We are finally getting the first official statements made by members of the Trump administration on Charlie’s murder. First - let’s hear from Kash Patel, the FBI Director.

Kash Patel appeared on Fox & Friends today, after Spencer Cox, the Governor of Utah.

BTW - Charlie was not fond of Governor Cox because he supported men in women’s sports and gender change.

I transcribed the interview today with Kash so you know the totality of what was said on the record…

Spencer Cox: “Tyler has not confessed to authorities. He is not cooperating. But, all the people around him are cooperating. We can confirm that his roommate was, indeed, a boyfriend, who is transitioning from male to female and that he is cooperating with authorities.”

Ainsley: “Charlie Kirk's murder suspect is refusing to cooperate as the FBI discovers new details about his dark digital footprint. Before he makes his first court appearance tomorrow.”

Brian: “FBI director Kash Patel joins us now. I can't imagine, Mr. Director, how busy you have been, especially Charlie Kirk isn’t just an impactful person. He's your friend. So I understand that. But, having said that, people are looking to you to find out how big this investigation is going to be. Can you tell us the latest?”

Kash: “Absolutely, and so good to be with you. You are right. My personal feelings and my relationship with Charlie, I have a job to do for the American people and committed to do it for President Trump. We flexed all resources the FBI had and surged multiple air assets as soon as this shooting occurred.

We are cycling in agents, evidence response technicians, and special operators in and out of Utah, cycling evidence back and forth on these FBI planes as soon as we could. So that there was no delay. And what we did, once I got there, along with the deputy on the ground, it was and 5pm local time on September 11th, was walk the entire crime scene, including the route the suspect himself took.”

[NOTE: Patel arrived in Utah some 24+ hours AFTER Charlie was shot - up until that point the investigation in Utah was led by the Governor of Utah, Spencer Cox, LOCAL Utah officials and law enforcement and the Salt Lake City FBI office - remember that for later.]

Kash: “There was DNA evidence that could be collected and had been collected, including a screwdriver that was found on the roof top. Also, we went over to the scene - a wooded area where the firearm was discarded. And the firearm had a towel wrapped around it. It's important. I will get back to that later.

I even walked into the wooded area in the ravine so I knew from my investigative experience what I could bring to the table and what decisions I needed to make.

And having the support of President Trump and the full support of the White House was what we needed for these resources to happen. And I can report today that the DNA hits from the towel that was wrapped around the firearm and the DNA on the screwdriver are positively processed for [Tyler] - the suspect in custody.”

Lawrence: “We now know that you have the casings for the gun - so you connect the gun to him as well?”

Kash: “We have the DNA on the screwdriver that was found on the roof top and the towel that the firearm was wrapped in. That is being processed by ATF laboratories in Maryland. I believe they will speak to that at a later date when their processing is complete. I wanted to let you know the FBI handled the screwdriver and the towel.”

Lawrence: “I want to get to the 20 members in a group chat. Have they been brought in for questioning and the group chat that we, from our reporting that we are hearing is from after the assassination. Do you have the messages from before the assassination?”

Kash: “Let me take a step back and tell you what we were doing while we were there and how we were led to the suspect. So that this all fits into the puzzle. We, as soon as we learned of the shooting, we were able to, Charlie was shot at 12:23pm local time on September 10th and by 12:39pm local time, local FBI assets were on scene securing the scene.

We launched at 10:00 am, the next day, September 11th, the first [still] images of the suspect. Myself and the deputy arrived at 5:00 pm local time on September 11th.

We decided to have a press conference at 8:00 pm on September 11th where we issued for the first time the FBI-obtained video footage that we received from the surveillance system and new images, enhanced images, that I decided to release immediately to the public because we were working with the public and the media to find this killer.

Shortly after that 8:00 pm release, two hours later, at 10:00 pm local time, the suspect was in custody. Why?

Because the father informed us pursuant to an interview of him that he looked at the video that we released that evening and the enhanced photos and identified the suspect.

That's how fast the FBI was working to put out information in real time. For comparative sake, the Boston Bombing, the FBI didn't release images for three days. We knew we didn't have three days. I made executive decision [when I took over] operational lead it turned out to be the right move. The men and women of the FBI said that's what we should be doing.”

Ainsley: “We knew when that video was released - we said it here on "Fox & Friends" - someone is going to recognize this person. Because someone is friends with him, his family, someone knows this guy. Those images were crystal clear. Tell us what you know about his background, his childhood, his father who had to turn him in.”

