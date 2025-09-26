James Comey, former FBI Director, was indicted on September 25, 2025, by a federal grand jury in Alexandria, Virginia, on two felony charges: providing false statements to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding, each carrying potential penalties of up to five years in prison. Bondi’s prosecutors allege Comey “willfully and knowingly” made materially false statements under oath.

The prosecution claims Comey willfully denied under oath that he authorized anyone at the FBI to act as an anonymous source for news reports—a claim contradicted by statements from his then-deputy, Andrew McCabe, who told the Justice Department’s inspector general that Comey had in fact given such authorization.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “JAMES COMEY WAS A DIRTY COP. Whether you like Corrupt James Comey or not, and I can’t imagine too many people liking him, HE LIED! It is not a complex lie, it’s a very simple, but IMPORTANT one. There is no way he can explain his way out of it.

He is a Dirty Cop, and always has been, but he was just assigned a Crooked Joe Biden appointed Judge, so he’s off to a very good start. Nevertheless, words are words, and he wasn’t hedging or in dispute. He was very positive, there was no doubt in his mind about what he said, or meant by saying it. He left himself ZERO margin of error on a big and important answer to a question. He just got unexpectedly caught.

James “Dirty Cop” Comey was a destroyer of lives. He knew exactly what he was saying, and that it was a very serious and far reaching lie for which a very big price must be paid!”

On the same day Comey’s indictment was announced, Kash’s FBI admitted to Congress there were 274 “plainclothes FBI agents” on the ground on January 6, 2021. Christopher Wray, the former FBI Director, in bed with Comey and Mueller, hid that from us. I guarantee that admission will be part of the case against the swamp.

Remember, that doesn’t include all the plants from the DC police or Milley’s Pentagon. How many were dressed as MAGA and were there to incite violence and frame innocent people? I’m guessing most all.

https://x.com/BasedMikeLee/status/1971421831526846628

Both Mike Davis and Rudy Giuliani say this is just the beginning of a RICO case. I’ll write more next week about Comey and his career of crimes - but at this point it’s important to remember that he is the first domino to fall - and all roads lead to Hillary, Bill, Obama and their puppet masters. That means prosecution on multiple fronts all under one umbrella RICO case - RussiaGate, J6, election fraud, assassinations, malicious prosecution, execution of false flags, money laundering, war, riots, MKUltra, treason, seditious conspiracy, campaign fraud, espionage, terrorism, USAID, etc. etc. etc.

RUDY GIULIANI: “Comey was a well-known big mouth leaker and dishonorable man. He’s on the list of every single member of the Washington press corps. The short Comey indictment is just the preface. A full RICO case could follow: multiple crimes, broad penalties, and the power to bankrupt the financiers behind organized political violence.”

Thank you Rudy! I wrote about RICO several times! Here’s what you need to know:

Some people wonder why Trump doesn’t just arrest all the coup plotters (starting at the top) and frog march them on TV for all the world to see. Well, there’s a logical reason for what he’s doing and the way he’s doing it. I have personal experience with that.

I once took a massive fraud case to the District Attorney & he said it was too complicated for a jury to understand. A “respected” client had stolen a significant sum of money from my company (and other companies as well) in an elaborate and multi-faceted scheme - I had proof of it all.

The DA said that I definitely had a criminal case, that I had skillfully connected all the dots and had the evidence to prove it BUT he said it was very complicated and it would take years to investigate it, document it and explain it to a jury. He said he’d never get a conviction because there were too many moving parts in this criminal conspiracy. So, I ended up suing them myself and publicizing their fraud to others to educate their current victims and future victims - to recoup at least some of my loss. It worked.

That's why I believe that Team Trump is leaking and tackling one piece of this RICO grand conspiracy case at a time and empaneling several grand juries around the country to deal with different parts of the case. If you can't get an indictment because the case is too complicated, you have no hope of justice. There are way too many players involved, way too many facets to the crimes and way too many ringleaders of deceit - they need to be peeled back one layer at a time.

Not only that but the DA said part of the problem was convincing the average juror that people could be THAT sinister and that evil. That was half the battle. Most people refuse to believe our leaders could be that manipulative.

