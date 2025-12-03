President Trump said at his cabinet meeting on December 2, 2025 that he doesn’t want Somalis in the United States and they must go back to their homeland and fix it.

“Somalians ripped off Minnesota for billions of dollars and they contribute nothing. The welfare is like 88%. They contribute nothing. I don’t want them in our country, I’ll be honest with you. Someone will say, ‘Oh, that’s not politically correct.’ I don’t care. When they come from hell and they complain and do nothing but bitch — we don’t want them in our country. Let them go back to where they came from and fix it.”

Many so-called ‘influencers’ and the fake news are finally reporting about the Somali community in Minnesota as if it’s ‘breaking news’ and all this just started yesterday.

NOPE, it started around 20 years ago and has gotten increasingly out of control every year! I was one of the FIRST to cover it in Minnesota in 2018 and I couldn’t get ANY of the local news outlets to cover my reporting. They were all afraid to be called racists.

You can thank President Trump for being “politically incorrect” enough to get the fake news to cover it now!

8 years ago, in 2018, I reported a conversation on Facebook that I had with two local Somali men in Minneapolis as well as with their “handlers” in the Minnesota Koch Libertarian party.



Here’s my personal experience talking to Somalis in Minnesota from 2018:



TIERNEY: “Yesterday, I had long social media conversations with two Somali Muslim gentlemen from Minneapolis, Minnesota. I asked them about their goals for improving Minnesota and how they feel about being an American. I also asked them about the million dollar upgrade at Cedar Riverside public housing that Mayor Jacob Frey promised its majority Somali residents this week. After I was called a racist, a fascist, a bigot, stupid and old, here’s what else they shared with me. Nearly verbatim.



SOMALI MEN: “Get with the program, miss. We are here to stay. We never left our Somali heritage or culture. That’s what America is missing. Please stop forcing us to your ways. You’re old and have very old ideas. Get with the program. I’m trying to have my son to be the first Muslim black governor of the state of Minnesota in next 20 years. He’s gonna run as a Democrat.

Oh, and on those upgrades at Cedar Riverside. They better give us those upgrades and changes if the Mayor wants to earn our votes. Or else we can always get another Mayor next time around. You see how being an American works? I told you lady please get with the program because Somalis are the latest addition to black folks.

Why should we assimilate? Do you know how stupid you sound? Guess what? We’re here to stay and will transform America for the better. Get that through your thick, ignorant skull. You need to see a doctor. It’s inevitable that Somalis will be taking over and there isn’t anything you can do about it.

Again, what’s wrong with Somalis taking over? It is inevitable! This land doesn’t belong to either of us. It is our time to populate it and rule it. Go back to Europe or wherever you’re from if you don’t like it.”



Then I was contacted by two Somali leaders working with a Libertarian organization (the Koch Libertarians were helping the Somali leaders behind the scenes - contrary to what they said publicly) who asked me to support security at Cedar Riverside because the Somali elders feared their own Somali youth!



KOCH LIBERTARIANS MINNESOTA: “Peggy, politics aside, Cedar Riverside needs an upgrade for Humanitarian reasons. Somali Leaders Bihi and Fafumo Yousef, in good faith, asked the [Libertarians] for help in deradicalizing youth. Will you contact and support them?” #MinnesotaLibertyAlliance



TIERNEY: “What do you mean the Somali leaders need help “deradicalizing” Somali youth? How is SPENDING ONE MILLION DOLLARS TO put up a 6 foot fence around Cedar Riverside and security cameras going to help “deradicalize” Somali youth? President Obama brought Abdi Warsame here to bring would-be terrorist boys to Minnesota so we could “reprogram” them with Minnesota nice guinea pigs. Part of his “Countering Violent Extremism” Program (CVE). IT DIDN’T WORK.



So, Minneapolis taxpayers are GOING TO PAY ONE MILLION DOLLARS MORE to keep violent Somali youth from attacking older Somalis at Cedar Riverside? What the heck is going on? I’m sorry the elders fear their own radicalized youth but this is not a fix to a larger problem. We need to STOP THE PEOPLE WHO ARE RADICALIZING THEM IN THE FIRST PLACE.”



That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

I also wrote back then about the fact that Minnesota was welcoming Muslim “immigrants” from Somalia who were openly cheering tattoos that mocked the deaths of 3,000 Americans at the hands of 19 radical Islamic terrorists on 9/11.

This is a picture of a tattoo laughingly posted by one of the local men who followed the ribbon cutting on Fox 9 of the new Samatar Bridge - a bridge now connecting the public housing community of Cedar Riverside to downtown Minneapolis. He says he wants one just like it! Others cheered him on. I believe they created this bridge to allow juvenile gangsters to use the light rail and their bikes to terrorize downtown Minneapolis. Not kidding.

It says “It’s raining men!” and mocks people who were forced to jump from the towers on 9/11. When I alerted the Minneapolis FBI to these Jihadis, the conversation and tattoo was immediately removed - but then I was harassed on Facebook!

Another story I wrote back then was about Somali gangs terrorizing families at an amusement park in a Minneapolis suburb called Valleyfair. They run wild and loot and attack people - it’s called WILDING. The Democrats running Minnesota attacked me for telling the truth about the WILDING and then got Facebook to shut me down!

Laura Loomer and I were BOTH targeted back then for telling the truth about this!

I was actually warned to keep quiet by an elected school board official and Democrat operative in the Prior Lake/Savage School District, Mary Frantz, who was a network IT administrator back then who specialized in hacking and had contracts with the State of Minnesota.

BTW, the Koch Libertarians in Minnesota (like Mary Ellen, Chris, Jeff, Joe, Jake, Marni, Michelle, A4L and others) are GLOBALISTS who work with the Chamber and the Democrats. They want open borders for cheap labor and votes, and actually HELPED the Somalis settle in Minnesota, while they pretend to MAGA they are the opposite. Why? So they can fundraise off the hype while doing nothing!



If you want to know the rest of the story about what’s really going on in Minnesota, along with detailed receipts of my evidence, read my report. It’s the most detailed summary you’ll find anywhere.