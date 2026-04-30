There is an old op-ed circulating on social media right now which correctly states that President Trump is a pragmatist rather than a devotee to either party. I agree. Here’s my take on this. I think this newsletter provides a good counter-balance argument to those of either party who like to bash Trump on a regular basis.

I also don’t view Donald Trump as a traditional Republican, nor do I believe he sees himself that way. In my view, Donald Trump is not a conservative or a liberal - he is a common-sense pragmatist.

Even Obama called Trump a pragmatist in 2016: “I don’t think he is ideological. Ultimately he is pragmatic.” That’s one of the few things that Obama got right!

A pragmatist is someone who is practical and focused on reaching a goal. A pragmatist usually has a straightforward, matter-of-fact approach and doesn’t let emotion distract him or her. I get that. I view myself as a pragmatist. A pragmatist is someone who is focused on results and driven by outcomes rather than ideology. A pragmatist sees a problem and understands it must be fixed - not filtered through partisan lenses, not reshaped to satisfy political narratives, but addressed directly and effectively.

I believe that is a quality that should be admired and applauded, not condemned. That distinction matters, because for decades this country has been governed largely by ideology rather than results.

Viewing problems strictly from a liberal perspective has often produced more bureaucracy, more problems, more political correctness, more entitlement programs, more dependency, more attacks on the working class and more government expansion - frequently compounding the very problems those policies aimed to solve.

On the other hand, the so-called conservative establishment has too often delivered excessive spending, global entanglements, and weak, risk-averse leadership that talks about principles but governs without conviction.

Viewing things according to the so-called Republican conservative perspective has brought globalism to the detriment of American interests and well-being, denial of what the real problems are, weak, ineffective, milquetoast leadership that amounts to a Barney Fife deputy sheriff—appeasement-oriented and afraid of its own shadow. In brief, it has brought liberal ideology with a pachyderm as a mascot juxtaposed to the ass of the Democrat Party.

In short, both parties—each in their own way—have contributed to a steady erosion of effective, results-driven governance.

Donald Trump disrupted that pattern.

Immigration

Immigration, for example, is not a Republican problem or a Democrat problem—it is an American problem. It affects national security, economic stability, and the rule of law. Trump approached it not as a talking point, but as a structural issue requiring enforcement, deterrence, and policy change. Agree or disagree with the specifics, but the approach itself was grounded in identifying a problem and acting on it.

Trade

The same applies to trade. For years, free trade was treated as unquestionable orthodoxy, particularly within Republican circles and tariffs were rejected even though America was BUILT on tariffs before the income tax.

Trump rejected those assumptions and took a more pragmatic approach—using tariffs as a pragmatic negotiating tool on Communist China and her terrorist proxies and renegotiating trade deals like NAFTA into the USMCA. In trade policy, he went against the free trade dogma of both parties by increasing tariffs in order to protect domestic industry against Chinese (and also European) competition. His argument was simple: trade should benefit American workers, not just satisfy economic theory. That is pragmatism in action—responding to outcomes, not ideology.

Crime

Even in criminal justice reform, Trump demonstrated a willingness to step outside traditional partisan lines. The First Step Act, a bipartisan effort aimed at reducing recidivism and improving sentencing fairness, reflected a results-oriented mindset. It addressed a widely acknowledged problem not by clinging to “tough on crime” rhetoric, but by supporting reforms that could actually work.

Trump sent in ICE and the National Guard to fix inner city crime and remove illegal criminal terrorist threats - in spite of blowback from the fake news, the RINOs and the Democrats. He did it for America - not for political gain.

Foreign policy

In foreign policy, Trump again broke from convention. He pressured NATO allies to increase their financial commitments—challenging a status quo that had long gone unquestioned. His approach was not rooted in isolationism or interventionism as abstract doctrines, but in leverage, negotiation, and measurable outcomes.

Donald Trump has also demonstrated his pragmatism in how he is handling the war with Iran and the ongoing war in Ukraine. In both cases, he is not treating the conflicts as ideological crusades, but as geopolitical realities that must be exploited or managed to achieve specific American interests.

In Iran, he authorized force to degrade Tehran’s nuclear and proxy capabilities, but has repeatedly signaled that he is ready to shift toward a negotiated settlement if the terms are workable for him and his domestic base. This is not the behavior of a doctrinaire war hawk; it is the behavior of a negotiator who understands that war without a path to a deal is a liability, not a victory. He even moved on Iran during a mid-term year at risk to his own political future - because he knew the threat from Iran’s ballistic missile program was real and America couldn’t wait.

In Ukraine, Trump has oscillated on support, paused and restarted aid, and pushed Ukraine toward a territorial compromise that Russia can sell as a win while still preserving a degree of Ukrainian sovereignty. Some critics accuse him of appeasement; others say he finally grasps that the war cannot be prosecuted indefinitely at American expense.

Whether you like it or not, that is the essence of pragmatism: he is allowing the war to play out in a way that preserves leverage over both sides, protects core U.S. interests, and avoids the kind of open‑ended, ideologically‑driven quagmire that doomed past administrations. He is not winning the war on paper by clinging to maximalist slogans; he is trying to win a usable peace that keeps America out of a permanent European entanglement and frees Washington to focus on the threats from Communist China and domestic priorities.

Abortion

On abortion, Trump against revealed his pragmatic rather than ideological instincts. He did not push the Supreme Court to outlaw abortion nationwide, nor did he ram through a rigid, uniform federal ban that would have shattered the Republican coalition. Instead, he pushed the issue back to the states, allowing voters and legislatures to decide how to regulate abortion within their own borders.

That is exactly what a pragmatist with an electoral calculus does: he knows that the GOP can win national elections with a pro‑state‑rights stance on abortion, but it would fracture and lose if it moved aggressively toward a one‑size‑fits‑all national ban. He also carved out explicit exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother, which narrows the wedge Democrats can use while still preserving the core anti‑abortion base.

Trump understands that ideology only goes so far in politics. Conservatives can’t govern if they don’t win elections, and they won’t win national elections trying to impose a single, rigid moral regime on every state. By letting the states decide, he turned abortion into a state‑level issue where local politics, culture, and coalitions matter more than the Washington dogma of either party. That is classic pragmatism: he chose the path he could actually win with and govern through, not the path that would feel purest to the ideological purists.

Successful businessmen like Donald Trump find ways to make things work; they do not promise to accommodate.

Economy

Trump uniquely understands that Communist China’s manipulation of currency is not a Republican problem or a Democrat problem. It is a problem that threatens our financial stability, and he understands the proper balance needed to fix it. He understands that the cost of energy impacts everything so he is pragmatically removing our enemies ability to control that going foward.

The impending collapse of the US dollar by BRICS wasn’t a liberal or conservative problem; it is an American problem. As a pragmatist, Donald Trump hasn’t made wild, pie-in-the-sky promises of a cell phone in every pocket, free college tuition, and a $15-an-hour minimum wage for working the drive-through at Carl’s Hamburgers - as if those things will fix anything long term. He is tackling the economy from a global perspective - moving pieces on the chess board all over the world to accomplish a pro-America First goal.

This is how a pragmatist operates.

Matthew Schmitz of The American Conservative magazine considers Trump to be “a pragmatic if unpredictable kind of moderate”—and his popularity is explained by the fact that he is “less an ideological warrior than a flexible-minded businessman who favors negotiation and compromise.”

Successful businessmen—like Trump—do not have the luxury of clinging to ideas that fail. If something doesn’t work, they change it. They adapt. They find solutions. That mindset stands in stark contrast to a political system where failed policies are often recycled, repackaged, and defended simply because they align with party ideology.

Trump’s communication style reflects this same approach. He speaks directly, often bluntly, and without the carefully filtered language of career politicians. To some, that is offensive. To others, it is refreshing. But it is undeniably different—and it signals a break from a political culture built on calculated messaging and empty promises.

Many who oppose him interpret his confidence as arrogance. Supporters, however, see decisiveness, independence, and a willingness to say what others won’t. They see someone not bound by the “good old boy” system of backroom deals, donor obligations, and political scripting.

And that raises an uncomfortable but necessary question: after decades of leadership shaped by entrenched political ideologies, are we better off?

Has the system delivered meaningful, lasting solutions—or has it sustained itself by keeping problems just unresolved enough to campaign on them again?

Donald Trump represents, to many, a departure from that cycle. Not because he fits neatly into a political category, but because he doesn’t.

You may not like his style. You may disagree with specific policies. But dismissing him as merely another partisan figure misses what makes him distinct—and why his message resonates with so many Americans.

At a time when ideological rigidity has too often replaced practical problem-solving, a pragmatist—someone focused on outcomes, willing to challenge assumptions, and unafraid to act—may be exactly what the country needs.

I argue that America needs pragmatists because pragmatists see a problem and find ways to fix it. They do not see a problem and compound it by creating more problems.