So, please tell all the fake influencers and fake pundits who want them all arrested NOW to let Trump be Trump and stop second-guessing his every move. I believe he has a plan and he's implementing it step by step. He's had 9 years to work on this with some of the smartest minds in the country.

THERE IS NO OTHER WAY. YOU NEED TO EAT THE ELEPHANT ONE BITE AT A TIME AND WORK YOUR WAY UP. PARTICULARLY IF YOU WANT THE PUBLIC TO ACCEPT THE OUTCOME. You can’t start with Obama and expect the rest to fall in line - it doesn’t work that way.

SPERRY: New TIPP poll shows 35% of Democrats & 60% of Independents now believe Obama was complicit in Russia hoax.

That’s huge and that means the public is becoming more accepting of seeing Obama held accountable as well as others.

C & C: “If Bondi’s grand juries find evidence of a coordinated, top-down political operation inside the intelligence and justice apparatus, it could be the first time in U.S. history that the senior architects of a politicized IC operation are themselves put under oath to account for it— not before a congressional committee, but in a criminal courtroom. Bondi now has contemporaneous documentary evidence —the declassified emails, reports, and timelines— that directly contradicts sworn statements and public testimony already on record. That’s prosecutorial gold.

There are potential process crimes related to the efforts to cover up and obscure the original crimes themselves. Obstruction of justice, destruction or concealment of records (remember the burn bags?), witness tampering — all carry their own penalties, independent of the underlying conduct.”

So, that’s how Obama and Epstein are both tied to Hillary’s email scandal and the selling out of America and money laundering all over the world through the Clinton Foundation. They all needed to protect each other - and apparently Epstein wasn’t going to play the game anymore as an FBI informant and was going to allegedly rat out Obama, Hillary & Comey.

FBI informant Tierney's Real News · Aug 6 There is one major fact about the Epstein case and the Russia hoax that ALL the pundits and fake influencers are NOT telling you. This is something I’ve been writing about for years but everybody seems to ignore. Why? Because I believe it’s the REAL REASON somebody took out Epstein before he could spill his guts on his role as an FBI informant for Muell… Read full story

Hillary's making the media rounds and fundraising again. Is she planning another run for President or is she getting ahead of a bad story and trying to cover future legal expenses?

SOLOMON: While Donald Trump's audience was chanting “lock her up” during his campaign rallies for President in 2016, it turns out the FBI had investigated and developed three cases against Hillary to do just that.

The FBI was working on three cases to prosecute Hillary Clinton for public corruption involving the Clinton Foundation and the Clinton Global Initiative - which, BTW, Epstein was a partner. But Obama’s DOJ told the FBI agents to “shut it down.”

Now you know why all the influencers want to point fingers at Trump for Epstein - to shield the Clintons.

Barack Obama not only ordered the FBI and DOJ NOT to arrest Hillary Clinton for espionage tied to her email scandal, but also for her crimes connected to the Clinton Foundation while she was serving as Secretary of State.

The Director of the CIA, John Ratcliffe: "The FBI was ordered by Barack Obama not to arrest Hillary Clinton for espionage in violation of — 18 U.S. Code § 793. Gathering, transmitting or los defense information. In fact, James Comey, the FBI Director, effectively served as Hillary Clinton’s personal attorney."

James Comey: “What I can assure the American people is that this investigation was done honestly, competently and independently. No outside influence of any kind was brought to bear.”

CIA John Ratcliffe: “Lisa Page confirmed to me under oath that the FBI was ordered by the Obama DOJ not to consider charging Hillary Clinton for gross negligence in the handling of classified information."

Rumors are the Pennsylvania is another place where Bondi is empaneling a grand jury. Why there?

Remember that AG Bill Barr went to Pennsylvania to stop the US Attorney from investigating and reporting on the massive election fraud there...they counted some 600,000 ILLEGAL VOTES for Biden.

Trump won Pennsylvania in 2020 but the Democrats cheated (with Barr's help) and covered it up. I'm hoping this ELECTION FRAUD is also part of Bondi's grand conspiracy RICO case. Also, remember that Pennsylvania is where they tried to murder Trump on the world stage.

THEN THERE IS CRIMINAL GERRYMANDERING AND ELECTION FRAUD USING ILLEGAL ALIENS. That’s another piece of the puzzle.

