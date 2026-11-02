Tierney’s Real News

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dapple's avatar
dapple
7h

Thank you for your work. It is so refreshing and fills me with hope in reading something I can

trust and not have to filter or research for the truth. You are a blessing.

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JohnP
7h

Great essay, Ms. Tierney. President Trump can be rough around the edges but the good far outweighs the foibles.

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