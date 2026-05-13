I had to double-check this story when I first saw it. It sounded too bizarre to be real.

It was very real.

On May 8, 2026, Pope Leo XIV approved one of the Vatican’s highest diplomatic honors—the Knight Grand Cross of the Pontifical Order of Pius IX—for Iran’s ambassador to the Holy See, Mohammad Hossein Mokhtari.

This came just one day after the Pope met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss Iran, among other global threats.

Let that sink in. Pope Leo XIV just gave Iran’s terrorist regime a top honor from the Catholic Church — the day after meeting with Marco Rubio.

While President Trump (and many other nations around the world) is standing up to the world’s #1 sponsor of terrorism, the Vatican rolled out the red carpet!

What the hell just happened? When I first read about this - I thought it was fake. It’s not!

I’m a Christian. I love Jesus Christ. I care deeply about the Church and what it represents in the world. Which is exactly why what I’m about to tell you is hard to say.

After the Iranian regime slaughtered 42,000 of its own people in January 2026, Pope Leo XIV — the first American pope — awarded Iran’s Ambassador to the Vatican, Mohammad Hossein Mokhtari (a regime cleric), the Knight Grand Cross of the Pontifical Order of Pius IX — the highest diplomatic honor the Vatican gives to foreign envoys!

This isn’t some minor plaque. This is the Vatican’s top-tier medal, praising the ambassador for “promoting peace” and “Christian-Muslim dialogue” with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Yes—that regime. The Shia Twelver doomsday cult that runs Iran and has slaughtered its own people, funds terrorists who target Americans and Israelis, and executes Muslims who convert to Christianity! Marco Rubio even went so far as to say the Iranian leaders are “insane in the brain!”

As a Christian, I don’t know how you look at that and not feel something is deeply off.

On May 7, 2026, the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met personally with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican. They discussed the Middle East, Iran, and rising tensions.

On May 8, 2026, Pope Leo signed off on this prestigious award to Iran’s ambassador.

I don’t care how you spin that—it’s disgusting. One day you’re meeting with America’s top diplomat, who is also Catholic, about confronting Iran, the next day you’re honoring Iran’s top representative!

We’re told this is just standard Vatican bureaucracy. Mokhtari has been in place since late 2023, so the honor was supposedly “overdue.” Huh?

There was no big ceremony - it was a quiet award issued through Cardinal Parolin’s office.

But of course, Iranian state media immediately blasted it out as a major win for Iran.

The headlines screamed that the Pope’s award was proof, in their telling, that the Vatican stands with them for “peace and justice” against American and Israeli “aggression.” PressTV and the West Asia News Agency are running the certificate alongside images of Mokhtari with Pope Leo XIV

And that right there is part of the problem. Intent aside, the message this sends is not neutral. Why would the Pope do this? Particularly right now?

The Vatican’s line is familiar: engage everyone and promote dialogue.

I understand the theory. I really do. But there’s a point where “dialogue” starts to look like willful blindness. It’s happening as the U.S. and Israel are actively confronting Iran’s hope to blow up the world and hold international waterways hostage - and was granted immediately after a direct meeting with Rubio.

This is not dialogue. This is rewarding butchery! At some point, you have to ask: what signal is actually being sent here and who is sending it?

Because from where I sit—as a Christian trying to take both truth and justice seriously—this doesn’t look like moral clarity. It looks like diplomatic pandering dressed up as peacemaking.

Iran’s regime is a theocratic dictatorship: it sponsors terrorism (Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, etc.), executes converts & apostates, stones people, hangs gays, and chants “Death to America and Israel.” Its nuclear program and proxy wars are serious threats to Christians and Jews all over the world.

Following Christ doesn’t mean pretending evil regimes are just misunderstood partners in dialogue. Yes, we’re called to seek peace. But we’re also called to stand for truth, defend the innocent, and not reward those who persecute others—especially fellow believers.

Honoring a representative of a regime that jails and kills people for converting to Christianity is not a small thing. That cuts directly against what the Church is supposed to stand for.

This is the kind of move that leaves a lot of Christians—myself included—frustrated and frankly bewildered.

While the U.S. is taking a harder line against a regime that openly threatens us and our allies, the Vatican appears more interested in maintaining “dialogue” at almost any cost. Call it diplomacy if you want. From where I’m standing, it looks like a dangerous disconnect from reality—and from the very people suffering under that regime.

