Bill O’Reilly told President Trump that Putin isn’t the same man he was 5 years ago. Bill says Putin is deteriorating and starting to act like his mentor Stalin.

Studies show that Russia is failing economically (due to Trump’s tariffs) and polls show that the Russian people are growing weary of Putin’s war. Now, Bill is promoting a book so we must look at his comments in that context - but they are valid none-the-less. Putin WAS Soviet KGB so he is trained in the art of deception.

Hillary said Putin told Xi in 2022 that he would invade Ukraine and take it in a week - under Biden - and it’s been three years - and the CCP isn’t happy. I’m not saying Hillary is a trusted source but I believe this statement. I know Putin told his Russian Oligarch donors the same. Hillary has no reason to lie about this.

So, Putin’s back is against the wall and he’s trapped because he failed his Oligarchs and the CCP. You know what caged animals do, right?

This could explain why Trump recently reversed his decision on Putin and said Ukraine may try to take back ALL the land that Putin has seized since 2014 (under Obama) and not just concede some territory.

Putin wants & needs full port access to the Black Sea and control of the Sea of Azov - those are significant strategic priorities for Russia - and by extension their pals in BRICS. If they lose those - they are neutered. Look at the map.

As a reminder, Russia seized lands in Ukraine in two main phases: in 2014, under Obama, it occupied and annexed the Crimean Peninsula and supported separatists who took control of parts of Donetsk and Luhansk in the Donbas.

In 2022, under Biden, Russia launched a full-scale invasion, initially capturing territory in the east and south, including a land corridor along the Sea of Azov, and in the fall of that year, annexed the entire Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia oblasts, though without full control of all these provinces.

Frankly, all of Putin’s claims about his love of Ukraine and the Motherland (from his 2024 interview with Tucker) as the reason he invaded Ukraine may be true - but he is still a former Communist KGB agent and his real purpose for controlling those territories is geopolitical. Putin wants control of the sea routes to cement Russia’s power in the region - and by extension - BRICS global strategy to destroy the dollar - and China’s One Belt & Road strategy to dominate the world.

Through military actions in Georgia (2008), the illegal annexation of Crimea (2014), and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine (2022), Russia expanded its control over the Black Sea and Sea of Azov coastlines.

Since the 2022 invasion, Russia has gained effective control over the Sea of Azov by occupying coastal territories in Ukraine, which gives it control over important Ukrainian ports like Mariupol.

Control of these sea routes allows Russia to project power into the Mediterranean, the Middle East, and Africa.

At the same time, Putin refuses to stop the killing but also says it’s not his fault he can’t stop the war and blames the power-hungry West.

Putin cooperated with Trump during his first term - and did not challenge him - but during the second term Putin has done the opposite and done nothing but lie, stall and become more belligerent and dangerous. I think Trump sincerely believed that he could negotiate a deal with Putin - but it is becoming clear that Putin (and his puppet masters) have no desire for peace.

In a radio interview, a Russian spokesperson insisted that Russia is more of a “real bear” than a “paper tiger.”

In an X post, the former Russian President said that Russia would help rebuild Iran’s nuclear facilities to conquer the region

Russian officials laughed at the idea that Ukraine has the capability to retake the ports taken by Russia.

Russian officials also stated today that Trump’s efforts so far to create peace between Ukraine & Russia have yielded “close to zero” results and that the EU and NATO have already “declared war” on Russia:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered hundreds of the U.S. military’s generals and admirals to gather on short notice — and without a stated reason — at a Marine Corps base in Virginia next week.

Top commanders in conflict zones and senior military leaders stationed throughout Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region are among those expected to attend Hegseth’s meeting. The order does not apply to top military officers who hold staff positions.

“All general officers in command in grade O-7 through O-10 and their general officer senior enlisted advisers are directed to attend within operational constraints.”

O-7 through O-10 refers to the military’s classification for all generals and admirals.

Nobody can recall a Defense Secretary ever ordering so many of the military’s generals and admirals to assemble like this. It is unusual for such a large number of top officers to be gathered without explanation, leading to speculation about a potential military restructuring, national security priorities, or personnel changes.

Several officers and experts are worried about the national security risks of assembling so many senior commanders at one location, as well as the operational impact of their absence from active posts. They say that the Defense Department possesses highly secure videoconferencing technology that enables military officials, regardless of their location, to discuss sensitive matters with the White House, the Pentagon or both. Another person said ordering hundreds of military leaders to appear in the same location is “not how this is done.”

WELL, IF IT IS TRUE THAT THE CCP HAS INFILTRATED MICROSOFT AND OUR MILITARY ONLINE COMMUNICATION TOOLS - PERHAPS AN IN-PERSON MEETING IS THE ONLY WAY AROUND THAT RIGHT NOW, HUH?

It could just be posturing for Putin & Xi - but who knows?

So far, Trump has not yet announced significant new military assistance for Ukraine or new U.S. sanctions on Russia. Is this a genuine change in policy from President Trump or a strategic maneuver to pressure Europe to stop buying energy from Russia? We shall see.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “In the event that Russia is not ready to make a deal to end the war, then the United States is fully prepared to impose a very strong round of powerful tariffs. But for those tariffs to be effective, European nations would have to join us in adopting the exact same measures... they have to immediately cease ALL energy purchases from Russia.”

PUTIN: “Europeans actively fought Trump and then they got confused when he suddenly won. The European leaders don’t like Trump, but he will bring order quickly. And they will sit like dogs at his leg and wave their tails.”

President Trump has recently pointed out that Communist China and India are bankrolling Putin’s war, and Modi plays both sides of the fence. Trump told India to pick a side and told Europe to stop playing games and cut off Russian energy immediately, and to match the tariffs he’s ready to impose in the U.S. Only with real strength and unity can Russia be forced to the table. Trump didn’t sugarcoat it—ending this war has been tougher than expected because India and the weak leaders of NATO and Europe keep buying Russian oil. Trump made it clear: either get tough with tariffs, or get used to Putin running wild.

Regardless, Putin just showed his true colors for all the world to see. Putin needs those sea ports in Ukraine (Black & Azov) for Russia and BRICS’ globalist strategy to survive - his back is against the wall - and he knows he could lose them if he doesn’t go for it all.

What will happen next? I have no idea. But, the good news is that all this “posturing” has forced the truth to the surface - and all the players to reveal their true selves and true motives.

THE TRUTH IS A CLEANSING FIRE THAT BURNS AWAY THE LIES WE’VE TOLD EACH OTHER AND THAT WE’VE TOLD OURSELVES. THERE IS ONLY THE TRUTH.

