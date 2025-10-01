I thought about this last night at my meeting and I wanted to share. I was having one of those days - so bear with me.

The Bible warns that drunkenness is a sin. You don’t have to be a believer to know that drinking or drugging to excess probably isn’t a good thing or part of God’s plan.

I am an alcoholic in recovery with 30 years of sobriety - but for many years I drank way too much - and I was DRUNK many times. That means I AM a sinner - a BIG sinner. I knew it was wrong but I did it anyway because I liked it and eventually I thought I needed it.

I have asked God for help to stay sober these past 30 years and I have asked God to forgive me for my sin of drunkenness. I make an effort every minute of every day to not sin that way. So far, I’ve been successful - one day at a time. THANK GOD.

EPHESIANS: “Do not get drunk on wine, which leads to reckless indiscretion.”

BUT, let’s say I didn’t get sober. Let’s say I didn’t want to get sober - in fact, let’s say I wanted to get drunk all the time and find someone else to hang with who was just the same. Let’s say that I LOVED BEING DRUNK SO MUCH that I wanted you to affirm my drunkenness, say it was OK and even glorify it.

Let’s go so far as to say I even wanted my church to HONOR my sin of drunkenness and make me feel good about it, instead. I wanted my Pastor to preach about how he accepts my drunkenness as part of human nature and part of God’s plan - that I was BORN TO BE DRUNK - GOD MADE ME THIS WAY - AND HE WAS PROUD OF ME FOR USING MY GIFT OF DRUNKENNESS TO HONOR GOD.

In fact, I was so committed to my drunken lifestyle that I wanted my friends to encourage their children to grow up to be drunks, I wanted teachers to encourage their students to get drunk - even those in kindergarten - and encourage FAMILIES to get drunk together! I even wanted them to create clinics to teach people how to get drunk - even if they didn’t want to!

Let’s also say that I wanted my church to honor my lifestyle so much that I created a sign for my Pastor to put a sign over the front door and a flag on the steeple that said:

“TAKE PRIDE IN YOUR DRUNKENNESS. WE ENCOURAGE IT HERE. BRING YOUR OWN BOTTLE. BE KIND AND SHARE WITH OTHERS.

Would that be OK with you? It would not be OK with me. In fact, that’s what I think every time I see a rainbow flag on a church or I hear about a Drag Queen leading a church service.

