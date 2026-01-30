1. Addressing Welfare Fraud and Government Accountability

In early January 2026, Governor Tim Walz announced he would not seek re-election following multiple investigations into extensive misuse of federal funds—estimated to range from hundreds of millions to several billion dollars—across programs including child care, Medicaid, Feeding Our Future, and autism services. How would you address Minnesota’s welfare fraud crisis, ensure accountability among state officials, and recover taxpayer funds lost through fraud or mismanagement?

2. Comparing Amy Klobuchar and Tim Walz

Following Governor Walz’s decision to step aside amid widespread fraud investigations, Senator Amy Klobuchar entered the race to succeed him. In what ways do you believe Senator Klobuchar’s approach to governing would differ from Governor Walz’s, if at all? Do you believe she represents a stronger or weaker Democrat candidate for Minnesota, and why?

3. Federal Funding Cuts and Minnesota’s Sanctuary Policies

In early 2026, President Trump enacted federal funding freezes and cuts affecting Minnesota, citing welfare fraud concerns and the state’s sanctuary policies. These actions included reductions to Medicaid, child care, SNAP funding, and suspensions of certain small-business loan programs. How would you respond to these federal actions, balance Minnesota’s sanctuary policies with federal compliance requirements, and work to restore funding and public trust?

4. Crime, Integration, and Fairness in Minneapolis

The Cedar-Riverside area of Minneapolis—home to one of the largest Somali communities in the United States—has been linked to several high-profile welfare fraud cases and allegations of election-related misconduct. Ilhan Omar is under investigation herself for money laundering. How would you address concerns about crime and fraud in the Somali community in Minnesota while promoting fairness, diversity, and opportunity for all residents of Minneapolis?

5. Partnership with the Business Community

More than 60 CEOs from major Minnesota companies recently signed an open letter calling for stronger cooperation between state leaders, the White House and the private sector. How do you plan to partner with Minnesota’s business community to rebuild confidence, expand opportunity, and support economic recovery in areas that have suffered significant damage, such as Lake Street and Downtown Minneapolis?

6. Election Integrity and Fair Voting

Concerns about election integrity have persisted in Minnesota for several years, particularly since Abdi Warsame was brought here from London by Soros and Obama around 2006 to “reimagine” voting in Minneapolis public housing facilities. I personally have witnessed lax voting systems in Minnesota and know they are easily manipulated. What specific measures would you implement to ensure that every legal vote is counted, and ineligible or fraudulent voting is prevented—while maintaining public confidence in the process?

7. Recovery Community and Political Neutrality

You have spoken publicly about your personal recovery journey and your commitment to supporting others in recovery. I too have 30 years of sobriety from alcohol and bulimia and understand the recovery community in the Twin Cities well. My personal experience shows that treatment centers in Minnesota are well known for NOT adhering to the 10th Tradition and using their organizations to promote partisan politics - including featuring Democrat speakers like Amy Klobuchar at so-called non-partisan events. How will you help keep recovery organizations nonpartisan and true to the principles of service and unity instead of being used as propaganda tools for the Democrat party?

8. Media Bias and Direct Communication

Many Minnesotans believe some local media outlets in Minnesota are the most partisan in the nation - including both print and broadcast. My career was in marketing and media for 30 years in the Twin Cities and I have seen the liberal bias myself at outlets like the Star Tribune and KARE-11 - up close and personal. How will you bypass the fake news in Minnesota and communicate to the public directly so they hear your message directly and not through the lens of left-wing propaganda?

9. Third-Party Candidates and Voter Education



Third-party and libertarian candidates (and organizations) in Minnesota have a long history of splitting the conservative vote to help Democrats win. Many voters do not understand how this happens and they should IMHO. Minnesota historically had Republican Governors until the “Libertarians and Independents” ran third party ringers starting in 2006 and helped Democrat Governors Mark Dayton and Tim Walz win. How would you educate conservative voters about importance of standing together as a party and helping them understand that MAGA can’t govern if MAGA doesn’t win.

Finally, why should Minnesotans trust you to MAKE MINNESOTA GREAT AGAIN above all other candidates seeking the position?