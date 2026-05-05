Once Never-Trump Hewitt Begs Trump to Crush Iran

You can view this newsletter with no breaks on my website here.

President Trump just gave Hugh Hewitt, a conservative radio guy on Salem Radio, a great interview - which is not getting the play it deserves. Hugh Hewitt is a law professor at Chapman University and former Reagan administration official who clerked on the D.C. Circuit and ghostwrote for Richard Nixon.

Hewitt is no dummy and he’s come a long way on Trump over the years. Back in 2015, Hewitt hammered Trump with “gotcha” questions on terror leaders to try to trip him up - Trump fired back at Hewitt calling him a “third-rate radio announcer.” In 2016, Hewitt pushed hard for the RNC to rewrite convention rules and deny Trump the nomination unless he ditched his “off-the-cuff” style and did a total makeover. Now Hewitt has gone full MAGA and is respectful and grateful for our President. It took 10 years!

Hewitt used to nitpick Trump’s personality like every other Never Trumper. Now? He’s nodding along to every one of Trump’s strategic decisions on foreign policy & the economy. Winning!

This is just another vindication for MAGA. Hewitt, who once fueled NeverTrump 2.0 chatter and questioned Trump’s ability as commander-in-chief, is now all-in on Trump policies - with one exception.

Hewitt thinks that we don’t need to nuke the filibuster to pass VOTER ID because he says Democrats will play fair if they ever get back into office. WRONG.

Here’s the complete transcript. Hewitt asked good questions about Iran, the Pope, Communist China, crime, Biden, Venezuela, mid-terms, CBS and Cuba - and Trump put America first, always.

HH: I’m joined now by the President of the United States. President Trump, welcome back. Always a pleasure to talk to you. I was filling people in on the fact that you offered very nicely Project Freedom. The Iranians started firing off like Yosemite Sam at UAE and everybody, so I gather, are we at the beginning at the end of a new war? Are we starting over?

DJ: Well, one way or the other, we win. We either make the right deal, or we win very easily from the military standpoint. We’ve already won that. You know, you’ve heard me say it a million times, and other people say it. They had 159 ships, Hugh. Now, they have none. They’re all at the bottom of the sea. Today, we took out eight of their, you know, they’re reduced to these small, little, fast ships.

HH: Right.

DT: They’re very cheap, and they attach a machine gun to it. They think that’s good. We knocked out eight of them today. And everyone that was available got knocked out very quickly, and very efficiently. So we’ll see what happens. I mean, it’s hard to believe that they would do that. You know, the one ship that was hit was, and I haven’t seen it in a little while because I was with the Small Business Owners of America for the last two hours. We were having a good time. They’re doing fantastic. Everybody’s doing fantastically, all businesses right now in the country. Stock market’s at a new high, despite this. But I will say that one way or the other, we have one thing. They will never have a nuclear weapon, and…

HH: Mr. President, you’ve killed a lot of their leaders. Do you think you have to kill the D Team as well, because we’re down to the D Team or the E Team or the X Team. I don’t even know who’s running the country. Do you have to wipe them out?

DT: Well, let’s see what happens. I mean, you know, a lot of people aren’t really looking for that job. We have, we knocked out their first team. We knocked out their second team. And we knocked out half of their third team. A lot of people aren’t looking for that job, but I find them to be far superior than the first group, okay? The first group was totally out of control, and was doing the wrong thing for their country. But I think we’ll see what happens. The one thing I will say is they talk a lot differently when they’re talking to me than they talk when they’re talking to the media or the television set. It’s a lot different.

HH: Okay, they’re propagandists.

DT: You know…

HH: Their propaganda is terrible.

DT: They’re looking to do, yeah…

HH: Now I was talking to Ambassador Oren…

DT: They’re looking to do a job, and they get on television, and they say the exact opposite. Do you remember I was telling you that they want to make a deal, that they’re talking, and they denied ever talking to me? And I said what’s going on over there? These guys, so they’re pretty good at propaganda, I guess, but they have no navy. They have no air force. They have no anti-aircraft. They have no nothing.

HH: You’ve done a good job crushing them. I was talking with Ambassador Oren, used to represent Israel to the United States.

