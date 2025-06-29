PRESIDENT TRUMP: "It was my Great Honor to pardon Michael Flynn, a FEARLESS Patriot and Decorated General, who was savagely attacked by the Biden/Obama Deep State, which has now been completely exposed for the FRAUD it is. These Radical Left Lunatics unleashed a relentless storm of lies, FAKE charges, and dirty FBI “tricks” during the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax to try and crush Mike’s Spirit — But this Great American Hero was INNOCENT.

Now Mike has written a fantastic new Book, “PARDON OF INNOCENCE: An Inspiring Story of Faith and Freedom,” which will greatly encourage Citizens across our Nation to NEVER GIVE UP. Get your copy today!"

GENERAL FLYNN: "Thank you, President Trump, for endorsing my book, Pardon of Innocence. Your support amplifies and strengthens our shared commitment to truth, faith, and freedom, values that form the bedrock of our nation. I’m deeply grateful for your leadership and unwavering dedication to the principles of integrity, courage, and patriotism that define America’s spirit."

I just bought the book. I hope you do too.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DXD5KGPN