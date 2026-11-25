On November 23, 2026, Nvidia’s board reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO. We all know that now. But, the following day, November 24, 2026, a federal jury in Brooklyn found Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei (Communist China’s version of Nvidia) guilty on 10 of 12 criminal counts including conspiracy to steal trade secrets, bank fraud, wire fraud, violations of U.S. sanctions involving Iran, and money-laundering conspiracy. Wow!

Hmm. What a coincidence! Notice that the fake news was all over the first story but said nothing about the second story. How do these two events connect? Let’s review the current situation and go back in history.

Nvidia represents America’s dominance in artificial intelligence hardware. Huawei represents China’s determination to build an independent technology industry capable of competing with American dominance.

They are not identical companies. Nvidia specializes in advanced computing chips and AI infrastructure. Huawei is a much broader technology company, producing telecommunications equipment, designing processors, developing operating systems, and building AI computing systems.

But they represent two sides of one of the most important economic and technological competitions in the world.

America wants to maintain its lead in advanced semiconductors and artificial intelligence. China wants to eliminate its dependence on American technology and become a global technology leader in its own right.

Huawei is central to that Chinese strategy. And now Huawei has been convicted in an American federal court.

To understand why this matters, however, we have to go back to 2018, before artificial intelligence became the dominant technology battleground.

What Huawei Was Convicted Of

On November 24, 2026, a federal jury in Brooklyn convicted Huawei and three affiliated companies on 10 of 12 criminal counts.

The convictions included conspiracy to steal trade secrets, bank fraud, wire fraud, violations of U.S. sanctions involving Iran, and money-laundering conspiracy. The government’s case involved allegations concerning confidential technology belonging to American companies, including Cisco and T-Mobile.

Among the many examples proved at trial:



•Huawei stole proprietary information relating to a testing robot used by T-Mobile to assess the responsiveness of touch screens by mimicking a human touch. T-Mobile’s robot, Tappy, was a T-Mobile trade secret. Desiring the ability to manufacture an analogous robot themselves, Huawei signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with T-Mobile, fulling intending to violate the agreement. Huawei employees in the U.S. then sent photographs and technical details of the robot back to China. When that data was not sufficient, a Huawei employee stole a part of the robot in his backpack and carried it out of T-Mobile’s controlled laboratory.



•Huawei copied the source code used on Cisco routers, identified as the “crown jewel” of Cisco technology. In a poorly conceived effort to hide their theft, Huawei engineers left Cisco’s notes about the Cisco code, referred to Cisco using its name backwards “ocsic” and described that portions of the code remained as they existed in the “ocsic” code.



•A Huawei employee caught photographing proprietary Fujitsu equipment had a badge falsely identifying himself as an employee of “Weihua,” rather than “Huawei.”



•When Huawei learned that CNEX, a U.S. technology company, would not collaborate with it directly, it hired a researcher from a university to arrange collaboration with CNEX without disclosing that he was doing so on behalf of Huawei. That researcher then shared confidential information with Huawei, including providing Huawei with direct access to CNEX’s proprietary hardware.



•Huawei obtained confidential information from Quintel, a U.S. antenna manufacturer, pursuant to an NDA. Almost immediately, Huawei filed a patent application for technology incorporating Quintel’s idea, attaching a confidential slide that Quintel provided to Huawei regarding Quintel’s work as part of Huawei’s patent application.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 14, 2027. Huawei is expected to appeal. The conviction is significant because it is not simply another diplomatic disagreement between Washington and Beijing. It is a criminal judgment following a lengthy federal prosecution. But the criminal case is only one part of a much larger confrontation.

The Original Battle: Trump Tried to Keep Huawei Out of Europe

In 2018 and 2019, Huawei was aggressively expanding its international telecommunications business. Remember that? It was competing for contracts to build 5G networks across Europe, including in countries closely allied with the United States. Huawei had long been a global leader (or among the top) in 5G/infrastructure gear, but Western markets restricted it heavily after 2019–2020. You can thank Trump for that.

Huawei had become the world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier. Its technology was competitive, its prices were attractive, and European telecommunications companies were considering using its equipment to build the next generation of wireless networks.

Trump saw a strategic problem. If Huawei became deeply embedded in Europe’s telecommunications infrastructure, China would gain enormous commercial and technological influence in countries that were America’s closest allies.

The Trump administration argued that Huawei’s relationship with the Chinese government created national security risks. Washington warned European governments that allowing Huawei into their 5G networks could compromise sensitive communications and intelligence relationships. Trump began pressuring allies to exclude the company. Europe initially resisted a complete ban.

In January 2020, Britain allowed Huawei a limited role in its 5G networks - against Trump’s recommendation. The European Union also stopped short of imposing an outright EU-wide prohibition, instead giving individual countries guidance on restricting high-risk suppliers. But the pressure continued.