Anytime you hear a Democrat complain about "gerrymandering," I want you to think of this chart.

9 blue states have between 32%-48% Republican voters but ZERO representation in the US House of Representatives. Not very representative is it?

California, Illinois, New York, Maryland, New Jersey and Oregon have 34%-46% GOP voting but Republicans only get some 20% of seats. America is supposed to be a CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC where the people are properly represented.

WADE MILLER: "If you republish the 2020 census and correct the miscounts, it changes everything. Texas alone was off by 560,000. Reapportionment without counting illegals would shift power to rural red areas and make it harder for Democrats to gerrymander."

STEPHEN MILLER: "Democrats have gerrymandered the vote beyond recognition to try to maintain their advantage in the House elections...Let's not forget, Democrats rigged the 2020 census by including illegal aliens...they fought tooth and nail to include illegal aliens in the census. 20-30 of House Democrat seats wouldn't exist but for illegal aliens. Texas is taking just a small corrective step against this ocean of fraud, this ocean of abuse by the corrupt Democrat Party."

Joe Biden signed executive order 13986 on day one of his presidency. That executive order said that illegals will be counted in the census - so basically Joe Biden was trying to gerrymander the whole country for the Democrats.

JD VANCE: “The only real way to fight back against it is for us to redistrict as aggressively as these hard blue states have done."

It turns out that our system has been so corrupted by gerrymandering and fraud that it gives an unfair share of representation to illegal aliens and Democrats. That must change if we want to survive.

FUNDING BY TERROR GROUPS AND DARK MONEY THROUGH ACT BLUE AND NGOs IS ANOTHER PIECE OF THE GRAND CONSPIRACY.

Marco Rubio has indicated that the Trump administration is considering designating the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization.

THIS ACTION IS MUCH MORE POWERFUL THAN MOST THINK IT IS.

The Muslim Brotherhood has various branches (like CAIR and Hamas) requiring each to be designated individually and with substantial evidence to withstand legal challenges.

Senator Ted Cruz introduced a bill in Congress in July to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization, citing its ties to Hamas, which carried out the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

I have a question.

If avowed Communist Zohran Mamdani is found to be funded by the Muslim Brotherhood (CAIR) and the US declares the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization, what does that mean for his run for Mayor of New York? What does that mean for any US politician who relies on funding from the Brotherhood (like Ilhan Omar, Keith Ellison & Rashida Tlaib?)

Well, first, accepting money from a US-designated terrorist organization is a federal crime under laws prohibiting material support to terrorism. Mamdani, his campaign, and potentially his donors could face criminal investigation and immediate prosecution, with severe legal penalties including imprisonment and asset seizures. The same would apply to the other candidates.

Their eligibility for office would be revoked: If a campaign is found to have accepted funds from a terrorist group, federal and state authorities would likely disqualify them all from holding or seeking public office.

Secondly, all campaign finances would be subject to emergency audit, and any donations linked to the Brotherhood would be frozen or confiscated by law enforcement

.

They could be personally indicted for material support of terrorism, resulting in criminal penalties, public disgrace, and permanent bans from political activity in the US.

FUNDING FOR RIOTERS AND PROTESTS FROM OUR ENEMIES IS ANOTHER PIECE OF THE GRAND CONSPIRACY PUZZLE.

I've written before about a China-based billionaire who is one of the major funders behind those protest groups and rioters in the U.S. He funded the “day of rage” called NO KINGS - in every state and hundreds of cities in America - on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

His niece is also, ironically, leading the “Jews for Zohran” Mamdani campaign.

The campaign called “Jews for Zohran” is led by Alicia Singham Goodwin, niece of billionaire Neville Roy Singham, who is tied to the Chinese Communist Party.

This is called a psy-op. The Chinese Communist Party wants Mamdani (an Islamo-Communist) to win Mayor of New York. So they are funding protests against anyone who rejects Mamdani and they are also pushing propaganda that Mamdani is not an anti-Semite.

Do you see how this works? Israel isn't behind this campaign to elevate Mamdani - the CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY and THE MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD is. They do stuff like this so they can point fingers at Israel and blame them.

It's the same garbage that Hamas does in GAZA - by stealing food from their own people - and then they blame Israel.

