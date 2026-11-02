Tomorrow’s midterm is not really about gas prices. Those go up and down. What lasts is whether we keep electing people who celebrate political violence, hate God, put America last, want to import the world’s worst for votes and cheap labor and treat the Constitution as optional.

Most people already know the policy differences. What fewer people have been allowed to see is the character of the man Democrats and the fake news have spent years calling a monster.



The Letter That Made a 99-Year-Old Cry



A few weeks ago, Wayne Root’s longtime friend asked him for a favor. His mother Neva was turning 99. She was a military widow whose husband had flown in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. She had raised four children mostly on her own. She came from a multi-generational Democrat family and had never voted Republican until 2016, when she cast her first vote for Donald Trump. She did it again in 2020 and 2024.



For her nursing-home birthday party she wanted only two things: a visit from Root and a personal letter from the President.



Root asked. The White House delivered. On Saturday, Root stood in front of Neva’s family and friends and read the letter out loud. It contained specific details of her life, birthday wishes from President Trump, and a note from First Lady Melania. Neva cried tears of joy. It was the first personal letter from a President she had ever received in 99 years.



Root’s friend later held the letter up so everyone could see the back: Trump’s Sharpie signature had bled through the paper. It was not a mass-produced form letter. In the middle of a midterm campaign, rallies, and everything else on a president’s plate, he took the time to do this for a 99-year-old widow.



That is not the behavior of a man who “doesn’t care about average Americans.” It is the behavior of someone who still makes room for one person when the schedule says he has no room left.



This Election Is About What Lasts



Democrats want you to believe this election is about “affordability.” They feel your pain because they caused it. Ninety percent of the inflation you’re living with came from decades of Democratic policy. The biggest form of inflation is taxes. Democrats have never met a tax they didn’t want to raise. Keeping 20%, 30%, or 50% less of your own money does not lower prices.



High prices and interest rates come from decades of unsustainable government spending on welfare, food stamps, open borders, and paying for 50 million illegal alien foreign invaders. High energy prices (like your electric bill) come from green energy and climate change madness. High health insurance bills and medical bills come from Obamacare.

And the single biggest form of inflation is TAXES. Democrats want to raise yours dramatically. They’ve never met a tax they didn’t want to raise. How is higher taxes going to lower inflation if you keep 20%, or 30%, or 50% less of your own money?

And as far as gas prices - don’t make me laugh. They blame Trump for $4 gas. But Democrats want $10 gas - like it is in the Socialist EU. LA Mayor Karen Bass just banned oil & gas drilling in the city of Los Angeles - because of “racism.”

How does that make gas prices go down?

The entire game plan of Democrats is about shutting down refineries and pipelines and banning oil and gas drilling, offshore drilling, fracking, coal and nuclear. $10 gas is just a start. And wait for the long gas lines because we don’t produce enough oil anymore.

But put all of that aside. Let’s talk about the kind of people you’re putting in power, if you stay home and Democrats win.



Look at who you are choosing if you stay home. Campus mobs screaming death threats at conservative speakers. Lawyers, doctors, and professors publicly celebrating Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Influencers who campaign with Democrat candidates and talk about mass murder of landlords, Jews, white people, and Republicans. Judges refusing to hear cases about election fraud and non-citizen voting because of “standing.”

Prosecutors going after journalists for pointing out that people can vote without ID. Cities and countries already living the results of unlimited and unvetted migration from countries that hate us.

And yesterday, a Michigan Senate candidate tied to the Muslim Brotherhood who has said he wants Sharia Law until the day he dies and that he thinks it's fine for high school girls to shower with men pretending to be women in the school locker room since they're going to see their private parts later anyway. Yes, he actually said that on 60 Minutes.

“The notion somehow that you are going to prevent your child from being exposed to something that you may find disagreeable at school is so profoundly outdated.”



This is what the ideas of the left lead to. Neva’s letter is a reminder of who is on the other side of that choice.



A Pattern of Kindness, Not a One-Off



Some people will say anybody can do one or two nice things. Look at Trump’s actual record of kindness over decades. These are documented in contemporaneous news reports and confirmed by the people who received the help.

