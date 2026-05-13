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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
6h

It's no longer apropos to parallel the Catholic Church with Christianity. Yes, many Catholics are certainly Christians, but the Church has been overtaken by Satan himself in light of this event.

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Egerton Y. Davis, MD's avatar
Egerton Y. Davis, MD
6h

Leo is a classic South American-inspired Marxist / Socialist, totally captured by the deep state.

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