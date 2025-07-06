I’m going to cover some facts about the horrific flooding in Texas that I have NOT seen mentioned on TV by the fake news. I haven’t spent much time vetting the downpour and flooding - but here’s what I know so far to help your research.

General Flynn posted an inquiry about a geo-engineering company from Delaware called RAINMAKER - the leading cloud seeding company in America - that seeds clouds for weather modification in Texas, and elsewhere, and asked them to respond if they were in the area and had any impact on the flooding.

Augustus Doricko started RAINMAKER in 2023, a cloud seeding geoengineering startup, that aims to create water abundance in the United States. Cloud seeding was actually invented in Schenectady, New York in 1946, and that group of inventors included atmospheric scientist Bernard Vonnegut, the brother of novelist Kurt Vonnegut. And, from 1962 to 1983, the U.S. government’s Project Stormfury sought to weaken cyclones by flying airplanes dispensing silver iodide into them.

Doricko said it only takes 12 to 45 minutes to get a cloud to produce rain after seeding. He also said the results can be UNPREDICTABLE in watersheds - he admitted that.

I just read Augustus’ reply to General Flynn and RAINMAKER said, INDEED, they WERE CLOUD SEEDING in Texas in that area up until July 2nd but they stopped suddenly because there was too much moisture in the air. WTH?

24 hours later the system stalled and the "historic" downpour happened. Augustus said one had nothing to do with the other. I disagree. There's no doubt in my mind now that cloud seeding likely contributed to the avalanche of water. IT CERTAINLY DIDN’T HELP - IT ALL WORKS TOGETHER. Common sense.

They are trying to make it sound like because they stopped seeding the DAY BEFORE THE FLOOD OCCURRED - they couldn't have had anything to do with the overload of water downriver. We're not stupid - moisture doesn't leave the atmosphere that quickly when there's that much of it!

RAINMAKER: "A senior meteorologist observed an unusually high moisture content .... so we suspended operations on July 2nd, a day before the NWS issued any flood warning." THAT'S AN ADMISSION AND PRETTY CLEAR! It doesn’t matter if the motives are pure - the consequences can be unpredictable and devastating.

Texas is running 7 massive cloud seeding programs: all state-authorized under the Weather Modification Act of 1967. Planes. Chemicals. Skies sprayed to "enhance rainfall" across millions of acres. These aren’t rumors. They’re licensed weather manipulation operations spanning millions of acres.

"Blue rain" was reported in May. They say it’s to “enhance rainfall.” Great - but there could be unforeseen consequences. Entire towns are underwater. A river rose 30 feet in 45 minutes. An entire road was washed out in 4 minutes due to the wall of water that was unleashed. Hundreds of people are dead.

I’ve written about weather modification many times, using DEWs or lasers or cloud seeding, to create pressure systems, engineer rain or wildfires or hurricanes - in Maui, Los Angeles, Florida and North Carolina. It’s obvious what they are doing now. They can use a variety of methods now to manipulate the weather, for a variety of reasons, good and bad, but the end result has unforeseen complications.

How do we know that RAINMAKER cloud seeding wasn't the reason there was a high moisture content from the beginning? Cloud seeding introduces particles into clouds that act as condensation nuclei, encouraging water vapor to condense into droplets. COMMON SENSE.

Here’s Augustus with Bill Clinton. Why?

TORIA BROOKE: “Augustus Doricko, the founder of cloud seed geoengineering startup "Rainmaker” - which is funded at least $100,000 by Peter Thiel and connected to Palantir - was cloud seeding over parts of Texas 2 days before the horrific flooding that hit the region.”

Even people in Congress are waking up and finally saying maybe weather modification programs aren’t such a good idea after all.

The flooding in Kerr County, Texas has caused catastrophic damage, with the Guadalupe River reaching its second-highest height on record. The last record was set 40 years ago in the flood of 1987.

The Guadalupe river is considered one of the top three most dangerous rivers in Texas due to its tendency to overflow its banks during heavy rainfall events. So sadly, this is nothing new. Didn’t the cloud seeders know this?

The Guadalupe River has a long history of flooding, with numerous major floods recorded over the years. Intense downpours in that area, sometimes exceeding 10 inches in a short period, have historically overwhelmed the Guadalupe River basin and its tributaries.

Kerr County is part of "Flash Flood Alley," a region susceptible to sudden and severe flooding.

