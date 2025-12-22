Some people wonder why President Trump doesn’t just arrest all the coup plotters (starting at the top) and frog march them on TV for all the world to see. Some people spend their days whining about how Pam Bondi and Kash Patel aren’t moving fast enough for them.

The Koch Libertarian RINOs and traitors like MTG, Massie & Rand are constantly demanding arrests now - or they are threatening to impeach President Trump’s entire cabinet!

Well, I believe there’s a logical reason for what Team Trump is doing and the way they are doing it. I have personal experience with that. Let’s review.

I once took a massive fraud case to the District Attorney and he said it was too complicated for a jury to understand. A “respected” client had stolen a significant sum of money from my company (and other companies as well) in an elaborate and multi-faceted scheme - I had proof of it all and it had taken me months to compile it.

The DA said that I definitely had a criminal case, that I had skillfully connected all the dots and had the evidence to prove it BUT he said it was very complicated and it would take years to investigate it, document it and explain it to a jury.

The DA said he’d never get a conviction because there were too many moving parts in this criminal conspiracy. So, I ended up suing them myself and publicizing their fraud to others to educate their current victims and future victims - to recoup at least some of my loss. It worked. I used leverage instead of a criminal conviction to make a difference.

That’s why I believe that Team Trump is leaking one piece of this RICO grand conspiracy case at a time and empaneling several grand juries around the country to deal with different parts of the case. If you can’t get an indictment because the case is too complicated, you have no hope of justice. There are way too many players involved, way too many facets to the crimes and way too many ringleaders of deceit - they need to be peeled back one layer at a time.

Not only that but the DA said part of the problem was convincing the average juror that people could be THAT sinister and that evil. That was half the battle. Most people refuse to believe our leaders could be that manipulative.

So, please tell all the Koch Libertarians and fake influencers and fake pundits who want it all released NOW and everybody arrested now to let Trump be Trump and stop second-guessing his every move. I believe he has a plan and he’s implementing it step by step. God saved Trump for a reason and He has never let us down. Trump has had 9 years to work on this with some of the smartest minds in the country.

THERE IS NO OTHER WAY. YOU NEED TO EAT THE ELEPHANT ONE BITE AT A TIME AND WORK YOUR WAY UP. PARTICULARLY IF YOU WANT THE PUBLIC TO ACCEPT THE OUTCOME.

You can’t start with Obama and Hillary and expect the rest to fall in line - it doesn’t work that way.

C & C: “If Bondi’s grand juries find all this to be evidence of a coordinated, top-down political operation inside the intelligence and justice apparatus, it could be the first time in U.S. history that the senior architects of a politicized IC operation are themselves put under oath to account for it— not before a congressional committee, but in a criminal courtroom. Bondi now has contemporaneous documentary evidence —the declassified emails, reports, and timelines— that directly contradicts sworn statements and public testimony already on record. That’s prosecutorial gold.

There are potential process crimes related to the efforts to cover up and obscure the original crimes themselves. Obstruction of justice, destruction or concealment of records (remember the burn bags?), witness tampering — all carry their own penalties, independent of the underlying conduct.”

Rumors are the Pennsylvania is one of the places where Bondi is empaneling a grand jury. Why there?

Remember that AG Bill Barr went to Pennsylvania to stop the US Attorney from investigating and reporting on the massive election fraud there...they counted some 600,000 ILLEGAL VOTES for Biden. Trump won Pennsylvania in 2020 but the Democrats cheated (with Barr’s help) and covered it up.

1. ELECTION FRAUD is part of Bondi’s grand conspiracy RICO case. Also, remember that Pennsylvania is where they tried to murder Trump on the world stage.

2. THEN THERE IS CRIMINAL GERRYMANDERING AND ELECTION FRAUD USING ILLEGAL ALIENS. That’s another piece of the puzzle.

It turns out that our system has been so corrupted by gerrymandering and fraud that it gives an unfair share of representation to illegal aliens and Democrats. That must change if we want to survive.

3. On November 24, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order to begin the process of designating specific chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs.) THIS ACTION IS MUCH MORE POWERFUL THAN MOST THINK IT IS.

