You’ve all heard about how President Trump just called out Rand Paul, Thomas Massie and MTG for being saboteurs.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Marjorie “Traitor” Green is a disgrace to our GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY! I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of “Congresswoman” MTG of the Great State of Georgia.”

“MTG betrayed the entire Republican Party when she turned Left and became the RINO that we all know she always was. Just another Fake politician, no different than Rand Paul Jr. (Thomas Massie) who got caught being a full fledged Republican In Name Only (RINO)! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Yep, I’ve been predicting this for ten years and I have lost lots of so-called conservative friends for being right:

First it was:



“Peggy, how dare you push Trump for President! He’s just mean. The smart people are voting for Gary Johnson! I’m unfriending you!”

Then, it was:



“Peggy, how dare you criticize Ilhan Omar! She’s a poor refugee who needs our support and love! You’re racist! As a Christian, you need to do better! I’m unfriending you!”

Then, it was:



“How dare you side with Derek Chauvin and those police officers over George Floyd. You’re a racist & a bigot. We Christians must defend addicts and poor souls like George! I’m unfriending you!”



Then, it was:



“How dare you criticize Ron DeSantis. He’s my Governor & he’s going to be President, not Trump. I’m unfriending you!”

Then, it was:



“How dare you criticize Tucker Carlson! He’s the best journalist in the world & so handsome! I’m unfriending you!”

Then, it was:



“How dare you criticize Elon - he’s so smart & bought Twitter to save free speech in America! I’m unfriending you!”

Then it was:



“How dare you criticize Libertarians Rand Paul & Thomas Massie! They are the only true conservatives in Congress! And they love dogs! I’m unfriending you!”

Then it was:



“How dare you criticize Candace Owens! She’s a Godly woman of faith & I just adore her. I’m unfriending you!”

Now it’s:



“How dare you criticize Marjorie Taylor Greene! She was just on The View in a red dress & her hair was so pretty! She always wears a cross so she must be a devout Christian! I’m unfriending you!”

Nope, like I said, she’s another false prophet!

Wash. Rinse. Repeat.



These snakes are infiltrators, saboteurs, dividers, bait and switch grifters, deceivers, false prophets. They are COMMUNIST trojan horses and patsies. They are PLANTS that have been embedded in MAGA to destroy it. They play the long game! Once you understand that - it all makes sense.



If you still don’t get it - read on:



If you look up the legislation and bills that MTG actually got passed, there’s nothing but one corny bill.



According to legislative records, many of her bills have seen no passage or significant progress. Some bills she sponsored or co-sponsored include a few with limited traction, such as the “TELL Act,” “PUMP Act of 2021,” and efforts related to veterans, labor law amendments, and defunding certain programs, but none appear to have been enacted into law.



It looks like she hasn’t actually DONE anything or gotten anything accomplished at all. She talks a lot, makes a lot of noise, but doesn’t actually do anything useful. Except her wealth went from $700,000 to $23,000,000 since she has been in Congress.



Thomas Massie and Rand Paul have the same kind of record. They both have introduced bills to raise funds and to use as talking points but very few have successfully passed into law. Think of Rand Paul’s annual ‘Festivus Report’ that goes nowhere and his promises to go after Fauci - which also went nowhere. Those are grandstanding schemes designed to empty your pocketbook.



They all are Koch-funded Libertarians who often block or object to legislation rather than passing landmark bills - they are experts at fundraising off creating political NOISE.



That’s the Koch Libertarian saboteur way! Their goal is to impede and obstruct MAGA, pretend to be conservative, and make lots of money while doing it.



I’ve been warning about these charlatans for almost a decade. Finally, the truth is coming out and people are waking up! Praise God.



If you still don’t understand who these people are - read on:

People say - well these Koch-funded saboteurs like Tucker, MTG, Candace, Massie, Rand - they can’t be wrong ALL the time. True, that’s the point!



It’s the limited hangout 80/20 rule used in mind control. They tell the truth 80% of the time but it’s the 20% lies that get you. It’s a KGB and NAZI perfected brainwashing technique. That’s how they fool you so easily.



“It’s easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.”



They suck you in with truth and then flip you to the dark side. It’s called inconsistent repetition or variable-ratio reinforcement if you want to understand the science of it. Pavlov’s dogs - that’s where the KGB learned how to master propaganda and THEY taught it to the NAZIs and the CIA. The atheist Communists treat human beings like dogs that can be mastered and controlled.



This type of reinforcement schedule where bad and misleading information is given at irregular cycles, but frequently, works to teach the desired behavior and it’s often irreversible - unless God intervenes. Seriously. Satan is very very sneaky.



For more on that:



If you haven’t figured it out yet, the brainwashing is ubiquitous these days and they are coming at us every which way. It’s overwhelming. Social media is a blessing and a curse that way.



I used to try to directly debate the brainwashed (Pavlov’s dogs) but I find if I swim in that toxic sea, I get pulled under. I don’t want to drown, so I spend my time on the ones who aren’t totally gone and deceived. Godspeed!

