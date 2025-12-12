I’ve written numerous articles about what I call “bait & switch grifters” that are paid by the Kochs and Soros and their pals in the Muslim Brotherhood to bait you in and switch you to the dark side. But, now that we are heading into the “mid-term” year of 2026 - the stakes have never been higher and the demons have never been more vocal and more desperate. You’ll start to see some of your old “favorites” turn to the dark side too.

This newsletter goes down a few rabbit holes - but I promise if you stay with me to the end you’ll see why. This is about what we need to do to win mid-terms and SAVE America from the Islamo-Communists and the NAZIs who wish to destroy us - while outing all the saboteurs IN OUR OWN PARTY that work behind the scenes to help our enemies prevail.

If Republicans lose the House in 2026 - they will impeach President Trump for a 3rd time and stop MAGA in its tracks just like they did in his 1st term. If the GOP loses the Senate in the 2026 mid-terms, they will remove Trump, destroy JD Vance and Marco Rubio and undo everything Trump has done so far in his second term. It’s as simple as that.

The borders will open wide and our country will be a Communist hellhole run by people like Zohran, and AOC and Jasmine Crockett and our police will be replaced with Gestapo-like Antifa mercenaries, cartel gangsters and Jihadis. I sound dramatic but I’m dead serious.

SO, with that in mind, watch all your favorite “influencers” and elected officials carefully for the next few months - as the economy heats up and evidence about the stolen election comes out - and you’ll see many of them you would never expect turn covertly to the dark side to help the Democrats win.

FOR EXAMPLE, did you see what Chuck Grassley, the “aw shucks” Senator from Iowa, just wrote on Twitter (X) about GW Bush after President Trump called out Grassley for refusing to get rid of the “blue slip” and confirm his nominees?

This is a big deal and nobody is reporting on it. This is PROOF that Grassley and many of his fellow GOP Senators are SWAMP and working to sabotage President Trump AGAIN in 2026 - just like they did in 2018!

GRASSLEY: “Will President Trump be able to REPEAT what President GW Bush did in 2002 and increase the Republican Majority in the House of Representatives? I hope Trump can OUTDO George W. Bush in the midterms because GW Bush never had the resources of Trump.”

Chuck Grassley just said basically that GW Bush was a better President than Trump because he was able to increase Republican seats in Congress in the mid-terms of 2002 - with less resources! WTH? Trump has no resources - he has experienced unrelenting sabotage not only from the Democrats but from RINOs like Grassley and Paul Ryan and Koch Libertarians like Massie & MTG in his own party!

Grassley got HUGE pushback on that post and starting back-pedaling immediately after he was caught.

Grassley has served eight terms in the U.S. Senate, first elected in 1980 and sworn in for his eighth term in 2023, with his current term ending in 2029, marking over 40 years in the Senate and 50 years in Congress overall. Here he is in 1980!

So, Grassley knows damn well that the only reason GW Bush was able to increase the GOP Congressional seats in Congress in 2002 was because 9/11 happened on his watch (one year earlier) and 3000 people died and they were scared to death of what was happening to their country! That’s common knowledge that 9/11 helped GW Bush stay in power.

Why is Grassley so swampy and so establishment?

Chuck Grassley is 92. He entered politics in 1958 in Iowa became a Senator at the Federal level in 1980. Did you know that on June 22, 1985, Grassley and his wife, Barbara, were involved in a plane crash? The plane, piloted by Irv Linder, took off from Fort Madison Municipal Airport and had to land in an oat field just beyond the airport due to an faulty fuel pump. Grassley was in Fort Madison for a fundraiser at the time. He changed after that! My guess is that they threatened to kill Grassley or his family and he has ever since toed the party line.

1986 was an election year for Senator Grassley. Guess what was going on at the time? Iran/Contra, the CIA cocaine network being exposed, the S&L scandal with CIA and mafia ties. So, what did Chuck Grassley do? He co-authored the Whistleblower Protection Act to cover for the CIA. Chuck Grassley is widely described in official and legal documents as having co‑authored and co‑sponsored the Whistleblower Protection Act of 1989.​

He didn’t do that because he cared about the whistleblowers - he did that to control which whistleblowers got heard by the public and which ones did NOT. He’s the very definition of a gatekeeper for the Deep State swamp. Grassley has been in politics the entire time that rogue agents in the CIA have been exposed and his solution was not to hold the CIA accountable but to set up a whistleblower law so he could control who was heard and secretly allow ‘leaks’ as to who the whistleblowers are so that the IC could take care of them before their stories got traction!

John Kerry and Chuck Grassley both played roles in the Iran-Contra era’s Senate oversight, conducting hearings and participating in investigations. We all know how that ended. WITH NOTHING HAPPENING.

In 2005, Grassley authored a GREEN NEW DEAL when he was chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. In 2007, Grassley helped expand tax incentives on alternative energy sources including ethanol, wind, biomass, and biodiesel. Grassley also signed a collective letter to Trump in 2017 demanding he keep NAFTA. Why? Because NAFTA is a Globalist vehicle to create the American version of the EU. That was the plan and Grassley was firmly planted on the WEF Great Reset train.

Now, after decades of being a corrupt politician pretending to be a good guy, I believe that Grassley is ONE of the biggest impediments to President Trump carrying out his mandate. I know for a fact that Grassley’s minions played a role in the destruction of Minnesota through Koch Libertarian operatives. We have a corrupt judiciary in large part in the United States because of Chuck Grassley and his “blue slips” and his refusal to terminate the filibuster so Congress can codify the Trump agenda. Grassley has consistently defended traditional Senate confirmation norms and rules to slow down the MAGA agenda and impede Trump’s nominations.

Going into the 2002 election, when Grassley claimed that GW Bush was America’s hero on 9/11, Democrats had a 51–49 majority in the Senate. After the election, the GOP gained 2 seats and the Senate (where Grassley worked) flipped to a Republican majority, 51-49.

Going into the 2002 election, Republicans had a 221-212 majority in the US House. After the election, the GOP gained 8 seats in the House for a 229-205 majority. So overall, the GOP gained 2 seats in the Senate and 8 seats in the House in 2002 thanks to Bush’s “war on terror.”

[Remember that New York City - ground zero where 9/11 happened - just elected an Islamo-Communist as Mayor - the very group that murdered 3000 people - so how’s that ‘war on terror’ going?

And don’t forget - another Islamo-Communist terrorist just murdered a young woman in the National Guard in DC and maimed another. What exactly did GW Bush accomplish on the “war on terror” other than help Obama-Biden open the border wide and bring in more terrorists?

Back to 2002.

So overall, the GOP gained 2 seats in the Senate and 8 seats in the House in 2002 thanks to Bush’s “war on terror.” In 2002, national politics and media were dominated by fears of terrorism, debates over the Afghanistan war, and the emerging Iraq question, which elevated security issues above typical midterm domestic concerns. commonly attributed in part to the rally-around-the-flag effect following 9/11 and the ensuing War on Terror.

Not only that, but we all should be able to assume now that they GAVE the White House to George W. Bush in 2000 - he didn’t win it. Remember the hanging chads in Florida - where Jeb Bush was Governor?!? I believe that 2000 was the first major rigged election in America.

Remember, Bill Clinton won the White House in 1992 because Ross Perot bailed as a 3rd party ringer (yet still took 19% of the vote) and gave Bill Clinton the White House with only 43% of the vote against HW Bush - so the Bushes were not going to lose a second time in 2000! It’s easy to see that now.

The Florida vote under Jeb Bush “won” GW Bush the 2000 Presidential race. How convenient. Then Jeb Bush thought he’d be President in 2016 with Liz Cheney as his VP. God had other plans and Trump won!

The 2000 Presidential race was ultimately settled in GW Bush’s favor by a margin of 537 votes out of 5,963,110 cast when the U.S. Supreme Court, in Bush v. Gore, stopped a recount that had been initiated upon a ruling by the Florida Supreme Court. Bush’s win in Florida gave him a majority of votes in the Electoral College.

The “butterfly ballot” used in Palm Beach County, Florida, was suspected of causing Al Gore‘s supporters to accidentally vote for reform party candidate Pat Buchanan.

Gore sued under Florida’s statutory construct of the “contest phase”. On November 28, Judge N. Sanders Sauls of Leon County Circuit Court rejected Gore’s request to include the recount results from Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties. Gore appealed that decision to the Florida Supreme Court.

IMHO, GW Bush didn’t even win the White House in 2000, just like Bill Clinton probably didn’t really win in 1992 and JFK didn’t really win in 1960 and Nixon was framed for Watergate and really shouldn’t have resigned.

Both parties have rigged our elections for decades using a variety of means. The American people keep getting screwed and they are operating AGAINST our wishes!

In the 2000 U.S. Presidential election, the final certified electoral vote count was 271 for George W. Bush and 266 for Al Gore. If Florida had gone to Gore instead of Bush - the electoral count would have been 292 for Gore and 246 for Bush.

The final national popular vote count was won by Al Gore, who received approximately 500,000 more votes than George W. Bush:

Al Gore (Democratic): 50,999,897 votes

George W. Bush (Republican): 50,456,062 votes

So, to repeat, I don’t think GW Bush even won the White House in 2000. THEN 9/11 happened on his watch just 9 months after he took office!

THEN, GW Bush was able to increase the majority in Congress during the mid-term elections of 2002 because the horror of 9/11 happened on his watch one year earlier and America went to war. 3,000 people died so GW Bush could look like a hero is what Grassley is saying here! Trump hated what happened on 9/11 and said Bush was a failure - that’s why they all hate him!

Grassley failed to mention that President Trump had the White House stolen from him in 2020 (after they threw COVID and cheat-by-mail and George Floyd and multiple impeachments and fake indictments at him) and then Trump took a bullet to the head in 2024 and came back fighting. THERE IS NO COMPARISON BETWEEN GW BUSH AND TRUMP.

THIS POST FROM GRASSLEY SHOWS YOU WHAT A SICK PERSON GRASSLEY REALLY IS. This proves that the GOP Senate is controlled by the establishment Bush clowns and is out to sabotage our President and MAGA once again.

And don’t tell me that the answer is to vote all the GOP Senators out that we don’t like. WE DON’T HAVE TIME TO DO THAT. THEY HAVE SIX YEAR TERMS.

It’s not just Grassley and other GOP Senators who are sabotaging MAGA. It’s GOP Governors like DeSantis too! Let’s look at the Miami race that Democrats just won and how DeSantis LET IT HAPPEN.

Did you know that the new “Democrat” Mayor of Miami was elected with only 13,403 votes? She was a City Council person who was well known.

There were 13 candidates in a December runoff election for Mayor (by design) - there were no party names on the ballot - and there was NO turnout. Look at the names on the ballot! Totally confusing. That was on purpose because people don’t vote in December before Christmas! There are 180,000 registered voters in Miami and the overall turnout was only 21%.

Gonzales, the so-called Republican, only got 7,258 votes. I thought Florida was a Republican state led by “leader” Ronnie Meatball DeSantis? Where was he? I thought DeSantis was such a star in the Republican party who wanted to be President and was turning Florida beet red? Why didn’t Ronnie D campaign for the Miami Republican Mayoral candidate? Trump jumped in at the last minute for an endorsement but by then it was too late.

NOBODY IN FLORIDA EVEN KNEW THERE WAS AN ELECTION AND I BLAME DESANTIS AND THE FLORIDA GOP!

DeSantis and the Koch Libertarian RINOs had the voters all focused on the Epstein files so you’d forget to vote!

BTW - the last Republican Mayor of Miami - Suarez - was really a Democrat who endorsed Hillary and Biden. Trump won Miami-Dade county in 2024 but did NOT win the city - that’s a different deal.

Look at the ballot - what a joke!

LOCAL MAGA OPERATIVE: “No one is more responsible for this loss than Ron DeSantis and our local Republican leadership. We wanted the election moved to next year to coincide with the midterms because we all know Republicans perform terribly in off-year municipal races. The City of Miami Commission even voted to move the election, but Emilio González — the GOP’s loser candidate — sued the City with the help of DeSantis-aligned lawyers to force the election to stay in 2024.

He won the lawsuit… and then lost the election he insisted on having this year.

Low voter turnout: The local GOP did absolutely nothing to prepare voters. No voter-registration pushes. No reminders to confirm polling locations. No education on the issues. I received one text on Election Day in November and a robocall today — that’s it. Meanwhile, Democrats executed a far stronger and more coordinated ground game.

Emilio González was simply a bad candidate. Zero charisma. Old-school GOP elitist. Backed by DeSantis and only endorsed by Trump after he made the runoff at the last minute. His entire campaign was built on recycled talking points and handled by anti-Trump establishment consultants desperate to resurrect the pre-Trump Republican Party.

In other words - DeSantis, Mr. Founder of the Koch Freedom Caucus, set him up to fail on purpose!

There was no identity, no message, no energy — just money burned on consultants who don’t understand Miami voters.

And the “outsider fighting corruption” narrative? Laughable. Emilio was literally the City Manager of Miami — the city’s top administrator — before quitting. Prior to that, he worked under Carlos Giménez at MIA, where he was known for giving contracts to his friends until procurement was taken away from him. Before that, he served under the Bush administration as Director of USCIS. Across all these roles, nobody has anything positive to say about his performance except that he was lazy and ineffective.

Local elections are nuanced, turnout is tiny, and this is absolutely not a predictor for 2026. But make no mistake: this loss is on the DeSantis machine, the GOP establishment, and their consultants — not on Trump or the MAGA movement.”

Oh, and don’t forget the GOP Governor of Utah (Spencer Cox) who hated Charlie, is endorsed by Obama and wants to be President - who I think LET someone murder Charlie on his watch! That’s a whole other subject! That’s no different than the Governor of Pennsylvania LETTING someone try to murder President Trump!

From my vantage point, I think Republicans in Congress have decided to toss the midterms. They want to lose their Senate and House majorities. Then Trump can be impeached again. This will create baggage for JD Vance, and Marco Rubio, and allow the war monger establishment to open the borders and take power back, and do amnesty.

This is the same exact play that Paul Ryan & Mitch McConnell pulled in Trump’s first term.

It’s not just GOP Senators who refuse to terminate the filibuster, end the blue slip and codify the MAGA agenda. It’s also those who in stand in the way of redistricting that’s beneficial to Republicans. Governors don’t exclusively control redistricting; it’s primarily the state legislature‘s job, but the governor often has a veto power so it’s important who sits in the Governor chair.

Most people don’t understand how that works so here’s a brief primer and some of the issues coming up for 2026.

The 2026 United States Senate elections are scheduled to be held on November 3, 2026, with 33 of the 100 seats in the Senate being contested in regular elections. In these elections, voters will elect candidates to six-year terms that begin on January 3, 2027, and expire on January 3, 2033. Senators are divided into three classes whose terms are staggered, so that a different class is elected every other year. Class 2 senators were last elected in 2020, and are up for election in this cycle.

Two special elections are also scheduled for November 3, 2026. One will be held in Ohio, to fill the remaining two years of former Senator JD Vance‘s unexpired term and one will be held in Florida, to fill the remaining two years of former Senator Marco Rubio‘s unexpired term.

With the election of John Thune as leader of the Republican Conference, this will be the first election year since 2006 in which the Republicans are not led by Mitch McConnell, who is retiring at the end of the term.

All 33 Class 2 Senate seats are up for election in 2026. Class 2 currently consists of 20 Republicans and 13 Democrats.

The 2026 Senate map is considered favorable to Republicans. In this cycle, Democrats are defending 13 seats, while Republicans are defending 22 seats. The make-up of the seats up for reelection means that Republicans are heavily favored to retain their Senate majority.

Notice which Senators are retiring and who is up for re-election in 2026. This is important. Trump has NO leverage over those who are NOT running for re-election.

As of January, 2026 there is a nearly even partisan split of governors among the 50 states - 26 Republicans and 24 Democrats. 36 states will hold elections for Governor in 2026. 18 Republican states and 18 Democrat states.

Here are the Governor’s races in 2026. Remember, Trump has NO leverage over those that are retiring and the Governor can control redistricting and election fraud in his/her own state which impacts the MAGA agenda.

People often say about Congress - “vote him out!” - well, as you see it’s not quite that easy. Let’s look at one special election in the liberal city of Nashville, Tennessee that just happened that many say is an indicator of the future. Well, it’s actually more of an indicator of what redistricting can do and what Trump can do at the head of the ballot.

Tennessee held a special election recently in the Tennessee 7th District (which includes downtown Nashville and the campus) to replace a retiring GOP representative. Republican Matt Van Epps won handily but there are many lessons we can learn from this election about what could happen in 2026 and 2028 because of redistricting.

Some people will say - I don’t live in Tennessee so I don’t care. Well, you should. The results of this race can educate us all about mid-terms! The fake news and the RINOs are spinning this. I analyzed this race carefully - to learn something - here’s what you need to know about what really happened!

In 2021, Tennessee conducted redistricting following the U.S. Census of 2020, leading to lawsuits challenging the new congressional and state senate maps for diluting the power of Black voters and communities of color, particularly in the carving up of Nashville into three areas to more equally divide the voters by party line.

The city of Nashville - notice the star for the city which is in Davidson county - was divided into three areas in 2022 for voting purposes and 1/3 stayed in Tennessee 7, 1/3 went to Tennessee 6 and the 1/3 went to Tennessee 5.

There are currently nine United States congressional districts in Tennessee based on results from the 2020 United States census. There have been as few as eight and as many as thirteen congressional districts in Tennessee.

You can see by redistricting Nashville - the Republicans were able to secure MORE seats based on the 2020 Census - as it should be.

In the end, 179,899 voted in that election - 54% for the Republican Van Epps and 45% for the Communist Aftyn Behn.

Almost all of the Democrat vote came from one county which is the most liberal county of all. The rest of the counties in this district vote Republican.

The current boundaries for Tennessee’s 7th District were set in 2022, when Republicans in the state pursued a new gerrymander when drawing a new congressional map after the decennial census. Previously, Nashville and its 700,000 residents had been a unified entity in a single House district.

The GOP’s gerrymander broke Nashville up and scattered parts of it into three different districts, all of them Republican-leaning and giving Republicans control of eight of the state’s nine congressional seats. That will likely remain in place until 2032 after the NEXT census.

Before state Republicans’ 2022 map, Democrats controlled two of the nine congressional seats: one seat covering all of Nashville and another in Memphis.

Republicans chose to eliminate the Nashville district, splitting the city’s predominantly Democratic population across three seats. This allowed Republicans to win all three. They hadn’t had a special election in the state of Tennessee in 40+ years. Nobody was really sure how many people will be coming out and voting. Behn was called the “the AOC of Tennessee” and Democrats spent a fortune trying to secure her victory.

This wasn’t just any old special election either. Democrats “went all in” on the race. The Democrat House Majority PAC alone lavished a million bucks on ads supporting their blue candidate, Aftyn Behn. It was that PAC’s first special election spend so far this year. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) chipped in another million in a late surge. Behn’s campaign itself raised over $1.2 million, outpacing Van Epps’ $993,000.



Total Democratic-aligned outside spending topped $2 million, contributing to over $3 million in overall ad buys in the otherwise unremarkable race.



All the progressive bigwigs turned out to stump for Behn: Former Vice President Kamala Harris, DNC Chair Ken Martin, Alexandria “Cosmo” Ocasio-Cortez, and former VP Al Gore, fresh off reinventing the internet. Progressive activist groups like Your Community PAC ran targeted ads, ironically trying to tie Van Epps to “billionaire elite” interests.



Democrats nationalized the race around a single issue: affordability. That’s why Trump is taking the affordability scam away from the Democrats - because they are the ones who made everything UNAFFORDABLE!

This is the final result in the 7th District of Tennessee: A total of 180,000 votes with Van Epps ending with a 16,000 vote advantage over the Democrat - taking roughly 54%.

The New York Times hung on to this result until the very last minute - hoping that the Democrat would pull out a win.

At 88% of the vote counted, the AP still had NOT called the race for Van Epps. Notice that the New York Times was reporting Van Epps with only a 4,000 vote lead. This is the result that the New York Times showed just 4 minutes before Epps “won.” They were trying to get people to stop voting and stay home. This is what makes me ill.

So, about 97,000 Republicans came out for this special election to vote for Van Epps. What was the GOP turnout in this district prior to 2025?

It was 200,407 in 2016 with Trump on the ballot and only 170,071 in 2018 with Trump NOT on the ballot.

It was 245,188 in 2020 with Trump on the ballot and only 108,421 in 2022 with Trump NOT on the ballot.

It was 191,992 in 2024 with Trump on the ballot and only 97,000 in 2025 with Trump NOT on the ballot. See the difference?

In fact, going back to 2008 - Trump has outperformed EVERY GOP candidate and when he leads the ballot the GOP takes 60% of the vote in Tennessee.

The turnout in the special election was actually quite high especially given this election was a one-off on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

The Tennessee special election disproves the Democrat myth that they will win whenever “Trump is on the ballot.” BUT MY ANALYSIS DOES PROVE THAT WHEN TRUMP IS ON THE BALLOT - THE GOP WAY OVERPERFORMS.



Immediately after Van Epps won, swamp creature Senator Ted Cruz (R-Tx) said Van Epps would have done better if Trump had NOT endorsed him. What a liar! Many in the swamp are trying to blame TDS for any Democrat win.



CRUZ: “It was dangerous. We could have lost this district, because many of the people who showed up are motivated by how much they dislike President Trump. Next year, it’s going to be a turnout election, and the left will show up. Hate is a powerful motivator.”

Van Epps said that Ted Cruz was full of it: “We showed that running from Trump is how you lose. Running with Trump is how you win.”

So, I showed you why redistricting in Tennessee helped the GOP position itself WELL for 2026 and 2028. There is also a major redistricting battle across the country that could provide the GOP with a more favorable House map.

Redistricting is still a big wild card, though. Trump is pushing red-state leaders to redraw their House maps to carve out more GOP-leaning seats. It looked pretty good for Republicans - until we heard back from the RINOs in Indiana that they are NOT going to help!

Confirmed Gains: R+11 / D+6

Pending Gains: R+10 / D+3

Potential Total: R+21 / D+9

Here’s what Trump just said about Indiana:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “I love the State of Indiana, and have won it, including Primaries, six times, all by MASSIVE Majorities. Importantly, it now has a chance to make a difference in Washington, D.C., in regard to the number of House seats we have that are necessary to hold the Majority against the Radical Left Democrats.

Every other State has done Redistricting, willingly, openly, and easily. There was never a question in their mind that contributing to a WIN in the Midterms for the Republicans was a great thing to do for our Party, and for America itself.

In all fairness, the Democrats have been doing Redistricting for years, and continue to do so. Unfortunately, Indiana Senate “Leader” Rod Bray enjoys being the only person in the United States of America who is against Republicans picking up extra seats, in Indiana’s case, two of them. He is putting every ounce of his limited strength into asking his soon to be very vulnerable friends to vote with him. By doing so, he is putting the Majority in the House of Representatives, Washington, D.C., at risk and, at the same time, putting anybody in Indiana who votes against this Redistricting, likewise, at risk.

The people of Indiana don’t want the Party of Sleepy Joe Biden, Kamala, Ilhan Omar, or the rest to succeed in Washington. Bray doesn’t care. He’s either a bad guy, or a very stupid one! In any event, he and a couple of his friends will partner with the Radical Left Democrats. They found some Republican “SUCKERS,” and they couldn’t be happier that they did! Guys like Failed Senate Candidate Mitch Daniels, who I opposed in his Race against Senator Jim Banks, and Cam Savage, whoever that is, are fighting against the Republican Party, all the way.