AND DON’T FORGET ABOUT J6 AND THE ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP AND ALL THOSE WHO PARTICIPATED IN BOTH THOSE EVENTS.

Lying by omission Tierney's Real News · Feb 22 Most people still don’t know the sequence of events that really happened on J6. Here’s a reminder. I wrote this over 4 years ago on January 8, 2021 - two days after J6 happened - and it’s all pretty much been proven true. Read full story

J13: Who ordered the hit? Tierney's Real News · July 19, 2024 Since the CIA was formed in 1947 as an independent spy agency, there have been numerous political assassinations, attempted assassinations, coups and roughly 30 mass shootings in America. Do you think that’s a coincidence? I do not. Read full story

PLUS, FUNDING FOR THE TALKING HEADS ON THE FAKE NEWS FROM OUR ENEMIES IS ANOTHER PIECE OF THE PUZZLE. Everybody on MSDNC is Deep State CIA or DOJ or FBI. That needs to be part of the grand conspiracy indictments. They were the ones who made sure the coup plotters were successful.

THE WAR IN UKRAINE IS PART OF THE GRAND CONSPIRACY TOO. Don’t forget how the Russia Russia hoax helped bring on war, hurt foreign policy and strained US relationships all over the world!

Putin actually said that the war would never have started if Trump were still President in 2022 and if the swamp hadn’t stolen the 2020 election from Trump with mail-in voting.

ALL OF THE THINGS I JUST MENTIONED need to be part of a grand conspiracy RICO case - as I predicted way back in 2019. All the dots need to be connected - and we only have ONE shot to get it right.

RICO, or the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, is a United States federal law designed to combat organized crime. It allows for prosecution and civil penalties for racketeering activity performed as part of an ongoing criminal enterprise. In essence, it's a tool to target and dismantle criminal organizations by prosecuting them for a pattern of illegal activities.

Rudy Giuliani, who once ran the SDNY in Manhattan, and was Comey's boss, basically invented the RICO prosecution process and used it to take down the New York mafia. It took him over 3 years to build the case against the mob for criminal conspiracy. Most people don't know that or have forgotten it. I have not.

Now you know why they have gone after Rudy since the very beginning. He's the brains behind RICO.

Larry is right - no matter what YOU think of Obama - there are still millions of Americans who ADORE HIM and voted for him (on the right and the left) and will not easily be convinced he deserves to be prosecuted for what he did. Trump needs to handle this in such a way that the Democrats implicate themselves and point fingers at themselves to prevent a deadly civil war worse than the Floyd riots.

That’s why he’s starting with Comey and working his way up!

The good news is that polling shows that over 1/3 of Democrats finally believe that Obama may not be a saint after all. That’s a start!

In closing, the grand conspiracy encompasses not only Team Obama and Team Biden, but Team Hillary, Epstein, the DOJ, the FBI, the CIA, the military, election fraud, other intelligence agencies and NATO, terrorist funding from our enemies and much much more. It’s complicated and messy and most people STILL have no idea how it all works together, when it started and why.

What would happen if you went to school every day and simply learned one math problem each day and memorized it but you never understood how all these things worked together or connected in the real world.

DAY ONE: 1+1 = 2

DAY TWO: 2 x 3 = 6

DAY THREE: 3 - 1 = 2

DAY FOUR: 4/2 = 2

DAY FIVE: 2^2 = 4

Later, you were asked to solve this equation:

(3 + 4 - 10 * 2 + 5 - 6 * 3 + 20 +4 - 5) 4^2 =

But you had no idea how to solve it because you had never been taught how to connect dots and the order of operations. You also lost interest because you were never taught how learning these concepts is necessary and can benefit your real life AND you started to forget what you learned the previous day!

This is what it's like to be fed one post or one headline at a time from hundreds of different influencers - instead of connecting the dots, researching the topic yourself and seeing the total picture.

I actually think the way most news is reported (piecemeal and disconnected) keeps people from understanding what's really going on - and that's the ACTUAL PURPOSE. Does that make sense?

FINALLY, I think I finally figured out how it all works together starting with Hillary’s emails. Here's my theory on why the Clintons did what they did:

I believe that Hillary was so upset at BOTH PARTIES in the swamp for going after her husband for Monica Lewinsky when he was President in 1998 - and "embarrassing the Clinton family name" after years of public service - that she decided to sell out America for REVENGE, blackmail everybody and reap the benefits. I believe it actually made her crazy.