Many Iranian people who are fighting against the regime condemned it as legitimizing a regime that massacred protesters. Some framed it as the Pope choosing the “wrong side.” Others questioned the optics and called it “false compassion” or appeasement.

I don’t understand why more Catholics aren’t questioning this.

The only reason I can think of why the Pope would do this now is because he was pressured by Obama’s handler, David Alexrod, when they met at the Vatican a few weeks ago.

When Leo became Pope, Obama said: “Michelle and I send our congratulations to a fellow Chicagoan and White Sox fan, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV.” COZY.

Then Obama sent David Axelrod to meet with the Pope. Since then, Pope Leo seems to be making it his mission to negatively frame everything that President Trump has done. These are a few of the words he has used to describe President Trump’s actions on the border, his deportation of criminal illegal aliens, and against the nuclear threat of Iran:

“truly unacceptable”

“the madness of war”

“war is back in vogue and a zeal for war is spreading”

“the principle established after the Second World War, which says no to war and seeks solutions through diplomacy and dialogue, seems to have been forgotten”

“too many innocent people are being killed”

“someone has to stand up and say there’s a better way”

“immigrants ought to be treated without the cold of indifference the stigma discrimination”

“open our arms and hearts to welcoming them as brothers and sisters, and for them a presence of consolation and hope”

“With their courage and tenacity, migrants and refugees are messengers of hope”

“In a world darkened by war and injustice, even when all seems lost, migrants and refugees stand as messengers of hope”

“migrants and refugees can become missionaries of hope in the countries that welcome them”

You’ll notice that the Vatican has a big wall around it and ID is required and armed guards prevent entry - but that’s another story for another day.

What happened right before Pope Leo came out to bash Trump on his actions against Iran? Pope Leo met with David Alexrod, Obama’s number one advisor at the Vatican on April 9. How did the fake news frame that? Total excitement that Pope Leo was being directed behind the scenes by Obama and that a meeting between the Pope and Obama might be forthcoming!

How do you think President Trump reacted to that meeting? Not well. He lashed out at Leo for being a puppet of Obama - who wants Iran to win.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy.

He talks about “fear” of the Trump Administration, but doesn’t mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart.

I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn’t!

I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country. And I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do.

I’m setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History.

Leo should be thankful because, as everyone knows, he was a shocking surprise. He wasn’t on any list to be Pope, and was only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump. If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican.

Unfortunately, Leo’s Weak on Crime, Weak on Nuclear Weapons, does not sit well with me, nor does the fact that he meets with Obama Sympathizers like David Axelrod, a LOSER from the Left, who is one of those who wanted churchgoers and clerics to be arrested.

Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It’s hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church!”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "I don't think he's doing a very good job. He likes crime. I'm not a big fan of Pope Leo. He's a very liberal person. Will someone please tell Pope Leo that Iran has killed at least 42,000 innocent, completely unarmed, protesters in the last two months, and that for Iran to have a Nuclear Bomb is absolutely unacceptable. Thank you for your attention to this matter. AMERICA IS BACK!!!”

Trump is correct. The American people totally agree with his policies on Iran - not with Pope Leo and Obama.

President Trump is trying to save and HEAL the Iranian people and the world from the Shia Twelver terrorists leading Iran and their threats to blow up the world. But the Pope and Obama appear to want to hamstring Trump and embolden Satan. This should concern Christians everywhere.

If you wondered which side the Iranian Islamic terrorist regime is on - they are siding with the Pope against America. That tells you everything you need to know.



In fact, Iranian state TV is now quoting the Pope to prove America is wrong for trying to stop Iran's nuclear ambitions!



IRAN TO POPE LEO: "I wish you Glory by Allah!"



The Pope, meanwhile, appears to be trying to Islamify the Catholic church. The timing right after the Rubio meeting looks tone-deaf at best and sends mixed signals. Many Catholics (especially conservative ones) and Iranian dissidents rightly see it as legitimizing a regime that kills their people and persecutes the faith.

Honoring a representative of a regime that executes converts does clash with the Church’s mission. On that, Trump is right!

BTW, before you suggest that President Trump is against Catholics, remember that Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-Deremer, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Education Secretary Linda McMahon and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. are all Catholic.

Meanwhile, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles are all either evangelical or Protestant.

If you are a Catholic reader of my newsletter, I’d love to hear from you about Pope Leo making this award to Iran at this time. Do you think it’s appropriate or not?

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