Kash: “I'm sorry i didn't mean to ignore that last question. Going back to the group chats real quick - more than 20 individuals. This is great point. I want to lay out how this works.

People think we can just get in group chats and immediately find out who is in them. We the FBI are the investigation body supporting multiple prosecutions in ongoing investigations. That's another point. Our investigation as the FBI is ongoing. There are scores of people in this discord chat room. But we have to effectuate legal process. We have to go out there with search warrants so that if prosecutors want to later use this evidence, it's not tainted by being illegally obtained.

We, the FBI, are running the investigation on the discord chat group. There are scores of individuals that are going to be spoken to. There are also lots of family members and friends that have already been spoken to.

To say one more point on forensics. We were able to obtain in record time the text message chain between the suspect and live-in [furry transgender] partner as well as other critical cellular information from our task team that analyzes cell phone data towers in the area to pinpoint the locations of the suspect and other individuals he was speaking with.

This is critical information that the FBI processed and got to prosecutors. So they can lawfully use it in a court of law. And our investigation, our interviews continue. We have learned some shocking things when we spoke to his family and friends as well. His family has collectively told investigators that he subscribed to left wing ideology and even more so in these last couple of years.

And he had a text message [was this a text message or a hand-written note that has since been destroyed - that’s very confusing] exchange, where he, the suspect, with another individual in which he claimed that he had an opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and he was going to do it because of his hatred for what Charlie stood for. Those are factually accurate investigatory findings by the FBI that we have handed over to the local authorities and the federal authorities to make their prosecutorial decisions.”

Ainsley: “Why didn't that person that he was talking to, why didn't that person say something?”

Kash: “That's a great question. And we don't have an answer on that just yet. It’s an ongoing investigation.”

Lawrence: “But, you do have an FBI behavioral analysis unit that is there. My sources people within the FBI and outside, that used to to be FBI, tell me that the FBI has been encouraged not to tackle the transgender issue from an ideology standpoint. Have you heard that?Are you tackling that? I know have you only been there rerecently but you can't have a political slant saying we're not going to attack differentp olitical ideologies because it's going to offend someone.”

Kash: “You are absolutely right. That's why me and the deputy have been quarterbacking this investigation ourselves. There is no one at the FBI that is going to politicize this investigation. There is no one at Quantico or anywhere else that is going to say we are not looking at x or y. We are looking at the facts. That's why we are releasing the facts in record fashion. If you go back and look at historical cases like Luigi Mangione - and the Boston bombing - how long did it take the bureau to release information to the public? We're not doing that. Those two man hunts took five days and happened in downtown major metropolitans. Anyone that thinks that the FBI today is not on top of its game and that me and the deputy and our leadership in our Salt Lake City field office and at Quantico is doing anything politically, I’m not having it. And if you are hearing anything else about it, they are lying to you.We are on it.”

Brian: “Two quick questions, one is, it true that what the governor said yesterday that he had a handwritten note that you are looking in now prior to the assassination, did he have a note and the other question is. The person that was texting with him about “I have a shot at taking out Charlie Kirk,” can that person be charged?”

Kash: “I will take those in reverse. The charging decisions are up to our great partners at the department of justice and the attorney general who have been wonderful providing resources during this entire process and we will let them to speak to any charging decisions. We, the FBI are investigating and our investigation is ongoing, we are interviewing dozens and dozens of suspects, subjects, witnesses and the like and continuing to examine forensic cell phone data and analyze that data.

Once why make those findings hand them over to our partners in real time. They will make those decisions.”

Brian: “Did he write a handwritten note before the assassination attempt? That's what Governor Cox said yesterday. What did that say?”

Kash: “So, what I am able to say is that the written note, we believe, it exists and we have evidence to show what was in that note which is and I'm going to summarize basically saying suspect wrote a note saying “I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it.” That note was written before the shooting. Evidence of its existence existed before the shooting was in the location in the suspect's and partner's home. But we have since learned that the note, even though it has been destroyed, we have found forensic evidence of the note. And we have confirmed what that note says because of our aggressive interview posture at the FBI.”

Lawrence: “According to sources, you weren't getting some information, you requested photos. And you were being stonewalled. I think it's important to note there is always some sort oftension between local cops onthe ground and the Feds. They want to handle their own investigation but, of course, an investigation of this magnitude, you have to step in. You have the resources. But can you explain was it the local field office? Was it the state police? What was going on?”

