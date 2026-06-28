Caitlin Clark was allegedly punched in the throat during a game last week so I decided to do a little research since I don’t watch the WNBA. Here’s what I learned. This is an opinion piece from Tierney’s Real News.

Caitlin Clark is the biggest star in women’s basketball and one of the most transformative athletes in sports today.

Who is Caitlin Clark?

A 6’0” point guard from Iowa, at 157 pounds, Clark rose to global fame during her college career at the University of Iowa, where she shattered scoring records, led the Hawkeyes to back-to-back NCAA Championship games, and became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I history (men’s or women’s).

Her raw ability drew record TV audiences and sold-out arenas and basically made the WNBA famous.

Drafted first overall by the Indiana Fever in 2024, she immediately injected new energy into the WNBA, bringing massive mainstream attention, higher ratings, and sold-out crowds to the league.

In her second professional season (2026), Clark has continued to dominate.

She became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 250 points and 100 assists in a single season and is averaging roughly 21.3 points and 8.2 assists per game. She currently leads the league in All-Star voting. Many view her as the “face of the WNBA” — a generational talent whose popularity has helped elevate the entire league.

So, of course, other players are envious of her success and want to take her down. But, in my opinion, this looks more like a coordinated take-down from the LGBTQ+ mafia than just normal jealousy.

During a recent game between Clark’s Indiana Fever and the Phoenix Mercury, Clark was scrambling for a loose ball in the second quarter. Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas struck Clark in the throat/neck area with a closed fist.

No foul was called on the floor, drawing strong frustration from Fever head coach Stephanie White. Clark exited the game in the third quarter with back soreness after posting 19 points and 8 assists.

After pressure following video review, the WNBA upgraded the play against Alyssa Thomas to a Flagrant 2 foul, labeling it a “non-basketball act,” and suspended Alyssa Thomas for one game.

Caitlin Clark was raised Catholic and identifies as a straight white (heterosexual) woman. She has been in a public relationship with former Iowa basketball player and current NBA assistant coach Connor McCaffery since April 2023.

Alyssa Thomas identifies as a black lesbian and is a prominent figure in the WNBA’s LGBTQ+ community. Standing 6’2” and weighing 203 lbs, Thomas is celebrated as one of the most physically dominant forwards in the WNBA. She is engaged to be married to her Mercury teammate, DeWanna Bonner. DeWanna is on the left at 6’4”, Alyssa is on the right.

Bonner and Thomas are one of the WNBA’s biggest LGBTQ+ power couples and have been engaged since 2023. They were previously teammates on the Connecticut Sun in the 2020 Covid-19 bubble before going public in 2021, and they have since reunited again in Phoenix. Alyssa Thomas is on the right, dressed more masculine.

Bonner made it clear that her loyalties lie squarely with her fiance, Alyssa Thomas, AND against Caitlin Clark. Their goal appears to me to be to define the WNBA in terms of LGBTQ+ love. Caitlin doesn’t fit that narrative.

On the other side, Clark’s teammate Sophie Cunningham strongly criticized the league and officials on her podcast, stating that Clark is frequently targeted with physical plays (including knees and cheap shots) and that referees and the league fail to protect her adequately.

She even suggested that WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert may be jealous of Clark’s outsized fame. One star player claimed Engelbert privately told her that Clark should be “grateful” for the WNBA because she wouldn’t make $16 million in off-court endorsements without it. I personally think the WNBA should be grateful for Caitlin rather than the other way around - given her record so far.

CUNNINGHAM: “Unfortunately, this type of s*** happens every single game to her and the league and the refs do absolutely nothing about it.

You see the videos of literally kneeing and cheap-shotting Caitlin in the throat. They are definitely targeting her and the league and the refs do nothing to protect her.”

Sophie Cunningham went viral after pointing out the mob against Caitlin Clark. She stood her ground for 22 seconds.

https://www.complex.com/sports/a/bernadette-giacomazzo/sophie-cunningham-pointing-meme-caitlin-clark

Caitlin Clark’s career record is clearly superior to Alyssa’s. Caitlin Clark averages roughly 50% more points and 60% more assists per game than Alyssa Thomas. Those are the FACTS.

However, Alyssa is almost 50 pounds heavier than Caitlin and much more muscular.

To me, it looks like PRIDE is trying to bully and knock out the competition instead of using skill and the WNBA leadership is helping them. This is no different than the Communist scheme to put men in women’s sports to take them over. Prove me wrong.

PS: I was at a Celebrate Recovery meeting yesterday (Christian-focused recovery from addiction) and a large woman wearing a rainbow flag t-shirt and carrying a "love is love" coffee mug came in late to avoid signing in, was recording the meeting, taking pictures and taking notes.



Do you think she was there to seek God’s help with addiction or to learn enough information to try to shut it down for the LGBTQ+ mafia?



I know the answer to this because I've seen it many times before. What do you think?

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