DT: Yeah.

HH: And I said I’m going to talk to the President. What do you want me to say to him? And he said tell him to finish the job. He’ll be a world historical figure. He will be up there with the greats if he takes out this regime. Do you see it that way?

DT: Well, a lot of people have said that, a lot of very smart people. A lot of semi-moderate people have said that. Others would like to see a deal, because you know, it’s a travesty when you do that, when you go that far. We’ve taken out much of what we’d have to do, probably another two weeks, two weeks, maybe three weeks. And time is not of the essence for us. You know, I’ll say to you as a very, very highly-respected guy, a lot of people think oh, I want to do it for the midterms. I think, you know, I made a speech the other day in front of great senior citizens, unbelievable, thousands and thousands of them. And the thing that got the biggest, then I want to Kravis Center and said the same thing in Palm Beach, a different kind of a group of people. Both of them, the thing that got the biggest hand, and you may have seen it on television, was when I said Iran will not have a nuclear weapon.

HH: That was big. The bigger was when you said these people are lunatics, because they are.

DT: Well, I did. I actually, I wanted to be nice. I actually said these lunatics will not have a nuke. I wanted to be a little bit nicer. I wanted to clean up my act a little bit. But I said these lunatics will not have a nuclear weapon. Well now, I know you were watching. That’s very good.

HH: Oh, yeah. Well, that’s who they are. I’ve got grandkids. I understand the stakes. These people cannot, they’re fanatics. They cannot have nuclear weapons. Do you think the country understands the stakes, Mr. President?

DT: Well, I think they do, because you know, again, this was a pretty big sample. I’ll bet we had 35,000-40,000 people outside of the room where I was speaking where we had, I guess it holds about five or six thousand people, and then they had another room that was packed of equal size. And they had thousands of people outside. And they all went crazy when I said it. And now I said no tax on tips, I said no tax on Social Security for our seniors, no tax on overtime, and you know, that was great. But this blew it away. And then I see these fake polls that 32% of the public wants, meaning a lot more don’t want, and I think they probably the way they, you know, I could ask this question a lot of different ways. But if you just said to protect our country, and to protect the world, I mean, look, the Middle East, Israel and the Middle East would be wiped out within the first hour that they had it.

HH: Correct.

DT: And you know, the Iran nuclear deal that was given to us by Barack Hussein Obama, that was a shortcut to a nuclear weapon. And we would not have been able to live with that. They would have used it. We can’t allow this to happen.

HH: The JCPOA was a guarantee. It was a guarantee that they would get a weapon.

DT: 100%. Yeah, it’s 100% they would have.

HH: One of your redlines is they have to renounce having their nuclear ambition.

DT: Correct.

HH: Do we have to get back the highly-enriched uranium? Is that a redline for a deal?

DT: Yes. Yes, we do. That’s part of it.

HH: Do they have to cap their missile production?

DT: And by the way, from a standpoint of value, it’s not very valuable. Probably can’t be used. They may not be able to get it, because you know, despite, they love to say oh, maybe these great pilots didn’t do their job. In the dead of night at 1:00 in the morning with no Moon, every single bomb went down those airshafts. It was the most incredible…totally, you know, I use the word obliterated. And the Atomic Energy Commission agreed with me. So people don’t even know if you can get it.

HH: Yeah.

DT: And by the way, if they could have gotten it, they would have gotten it. It was, that was one of the great military maneuvers ever, because that, and Venezuela…

HH: I agree. It’s glowing dust, but I’d like to get it back so that they can’t be tempted. Is that part of your redlines? They’ve got to give that back to us?

DT: Yes, it is. No, we want it back. We want it back 100%.

HH: How about, is it a redline that they have to cap their missile program and have intrusive inspections, because I don’t trust them.

DT: Yeah, but you know, you have to look at little bit like at the neighbors. You know, they can’t have less than, you know, they say oh, what about other people. Look, missiles are bad, but yeah, and they do have to cap it, but this is about they cannot have a nuclear weapon.

HH: Well, that’s number one. But what about proxies? They can’t keep feeding Hamas and Hezbollah and the Houthis.