Kash: “The local authorities have been fantastic. The local sheriff, the state PD have been wonderful. I made the decision to surge many resources, to get the information up to me was of the utmost priority. I worked with my team to say hey, there's not going to be any delays. We are not going to do it way we normally do things. I have to expedite that process. That's my job. That's what I thought this case deserved and that's what this case was rightly calling for. I made the tough calls. I wasn’t criticizing anyone - I just said we need to move faster. I came in and I accelerated that process.”

Lawrence: “Who wasn't giving you the photos when you requested them quickly and didn't make it to you? Who denied that order?”

Brian: “24 hours after still looking for the guy I know you posted we got him and then that ended up not being true.”

Kash: “Look, as I stated, I stated in that message that we had a subject. And that we were going to interview him. And we did and he was released. Could I have worded it a little better in the heat of the moment, sure. I do regret putting it out? Absolutely not. I’m trying to be as transparent as possible and give the public information in real-time.”

Brian: “Do you think that guy was part of the plot to distract you while [the real shooter] got away? Do you think there is any connection between two of those people who stood up and acted crazy at that moment?”

Kash: “Well some of these people were taking claims for this horrific act of violence and they had nothing to do with it. Others were working what we call a daisy chain analysis. This is where the cell phone data dumps are so important. We see who talked to who not just in chat rooms. Who texted who? Who was around who? We are using geo-fencing capabilities to map out exactly where individuals were. And then we're also getting into their personal cell phone information saying were you calling so and so? Were you texting so and so? We know the suspect was communicating with folks. As I have said, that cell phone tower information, you got to get it the right way, with search warrants, with lawful authority so that our prosecutors can use it in court for whatever investigations they decide to prosecute.”

Ainsley: “Kash, is he not saying a word? He is not admitting it? What happens to him? Does he get the death penalty?”

Kash: “I will let the state authorities speak to their investigation can which is ongoing. I think your summary is correct. Based on the information that I have been given, he has not been cooperating in terms of interrogations with our law enforcement officials (in other words - HE HAS NOT CONFESSED.)

That’s what Kash had to say. My biggest takeway from the interview is that the local FBI was NOT releasing information quickly and that Kash stepped in to make it happen. Also, was the note ONLINE or was it handwritten and destroyed - it sounds to me like Kash has NOT seen it. Those are two very different things. Finally, the DNA was found on the towel and the screw driver but has not yet been confirmed on the gun? More questions.

Tomorrow, I will recap MORE official statements from JD Vance, AG Bondi and President Trump so that we are all operating from the same OFFICIAL knowledge base. Then I will cover the details, discrepancies, media lies and missing pieces that I have gathered in the investigation so far.

Before I go, let’s look at the timeline. I THINK THIS IS IMPORTANT AND NOBODY IS TALKING ABOUT IT.

In February 2025, TPUSA announced their fall tour with Charlie Kirk starting in September on the Utah campus. That same month, a Pakistani-American FBI agent named, Mehtab Syed, who specialized in counterterrorism - and working on the China desk - requested a transfer to the Salt Lake City FBI.

https://www.hstoday.us/subject-matter-areas/intelligence/mehtab-d-syed-named-special-agent-in-charge-of-the-counterintelligence-and-cyber-division-at-fbis-los-angeles-field-office/

She began working in Salt Lake City in February 2025, the same month TPUSA announced that Salt Lake City would be the first stop on the fall 2025 tour.

https://www.ksl.com/article/51318723/new-head-of-salt-lake-fbi-office-made-dramatic-career-shift-to-be-part-of-the-solution

Syed was formerly in charge of cyber and counterintelligence on the China desk in LA so she knows her way around the Dark Web.

In August 2025, the head of the Salt Lake City FBI, Mehtab Syed, was fired by Kash. On August 29, a change.org petition was started titled “Prevent Charlie Kirk from speaking at Utah Valley University.

That petition had 940 signers and is now closed. Hmm. Nobody is reporting on this either.

https://www.change.org/p/this-petition-is-now-closed-000677cf-c3a3-4005-9f16-26c768bb5566

Two weeks later, Charlie was dead. Is there a connection? Does the former head of the Salt Lake City FBI have more information? Who was running the local FBI office in her absence and doing cyber analysis? I don’t know - but I don’t like coincidences. Chew on that - more tomorrow.

My thoughts:

