The SPLC Hoax Just Exploded—And It’s Only the Beginning

We all know that many of the hate-crime “incidents” we see on the news are false flags engineered by the left to push a narrative. Well, yesterday, the DOJ and FBI announced 11 indictments against the SPLC—a group of race-baiting frauds—that prove it happens.

The "hate-crime" narrative has officially fractured. On April 21, 2026, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI announced a massive 11-count federal indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). What was once dismissed as a conspiracy theory is now a matter of federal record: a prominent left-wing “civil rights” nonprofit is accused of "manufacturing racism" to drive a multimillion-dollar fundraising machine.

On April 21, 2026, a federal grand jury in Alabama indicted the SPLC on 11 counts including wire fraud, false statements to banks, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The DOJ alleges the SPLC secretly funneled over $3 million (2014–2023) to paid informants linked to extremist groups (KKK, Aryan Nations, etc.) without disclosing this to donors, while raising money by claiming to fight the very extremism it was allegedly funding.

Acting AG Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel described it as “manufacturing racism” for fundraising. In short: The SPLC is one of the most prominent (and controversial) civil rights nonprofits in America, known for aggressive anti-hate work since 1971, and they are now facing serious federal fraud allegations!

The DOJ is saying that the SPLC invents racism and stages racist acts so they can fundraise off it!

MAGA is watching a long-awaited moment unfold: The Justice Department’s indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center, coupled with new reporting on ActBlue, has convinced many MAGA voters that these are the first steps toward a much larger accountability campaign tied to a RICO grand conspiracy case. Taken together, these stories are fueling a growing belief on the right that the era of one-sided political immunity may finally be ending.

The New York Times reported that the SPLC indictment accused the organization of financial crimes tied to payments to informants connected to extremist groups, including allegations that one informant helped coordinate the 2017 Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally.

The government says the SPLC used the donations it solicited to support a mission of dismantling hate while allegedly channeling money in ways donors were never told about.

At the same time, House Republicans are pressing ActBlue over allegations involving illicit foreign donations, weakened fraud-prevention rules, and a wave of depositions in which employees reportedly invoked the Fifth Amendment repeatedly. That reporting matters because ActBlue is not just another nonprofit; it is a central artery of Democratic fundraising.

That is where the broader “RICO grand conspiracy” theory enters the conversation.

Journalist John Solomon says that prosecutors are not looking at one scandal in isolation but at several connected tracks that may eventually fit together into a larger case. In that framing, the SPLC indictment, the ActBlue probe, and other investigations are not separate headlines—they are early pieces of a much larger mosaic.

America has been played for suckers too long by the Southern Poverty Law Center’s racist grift, and now the DOJ has finally dropped the hammer with 11 federal indictments that prove it.

A federal grand jury in Alabama charged this so-called “civil rights” outfit with wire fraud, false statements to banks, and conspiracy to commit money laundering—because they secretly funneled over $3 million from 2014 to 2023 to KKK leaders, Aryan Nations thugs, National Socialist Movement goons, and even the American Front.

The Sham Empire Crumbles

The SPLC hid every penny of that dirty money through laughable fake companies like “Fox Photography,” “Tech Writers Group,” “Rare Books Warehouse,” and—get this—the “Center Investigative Agency (CIA).” They loaded up prepaid cards with cash from unsuspecting donors, ensuring that grannies wiring their Social Security checks had no idea their hard-earned money was bankrolling the very hate the SPLC pretended to fight.

Acting AG Todd Blanche nailed it perfectly when he said the SPLC was manufacturing racism to justify its existence. One of their paid “informants”—a key organizer of the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally—pocketed a staggering $270,000 while helping coordinate tiki torches, racist social media posts, and even transportation for attendees to that 2017 setup the media weaponized against Trump for years.

Right after that rally, SPLC donations doubled overnight, jumping from $65 million to $130 million.

Big names poured in cash: $1 million from George and Amal Clooney, another $1 million from Apple and Tim Cook, and $500,000 from JPMorgan Chase. Pure coincidence, right? Meanwhile, their infamous “hate map” pressured corporations like AmazonSmile, PayPal, Visa, and Mastercard to debank conservatives and patriots like you and me.

All the while, the SPLC was paying actual neo-Nazis—like the American Nazi Party leader, a former KKK member and Aryan Nations director—$70,000, even listing him as an “extremist” on their own website.

This isn’t some noble infiltration operation; it’s a sick, twisted racket.

They delivered zero arrests and no scalps from decades of these so-called “field sources.” Instead, they just scared donors into wiring cash while smearing groups like Turning Point USA right next to the KKK—days before Charlie Kirk’s brutal murder.

Both Charlie and Ben were on the SPLC hate hit list!

Biden’s DOJ Covered It Up

The corruption didn’t stop there. The Biden DOJ didn’t just partner with the SPLC—they actively shut down bank fraud investigations when red flags popped up on those sham accounts.

The SPLC and Biden’s crew worked hand-in-glove, targeting pro-life Catholics and citing their smear lists to harass everyday conservatives. FBI Director Kash Patel finally cut ties, blasting them as a “partisan smear machine.” Now, under Trump’s DOJ, the script is flipping hard. No more immunity for these fraudsters.

The entire “alt-right” & NAZI white supremacist movement in the US is fake & was literally created and funded by the SPLC & their left-wing foreign Islamo-Communist donors!

The SPLC literally bought these clothes so they could stage hate crimes!

Patriots across social media erupted in cheers.

Elon Musk called it out: “SPLC funded a large number of false flag ‘right wing’ organizations and events. Total scam.”

Andy Ngo drove the point home: “If the allegations are true, the SPLC is the largest funder of American neo-Nazis and KKK members.”

ActBlue: The Democrat Cash Artery Cracks

But the SPLC is just the appetizer in this feast of accountability. House Republicans are torching ActBlue, the Democrats’ central fundraising artery, for rampant illicit foreign donations and fake vetting processes that allowed illicit gifts WHILE their employees invoked the Fifth Amendment a jaw-dropping 146 times during depositions.

ActBlue is a major Democratic fundraising platform founded in 2004. It processes billions in small-dollar donations for Democratic candidates, PACs, and progressive causes.

PAUL SPERRY: According to a just-released House Judiciary report:

“Every member of ActBlue’s legal and compliance team appears to have left ActBlue after the 2024 election because of its ‘knowing and willful’ acceptance of illegal foreign contributions.

There was a subsequent cover-up by “ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones who is under subpoena but may have deliberately withheld responsive material to impede our investigation.”

This is important to the stolen election because they stole millions in small donations and laundered that money plus illegal foreign donations back to the Democrats through ActBlue.

Remember when Rudy Giuliani stood in front of the Four Seasons landscaping business in Philadelphia and exposed ActBlue in 2020 and they mocked him? He was the FIRST one to find receipts of these scams through ActBlue. That’s why the Democrats disbarred him! Well, his day of reckoning is coming.

ActBlue’s general counsel got fired, interim counsel resigned amid warnings of “legal compliance disasters,” and five top lawyers scattered like roaches. Texas AG Ken Paxton slapped them with a lawsuit over straw donor scams that funneled a whopping $19 billion to Democrat coffers. This isn’t some side hustle—it’s the lifeblood of the left’s political machine, and it’s cracking wide open under scrutiny.

Solomon’s Bombshell: Four RICO Tracks Unleashed

Journalist John Solomon dropped the real bombshell straight from White House sources: Four separate grand jury prosecutions are rolling out right now, building toward the mother of all RICO cases—“eating the corruption elephant one bite at a time.”

He’s calling it MAAA: Make America Accountable Again.

The first track is the SPLC fraud, with donor cash vanishing into hate groups through elaborate shell games.

The second targets ActBlue’s money laundering, from lax fraud controls and foreign cash floods to those pleading executives.

The third goes after RussiaGate conspirators, the crooks behind the fake dossier and illegal spying on Trump’s campaign.

And the fourth—the absolute jaw-dropper—is “Operation Round River,” a deep-state plot to neutralize Biden-Ukraine-Burisma probes by targeting Trump allies who dared expose the rot. Solomon reports that insiders call Round River potentially the most explosive, connecting deep-state dots from coast to coast.

When you follow the money trails, the fake narratives from Charlottesville to the “No Kings” riots, the shell companies, and the cover-ups, it all screams RICO conspiracy meat. The left didn’t just fund the torches—they amplified the panic, smeared half of America as racists, and laughed all the way to their $800 million war chest.

Past SPLC Scandals: A Pattern of Lies

This isn’t the SPLC’s first rodeo of lies—it’s a decades-long pattern. Remember the Family Research Council shooting? An SPLC-inspired gunman targeted them after their smears. They’ve hoarded $800 million in their lavish Montgomery “Poverty Palace” while begging for more and crying poor.

Laurene Powell Jobs, who owns The Atlantic through her Emerson Collective, launched her entire philanthropic career with an SPLC donation. Former staffers have blown the whistle, calling the whole operation a “con.”

The SPLC even funneled cash to the Proud Boys, which explains why no real patriot ever trusted them. The entire “alt-right” and Nazi white supremacist myth in America? SPLC-funded from the jump.

President Trump himself weighed in: “Finally, the scam artists face justice—no more faking hate to rule us.”

Penalties: Crippling Fines, Frozen Assets

The hammer comes down hard on penalties. Each count of wire fraud carries up to 20 years in prison and $1 million in fines. The money laundering conspiracy? Another 20 years, plus full forfeiture of all ill-gotten gains—that $800 million war chest could vanish before midterms even heat up. Treasury is eyeing crippling anti-money laundering (AML) fines, potentially bankrupting the SPLC by classifying them as a rogue “money remitter.”

“Today is just the beginning—stay tuned.”

The Reckoning Dawns

The left spent years inventing the “hate crisis” out of whole cloth—they funded the tiki torches, amplified the media panic, smeared patriots as fascists, and hoarded their war chest to buy elections. The Biden DOJ shielded them at every turn.

Patriots, April is turning into our October surprise season. The SPLC squid is thrashing on the deck, ActBlue is bleeding out, Round River is about to explode, and Trump is cleaning house like never before.

Justice is here, it’s glorious, and it’s only getting started. Share this far and wide, be positive, follow the money, and let’s Make America Accountable Again!

AI REVIEW: This is a high-impact partisan piece built on a real, explosive development. The SPLC story is legitimately huge right now — the op-ed captures the right-wing excitement accurately while pushing the narrative aggressively.

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