DT: Well, they’re not going to, because right now, if we left today, it would take them 20 years to build back their country, and it can never be the same. So if we left today…but you know, they have a problem coming up, because they have, it’s a very explosive situation in a lot of different ways. You know, their oil, when you turn off the oil, underground, and the mechanical, too, but underground, it has a tendency, in almost like 100% of the cases, to literally explode and just destroy everything around it. And you can never get that oil again. In other words, you can get back 30-40%, but it can never be like it is right now. It does tremendous damage to the oil system in a country if that happens.

HH: Now Mr. President, last time you were on…

DT: And they’ve run out of areas for storage.

HH: Oh, yeah.

DT: And they say that in two weeks, you know, when they talk about time, in two weeks, they’re going to have a natural explosion of their oil that’s going to make it impossible for them to really recover from.

HH: They need a deal. Now last time you were on, you said to the people of Iran, stay the course, help is on the way. But they murdered 40,000 of them.

DT: Yeah.

HH: Do you want the people of Iran to come out, yet? Or do you want them to stay inside?

DT: Well, look, the problem is you can’t, if you have five people with a gun, and 250,000, the five people with a gun, assuming it’s used fast enough, which they do, the five people, they’re going to win. They have to, they don’t have weapons. They lost 42,000, to be exact. 42,000 people in about a two week period. Protesters, innocent, unarmed protesters. You know, they killed the wrestlers, actually a world-class wrestler.

HH: Yup.

DT: They killed him and his two friends. They hung him from a crane in the square.

HH: Oh, they’re lunatics.

DT: So we’re not dealing with, you know, your typical people. Despite all of that, we’ve obliterated their military. I mean, literally, now they may have built up a little bit over there. The one bad thing about a ceasefire is you can build up a little bit. We’ll knock that out. We know everything they’ve done. We’ll knock that out in the first few hours.

HH: Is the ceasefire over, Mr. President? Is it over? Are we going to hit them tonight?

DT: Well, I can’t tell you that.

HH: All right. That’s fine.

DT: You wouldn’t, if I answered that question, you’d say this man is not smart enough to be leading the United States of America.

HH: I’ve got to ask anyway. Got to ask.

DT: But I appreciate the question. I love the point.

HH: Mr. President, I’m very disappointed in Europe. I’m a big Atlanticist. I’m very disappointed in Europe. I’m very glad you’re taking the troops out of Germany.

DT: Yeah.

HH: However, I’m very encouraged by Zelenskyy. President Zelenskyy sent the UAE all their anti-drone stuff. Do you feel better about Zelenskyy now?

DT: Well, first of all, we have great drone stuff, and we have great anti-drone stuff. You know, when he offered, he’s a tricky person. He’s a tricky guy. And we want to get a settlement. And you know, they are losing territory, but it’s at a big cost to Russia and to them. And I like Zelenskyy. I’ve always sort of gotten along with him other than the one moment in the White House, which I thought was a little aggressive on his behalf, you know, the Oval Office.

HH: Oh, yeah.

DT: I’m sure you perhaps remember.

HH: With the Vice-President, yeah.

DT: But I will say that, look, Biden gave them $350 billion dollars’ worth of money and equipment and everything else, which is ridiculous that he did that, but he did it. But you know, and I gave, I sell them equipment. Full course, we sell it to the European Union, and we sell it to NATO, basically, and they give it out. I will say this. They fight, because whether the equipment is great or less than great, they are able to fight.

HH: They’re better than any of our NATO allies.

DT: They fight against a very big monster, and they’ve held it back for a long time.

HH: They’re better than anybody in Europe in this fight. At least they’re helping.

DT: Well, Europe has been very disappointing, and one of the things that came out of our skirmish with Iran, I think, is that NATO wasn’t there for us. You know, we spend, we spend trillions of dollars over a short, relatively short period of time on NATO. There was a time before I got here, we were spending, we were paying for 100% of the costs of NATO. Not 80%, not 50%, we were paying for a 100%. Now, they pay more, and they also pay for, we no longer lose money, because they have the money. I say you have to pay for it. You buy missiles, you have to pay for it. They pay for it. They probably then give it over to Ukraine to use, and Ukraine uses them well. But it turned out to be a paper tiger. And when we needed NATO, you have to remember, I hope you remember. You’ve got a lot of people listening and watching your show. I hope you remember. When we needed NATO, they were not there for us.

