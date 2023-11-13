Since I wrote this, President Trump has disavowed Project 2025. Did he really disavow it or is it a headfake? We shall see…

AXIOS: Team Trump is spending tens of millions of dollars to pre-screen over 54,000 potential staffers to join the Trump administration in 2024 and clean out the Deep State.

When Trump wins, thousands of America-first loyalists will be vetted and ready to take on legal, judicial, defense, regulatory and domestic policy jobs in his administration - and hit the ground running on day one.

Trump’s government-in-waiting is being orchestrated by the Heritage Foundation's well-funded Project 2025, which already has published a 920-page policy book from 400+ contributors. Think of it as a transition team set in motion years in advance.

Heritage president Kevin Roberts says his apparatus is "orders of magnitude" bigger than anything ever assembled:

"Never before has the entire movement banded together to construct a comprehensive plan to deconstruct the out-of-touch and weaponized administrative [Deep] state."

Project 2025 has 80 partners, including Turning Point USA, led by Charlie Kirk; the Center for Renewing America, headed by former Trump budget director Russ Vought; Moms for Liberty, and American Moment, focused on young believers for junior positions.

A separate group of former Trump officials — the America First Policy Institute, led by Brooke Rollins — has a Pathway to 2025 laying groundwork for what it calls "the next America First administration."

The most elaborate part of the machine is a resume-collection project that focuses on political philosophy - rather than just experience. No Commies allowed?

Heritage's "Presidential Personnel Database" already has 4,000+ entries. This is definitely a Trump-driven operation. Johnny McEntee — one of Trump's closest White House aides — is a senior adviser to Project 2025.

One of the most powerful architects of Project 2025 is Stephen Miller, a top West Wing adviser for the Trump administration. Miller, the president of America First Legal, is charting an even harder line on legal and immigration policy than last time.

Trump’s top focus will be on cleaning up the Justice Department, the FBI and the intelligence community — all of which have conspired to investigate him, thwart him, steal our elections & screw America.

The next priority will be the Department of Homeland Security and the border, with plans to round up and deport illegals by the millions.

A key tool for President Trump to clean up the Deep State will be the use of “Schedule F” personnel powers to wipe out tens of thousands of civil servant jobs across the federal government.

An executive order, known as “Schedule F,” was developed and refined in secret over most of the second half of Trump’s term and launched 13 days before the 2020 election.

Trump signed an executive order, “Creating Schedule F in the Excepted Service,” in October 2020, which established a new employment category for federal employees. It received wide media coverage for a short period, then was largely forgotten and quickly rescinded by President Biden. Trump would immediately reinstate it.

Tens of thousands of civil servants who serve in roles deemed to have influence over policy would be reassigned as “Schedule F” employees. Upon reassignment, they would lose their employment protections.

New presidents typically get to replace more than 4,000 so-called “political” appointees to oversee the running of their administrations. But below this rotating layer of political appointees sits a huge mass of government workers who enjoy strong employment protections — and typically continue their service from one administration to the next, regardless of party - that’s the Deep State. In other words, it’s hard to get rid of them!

Schedule F could apply to as many as 50,000 federal workers — a fraction of a total Federal Government workforce of more than 2 million - but a segment with a profound role in shaping policy and American life.

Trump could fire tens of thousands of Deep State career government officials, in the first 100 days of a second term starting on January 20, 2025, with no recourse for appeals. He could replace them with people loyal to the “America First” agenda.

Let’s go!

