Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican Congresswoman from Florida, has basically confirmed that Kash’s FBI is investigating the Dark Web extremist group “Armed Queers” of Salt Lake City in connection with the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Its founder is an Iranian and funded by Neville Singham and the Chinese Communist Party.

Anna basically said that the Dark Web militant group called Armed Queers of Utah is being investigated by Kash’s FBI for facilitating Charlie’s murder (likely using Tyler as a patsy) and Charlie’s assassination was likely funded by foreign actors like the Chinese Communist Party, Iran (Hamas) and Qatar (the Muslim Brotherhood) and tied to the UN - who hates Israel.

Anna says all this will come out at trial. The trial will be a state trial - not Federal - which means cameras will be allowed in court and the public can watch.

I reported several weeks ago that the Armed Queers of Utah were the number one suspects behind Charlie’s murder and were funded by our Islamo-Communist enemies and likely controlled by rogue plants in the US intelligence and law enforcement community. Some of you were offended that I brought them up because you don’t like to believe there are evil groups in America like this who are used as mercenaries and are brainwashing your children. Well, yes there are.

If you haven't read my series on Charlie's assassination, you can do so here:

I have no doubt that the former head of the Salt Lake City FBI office (Pakistani) - who Kash fired a month before the shooting - was also involved and there were likely rats planted on the inside at the Utah Governor’s office, Utah SBI, Utah PD, TPUSA and the UVU security. You don’t pull off something like this without coordination from many players. Just question is - just who are the rats?

You can read my 7 part series on what we know about Charlie's murder so far here and help you answer those questions. As far as I'm concerned - I've covered everything you need to know about the assassination and all the rest that's coming out now is simply a distraction from the truth:

It’s obvious to me now why so many so-called MAGA influencers (like Candace and Ian and Tucker) are being paid to tell you that Israel and Bibi must be behind Charlie’s murder - instead of the obvious suspects - the left wing Islamo-Communists in the UN, the Chinese Communist Party, Qatar (the Muslim Brotherhood) and Iran (Hamas.)

BTW - Candace now says Charlie came to her in a dream last weekend and said he was betrayed:

CANDACE: “In the dream, Charlie told me he had been betrayed. I don’t know WHO it is exactly that betrayed him, but I’m going to find out.

For weeks, Candace has said it was Bibi who murdered Charlie. He was her number one suspect.

When she couldn’t prove that - and Charlie’s letter to Bibi was published - now she says she had a dream last weekend that Charlie was betrayed but she doesn’t know WHO it was but she’s going to find out! This is classic KGB deception. Come on, folks!

We ALL know that somebody betrayed Charlie - DUH - I said that weeks ago - but I guarantee it wasn’t Bibi!

WATCH: https://x.com/nosoup4knowles/status/1975674649758355786

Look at her face! She’s mocking us - and PAID to deceive!

If you still don’t understand who the Islamo-Communist pirates are who hate America and Israel - read this:

On this two-year anniversary of the horrific attack on Israel by Hamas, please stop spreading the lie that Bibi Netanyahu, a conservative Jew and man of faith, LET Hamas attack Israel. Bibi, a conservative leader of Israel, wasn’t even in office when the liberal Israeli government let Hamas plan the attack.

Bibi was DRIVEN OUT OF OFFICE in June 2021 and gone for almost two years! That’s when Hamas planned their attack against Israel! The people who drove out Bibi and made it happen were Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid. They were both in the “Never Netanyahu” camp. MOST PEOPLE DON’T EVEN KNOW THIS.

The liberal leaders in Israel formed an alliance with the pro-Hamas party! It’s no different than the Democrat leaders in America forming an alliance with Islamo-Communists like AOC & Ilhan Omar!

These are the liberal “change makers” you should be blaming for allowing Hamas to plan an invasion into Israel - not Bibi!

Hamas and their allies in the liberal Israeli government had two years to come up with their attack plan and execute it behind Bibi’s back. The whole purpose of the attack was to DRIVE BIBI OUT OF OFFICE AGAIN. Think, please!

You can read my series on the Hamas attack against Israel - here:

If you are spreading Tucker’s and Candace’s lies about Israel and Bibi as being behind Charlie’s murder - you are a demon just like them!

Ask yourself who is paying them to say that Bibi murdered Charlie? The RED-GREEN AXIS: the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas and Communist China - the same Islamo-Communists who funded the Armed Queers of Utah who were the REAL MERCENARIES behind Charlie’s murder!