is credited with building the first holy temple in ancient Jerusalem. In about 931 B.C., the area was divided into two kingdoms: Israel in the north and Judah in the south.

Around 722 B.C., the Assyrians invaded and destroyed the northern kingdom of Israel. In 568 B.C., the Babylonians conquered Jerusalem and destroyed the first temple, which was replaced by a second temple in about 516 B.C.

For the next several centuries, the land of modern-day Israel was conquered and ruled by various groups, including the Persians, Greeks, Romans, Arabs, Fatimids, Seljuk Turks, Crusaders, Egyptians, Mamelukes, Islamists and others.

The Romans renamed the area “Syria Palaestina” after the crucifixion of Jesus to punish the Jews. The word “Palestinian” derives from the Philistines, a people who were not indigenous to Canaan.

Are the ancient Philistines and modern-day Palestinians related? To answer that question, one must focus on the collapse of the Bronze Age.

The collapse of the Bronze Age was caused by an invasion of Egypt in 1178 BC (known as the “Battle of the Delta”) by mysterious Greek-speaking “sea peoples.” The so-called “sea peoples” are believed to be the Philistines mentioned in the Bible. The “sea peoples” were a coalition of various warrior tribes.

One of the “sea peoples” tribes, called the Peleset, eventually settled in the Levant. The Peleset, better known as the Philistines, became the arch-enemy of the Israelites and launched several invasions and wars against the Israelites - sound familiar?

In the late 7th century BC, the King of Judah, Hezekiah, defeated the Philistines as far as Gaza and its territory. Several theories are given about the origins of the Philistines. The Hebrew Bible mentions in two places that they originate from a geographical region known as Caphtorim or Crete. Most scholars agree that the Philistines were of Greek origin and that they came from Crete.

Genesis 10:13-14: “Mizraim begot the Ludim, the Anamim, the Lehabim, the Naphtuhim, the Pathrusim, the Casluhim, and the Caphtorim, whence the Philistines came forth.”

From 1517 to 1917, in what is today Israel, along with much of the Middle East, was ruled by the Ottoman Empire. The goats and camels of Arab nomads or Bedouins stripped Israel’s land of trees, vegetation, and topsoil. Once rich farmland became malaria-infested swamp or dry wilderness. Less than 10% of the previous population remained. Many were Jews.

Starting in the mid-1800s, Jews from Europe and elsewhere in the Middle East began moving back to Israel. They bought land from Arab and Turkish absentee owners who had prospered from previous invasions - but had no interest in living there. For the next 90 years, the Jews rebuilt cities, roads, and irrigation canals. They drained swamps, watered deserts, and planted trees and crops. As Jews made the land prosperous again, thousands of Arabs from Egypt, Syria, and other nearby countries moved there.

World War I dramatically altered the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East. In 1917, at the height of the war, British Foreign Secretary Arthur James Balfour submitted a letter of intent supporting the establishment of a Jewish homeland in what was now called Palestine. The British government hoped that the formal declaration—known thereafter as the Balfour Declaration—would encourage support for the Allies in World War I.

When World War I ended in 1918 with an Allied victory, the 400-year Ottoman Empire rule ended, and Great Britain took control over what became known as Palestine (modern-day Israel, Palestine and Jordan).

Globalist Communists worked closely with militant Muslims for many years against Israel. At first, this seems odd. Militant Islam seems opposed to the political and economic theories of Karl Marx.

However, most Communists gave up those theories soon after Vladimir Lenin took control of Russia in 1918. Lenin and his followers quickly saw that Marxism was unpopular and didn’t work. They replaced it with Marxist-Leninism. This was faith only in an elite “revolutionary vanguard” that had to keep and expand its power “by any means necessary.” This included propaganda, bribes, bullying, political manipulation, and arresting and murdering opponents.

In 1919, Lenin formed the Communist International to expand his power worldwide. In 1920, he invited and recruited radical Islamists to a congress in Baku. That was featured in the 1981 Hollywood movie Reds, starring Warren Beatty.

The Balfour Declaration and the British “Mandate for Palestine” were approved by the League of Nations in 1922. Arabs vehemently opposed the Balfour Declaration and the creation of a Jewish homeland.

Hitler & the National SOCIALIST worker’s party also courted radical Islam during the Holocaust.

The British controlled Palestine until Israel, in the years following the end of World War II, became an independent state in 1947.

After World War One, the British and French carved new nations out of the defeated Ottoman Empire.

In 1920, they created Lebanon for persecuted Christians. In 1921, they divided the Turkish province of “Palestine.” Eastern or “Transjordan” Palestine became an Arab kingdom. Palestine west of the Jordan River was set aside for settlement by Jews.

More Jews bought empty land and moved there. Their prosperity encouraged more Arabs to move there. By 1948, there were roughly one million Arabs, 600,000 Jews, and 160,000 Christians and Druze living in that part of Palestine.

In 1947, the British granted independence to India. British India was mostly Hindu but had a large Muslim minority. To avoid conflict, the British allowed regions with Muslim majorities to form the new Muslim-majority nation of Pakistan, which included what is now Bangladesh.

