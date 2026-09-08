Every time I turn on the fake news I see some airhead female reporter sitting at the anchor desk and telling the viewers that tariffs are “bad for America.”

These clowns have no idea what they’re talking about. Their reporting is as fake as they are! America was built on tariffs. Tariffs simply even the playing field because other countries use hidden tricks—non-tariff barriers, subsidies, currency manipulation, forced technology transfer, IP theft, and regulatory games—to screw America and enrich themselves.

Tariffs level the playing field for the American economy by counteracting the unfair trade practices of foreign nations. Foreign countries routinely use hidden, non-tariff barriers to restrict American goods while demanding open access to U.S. markets.

Look at the charts. There are eight specific hidden tactics used by other countries to undermine American manufacturing:

Currency manipulation: Intentionally cheapening their currency to make their exports cheaper.

Origin fraud: Using new stickers (such as routing Chinese goods through Vietnam or Mexico) to dodge U.S. taxes.

Predatory pricing: Dumping products by selling them below actual production costs.

State subsidies: Government funding directly backing foreign factories to give them an unfair advantage.

Import bans: Arbitrarily banning American food and agricultural products.

Regulatory barriers: Implementing strange or overly specific testing requirements to block U.S. imports.

Intellectual property theft: Directly copying American technology and products.

Export subsidies: Providing cash-back incentives to foreign companies when they export goods.

These charts show what the talking heads never mention: other countries routinely hit American goods with higher effective barriers than we apply to theirs. They protect their markets while demanding open access to ours.

That’s not free trade. That’s a one-way street that hollowed out American factories, towns, and working-class dignity for decades. Tariffs are one of the only practical tools we have to stop the cheating and force reciprocity.

America Was Built on Tariffs

Tariffs are a deeply rooted American tradition. The second bill George Washington signed as the first President established tariffs on imported goods. The Coast Guard was created in part to enforce them. The Coast Guard was originally created to enforce trade laws and that tariffs served as the primary source of federal revenue until the income tax was introduced in 1913.

Tariffs funded the early republic and protected infant industries. This is not some radical Trump invention—it is foundational American policy.

As I wrote in my newsletter in 2024 called Saving America: Part Five (Strategic Tariffs):

“The second bill that George Washington signed as the first American President was to establish tariffs on all imported goods. The Coast Guard was literally created to enforce the tariffs. Tariffs are one of the most American traditions we have.”

Crack a history book. For most of our history, tariffs were the primary federal revenue source—until the income tax arrived in 1913. Used properly, they can again help fund government, reduce reliance on income taxes, and protect critical industries without the globalist giveaways of the last 30–40 years.

How Strategic Tariffs Actually Work (and Why They Can Lower Prices)

The claim that tariffs automatically raise consumer prices is a lie. Critics scream “tariffs raise prices!” In a competitive economy with the massive U.S. consumer market (nearly 29% of global consumer spending), the opposite often happens.

Foreign exporters—desperate to keep access to the massive U.S. consumer market—will cut their own prices to absorb the tariff costs. Foreign exporters who desperately want access to American wallets cut their prices to offset the tariff and stay competitive. Or they move production here. The financial pressure of tariffs incentivizes manufacturers to move their factories to North America, creating domestic jobs, raising wages, and restoring working-class dignity.

Either way, America wins: more domestic jobs, higher wages for American workers, and pressure that keeps consumer prices in check through competition.

I also laid this out clearly in my newsletter called Saving America: Part Five (Strategic Tariffs):

“As we saw in 2017-2020 under Trump - China, Asia and the EU also essentially DROPPED their export prices to retain access to the HUGE USA market and offset Trump’s tariff costs… That means America WINS. That means more American workers with higher wages and lower prices for the consumer. That means America uses competition to force our enemies to cut prices. That also encourages companies to MOVE their manufacturing to North America to bypass tariffs.”