The Muslim Brotherhood has various branches (like CAIR and Hamas) requiring each to be designated individually and with substantial evidence to withstand legal challenges.

If avowed Islamo-Communist Zohran Mamdani is found to be funded by the Muslim Brotherhood (CAIR) and the US declares the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization, what does that mean for his position as Mayor of New York? What does that mean for any US politician who relies on funding from CAIR or Hamas or the Brotherhood (like Ilhan Omar, Keith Ellison & Rashida Tlaib?)

Well, first, accepting money from a US-designated terrorist organization is a federal crime under laws prohibiting material support to terrorism. Mamdani, his campaign, and potentially his donors could face criminal investigation and immediate prosecution, with severe legal penalties including imprisonment and asset seizures. The same would apply to the other candidates.

Their eligibility for office could be revoked: If a campaign is found to have accepted funds from a terrorist group, federal and state authorities would likely disqualify them all from holding or seeking public office.

Secondly, all campaign finances would be subject to emergency audit, and any donations linked to the Brotherhood would be frozen or confiscated by law enforcement

They could be personally indicted for material support of terrorism, resulting in criminal penalties, public disgrace, and permanent bans from political activity in the US.

4. FUNDING FOR RIOTERS AND PROTESTS FROM OUR ENEMIES IS ANOTHER PIECE OF THE GRAND CONSPIRACY PUZZLE.

I’ve written before about a China-based billionaire who is one of the major funders behind those protest groups and rioters in the U.S. He funded the “day of rage” called NO KINGS - in every state and hundreds of cities in America - on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

His niece is also, ironically, leading the “Jews for Zohran” Mamdani campaign. The campaign called “Jews for Zohran” is led by Alicia Singham Goodwin, niece of billionaire Neville Roy Singham, who is tied to the Chinese Communist Party.

This is called a psy-op. The Chinese Communist Party wants Mamdani (an Islamo-Communist) to win Mayor of New York. So they are funding protests against anyone who rejects Mamdani and they are also pushing propaganda that Mamdani is not an anti-Semite.

Do you see how this works? Israel isn’t behind this campaign to elevate Mamdani - the CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY and their co-conspirators in Hamas and the MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD is. They do stuff like this so they can point fingers at Israel and blame them.

It’s the same trick that Hamas does in GAZA - by stealing food from their own people - and then they blame Israel.

5. AND DON’T FORGET ABOUT J6 THEY USED TO FRAME TRUMP AND STEAL THE WHITE HOUSE FROM HIM AND THE ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP AND ALL THOSE WHO PARTICIPATED IN BOTH THOSE EVENTS.

6. PLUS, FUNDING FOR THE TALKING HEADS ON THE FAKE NEWS FROM OUR ENEMIES IS ANOTHER PIECE OF THE PUZZLE.

Everybody on MSDNC is Deep State CIA or DOJ or FBI. That needs to be part of the grand conspiracy indictments. They were the ones who made sure the coup plotters were successful.

7. THE WAR IN UKRAINE IS PART OF THE GRAND CONSPIRACY TOO. Don’t forget how the Russia Russia hoax helped bring on war, hurt foreign policy and strained US relationships all over the world!

Putin actually said that the war would never have started if Trump were still President in 2022 and if the swamp hadn’t stolen the 2020 election from Trump with mail-in voting.

ALL OF THE THINGS I JUST MENTIONED need to be part of a grand conspiracy RICO case - as I predicted way back in 2019. All the dots need to be connected - and we only have ONE shot to get it right.

RICO, or the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, is a United States federal law designed to combat organized crime. It allows for prosecution and civil penalties for racketeering activity performed as part of an ongoing criminal enterprise. In essence, it’s a tool to target and dismantle criminal organizations by prosecuting them for a pattern of illegal activities.

Rudy Giuliani, who once ran the SDNY in Manhattan, and was Comey’s boss, basically invented the RICO prosecution process and used it to take down the New York mafia. It took him over 3 years to build the case against the mob for criminal conspiracy and that’s not nearly as complicated as what they did to Team Trump. Most people don’t know that or have forgotten it. I have not.