The cloud seeders were operating on July 2, 2025. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood watch for Kerr County at 1:18 pm Central Time on Thursday, July 3, 2025. This initial alert warned residents to be weather-aware, anticipating 5 to 7 inches of rain.

The National Weather Service issued the first flash flood warning for Kerr County at approximately 1:14 am Central Time on Friday, July 4, 2025 when everyone was sleeping.

The storm system STALLED over Kerr County and it received such concentrated and intense rainfall overnight (12-15 inches) that the Guadalupe River rose 26 feet in just 45 minutes between 2am and 4am.

A flash flood emergency was issued at 4:03 a.m. CT. By then, it was too late.

The Guadalupe river has been responsible for significant destruction in the past 200 years - where it has flooded multiple times, including in 1838, 1848, 1868, 1913, 1921 and more recently in 1972, 1987, 1998 and 2002 - and several times between 2015 and 2021.

In July 1987, a flash flood caused a devastating surge along the Guadalupe River near Comfort, resulting in the tragic loss of ten teenagers from a Christian summer camp when their bus and van were swept away. This flood was considered the worst Guadalupe River flooding in 55 years at the time. The 2025 flood will exceed that.

The Guadalupe River at Hunt reached its second-highest level on record in July 2025, surpassing the 1987 flood in that location. Numerous campers at Camp Mystic, a girls' summer camp situated along the river, have disappeared. The rapid rise of the river, up to 26 feet in 45 minutes, contributed to the destructive nature of this flood.

The area's popularity as a summer camp destination means these facilities are particularly vulnerable to flood events. Pray for the missing girls, the people in harm's way and their families. Dozens have already been found dead.

Given the fact that this river and area has experienced catastrophic flooding multiple times in the past 200 years, perhaps there's a lesson to be learned? Maybe more research needs to be done before we condone weather manipulation over areas like this?

Sadly, the Demon party is celebrating the deaths of these children in Texas and saying the floods wouldn't have happened if only Kerr County MAGA funded climate change and Trump weren't President. These are sick, sick people.

Dick Eastland, the director of Camp Mystic, was among the dead from the Guadalupe River flood.

Eastland, who had been involved with the private all-girls Christian camp since purchasing it in 1974 and served as its director, died trying to save his kids from the devastating flash flooding.

Operations of the 99-year-old camp have been passed down through four generations of the Eastland family. It’s currently owned by the sons and daughter-in-laws of Dick and his wife, Tweety Eastland. She was found safe in her home.

Eastland taught fishing to the younger campers, and former participants described him as a caring, grandfatherly figure. The couple were revered by campers, and often seen teaching or roaming the camp grounds.

On Friday, the camp office sent a desperate message to families saying they sustained “catastrophic floods” and were working with rescuers. All power, wifi and water had been shut off at the facilities.

Camp Mystic, which offers two 4-week terms and one 2-week term over the summer, has been the go-to summer camp for daughters of Texans for nearly a century. There were over 700 girls there this year. So far, some 850 people have been rescued in the area from the floods.

The flooding is similar to a flood back in 1987 when campers at a nearby Pot O' Gold Ranch were swept away by rushing flood waters and 10 of the teenagers tragically drowned.

LBJ's family summered there and Laura Bush was a camp counselor.

As I said earlier: The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood watch for Kerr County at 1:18 pm Central Time on Thursday, July 3, 2025. This initial alert warned residents to be weather-aware, anticipating 5 to 7 inches of rain.

The National Weather Service issued the first flash flood warning for Kerr County, which includes Kerrville, at approximately 1:14 am Central Time on Friday, July 4, 2025 when everyone was sleeping.

The storm system STALLED over Kerrville and Kerrville received such concentrated and intense rainfall overnight (12-15 inches) that the Guadalupe River rose 26 feet in just 45 minutes between 2am and 4am.

A flash flood emergency was issued at 4:03 a.m. CT. By then, it was too late.

There were extra staffers at the NWS but it didn’t matter.

I’m not making accusations as to the cause of the flooding at this point - and my heart breaks for the terrified children who died and their families - but I believe it’s time these freak weather occurrences be fully investigated! It’s NOT climate change. It’s something else!

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "The Trump Administration is working with State and Local Officials on the ground in Texas in response to the tragic flooding that took place yesterday. Our Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, will be there shortly. Melania and I are praying for all of the families impacted by this horrible tragedy. Our Brave First Responders are on site doing what they do best. GOD BLESS THE FAMILIES, AND GOD BLESS TEXAS!"