The same dynamic is why Trump’s approach targets the real cheaters—especially the China–BlackRock axis trying to use Mexico AND Canada as backdoors under USMCA rules.

Chinese EV and auto plants relocating to Mexico to dodge tariffs while flooding the U.S. market was a direct threat. The same thing is happening in Canada with aluminum and lumber and Trump shut the door on that scam. Strategic tariffs (and the built-in USMCA review process plus Section 232 national-security authority that Trump is using right now) close that loophole.

For more on that, see the detailed explanation in my newsletter called Tariffs will SAVE America, where I walked through exactly why the Canada/Mexico/China actions were necessary to stop that specific scheme.

The Northern Backdoor: Canada’s Trade Bait-and-Switch

Look no further than what just happened with Canada to see how the globalist scam operates right on our northern border. For years, Ottawa has been ripping off the United States, exploiting the USMCA to flood our market with Canadian-assembled cars and heavily subsidized aluminum.

But it gets worse: Canada has actively served as a drop-off port for Beijing, allowing an influx of cheap Chinese steel and auto components to be slipped into their supply chains and passed off as “Canadian” to dodge U.S. enforcement. When President Trump rightfully shut down this backdoor by slapping a 50% tariff on Canadian aluminum, the Canadian government refused to take responsibility. Instead of locking down their borders to Chinese cheating, they threw a tantrum and retaliated on September 8 with $20 billion in counter-tariffs against American goods.

Trump immediately fired back with a warning: step in line, or face a crippling 50% tariff on all Canadian cars, trucks, and auto parts by New Year’s Day. As Trump rightly made clear, we want our cars built in Detroit, South Carolina, and Tennessee—not used as a washing machine for Chinese parts. Tariffs are the only weapon strong enough to break Canada’s entitlement and force them to play fair.

They Created the Problem; Tariffs Help Fix It

Globalist trade deals shipped factories overseas for cheap (often child or slave) labor. Towns collapsed. Families fractured. Dignity was lost. Then the same elites opened the borders to replace American workers while taxpayers footed the bill.

Tariffs reverse the incentives and support remaining American producers, encourage entrepreneurs to rebuild lost industries, and bring jobs and manufacturing home to restore dignity to the American worker. That is the real “Save America” project.

Legal Reality and Continuity

Even if specific legal authorities (like the IEEPA) face pushback from the courts, the executive branch retains a wide array of alternative legal tools—such as Section 232 (national security) and Section 301 (unfair practices)—to maintain strategic economic pressure. Congress has delegated tariff power for national security, unfair practices, and balance-of-payments reasons for decades.

As I detailed in my 2025 newsletter called Supreme Court, tariffs & the filibuster, a loss on one statute does not end tariffs - it simply redirects them to a different tool.

Tariffs, used properly, are not punishment. They are the remedy for other countries’ long-standing cheating. They fund government, protect workers, force fairer terms, encourage domestic production, and keep the dollar’s role secure.

The charts I’ve provided and the articles I’ve written on this topic over the past several years make the case for tariffs obvious to the informed and educated person. History shows that tariffs built the country. Recent experience shows they can rebuild it if only the talking heads would get out of Trump and Bessent’s way.

The Globalist (Communist) strategy of letting the rest of the world treat the American market like a dumping ground and a charity is officially over. From Beijing’s hidden subsidies to Ottawa’s slick backdoor supply chains: other countries cheat because we’ve let them get away with it for over 100 years.

But history and modern reality prove that strategic tariffs are the ultimate economic equalizer. They fund our government, defend our factories, protect our workers, and force arrogant trade partners back to the negotiating table. The fake-news talking heads will keep lying to your face because they lack the brainpower to understand basic economics and they want America to lose.

Don’t buy the propaganda. Tariffs are not an economic burden—they are foundational American sovereignty in action. It is time to permanently level the playing field, protect our borders, and build a wealthy, independent nation that puts American workers first.

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