HH: Oh, I’m not going to forget that. That’s why…

DT: And if we have a bigger case, if we have the big one, and hopefully we never will have the big one. You know, I’m going to the big one very soon, and I look forward to it. I have a very good relationship with President Xi. But if we ever have the big one or a bigger one, I don’t believe they’d be there for us, Hugh.

HH: You know, you’re going to China. Let’s talk about that, Mr. President.

DT: Right.

HH: You’ve had this back and forth with Pope Leo. I wish Pope Leo would talk about Jimmy Lai. You talk about Jimmy Lai with the Chairman. Will you be bringing him up again?

DT: Hugh, I will. I brought him up, and there’s a lot of, there’s a little bitterness, I would say, with him and Jimmy Lai. You know, he was, Hong Kong was not as easy, but I will be, I will be bringing him up. Yeah, Hugh. I bring…

HH: I want the Pope to talk about Jimmy Lai, and I want you to bring him home. That would be a good deal.

DT: Well, the Pope would rather talk about the fact that it’s okay for Iran to have a nuclear weapon, and I don’t think that’s very good. I think he’s endangering a lot of Catholics and a lot of people. But I guess if it’s up to the Pope, he thinks it’s just fine for Iran to have a nuclear weapon.

HH: He’s from Chicago. He’s got to learn a few things. He’s from Chicago. Let me ask you about China. What do you want out of this trip with the Chairman?

DT: So he’s coming here in November or so, and we have a very good relationship. We’re adversaries, but we have a very good relationship. When I took over, China was just ripping us like nobody’s ever seen. And now, it’s the opposite. I mean, we’re doing very nicely with China, but we do have a very strong relationship. And I think it’s better to get along with China than it is to fight with China, and they feel the same thing. And don’t kid yourself. They watch what happened in Venezuela. They watch what happened in Iran, because militarily, Iran is essentially over. You understand. I mean, they’re…

HH: Oh, you know, they’re beaten, but you do have to get rid of that regime. You’ve got to get the nuclear dust back.

DT: Well, no, I mean, the one thing is look, anybody could say gee, we’re going to dop a couple of mines in this rather narrow channel, and you know, claim that gee, they have power. Remember this. They said they were going to take over the Hormuz Strait and then, and when they, then we thought they might have, we took it over from them. We have control. The one thing you can’t stop is somebody’s going to want to drop a little mine in the middle, and you happen to own a billion dollar ship. I’m not sure you’re going to be thrilled about sailing it up the harbor. So we’ll see, but we…

HH: They’ll deal with it. You’re taking all their oil. You’re seizing their tankers out on the Indian Ocean. Who’s that oil going to go to, Mr. President? Is that for the people of Iran when you eventually sell it?

DT: Well, mostly it comes back, most of it comes back into the United States. Well, the people of Iran, so look, if they had guns, which they don’t have, if they had guns, you know, guns were sent, and other people took those guns. If they had guns, they would fight back. I’m convinced of that. But you know, you can’t have an unarmed population against people with AK-47’s and stand there, even if you have 250,000 people. So you know, you started it off by asking me would I like to see them. And I’m very torn on it, because they lost 42,000 people in the first two weeks. I don’t really want to see that. They have to have guns. And I think they’re getting some guns. As soon as they have guns, they’ll fight like, as good as anybody there is. But when you have people that are armed, and you know, they have very good weapons on the other side…now they’ve been depleted. A lot of the people fighting don’t want to fight anymore. They’re not getting paid anymore from what I’m hearing, because we have obliterated them like, in the military, we’ve done the same thing to them financially, economically. We don’t think they’re paying their soldiers and their Guard anymore. So they’ve got a lot of problems, but we’ll see what happens. We have all the cards. We have all the cards.

HH: Any signs that the regular army, any signs that the regular army might march in and take over from the fanatics? They do have the regular army.

