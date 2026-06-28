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Tierney's Real News
3h

I was at a Celebrate Recovery introductory meeting yesterday (Christian-focused recovery from addiction) and a large woman wearing a rainbow flag t-shirt and carrying a "love is love" coffee mug came in late to avoid signing in, was recording the meeting, taking pictures and taking notes. She was very sly about it but I noticed right away since I've seen it happen before at two other churches in Minneapolis.

Do you think she was there to seek God's help with addiction or to learn enough information to try to shut down future meetings for the LGBTQ+ mafia?

I know the answer to this because I've seen this "invasion" by the alphabet people many times before. They are doing the same thing to the WNBA, the schools, the church, and every other American institution.

This is a war against God. People need to know these demons are among us. People need to understand their devious purpose and motive. I was the only one watching her and seeing what she was doing - because she was very sly about it. Now maybe others will notice and take steps to prevent the invasion. If I called her out at the meeting she would have recorded me doing that and used it to take us down. Please understand my point.

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
4h

Could you see a WHITE woman doing that choke hold on a BLACK woman. The ceiling would come down. Who are the racists now?

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