Bray and his friends are the favorite Republicans of Hakeem Jeffries, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, and Cryin’ Chuck Schumer. Anybody that votes against Redistricting, and the SUCCESS of the Republican Party in D.C., will be, I am sure, met with a MAGA Primary in the Spring.

If Republicans will not do what is necessary to save our Country, they will eventually lose everything to the Democrats. Rod Bray and his friends won’t be in Politics for long, and I will do everything within my power to make sure that they will not hurt the Republican Party, and our Country, again. One of my favorite States, Indiana, will be the only State in the Union to turn the Republican Party down!”

Remember, THE TRAITOR Mike Pence came from Indiana!



Do you see why it’s not easy to just “vote out” the bad people? We don’t have TIME to do that!

We need to get rid of the blue slips, terminate the filibuster, codify the MAGA agenda and get rid of election fraud and illegal voting, make sure that we keep the House majority, Senate majority and expand our control over Governors across the country to make sure redistricting happens properly state by state to reflect the will of the people!

Susie Wiles said President Trump is going out on the campaign trail in 2026 to help the GOP keep the House and the Senate. Why? Because they know that the establishment RINOs will be working against MAGA and they know that with Trump on the head of the ticket the GOP can win!

But, folks, President Trump is 80 years old and Bush toadies like Chuck Grassley at 92 think that Trump needs to prove himself worthy of the White House! They plan on sitting on their hands and doing nothing. We must not let that happen. We must not let them get away with it.

Remember in 2000 when President Trump asked millions of MAGA to come to DC on January 6, 2021 to stand with him and Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman. All they wanted was for Congress to audit the 2020 election and show the results of the fraud to the American people before the Congress certified it.

What happened? MILLIONS SHOWED UP, THE SWAMP STOLE THE ELECTION AND DROVE TRUMP OUT OF THE WHITE HOUSE AND THEN WE WENT HOME AND DID NOTHING.

The swamp set up Trump, Rudy and Eastman and had Antifa and Feds in the crowd to storm the US Capitol. The military (including Mark Milley and General Charles Flynn - Mike’s brother) defied Trump’s orders to have the National Guard defend the audit discussion and proceeding. AG Bill Barr went all over the country to stop anyone from protesting the fraud or litigating against the fraud.

The coup plotters in Congress (including Pence and Schumer and Pelosi and McConnell) framed Trump and MAGA for J6 when he had nothing to do with the violence. The fake news (including Fox) blamed Trump and vilified him. They banned Trump on social media so he couldn’t defend himself and then they drove him out of the White House. The Supreme Court refused to hear the election fraud case and that was the end of it.

Congress CERTIFIED the fraudulent election and let Obama-Biden take over our country, open our borders wide and destroy it in 4 years. That’s exactly what happened.

What did the American people do? NOTHING. We did NOTHING. We stood back and let it happen! Trump came back on his own with God’s help!

Millions of people went home and DID NOTHING. In fact, many conservatives decided to abandon Trump altogether after that and shill for DeSantis and Haley and now they’re doing the same thing again!

We didn’t march for Trump. We didn’t hold rallies for Trump. We didn’t hold fundraisers for Trump. We didn’t stand up against the swamp for stealing the election. We didn’t demand that Congress do their jobs (like Grassley) and get our agenda codified into law and stop election fraud. NOPE, we put our heads down and whispered in dark corners and DID NOTHING. WE EXPECTED HIM TO DO EVERYTHING AND HE DID. HE EVEN TOOK A BULLET FOR US.

This is what bugs me so much. WE let him down and now WE want him to fix things all over again! WE did nothing and now WE want him to do everything! WHAT AN UNGRATEFUL BUNCH we are. And that includes me!

This is OUR country and we NEED to stand up and speak out! We must NOT let them sabotage him and the US again like they did in 2018 and 2020!

Please send me an email with YOUR ideas on how we can ALL make a difference in 2026 and help Trump prevail!