DT: Well, I guess things, you know, we purposefully have not gone after them too much, because we think that they’re much more moderate, actually. You know what I mean.

HH: Oh, yeah.

DT: They’re a much more moderate group.

HH: Oh, it’s a smart plan.

DT: And we’re not looking to decimate the army. You know, when they did Iraq, between, and the worst thing was they got rid of the all the leaders, so nobody knew who the leader was. And then all of a sudden, you had ISIS. We don’t want to do that. The Venezuela, the people running Venezuela right now, it’s running very, it’s running incredibly, actually. It’s so smooth. We’ve taken out many times in money, many times the cost of the war, of prosecuting the war in Venezuela. And when was the last time you heard that?

HH: Yeah, not at all.

DT: And when I say many times, like 25 times. And we get along great with the people. They respect us. They listen to us. And you know, Venezuela is, and actually, it’s a happy country again. The people are happy. We have all the big oil companies moving in, spending a lot of money building rigs, because their rigs were all depleted and gone, rusted out, closed for years and years. Venezuela is a growing country.

HH: Very serious question, Mr. President. Are you going to do for Cuba what you’ve done for Venezuela – bring in new leadership and free those people up to be happy again? Is Cuba on the line?

DT: Well, I don’t want to really talk about Cuba too much other than to say perhaps on the way back from Iran, as we finish that one, you’d like to do one after the other, right? But we’ll stop the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, the most gorgeous carrier I’ve ever seen. We’ll stop the Abraham Lincoln a couple hundred yards offshore, and we’ll watch them wanting to do something. No, the people of Cuba, the country is devastated right now. It’s devastated. So it would be an honor to free it up. You know, I got all the Cuban vote. I got 94% of the Cuban vote in the U.S.

HH: Yup.

DT: And you know, I have an obligation, frankly, to do something. What they did to the Cubans, what they did to the families of the people that are living in the United States is unthinkable. Very much like Iran in that way.

HH: Now Mr. President, before I run out of time, I want to ask you about the attempt on your life. And I’m very, everyone who’s listening, very grateful, very prayerful that you were not harmed. There have been four attempts on your life. First of all, I’m not going to ask you about the shooter’s manifesto. I can’t believe Norah O’Donnell did that. That was rehearsed, of course.

DT: She’s terrible. She’s so terrible.

HH: They wanted you to walk off. Did you think about walking off?

DT: No, because then you make it a bigger story, actually. She’s terrible. I mean, she’s interviewed me, she’s a regular person that gets paid a lot of money. She’s no different. I could get any woman off the street practically, and they would do just as good a job as her. There’s nothing special. And actually, as soon as she said the word manifesto, I said here we go with the nonsense again. You know, this is a sick guy, a really sick guy, a deranged guy. And he writes stuff, and I was none of those things, and was never proven to be one of those things. And that she would say that was disgusting. And the problem with walking off, it’s like it becomes a bigger story. And you don’t want to have that.

HH: Yeah, I figured. Well, I was on Saturday with Aishah over on Fox, and she asked me what about the Democrats because of Graham Platner, and they got the El-Sayed guy in Michigan, and the Flanagan lady in Minnesota.

DT: Right.

HH: I said, I think this is a direct quote, President Trump has broken the Democrats. I think they’ve lost the thread about serving the working man. Have you done that. Do you think you’ve broken the Democrats?

DT: Well, I don’t want to be the one to say it, but there is such a thing as Trump Derangement Syndrome, and nobody’s seen every anything like it. And part of it, because we’ve really done well. Look at our stock market. It’s at an all-time high in the middle of what some people could consider a war, okay? It’s, I don’t consider it a big one. But it’s still a war. And our stock market’s at an all-time high. More people are working in the United States right now than at any time in the history of our country. And I could go list after list. We’re drilling more oil. We are now doing more oil than Saudi Arabia and Russia combined. Think of that. And, very importantly, you know, one of the reasons, when I first did this, I thought maybe the market would go down 20 or 25%. And I was okay with that, because I know it would come back up. But I thought it would go down, and I thought oil could hit $200-250. Oil’s at $100 dollars, $102 dollars. And you did, too. Most people did. You know the genius of the whole thing is people have found ways around the Hormuz Strait. They’re heading up to Texas. They’re heading up to Alaska. They’re heading up to Louisiana. And you see it. We see it through satellite. There are ships all over the ocean coming up. They find ways of, you know, just you can’t go to Hormuz, they find other, let’s go to Texas. So it’s just really sort of an amazing thing. They find ways of getting it done. So it’s not going to be at $250 and $300. And the stock market, again, the stock market’s at a record high.

HH: And I think Republicans have got to put their arms around this and say we’ve got to win in Iran. We’re not worried about the midterms. Are you worried about the midterms, because it’s so much more important to win.

DT: No, because I have, yeah, I mean, the one thing is you know, I’ve gotten such, you know, I won the Hispanic vote. Look at the votes I got. I got votes, and also, I got traditional Republicans, but I got votes that really had, along the Texas border, I won every single city and town along the Texas border to Mexico. It’s never, nobody’s ever, no Republican has ever won one town. So the question is, is it transformable? And I will tell you, and I don’t know your view on this. I listen to you, but I don’t know your view on this, and I don’t know why, but they have to terminate the filibuster so we can improve things.

HH: Oh, we disagree, Mr. President. We disagree.

DT: Oh, all right. Well, we disagree.

HH: We won’t waste time on that. I’m afraid the Democrats will pack the Supreme Court.

DT: Well, let me just, let me just, I know, but let me just ask you. You know, the Democrats are going to do it, right?

HH: No, I don’t think they will. They talk a good game, but they don’t deliver. They’re not like you.

DT: I think I’d win a lot of money from you, but that’s okay. I don’t mind if you say that. But I’m very surprised at you, because I thought you were a brilliant man.

HH: Well, I’ve always been for the filibuster. I’ll argue it out with you. But more important that people hear your view…

DT: Well, they have to do the SAVE America act. And if they do the filibuster, they do the Save America act. And you have to have voter ID, and you have to have proof of citizenship.

HH: I’m for that. I just want to win 60 Senate seats and do that. If we lose the House, Mr. President, they will impeach you. Does it bother you? They’ll impeach you four times. Does that bother you? [Sorry, but Hewitt sounds excited about this happening…]

DT: Well, they’ll impeach me like they did the last time, and now they want to overturn those impeachments, because there was total nonsense. And what we’ve learned even since, and look at all the stuff that’s coming out now about all these people. It’s a corrupt group of people. And the Republicans play much nicer, okay?

HH: Yes, we do.

DT: We don’t go around impeaching somebody. Joe Biden should be impeached. What he did was so bad. Now in the case of Biden, he had no idea he was doing it, all right?

HH: He should have been removed from office under the 25th.

DT: What the Biden administration, he had some very smart lunatics circling him around that beautiful, as you know, the beautiful Oval Office and that incredible desk I sit behind, you know? Hey, look, he had smart people, really radical left, and they would destroy the country. Open borders, to me, the biggest sin of all was allowing 25 million people into our country – murderers, drug dealers, people from mental institutions, and we’re doing great with it despite the courts that are so stacked against us. We’re doing great with it. You know, by the way, I don’t know if you know. Murders were down the lowest in 125 years.

HH: Oh, let me ask you about…oh yes,

DT: Despite all of this.

HH: I had out-of-town visitors yesterday down by Nationals Stadium yesterday, and they said how is the National Guard working, and it’s beautiful. It’s very, very nice. Let me ask you about the White House…

DT: Washington now is one of the safest cities in the country.

HH: Yes.

DT: And a year ago, when I came in, it was one of the most unsafe places in the country. And we took out 5,000 career criminals. And once stat, before I forget, one stat – 2% of the people create 90% of the crime. And I love that stat, because it means you can fix it. And we’ve done that wherever we go.

HH: I know you have to run. You offered to the White House Correspondents’ Association to use the ballroom when it gets done.

DT: Yeah.

HH: I’m just wondering, could they put a tent on the backyard? Would you let them to do a tented thing on the South Lawn to do their dinner?

