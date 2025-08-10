There are LOTS of Islamo-Communist “pirates” in America right now - but some are more obvious than others.

Here's a gang of so-called poor "refugees" in Minnesota who stole tens of millions of dollars worth of funds meant to feed hungry AMERICAN children. Aren't they a fine looking bunch of thieves?

I guarantee these Islamo-Communist “pirates” are controlled by CAIR, the US front for the Muslim Brotherhood - just like Hamas!

Trust me, this is the same food stealing scam that Hamas runs in Gaza for the Muslim Brotherhood out of Qatar. Hamas steals the food from their own people, and pockets the money for the food for themselves, and then they blame Israel and America - and trot out pictures of starving children to deflect attention away from themselves - so you’ll feel sorry for Hamas.

Hamas is the front for the Muslim Brotherhood in Israel just like CAIR is in America. On June 24, 2025, a bill called the "Designate CAIR as a Terrorist Organization Act" was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives and perhaps that fact will finally be codified.

Abdiaziz Farah, one of the ringleaders in the food scheme, was found guilty of stealing over $47 MILLION of Federal funds intended to feed poor American children - part of a larger scam that took $400 MILLION! Farah used the money to buy luxury vehicles and overseas real estate—including properties in Kenya outside the reach of U.S. authorities. He was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Using the taxpayer money meant for needy kids, Farah purchased five luxury vehicles for himself in about six months, including over $300,000 for a Porsche, a GMC truck, and a Tesla. Farah purchased real estate throughout the Twin Cities and in Kentucky, which included buying two lakefront lots with the aim of building himself a multi-million-dollar home.

No wonder these "refugees" all drive around in new fancy vehicles in Minneapolis!

Farah further sent the taxpayer money he stole overseas, purchasing real estate in Kenya and a high-rise apartment building in Nairobi. Farah laundered the fraud proceeds through Communist China. This is proof of Islamo-Communist ties. This overseas money is beyond the reach of American law enforcement—neither these funds nor Farah’s international real estate holdings have been, or can be, seized or forfeited.

Farah and his associates made fraudulent claims about the number of meals served, fabricated invoices and documents, and created fake children's identities to obtain government funds. Farah and others attempted to bribe a juror with $120,000 in cash in exchange for a not guilty verdict.

At least 73 people have been charged so far and 51 found guilty so far in the scam.

These are the folks that Ilhan Omar brought to America from Somalia to enable their fraudulent activity. They pull this trojan horse crap all over the world. If you want to know more about the Islamo-Commie welfare racket - including daycare fraud and other schemes involving the VOLAGS and NGOs - read this:

Welfare fraud racket Tierney's Real News · Jan 26 Did you know that the head of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS) isn't a Lutheran OR a Christian at all? She's a progressive Communist (atheist) who used to work for Obama & Hillary at the State Department and as Michelle Obama's policy director Read full story

But there’s more…

Did you notice that after Trump and Netanyahu (Bibi) discussed a potential multi-country peace deal involving Hamas, and the Abraham Accords, that Hamas released video of starving hostages and then the leaders of several European countries—including France, the UK, and Canada—came out in support of recognizing a Palestinian state?

In other words, Canada, France and the UK came out with statements designed to thwart Trump’s and Bibi’s plan for peace in GAZA and REWARD Hamas for starving its own people! Why would they do that? Who paid them to do that?

Rubio: “Britain and France caused the collapse of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks.”

Did you notice that after Trump enabled Israel to take out Iran’s nuclear capabilities so that they couldn’t destroy Israel and America - that the fake MAGA “influencers” all over Twitter (X) went on a campaign to trash Israel - and even tried to tie Epstein (Jewish) to Israel and convince MAGA to abandon Israel because of that?

I’m not the only one who saw that going on! All over X the party line was - “MAGA breaks with Israel and extends a hand to Hamas!”

In other words - the Islamo-Communists funded by the Muslim Brotherhood and the CCP are not only planting “refugees” and spies in America to steal our money and intellectual property - they have also planted politicians (Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Keith Ellison, Andre Carson, Zohran Mandami) to subvert our constitution, and are now paying off “influencers” to turn Catholics against Protestants and Christians against Jews in America. They are doing this by any means possible.

Two great examples lately of that type of subterfuge are Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson.

Has anyone who LOVES Candace Owens actually been listening to what she's been saying lately? She’s NOT the same person she was a few years ago:

CANDACE OWENS: "I would rather saw off my own foot than support the demonic nation of Israel. Jews are not human. Israelis are possessed by real demons. Netanyahu is very clearly a demon. Hamas is suffering at the hands of the Jews. Israel is a country currently being run by murderous psychopaths."

Yes, she said that out loud. DISGUSTING. Did Candace ever say that about a leader of Israel who was a liberal? NOPE. I guarantee you that she only hates Netanyahu because he’s a conservative.

Did you know that Candace Owens is married to George Farmer, a British businessman and politician?

Candace Owens and George Farmer met in December 2018 in London, where Owens was speaking at an event for Turning Point UK.

Farmer was heavily involved in politics in the UK, was running the UK branch of Turning Point (Charlie Kirk's organization) and also was CEO of the failed Parler website.

17 days after meeting Candace, George Farmer proposed to Candace Owens via FaceTime while traveling in South Africa. They were married shortly thereafter.

Candace Owens allegedly converted to Catholicism to marry him. Was her conversion real or was it politically motivated to feign loyalty before she stabbed the Catholic church and Israel in the back?

The point is Candace immediately set out to divide Catholics and Protestants and Christians and Jews after she married George Farmer. This isn't about her faith - I doubt she has ANY faith - this is about her political motivation. Even the Babylon Bee mocked her for that.

George Farmer’s father is Lord Michael Farmer, one of the world’s most famous metals traders and worth hundreds of millions - who became a member of the House of Lords in 2014, the second chamber of UK Parliament.

Lord Michael Farmer, Candace’s new father-in-law and member of the House of Lords, spoke out against Candace Owens' antisemitism, calling for clear and unequivocal condemnation of her statements as morally repugnant and harmful.

Who thinks this sounds like a politically motivated arranged marriage by Soros and the NWO? ME. Just like Huma Abedin and Alex Soros.

No wonder Candace suddenly became a raging divider, anti-Semite and Trump hater AFTER her marriage to George Farmer.

Candace and her new husband even went so far as to get a photo op with Trump before she started bashing him and Israel. That’s a classic bait and switch grifter move!

Tucker Carlson has also been so negative about Israel lately that Mark Levin calls him “Qatar Carlson” and Laura Loomer and others have produced tons of evidence he takes money from Qatar (the Muslim Brotherhood) to bash Israel.

There’s even a video going around where Tucker admits his family ties to the CIA and more.

Qatar spends billions promoting anti-Israel and pro-Hamas propaganda in America everywhere they can. Qatar = Muslim Brotherhood = CAIR = Hamas

Who else appears to be paid off by Qatar and Hamas? Certain European leaders, American Governors and politicians with large Muslim populations.

After Trump and Netanyahu (Bibi) discussed a potential multi-country peace deal involving Hamas, several European countries—including France, the UK, and Canada—came out in support of recognizing a Palestinian state. This shift put significant pressure on the ongoing negotiations and complicated the prospects for a comprehensive deal between Israel and Hamas.

Apparently the Muslim Brotherhood (Hamas) in Qatar owns more real estate in London than the British Crown - that explains a lot. I’m guessing the same is true now in Minneapolis!

Finally, many people have asked me for a list of pundits that I DO trust when it comes to reporting accurate information. Here are a few that I have never seen flip flop around or spread "influencer" BS for clicks and cash:

Paul Sperry, Chanel Rion, Batya, Lee Smith, Rudy Giuliani, Harold Finch, Unseen1, Catherine Herridge, Charles Payne, Toria Brooke, Devin Nunes, Monica Crowley

I trust reporters who are consistent over the years, don’t just copy and paste other work or regurgitate the current hoax or party line and don’t have hidden motives.

I also follow Rapid Response 47, President Trump, Dan Scavino, the press secretary, the VP, the major cabinet members and the major leaders around the world (G8) to read DIRECTLY what they say themselves - without spin from the fake news.

Also, if a major news story hits the US - I go to the leading European, Russian and Chinese newspapers to see how THEY are spinning it. That tells me much more than just listening to the American media.

Also, if I want to know details about policy positions, lawsuits, charges or other initiatives - I go to the source and read the official document - I don't rely just on spin, headlines and soundbites from the fake news. 90% of social media users ONLY read the headlines - and they know they can lie to you easily with a fake headline. You can often find the official ruling, court documents or charging documents online to tell you the whole story. The fake news often omits the most important parts or mislead as to the meaning and then they copy and paste each other to spread the propaganda.

If you do just these things - you will have a better understanding of what's going on in the world today without beating your head against the wall all the time trying to wade through the daily "spin."

If you don't read the source documents and only listen to the talking heads spin (and debate) what they think it all means - you literally will make yourself crazy. I know, I did that once and learned quickly that nobody knows what's really going on. Most pundits are actors that read a script somebody else wrote for them - not policy specialists. Most of them only create more confusion in an already confusing world.

Also, when I post a screen shot of a headline news update - I try to find one that most accurately depicts the situation without adding a bunch of spin that is their opinion - rather than fact.

BTW, I know what it's like to suddenly find a social media account that seems PERFECT and will give you everything you need to know - those posts that are so "in the know" and seem to have all the "secret" information that nobody else does. That eureka moment has happened to me many times through the years - only to be disappointed later when I learn they are either BOT FARMS, or PAID HACKS out to mislead me.

Trust me, there are NO perfect social media accounts out there - and you're fooling yourself if you think some anonymous guy on X or Facebook with a cool avatar has tons of “top secret” inside sources that nobody else does. They do NOT - they are making it up as they go along and they count on you buying their schtick. Believe me, I've been there, done that.

I hope this helps. Enjoy the rest of your weekend and PRAISE GOD for all our blessings.

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit card here or you can send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.