Just one year ago, Donald Trump was sitting in court and they were trying to bankrupt him, destroy him and put him in prison for life on a multitude of fake charges.

A few months later they tried to assassinate him. Twice.

Today, he’s sitting in the Oval Office.

I can't tell you the number of conservatives who quietly told me that I was wrong and that Trump would never be President again. God had other plans. Never say never. ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE WITH GOD.

Some people say God doesn’t decide these things - that God isn’t “sovereign” because He gave us “free will.” The apparent paradox of free will and sovereignty leads us to ask the question: “If God is sovereign, does that negate or limit human free will, or can both exist simultaneously?”

I think both are true. This is how I think God's "sovereignty" and man's "free will" intertwine. I’m not a biblical scholar but common sense leads me to believe this.

If Satan sends an assassin to murder Trump but God intervenes and says NOT NOW SATAN - I'm not done with this man yet - to me that means that the assassin used his "free will" to try to end Trump but God used His sovereignty to have the assassin fail. How else do you explain the bullet just missing Trump’s brain by 1/4 of an inch with a simple head turn? UNEXPLAINABLE.

The same goes for those ‘malicious prosecutors’ who were sent to try to put Trump in prison so he couldn’t run for office. They did so out of “free will” but God decided that they would not fully succeed.

Also, if the people used their "free will" to vote for Trump, but Satan sent cheaters to steal the election from Trump and the "free will" of the people - as they did in 2020 - and God does NOT intervene and let's the cheaters win - that means that God used His sovereignty to allow Satan to prevail and Biden to “win.” God allowed Trump to lose and the cheaters to win. There obviously was a lesson for those of "free will" to learn from that.

If the same thing happens a second time, but this time God allows the cheaters to fail, as He did in 2024, and Trump wins, God used His sovereignty again - but this time He used it to allow Trump to prevail and win. The lesson was learned.

This same explanation can be applied to almost every situation. In other words, free will and God's sovereignty seem to work together all the time. It's not one or the other, it's both, IMHO.

"Thy will be done - on earth as it is in heaven."

Do you agree or disagree? Send me an email if you have thoughts on this. I would love to hear your opinions.

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit card here or you can send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.