DT: Well, we’ve done tents for years. Tents don’t work, and when it rains, you know, it’s very wet land here. It’s sort of marsh land. And when it rains, it’s brutal. You know, you have a thing, and the water literally goes over their shoes. I would do it. But I mean, more importantly for the future, we’re building a room. You know, it’s ahead of schedule, on budget, ahead of schedule, and it’ll be one of the most beautiful and one of the most safest ballrooms anywhere in the world. But it’ll be one of the most beautiful ballrooms. It’s been needed for a 150 years.

HH: I approve of the ballroom. I’ve been in the White House. I worked for Reagan. There’s no place to have a real dinner.

DT: And the military likes it.

HH: It’s a nightmare, and it’s got to be safe. Two final last fun questions, Mr. President, for your bio.

DT: Go ahead.

HH: If there’s no McDonald’s around, Burger King or Wendy’s?

DT: Well, I’ll tell you, you know, a friend of mine, he’s sort of an old friend, but he’s not really a friend anymore. I don’t like him too much, but I’ve always liked Wendy’s. I have liked Wendy’s.

HH: Okay.

DT: But the person that controls it, I don’t like him so much anymore, so I don’t want to give him any, but Wendy’s is pretty good.

HH: Okay, and a last fun question.

DT: I’ll do that for old time’s sake.

HH: On par 5’s, when you’ve hit a good drive, do you always go for the green in two? Or do you lay up?

DT: Well, it depends. You know, I hit it good. I won 38 club championships, including seniors. That’s a lot. But you know, it depends on the length. A lot of times, that’s like strategy. It’s like I knew a guy that you would have known. I won’t mention the name. He went all the time, and this whole life was like that. No, I don’t always go for it. I think sometimes, you’re better off laying up for a wedge and being safe. Would I take the guaranteed par as opposed to risk it for a birdie? I would lay up a lot. But if I could reach it, I’d generally try it.

HH: Don’t take the wedge on Iran, Mr. President. Hit for the green. Go for the green on Iran.

DT: Well, I know how you feel, and I think you’re going to be extremely happy when it all ends. And it shouldn’t be that long. We’re trying to be nice. But I know exactly, and some very, very smart people feel that you’re right about that.

HH: Well, it’s the most important thing you’ve done in your two terms.

DT: And these are very unreliable people if you make a deal. You know?

HH: Yeah, it’s the most important thing you’ve done in two terms, and I applaud it. I hope you just see it through.

DT: Well, somebody should have done it long before I got here.

HH: Yes.

DT: 47 years of this stuff, whether the USS Cole or you could mention 100 different things. And thousands and thousands of American lives, and thousands of kids are walking around, now they’re no longer kids, without arms, without legs, with a face that got blown to pieces because of Soleimani, who I killed. I killed Soleimani.

HH: Yup.

DT: That was another big one. I did a lot, Hugh. I did a lot.

HH: Keep it going, Mr. President, because it’s the number one thing.

DT: I will.

HH: And thank you for your time, sir. I appreciate it.

DT: And you keep it going, Hugh. And you’re wrong about the filibuster. But other than that, Hugh, have a good time.

HH: Another time. Thank you, sir.

DT: Okay, bye.

Correct me if I’m wrong - but Hewitt sounds giddy that Trump could be impeached again if the Republicans lose the House and he doesn’t seem to care. His question on that seemed odd to me. It appears to me that Hewitt would rather preserve the filibuster to help the Democrats than codify Voter ID for the American people. Send me an email with your thoughts.



If you enjoy my articles, please consider making a donation. This is what one of my readers had to say about my work. Thank you!

My work is free for all but supported by donations from many generous readers like Sparky. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate you!

Donate

How can you donate? In many ways: You can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit or debit card here or by Cash App at $TierneyRealNews, send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

If you use the Substack app to read my newsletters - please make sure you check your settings so that you receive it BOTH by email and in the app. I don’t want you to miss a newsletter!

You can always email me at peggy@TierneyRealNewsNetwork.com. Please follow me on Telegram at t.me/TierneyRealNews. Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079025148615. Or you can find me on Truth Social @MaggiePeggy123.