In 1986 a Georgia widow named Annabel Hill was about to lose the family farm after her husband died by suicide trying to save it. Trump saw the story, helped stop the foreclosure, contributed tens of thousands of dollars himself, helped raise the rest (roughly $187,000 total), and held a mortgage-burning ceremony with her at Trump Tower. Her daughter later publicly thanked him and said the family saw a kindhearted side that reached out when they needed it most.



In 1988 commercial airlines refused to fly a critically ill three-year-old boy named Andrew Ten from Los Angeles to New York because of the life-support equipment he needed. His family called Trump. He sent his private plane. The Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported it at the time; the boy’s father said Trump did not hesitate.



In the 1980s the city of New York had spent years and millions trying and failing to rebuild the Wollman Skating Rink in Central Park. Trump took over the project, finished it months ahead of schedule and under budget, and handed it back to the city. New Yorkers still skate there because of it.



After 9/11 he was one of the most prominent voices opposing the proposed mosque and Islamic center a few blocks from Ground Zero. He offered to buy the property himself to stop the project and argued publicly that it was an insult to the victims and their families. The full original project never went forward.



In 1991, after Trump’s mother was assaulted and robbed in Queens, a truck driver named Lawrence Herbert chased down the attacker and held him for police. Trump tracked Herbert down, invited him and his family to dinner at the Plaza Hotel, publicly called him a hero, and gave him a check.



In 2000 he sent a check to an eleven-year-old girl named Megan who lived with brittle bone disease after seeing her on the Maury show. He called her beautiful inside and out and told her to keep up that attitude. The check was large enough that the host remarked on all the zeros.



In 2008 he covered the hotel stay for Jennifer Hudson and her family after her mother, brother, and nephew were murdered.

In 2013 he mailed a check to a Buffalo bus driver who talked a woman off a bridge.

In 2014 he gave $25,000 to a Marine imprisoned in Mexico. There are also documented cases of smaller personal checks, including a $2,000 check sent in response to an ordinary person’s need.



He donated $1 million toward a Manhattan Vietnam Veterans Memorial in the mid-1980s and later contributed a large sum for a 1995 parade honoring World War II veterans.

In 2016 he wrote a $1 million personal check to the Marine Corps–Law Enforcement Foundation that supports families of fallen Marines and federal officers.

In 2017 he personally donated $1 million to twelve specific charities for Hurricane Harvey relief.



Through the Donald J. Trump Foundation he directed millions over the years to causes that included the Police Athletic League, cancer research, veterans’ groups, children’s medical care, and dozens of other charities. The foundation was the formal vehicle for a long stretch of that giving.



He refused to take the presidential salary—roughly $400,000 a year—and directed those payments to federal agencies and departments instead of pocketing the taxpayer money.



These are not isolated gestures. They span more than thirty years, involve ordinary people as well as public causes, and were recorded at the time. The Neva letter is simply the most recent visible example of the same pattern.



Open Your Eyes



We can keep listening to the gossip on the news and the made-up stories about Trump, or we can open our eyes and ears and see the goodness ourselves. God has a habit of choosing all kinds of people to save us from ourselves. Rough men, unlikely men, men the religious and the respectable never would have picked. Trump is just one of them.

You do not have to like every tweet or every personality trait. You do have to notice what he actually does when the cameras are not scripting the story, and what the other side is openly promising to do with power.

This midterm election can be summed up by one simple sentence, “Gas prices are temporary, but Communism, Sharia Law, and your son becoming a girl is FOREVER.”

Democrats have the audacity to claim this election is about “affordability.” Yes, they feel your pain - because they’re the ones that caused it. President Trump isn’t perfect. But 90%+ of the inflation you’re experiencing came from Democrat policies.

The 99-year-old widow of a Navy pilot who fought in three wars cried because the President of the United States remembered her. The media spent a decade telling you that man does not exist. You can keep believing the gossip, or you can look at the letter, look at the signature that bled through the paper, look at the decades of documented personal acts, and vote tomorrow like the country you hand to your children depends on it.

Because it does.

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