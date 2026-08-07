The White House Government Transparency Task Force has released newly declassified FBI documents exposing a secret criminal investigation of President Donald Trump code-named Oxferd C0mma.

The investigation was opened on May 16, 2017 — exactly one week after President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe authorized and opened the case against Trump.

The Obama-era FBI’s rationale for opening the investigation was that Trump had fired Comey because Trump was acting as a Russian agent! In reality, Trump fired Comey because Comey had violated Justice Department policy in his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

By the time Obama’s FBI opened Oxferd C0mma, its own agents already knew the central Trump/Russia-collusion narrative was a lie:

The Steele dossier had been exposed as unverified opposition research and fabrications.

Agents had already concluded Trump was not a Russian agent.

Peter Strzok had texted Lisa Page that there was “no big there, there.”

The Bureau knew Carter Page was a CIA operational contact, not a Russian asset.

Lead agent William Barnett had found no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion and wanted off the case, describing it as “a bad game of Clue.”

Despite all of this, the FBI still opened the full criminal investigation into the sitting president and used it to help secure the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein — the same official who knew Comey had been fired for violating DOJ policy on the Clinton emails — allowed the case against Trump to proceed and authorized Mueller’s appointment. The opening was signed off by FBI General Counsel James Baker and Counterintelligence chief Bill Priestap.

Download the documents and read them here:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/releases/2026/08/fbi-secretly-opened-probe-alleging-trump-fired-comey-because-he-was-a-russian-asset-declassified-memos-show/

The task force not only released the documents that President Trump and White House Counsel Dave Warrington declassified but also assembled a stack of prior evidence that contradicted Oxferd Comma’s predicate for criminally investigating President Trump to begin with!

Why the Deliberate Misspelling?

JEFF CLARK: “Good grief, it’s even worse than I thought. They didn’t just deliberately misspell Oxford as Oxferd, they substituted in a zero ( 0 ) for an “o” so that it’s not Comma, it’s C0mma. Totally designed to foil FOIA requests. It should be investigated as an obstruction of justice. Comey even joked about it online.”

Why the Name “Oxferd C0mma”?

Oxford is in England — and the naming points to where the operation was actually run.

The theory goes like this: The Obama-era CIA, FBI, and MI6 officials ran the anti-Trump operation out of England to create deniability for the White House, using Britain’s two oldest universities — Oxford and Cambridge — as institutional cover.

Here’s who’s alleged to have been involved in the operation to remove Trump, in sequence:

Gina Haspel — then the CIA’s Chief of Station in London — is alleged to have overseen the anti-Trump operation from there.

Stefan Halper, a CIA operative who claims two Oxford and Cambridge PhDs, allegedly used that academic standing as cover. Halper is also a veteran of Nixon-era “dirty tricks” operations tied to the HW Bush family, connecting him to the effort that framed Nixon in Watergate. Halper is also alleged to have been the FBI informant who fed fabricated “intelligence” on Trump to Andrew McCabe, providing McCabe grounds to open Oxferd Comma.

Richard Dearlove, the former head of MI6 and a Master of a Cambridge college, is Halper’s longtime friend and business partner. Dearlove is separately described as a friend of Andrew McCabe — the two reportedly appeared together on a podcast.

Christopher Steele, another Cambridge-connected figure, worked for Dearlove earlier in his career and was endorsed by him. Steele is alleged to have coordinated his claims with Halper’s.

John McLaughlin, the former acting CIA director, was reportedly at Oxford around the time of the operation and is described as a friend of Dearlove’s, having visited Cambridge while the operation was allegedly being organized.

Alan Kohler, the FBI’s representative in London, allegedly ran both Steele and Halper as assets. Kohler is separately alleged to have later organized the Mar-a-Lago raid, which was designed to retrieve the original Crossfire Hurricane documents.

If you’re just catching up, here’s the full picture — from what “Russiagate” even was, to what the new declassified documents show, to the theory now circulating about who ran the operation and why.

Background: What Was “Crossfire Hurricane”?

In July 2016, the Obama FBI opened an investigation called Crossfire Hurricane into whether the Trump campaign had ties to Russian election interference. That investigation became the foundation for years of “Russiagate” coverage, congressional hearings, and eventually the Mueller Special Counsel probe.

Two things about Crossfire Hurricane matter for understanding what came next:

It relied heavily on the Steele dossier , a set of unverified claims compiled by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, alleging Trump-Russia coordination.

By the time Trump took office in January 2017, the Obama-era FBI agents, working for James Comey, who were working the case were already privately expressing doubts. Investigators had cleared former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn of collusion allegations, and lead agent Peter Strzok texted colleague Lisa Page that there was “no big there, there.”

The Comey Firing — and a New Investigation

On May 9, 2017, Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. The White House’s stated reason at the time was Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

One week later, on May 16, 2017, the FBI opened a new, separate investigation into President Trump — code-named Oxferd Comma. This is the subject of this week’s declassification.

Unlike Crossfire Hurricane, which investigated the Trump campaign, Oxferd Comma investigated Trump personally, as sitting president, on the theory that firing Comey was itself evidence he was “wittingly or unwittingly” acting on behalf of the Russian government. Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe opened the case and briefed Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein the same day. Mueller was appointed Special Counsel the very next day, May 17 — and Oxferd Comma was folded into his investigation.