Millions of Hindus and Buddhists in Muslim Pakistan and Bangladesh moved to India. Millions of Muslims in Hindu India moved to Pakistan and Bangladesh. Everybody who moved permanently settled in his new country. There were no refugees or refugee camps. Nobody claimed a “right of return.”

In 1948, the United Nations equally divided the “Jewish National Home” part of Palestine between Jews and Arabs. The Jews accepted what they were given as their State of Israel.

The Arabs in Palestine rejected statehood. They instead invaded Israel with the help of armies from five neighboring Arab countries. After a year of bitter fighting, Jews had control of roughly three fourths of western Palestine. In 1949, all parties agreed to a ceasefire. The lines where the fighting stopped became the “Green Line” borders of Israel.

The original 1948 “partition” boundaries between Jews and Arabs could work only if there were peace and cooperation between the two. When the Arabs chose war, Jews needed a nation with “defensible borders.”

Before Israel, there was a British mandate, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the British Mandate, there was the Ottoman Empire, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Ottoman Empire, there was the state of the Mamluks of Egypt, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the state of the Mamluks of Egypt, there was the Ayubid Empire, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Ayubid Empire, there was the Frankish and Christian Kingdom of Jerusalem, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Kingdom of Jerusalem, there was the Umayyad and Fatimid empires, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Umayyad and Fatimid empires, there was the Byzantine empire, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Byzantine Empire, there were the Sassanids, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Sassanid Empire, there was the Byzantine Empire, not a Palestinian state. -Before the Byzantine Empire, there was the Roman Empire, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Roman Empire, there was the Hasmonean state, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Hasmonean state, there was the Seleucid, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Seleucid empire, there was the empire of Alexander the Great, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the empire of Alexander the Great, there was the Persian empire, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Persian Empire, there was the Babylonian Empire, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Babylonian Empire, there were the Kingdoms of Israel and Judah, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Kingdoms of Israel and Judah, there was the Kingdom of Israel, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the kingdom of Israel, there was the theocracy of the twelve tribes of Israel, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the theocracy of the twelve tribes of Israel, there was an agglomeration of independent Canaanite city-kingdoms, not a Palestinian statehood.

Actually, in this piece of land there has been everything,

EXCEPT A PALESTINIAN STATE!

Brigitte Gabriel, who was born in Lebanon, does a great job summing up the history in just 15 minutes. Watch! This is from 2015 before President Trump was elected — destroyed the ISIS caliphate and installed a travel ban from Islamic terrorist countries.

Brigitte also explains why anything signed with Iran and Hamas means nothing…

Finally, a year after the Hamas attack, Coleman Hughes went on the Rogan show and told some truth to stop Rogan from spreading propaganda about October 7 and Hamas. I think his comments are a good way to close today’s newsletter.

HUGHES: “There are about 40,000 Hamas soldiers in Gaza. I don’t think the number is known but it’s tens of thousands. Hamas says that Israel has killed some 19,000 civilians so far and 13,000 Hamas soldiers.

I’ve looked into the humanitarian aid issue quite a bit and the truth is that the food IS getting into Gaza. They’ve gotten tons of food into Gaza. The problem is it’s not getting to the people, especially in the north because the north is a war zone. So it’s getting through the border. Israel IS allowing it in but Hamas is stealing it.

But then what happens is Israel doesn’t control the delivery. The delivery is controlled by humanitarian organizations like UNRWA and others. They have these aid convoys going to people.

But then Hamas hijacks it, random Palestinians hijack it, hungry civilians hijack it. It’s an absolute mess in terms of distributing the aid. There was a problem in the war in Iraq too.

Hamas tells a different version of the story than Israel because it’s usually Hamas and their pals who are shooting at these aid trucks and hijacking the food.

You also have powerful crime families in Gaza, you could call them sort of criminal syndicates or whatever. But they’re powerful, important families as well that are also taking the aid sometimes. These are the powerful Palestinian families that want to take over the Gaza Strip.

Hamas and these people steal and hoard the aid and sell it for very high prices on the secondary market, which is why it doesn’t get to everyone in the north.

I think that the fundamental difference between Israel and Hamas is that Israeli society, however imperfect, is not going to celebrate monsters on their own side when they’re really found to be monsters. They’re not gonna hand out candies to people who kill Palestinian civilians like Hamas does when they kill Israeli civilians.

Any nation that suffered what Israel did on October 7th, everyone in the country would be saying, you have to go get these guys, you have to eliminate the organization (Hamas) that did this.

And if Israel is 80% finished with that job, it would make no sense at this point to stop before you’ve cut out the last 20% of the cancer or before you’ve put out the last 20% of the fire, right? Even with all of the absolute suffering that is real on the Palestinian side. Israel is not committing genocide because genocide is when you’re trying to maximize civilian casualties. I think Israel, however imperfectly, is doing the opposite.

The laws of war say you cannot target a church, a mosque, a hospital. But if the enemy turns that hospital into a military operation site as Hamas does, which is routine for them, then it can become legitimate. You have to do a proportionality assessment. Is it worth killing this many civilians to get the bad guys who are living and operating out of the church, mosque or hospital?