Now you know why they have gone after Rudy since the very beginning. He’s a brilliant prosecutor and lawyer and the brains behind RICO.

This is what I hope Team Trump is using to take down Obama, Comey, Brennan, Clapper, Hillary, Obama and the Deep State. I’ve been hoping for this outcome for 9 years. This isn’t just a one and done deal.

In closing, the grand RICO conspiracy encompasses not only Team Obama and Team Biden, but Team Hillary, Epstein, the DOJ, the FBI, the CIA, the military, election fraud, other intelligence agencies and NATO, terrorist funding from our enemies and much much more. It’s complicated and messy and most people STILL have no idea how it all works together, when it started and why.

I predicted in 2019 that everything Rudy Giuliani said about the swamp, the laptop, Russia Russia and election fraud was true and would eventually be proven true and that Rudy was the brains behind RICO that would be used to take down all the coup plotters. My hope back then was that Rudy would use RICO to take down the entire Deep State - just like he used it to take down the 5 families of the New York mafia. I still hope that.

Trump confirmed that Rudy is a hero and was right about everything.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Rudy Giuliani is the greatest mayor in the history of New York. They treated him very, very unfairly. All of the things that have come out over the last couple of months through Tulsi and through all of the people, Kash, everybody...All these things have proven that Rudy is 100% correct. Rudy was 100% correct. We all love him.”

RUDY GIULIANI: “Thank you, Mr. President. Thank you. The depth and depravity of these people is only known to those of us who have been tortured by them. The President is absolutely correct about every single thing that I have brought out has turned out to be true. So, Mr. President, thank you. And I do think the judgement of history is the one I’m willing to take, and I think you are too. And you’re doing a great job of fixing it. But I thought that was really beautiful.”

Georgia just admitted that 315,000 votes were illegal in the 2020 election in Fulton County (Atlanta) - a swing state the Biden allegedly “won” by only 11,779 votes.

They destroyed Rudy because he was right about Georgia and now he has been proven right!

Republicans are demanding full restitution for Rudy Giuliani, who was charged with 13 felony counts and fined $148 million after contesting Georgia’s 2020 election. Fulton County, Georgia just admitted that Rudy was right - 315,000 votes were fraudulently counted in Georgia in 2020.

FULTON COUNTRY: “We don’t dispute they were not signed. It’s a major violation of the rules.”

Rudy was disbarred and bankrupted for telling the truth about election fraud in Georgia. Many others were charged.

The Georgia fraud was just one of the things that both Rudy and Trump were persecuted for. They were persecuted for so many things that most people can’t even remember or articulate them all!

Rudy was also right about Ukraine money laundering, right about the stolen election, right about Act Blue campaign fraud, right about the Hunter laptop and on and on and on. Rudy was right about EVERYTHING. Give this man his money and his life back. America owes him a debt we can never repay.

A friend of mine just sent me a text bashing "our Government" for something. It doesn't really matter what it was.



The trick is discerning what we mean by OUR Government.



Is Trump the same as Clinton or Obama or Bush? They are all Presidents in OUR Government.



Is Kash the same as Comey or Mueller or Hoover? They are all FBI Directors in OUR Government.



Is DeSantis the same as Walz or Pritzker? They are all Governors in OUR Government.



Is a MAGA voter the same as a Communist voter? They are all voters electing people in OUR Government.



NO, none of these people are the same - so you can't paint us all with the same brush.



The only apt description to describe those in OUR Government who are working against the American people are the thousands of unelected bureaucrats who operate behind the scenes and control our country from behind the curtain for the puppet masters. Those are the embedded traitors in OUR Government that we need to get rid of!



I believe that the FBI raid on Bolton was the first public step in that RICO grand conspiracy case - which was started by Rudy Giuliani years ago. We should all be very grateful to Rudy Giuliani for his courage and his resolve and to President Trump for believing in him.

I wish people would STOP second guessing Trump’s every move. Trust Trump and help him and pray for him. He inherited a mess AND he’s fixing it. God saved him for a reason and He hasn't let us down yet. What do you have to lose at this point?