Why Critics Say the Case Shouldn’t Have Been Opened

The newly declassified material is being paired with previously known facts that, taken together, raise the question of why the FBI opened a criminal counterintelligence case on a president rather than simply accepting the stated personnel reason for Comey’s firing:

The Steele dossier’s credibility problems were already known to investigators.

Flynn had already been cleared of collusion.

Carter Page , a Trump campaign adviser named in the dossier, had previously served as a CIA operational contact — the opposite of a “Russian stooge,” as critics have put it.

William Barnett , one of the lead agents on the underlying case, had concluded there was no evidence of collusion and reportedly wanted off the investigation.

Rosenstein — who authorized Mueller’s appointment — was the same official who had written the memo describing Comey’s handling of the Clinton email case as the grounds for his firing. Critics argue he therefore knew the stated reason for the firing was legitimate, yet let the Russia-agent theory proceed anyway.

None of this proves misconduct on its own — but it’s the reason the timing (Comey fired → Oxferd Comma opened seven days later → Mueller appointed the day after that) is the center of the current controversy.

Jeff Clark, a former acting assistant attorney general, has also alleged the code name’s odd spelling — “Oxferd” and “C0mma” with a zero substituted for a letter — was a deliberate attempt to make the case harder to find in FOIA searches.

That’s the long and the short of it. In the end, if nothing else, the new declassifications provide more evidence that Barack Obama, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Stefan Halper, Gina Haspel, Rod Rosenstein, Richard Dearlove, Alan Kohler, John McLaughlin, Robert Mueller, James Baker and Bill Priestap - in addition to countless others - were part of multiple Globalist left-wing operations designed to take out President Trump.

In addition, declassified documents just released today confirm that a hacker stole 633,000 VOTER FILES just before the 2020 election in Maricopa County. The hacker destroyed the files when he was raided by the FBI and CONFESSED to the illegal hacking. The Arizona Attorney's Office DECLINED to prosecute the hacker.

That happened the night before Bret Baier and Fox News suddenly declared Biden the winner of Arizona and handed him the White House!

The same network that manufactured a false Russia predicate against a sitting president in 2017 did not simply disappear once Mueller’s investigation ended. It stayed in place, refined its methods, and resurfaced in 2020—this time targeting the election itself.

The newly released Oxferd C0mma documents and the simultaneous exposure of the Maricopa County voter-file hack are not isolated scandals. They are sequential chapters in one continuous operation: intelligence services, foreign partners, and “captured media” working in concert to remove Trump from power by any means necessary. The Arizona evidence that also dropped today makes the continuity impossible to ignore.

Rupert Murdoch - the owner of Fox News - is the worst kind of “captured media” to MAGA. Why do I say that? Let’s look at some history…

Murdoch hired Roger Ailes to build Fox News - and Roger (a friend to Trump) did a great job - then Murdoch framed Roger and got rid of him (then he died) and then Murdoch replaced Ailes with Paul Ryan (Koch Libertarian snake) and his liberal sons.

Rupert Murdoch and Roger Ailes created Fox News together in 1996, built a conservative media powerhouse, and then Murdoch dumped Ailes and handed the keys to Paul Ryan and Murdoch’s liberal sons in 2016 to go after Trump!

So, the entire Murdoch network (New York Post, Fox News, Wall Street Journal) is now run by a bunch of left-wing Commies out of Australia pretending to be Republicans!

BANNON: “YOUR OWNER, RUPERT MURDOCH, SHOULD BE DENATURALIZED IMMEDIATELY.

Murdoch was not an American citizen when he wanted to buy the Fox network, and federal law required American ownership. So the political establishment made him a citizen in the middle of the night to get the deal done. Rupert Murdoch became a naturalized U.S. citizen on September 4, 1985, under Reagan, at the age of 54, during a ceremony at a federal district court in New York!

The U.S. Communications Act of 1934 prohibited foreign nationals from owning more than 20% of a domestic television station. Because Murdoch was Australian, he could not legally buy the stations he wanted without becoming an American citizen.

In 1985, Murdoch and his partner Marvin Davis agreed to purchase Metromedia’s television stations for $2 billion. This group of stations included major markets like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. To satisfy the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and finalize the purchase, Murdoch had to rapidly naturalize as a U.S. citizen.

Murdoch used these newly acquired Metromedia stations to create the Fox Broadcasting Company in 1986 and the Reagan administration let him do that.

That is how power works in Washington.

Now Murdoch’s New York Post, Fox News, Wall Street Journal and the rest of his controlled-opposition empire pretend to represent conservatives while pushing the same liberal policies that have wrecked this country for decades.

The truth is they are owned by a bunch of progressive Australians (Communists and Koch Libertarians) that should be DENATURALIZED and deported.

That’s why I take everything Fox News reports with a grain of salt. The same with the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post. They often report half-truths to keep you from knowing the whole story!

REMEMBER. When the chips are down - none of them can be trusted to put AMERICA FIRST.

It’s obvious now that the Globalist left-wing Islamo-Communists, embedded in the media and every nation on earth, conspired together to take down President Trump and MAGA. Not only did the Globalist left work with Fauci, Gates and Communist China to release COVID, they worked with Iran and Cuba and Venezuela to subvert our elections and with Comey, Haspel and UK intelligence to frame a sitting President. Put nothing past them!

Hopefully, one day soon, we will see the Globalists held accountable! I hope Special U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova will treat the opening of Oxferd Comma as an overt act in a criminal conspiracy to violate President Trump’s civil liberties!

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