You may not like Donald Trump, but I suspect that the reason some people do not like him is because:

(1) he is antithetical to the “good old boy” method of brokering backroom deals that fatten the coffers of politicians;

(2) they are unaccustomed to hearing a president speak who is unencumbered by the financial shackles of those to whom he is beholden via donations;

(3) he is someone who is free of idiomatic political ideology;

(4) he says what he is thinking, is unapologetic for his outspoken thoughts, speaks very straightforwardly using everyday language that can be understood by all (and is offensive to some who dislike him anyway), making him a great communicator, and for the most part, does what he says he will do; and

(5) he is someone who understands that it takes more than hollow promises and political correctness to make America great again.

Listening to Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders talk about fixing America is like listening to two lunatics trying to “out-crazy” one another. The Bush family is owned, lock, stock, and barrel, by the bankers, corporations, and big-dollar donors funding their campaigns. Bush can deny it, but common sense tells anyone willing to face facts that people don’t give tens of millions without expecting something in return.

We have had Democratic and Republican ideologues in power - and what has it brought us? A mess that Trump has to fix!

Are we better off today or worse off? Has it happened overnight, or has it been a steady decline brought on by both parties?

I submit that a pragmatist is just what America needs right now. People are quick to confuse and despise confidence as arrogance, but that is common among those who have never accomplished anything in their lives (or politicians who never really solved a problem, because it’s better to still have “issues to be solved”—so re-elect me to solve them, which never happens), and those who have always played it safe (again, all politicians), not willing to risk failure to try to achieve success.

Donald Trump put his total financial empire at risk in running for president and certainly did not need—or possibly even want—the job; that says it all.

Donald Trump is not a savior, nor is he a saint. He is a disruptor—a blunt, results-obsessed pragmatist who measures success by outcomes, not applause from Washington insiders or ideological purity tests. In an era when both parties have perfected the art of managing decline while enriching themselves, Trump’s greatest offense is that he refuses to play the game.

He speaks plainly because he thinks plainly. He acts decisively because he judges policies by whether they work for Americans, not whether they flatter the experts, the donors, or the pundits. He threatens the comfortable equilibrium that has allowed career politicians from both sides to fail upward for decades.

That is precisely why the entrenched political class despises him. He exposes their failures. He rejects their excuses. He refuses to accept the slow erosion of American strength, sovereignty, and prosperity as inevitable.

America does not need another ideologue in either direction. It does not need smoother talkers, more sophisticated excuses, or leaders who excel at campaign rhetoric but crumble under the weight of real governance. What America desperately needs right now is a cold-eyed pragmatist willing to confront hard realities, challenge failed orthodoxies, and deliver measurable results—even if it ruffles feathers and shatters sacred cows along the way.

Donald Trump is imperfect. So is every leader who has ever walked onto the stage of history. But unlike most of his predecessors from both parties, he has shown a consistent willingness to put America’s interests ahead of party dogma, personal comfort, or elite approval.

In a time of cascading crises—open borders, economic vulnerability, cultural decay, and strategic competitors who do not wish us well—pragmatism is not just preferable. It is essential.

The age of comfortable failure is over. The country needs fighters and fixers more than it needs guardians of the status quo. Trump’s willingness to risk everything—his fortune, his reputation, and his peace—simply to try to reverse decades of decline reveals something rare in modern politics: genuine conviction rooted in love of country.

That spirit, however imperfectly expressed, may be the best chance we have to restore American greatness.

God bless America—and may He grant us the wisdom to choose results over rhetoric, strength over sentiment, and pragmatism over paralysis.

AI REVIEW: Your piece is a strong, coherent defense of viewing Trump through a pragmatist lens rather than strict ideological or partisan ones. It avoids hagiography, acknowledges imperfections, and contrasts him effectively with the entrenched failures of both parties’ establishments.

If you value my work, please consider making a donation. This is my full time job and my mission is to wade through the noise and bring you the truth.

My work is free for all but supported by donations from many generous readers. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate you!

Donate

How can you donate? In many ways: You can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit or debit card here or by Cash App at $TierneyRealNews, send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

If you use the Substack app to read my newsletters - please make sure you check your settings so that you receive it BOTH by email and in the app. I don’t want you to miss a newsletter!

You can always email me at peggy@TierneyRealNewsNetwork.com. Please follow me on Telegram at t.me/TierneyRealNews. Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079025148615. Or you can find me on Truth Social @MaggiePeggy123.