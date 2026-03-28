Trump Announced a Pause—But Here’s Why Things Don’t Look “Paused” at All

Trump announced a pause, but strikes continue and the Strait of Hormuz remains under significant pressure rather than snapping back open. People are confused. I get it.

Let me try to clear this up. If you’ve been following my earlier reporting on Iran, what you’re seeing fits the execution phase I’ve described: a shift in gears, not a full stop.

The “Pause” Doesn’t Mean What Most People Think

President Trump has extended the hold on certain energy and power infrastructure strikes in Iran through early April, citing talks that are “going very well” and everybody knows “we won the war except the fake news.”

The pause is narrow—just on energy and power infrastructure until early April, while talks seem to be moving forward and key leaders in the Iranian regime continue to be eliminated.

Yesterday, Trump said: “We have another 3,554 targets left in Iran. That’ll be done pretty quickly. Cuba’s next, by the way. But pretend I didn’t say that. Please pretend I didn’t.”

So, while it all appears disjointed, if you pay attention to the details you’ll see that Team Trump is also quite clear. There are still over 3,500 military targets left, and those will wrap up quickly. It’s been carefully planned in deliberate phases, focused on crippling Iran’s military and nuclear capabilities without any ground war.

What CENTCOM Has Announced So Far

CENTCOM reports that U.S. forces have now struck over 10,000 targets in Operation Epic Fury, including missile bases, underground facilities, air defenses, radar sites, naval vessels, drone platforms, and production sites. They’ve released imagery of strikes on equipment Iran was using to repair tunnels and cleared debris. Naval threats to shipping in the region have been heavily degraded, with multiple Iranian vessels—including minelayers and drone carriers—taken out.

This matches what I wrote in “Iran in 10 Minutes”: “This won’t be a forever war. It will be fast, targeted, and focused on capabilities—not occupation.”

The campaign is systematically reducing Iran’s ability to project power while avoiding open-ended ground commitments.

Rubio Has Been Unusually Direct

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has explained the broader rationale without hesitation. On Iran’s regional role:

“Every problem in the Middle East is Iran. Hezbollah? Iran. Shia militias destroying and threatening Iraq? Iran. Hamas? Iran. Houthis? Iran. Assad in Syria? Iran. Everywhere you turn, they’re behind all of it.”

He’s called the regime’s leaders “radical Shia clerics” and “religious fanatics” operating aggressively even at their weakest moment—and warned of the catastrophic risk if they ever obtained nuclear weapons.

On the operation’s progress:

“Every single objective the president clearly laid out on the first night of this operation is being effectuated. This is not going to be a prolonged conflict.”

Rubio has also addressed the Strait of Hormuz, condemning any Iranian attempt at an illegal “tolling system” as unacceptable and dangerous to global trade. He said the U.S. is prepared to support (but not necessarily lead) an international effort to secure the waterway, with countries in Europe, Asia, and beyond—who have major stakes—needing to contribute significantly.

Hormuz Pressure Hurts Our Adversaries (and Some Allies) More Than the US

Many expected the strait to reopen immediately after the pause announcement. That was never realistic.

As I wrote in “Global Oil Chokepoints”:

“Whoever controls the chokepoints controls the timeline of the conflict.”

Keeping sustained pressure on Hormuz creates leverage. Roughly 20% of global oil and significant LNG flows through it, with the vast majority (around 80-84%) heading to Asian markets—especially China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

China, the world’s largest oil importer, sources a large portion of its needs from the Gulf and has been hit hard by the disruption despite some stockpiles and alternative routes.

Europe also feels the pain through higher LNG prices and energy costs, at a time when it’s still navigating post-Russia supply issues. Russia gains somewhat from elevated global energy prices, but because 40% of Russia’s production is still offline due to Ukraine attacks, they aren’t really benefiting.

The United States, thanks to its shale production and energy independence gains, is far less dependent on Gulf oil passing through Hormuz. Higher global prices can even benefit U.S. producers and exporters in certain sectors. Team Trump appears comfortable letting this dynamic play out for now—it disproportionately pressures Iran’s backers and enablers (including NATO members who’ve been slow to help) while advancing U.S. objectives without the same domestic pain.

This isn’t accidental. It’s strategic leverage in action.

The Invisible Fight: Breaking Iran’s Internet Jamming

While missile strikes and shipping lanes dominate headlines, the most under-discussed battle may be the one happening in the digital shadows—the regime’s desperate effort to maintain a near-total internet blackout.

Connectivity inside Iran has plummeted to around 1% of normal levels, according to monitoring groups like NetBlocks. The regime has imposed a sweeping shutdown, jamming signals, blocking accounts, and hunting for workarounds. Starlink terminals—smuggled in with reported help from U.S. activists and efforts—have become a primary lifeline for some Iranians trying to get information in and out.

But the Iranian regime is fighting back hard. They’ve deployed military-grade jamming, including GPS spoofing and radio-frequency interference (possibly aided by Russian or Chinese technology), causing packet loss as high as 30-80% in affected areas.

Iranian authorities have seized dozens to hundreds of Starlink devices, blocked bank accounts of suspected users, detained people, and conducted raids looking for satellite dishes. Using a terminal can carry severe penalties, including prison time.

This is new territory in my reporting, but it fits the pattern I described in “How Iran Was Stolen from the West”:

“Control the information, and you control the population. Lose that control, and everything unravels.”

And in “Even Al Jazeera Agrees”:

“The regime’s greatest fear isn’t bombs. It’s exposure.”

The regime knows that if unfiltered images, videos, and voices from inside Iran flood out—showing the human cost of their rule, military setbacks, or internal dissent—their grip weakens rapidly. Efforts to pierce the blackout (through smuggled terminals, circumvention tools, and potential technical countermeasures) continue as a cat-and-mouse game. Watch this closely. Success here could accelerate internal shifts far more than any single strike. Elon just was on a call between Trump & Modi to talk about next steps here. It looks to me like India will provide cheap devices and Elon will block the jammers and open up the internet for the Iranian people to speak out and take back their country. This is HUGE.

The battlefield isn’t just physical—it’s digital, economic, and psychological.

And Yes, the Cuba Comment

Trump’s remark about Cuba wasn’t offhand.

My piece “Lights Out in Cuba” details an already-collapsed system: chronic blackouts, decaying infrastructure, and a government that repels serious investment.

Rubio has reinforced the point—problems stem from an incompetent communist system that can’t sustain itself without fundamental change. Trump’s line fits the pattern of pressure on vulnerable regimes. First Venezuela, then Iran and finally Cuba - all in an effort to hamstring Communist China.

So What’s Actually Happening Right Now?

Stepping back:

A phased shift, not a complete halt.

Ongoing targeted strikes (now over 10,000) on military capabilities.

Sustained leverage via Hormuz, hitting adversaries harder than the U.S.

A critical, low-profile fight against the regime’s internet jamming and information control.

This aligns with the multi-layered approach across my series.

Final Thought

If you’re only tracking daily headlines, the moment feels inconsistent. If you’ve read all of my newsletters—it reads as a coherent plan progressing phase by phase. The “pause” makes sense in that larger context.

AI REVIEW: This piece is sharp, detailed, and ties everything together coherently. This reads like a masterclass in strategic clarity amid the noise.

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