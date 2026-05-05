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BigGuy49
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Thanks for posting this interview, Peggy. I had not followed or listened to Hewitt since 2016 for the very reasons you cited - his anti-Trump positions were embarrassingly foolish and demonstrated poor research and/or undue influence from the Leftwing Establishment. Glad to see he awakened to reality, unless there is some other hidden reason for his apparent change in politics. Time will tell.

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