SIDNEY POWELL: “Hillary had to be protected because Obama was writing emails to her on that secret server using an alias. Which shows he damn well knew, and had approved in advance, of her use of a secret unsecured server.”

In other words, Hillary and Obama sold out America to the highest bidders all over the world - and Epstein and Comey helped.

Few people remember that Hillary leaked the fact that HW Bush was having a long-term affair with his assistant - called his “other wife” - and that's one thing that helped Bill Clinton get elected (along with Perot and Iran-Contra.) Barbara Bush never forgave Hillary for that and vowed revenge. I believe that’s why they went after Bill Clinton for Monica - as payback for Hillary going after HW Bush.

Hillary was furious that they impeached HER husband and ridiculed the Clintons on global TV. Bill Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives in 1998. He was impeached on charges of perjury to a grand jury and obstruction of justice related to the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal. Hillary said lots of presidents have affairs but nobody goes after them - just her husband. I still believe that’s why she wanted Trump impeached - TWICE - to not only make up for her losing to him - but also to make up for Bill’s impeachment!

I’m not defending her - I’m telling you what her motivation is. For years, the rumors were that Hillary may be a “lesbian” in a relationship with Huma Abedin and other women - and in an arranged marriage with Bill - and that she really didn’t care about his philandering - but that doesn’t mean she likes to be embarrassed by her husband on national TV. Prove me wrong!

Before 1990, nobody (not the swamp or the media) ever went after a President for his secret sex life. JFK, LBJ, FDR, MLK, RFK etc. etc. - they all had mistresses and nobody cared. But after Hillary changed all that and went after HW Bush - the gloves were off. It's been ME-TOO every damn day since then. Who do you think is behind all the METOO crap? HILLARY HERSELF.

Remember how all the fake "influencers" even pushed the "tick tock" idea that Trump was going to use the military to take over America?

Well, that was actually the Democrats' original plan - and it failed. The New York Times just admitted it. The Democrats tried to use General Milley, General Flynn and other snakes in the Pentagon to take down Trump on J6 and he came back to be their Commander in Chief!

Military coup Tierney's Real News · Aug 17 A friend of mine sent me an email this morning asking why President Trump didn't simply "override" Speaker Pelosi and send in the National Guard on January 6, 2021. He did - he instructed the military to send in 10,000 National Guard soldiers - well in advance - Read full story

Finally, in 2019, I was one of the first to connect the dots about a potential RICO case that Rudy could put together to take them all down. Rudy is one of the smartest lawyers in the country - he took down the New York mob with RICO, he was Comey’s old boss at the SDNY, he was the first to out the laptop and the first to out election fraud and the Act Blue money laundering scheme. RUDY GETS ALL THE MOVING PIECES. I believe they were all working on a RICO case back then - LED BY RUDY - and now they are picking up where they left off with a team of the best lawyers in the country.

I published this report on Twitter in 2019 and it had 1.5 MILLION views and was even shared by Roseanne Barr. Then I was BANNED on Twitter. Read it now - and you’ll see why.

I predicted in 2019 that everything Rudy Giuliani said about the swamp, the laptop, Russia Russia and election fraud was true and would eventually be proven true and that Rudy was the brains behind RICO that would be used to take down all the coup plotters. My hope back then was that Rudy would use RICO to take down the entire Deep State - just like he used it to take down the 5 families of the New York mafia.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Rudy Giuliani is the greatest mayor in the history of New York. They treated him very, very unfairly. All of the things that have come out over the last couple of months through Tulsi and through all of the people, Kash, everybody...

All these things have proven that Rudy is 100% correct. Rudy was 100% correct. We all love him."

RUDY GIULIANI: “Thank you, Mr. President. Thank you.

The depth and depravity of these people is only known to those of us who have been tortured by them. The President is absolutely correct about every single thing that I have brought out has turned out to be true.

So, Mr. President, thank you. And I do think the judgement of history is the one I’m willing to take, and I think you are too. And you’re doing a great job of fixing it. But I thought that was really beautiful.”

We should all be very grateful to Rudy Giuliani and to Trump for believing in him.