I’m not gonna sit here and tell you that I would agree with every bombing that, that, that Israel has made. But, but that’s a judgment call that armies are allowed to make in times of war.

Hamas is the one that turns these civilian locations into military operation sites, which is, in itself, a war crime.

BTW, the ratio of combatants to civilians is I think it’s better than America when we got ISIS out of Mosul. That was like 10,000 civilians dead to kill 4,000 ISIS. This is 19,000 civilians dead to kill 13,000 Hamas.

What’s unique about this war, unlike every other war that I could think of is, is the Hamas army has perfected the art of embedding itself and meshing itself with civilians so that you cannot hit them without hitting the people around them.

Other armies have done this but none have perfected it to the extent that Hamas has.

Hamas has had 15 years to build 300 miles of tunnel underneath a city that they use to shelter themselves so that they can operate right under a kindergarten, right under a mosque, right under a church.

So this is a challenge no army has faced in history. And so that’s what makes this war different. That is the dirty way Hamas fights.

Israel never has a clean shot and so they have to let Hamas get away with it because it’s too much to bear.

So - we are essentially creating and allowing a situation where terrorists have found the perfect solution - which is that you can cross the border, go house to house slaughtering your enemies and then hide behind your own people and they can do nothing about it. It’s a perfect strategy. Can we live in a World where we allow that to be an acceptable strategy?

[Is this what you want for America, by the way, because that’s what they have in mind!]

I don’t think so and it’s very, it’s very ugly to watch. Yes, it’s heartbreaking and I completely understand why people don’t think the way I think when they see the videos, I completely get it. But I don’t think we can actually live in a World where that’s allowed to be a strategy.

I’ve heard two kind of conflicting theories about why October 7th happened.

One was that Netanyahu wanted to keep Hamas in power and was essentially paying them off. The other theory, which kind of conflicts with that, is that Netanyahu wanted the attack to happen as a pretext to take over Gaza.

I don’t think either theory is true. Here’s why…

Nobody has wanted to take over Gaza, nobody, not even Egypt. Nobody wants to run it. There’s no strategic advantage. Israel is focused on the West Bank which has religious significance to Jews. They call it Judea and Samaria where so many of the things in the Bible happened. Jews have an attachment to the West Bank - even secular Jews.

Secondly, October 7th is basically the worst thing for Netanyahu’s legacy ever. His popularity has only declined because of this attack - so he had no reason to support it.

The second the war is over, he’s basically gonna be run out in shame. There were protests before October 7th about Netanyahu’s effort to stop the left-wing courts from hurting his administration - but those protests were HELPING him by firing up his conservative base. October 7th weakened him.

His situation immediately got worse after October 7th because everyone blamed him.

And it’s only gotten worse in the past few months if you look at the polling on the approval of Netanyahu. So if it was a false flag, it would be the dumbest false flag in the World and he’s not a dumb guy. So there’s no chance it’s a false flag.

Very few Israeli soldiers were there protecting the Kibbutzes near Gaza because they distracted the whole country over these protests. The soldiers were in the West Bank and this is one of the reasons why people blame Netanyahu because it was under his watch that they took their eye off Hamas.

The problem is that the kibbutzes in Israel - where Hamas slaughtered civilians - are right next to Gaza. Those are all the hippies. These are all the super left-wing Israeli hippies and Communists that are literally living in communes.

A kibbutz is a left-wing commune. They’re very little idyllic beautiful villages and they’re the most left wing part of Israel. They have a lot of love for the Palestinians. They’re the people that go over into Gaza when someone needs to go to the hospital, they, you know, they’ll drive them from Gaza to Israel.

So Hamas slaughtered the left-wing unarmed hippies at the Kibbutzes - not right-wing hardliners. It’s crazy for Israelis to live in communes right next door to people that hate them and not have guns.

The red dots are where Hamas invaded and slaughtered mostly liberal people.

Hamas knows they can’t beat Israel militarily. Their hope is that in the long run, the World will turn against Israel and sympathize with the Palestinian people so deeply that Hezbollah, Iran, Hamas and America, the great Satan, will abandon Israel. If Hamas is successful with this PR campaign against Israel, they have a very good chance of beating Israel in the long run. And, if Hamas wins over Israel, that means the Islamo-Communist countries that fund Hamas (Iran, Russia and China) win over America and Israel also. We can’t let that happen.

[Like Trump said - Israel is losing the global PR war - and Hamas is winning. That needs to change!]

Mosab Yousef, the son of a founding Hamas commander, said this:

“There is no difference between Hamas and the so-called ‘Palestinians’ - as the vast majority of them support Hamas.

There are no ‘Palestinian’ people. There are conflicted tribes, and without Israel as the common enemy, they would kill each other.”

People say “I don’t care what Hamas is doing in Israel. America First.”

Well - that’s short-sighted and just wrong. You need to educate yourself. It’s EXACTLY what they will do here in America if we don’t wake up!

God Bless Israel and God Bless America!

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