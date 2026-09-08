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Jim Schout's avatar
Jim Schout
Sep 8

Here’s an example for you. We know how Japan has glommed onto baseball. They love it! But, did you know that Louisville Slugger baseball bats are not available even though the players want them. The reason is the safety tests required. To test the integrity of each bat the import inspectors put them through a test that breaks all of them. So none pass and the company quit even trying to sell in Japan.

I had a friend who was sent to Japan for several years and he took his family along. His son took a full case of Louisville Slugger bats along on each trip as personal possessions that bypassed the required testing. His son made a fortune selling bats to the Japanese little leaguers.

Anyway, that is just one stupid way the Japanese cheat. I mean, how many actual dollars are involved in curtailing the baseball bat franchise? But, they do it for some crazy political reason.

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Mary's avatar
Mary
Sep 8

I now have the info to smack the ones saying Americans are going to pay for the tariffs. Canadians can drink their own milk, and feed the pigs what they don't sell. Thanks.

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