In July 2020, Britain reversed its position. It announced that telecommunications companies could no longer purchase new Huawei 5G equipment after December 2020 and that existing Huawei equipment would have to be removed from British 5G networks by the end of 2027.

Meanwhile, the United States was tightening restrictions on Huawei’s access to advanced semiconductor technology. In May 2019, Trump had placed Huawei on the U.S. Entity List. In 2020, his administration expanded semiconductor restrictions to make it harder for Huawei to obtain chips manufactured abroad using American technology.

Trump’s strategy was becoming clear: Keep Huawei out of critical Western telecommunications infrastructure. Restrict its access to advanced American technology. Persuade allies to reduce their dependence on Chinese equipment. This was not simply a trade dispute. It was a contest over who would build and influence the technological infrastructure of the future.

The Eight-Year Legal Battle: 2018–2026

The legal battle with Huawei started during Trump’s first term:

- December 1, 2018 — Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer and daughter of founder Ren Zhengfei, is arrested in Vancouver on a U.S. warrant.

- January 28, 2019 — The United States unseals its federal indictment against Huawei, its subsidiaries, and Meng, alleging bank fraud, wire fraud, and sanctions violations.

- May 16, 2019 — Huawei is placed on the U.S. Entity List, restricting its access to American technology.

- February 13, 2020 — A superseding indictment adds racketeering and additional trade-secret allegations.

- March 2020 — COVID hits America hard.

- May 2020 — The Trump administration tightens semiconductor restrictions targeting Huawei’s access to foreign-made chips produced using American technology.

- November 2020 - Trump claims the election was stolen from him.

The Biden administration

The Biden administration promptly let the whole case against Meng drop.

- September 24, 2021 — Meng enters a deferred prosecution agreement. She admits misleading a financial institution about Huawei’s Iran-related business. The United States drops its extradition request, and she returns to China. Two Canadians detained in China are also released.

- December 2022 — The charges against Meng are formally dismissed after she fulfills the agreement’s requirements. The corporate prosecution continues.

Trump’s second term

The trial against Huawei begins under Trump’s second term right before the mid-term election.

- January 20, 2025 — Donald Trump returns to the White House.

- September 2026 — Huawei’s criminal trial begins in Brooklyn.

- November 3, 2026 — Democrats “win” the mid-term elections.

- November 2026 — Massive cyber-disruptions in all US technology sectors.

- November 23, 2026 — Nvidia announces that Jensen Huang has been reinstated as CEO.

- November 24, 2026 — The Huawei verdict arrives: guilty on 10 counts.

An investigation that began during Trump’s first presidency, followed by the attack of COVID, has now produced a major criminal conviction during his second during the mid-term elections accompanied by massive cyber-outages. Hmm. Sounds like retribution to me.

The Bigger Question: When Technology Competition Becomes Geopolitical Competition

The Huawei confrontation unfolded just before the COVID-19 pandemic began. The first recognized cases emerged in Wuhan in late 2019, during the same period that the Trump administration was escalating its campaign against Huawei and China’s technology ambitions.

The pandemic subsequently transformed the global economy, disrupted supply chains, damaged international relationships, and accelerated the strategic competition between Washington and Beijing.

Some have questioned whether the pandemic’s origins involved a laboratory-associated incident in Wuhan, China. The origins remain unresolved, and there is no established evidence that COVID-19 was deliberately released as retaliation for American restrictions on Huawei.

But the larger geopolitical lesson is unmistakable: technology, economic power, national security, and international influence are increasingly intertwined.

The Huawei confrontation began with telecommunications and 5G. It has expanded into semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and the infrastructure that will determine which countries have the greatest economic and technological influence in the decades ahead.

The Battle Has Moved From 5G to Artificial Intelligence

The original fight was about who would supply the world’s telecommunications infrastructure. The next fight is about who will supply the world’s artificial intelligence infrastructure.

China’s ambition is not simply to make more smartphones, sell more telecommunications equipment, or produce a few competitive AI chips. China wants to become a global leader in artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, robotics, telecommunications, and the technologies that will shape the next generation of the world economy.

Huawei is one of the companies expected to help make that happen.

For years, the United States has restricted Huawei’s access to advanced American technology. The objective has been to limit its ability to obtain sophisticated chips, semiconductor manufacturing technology, and other critical components.

But those restrictions have also created an enormous incentive for China to develop its own alternatives. Huawei has responded by investing in its Ascend AI processors, domestic software, and a broader technology ecosystem. China has poured resources into domestic semiconductor manufacturing, chip design, and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The company that once wanted to build the world’s 5G networks is now part of China’s effort to build the computing infrastructure for the AI era. That is why this conviction matters beyond the courtroom.

How the Conviction Could Slow China’s Race to Become Number One

A criminal conviction does not automatically shut down Huawei’s business. It does not prevent China from developing AI chips, building data centers, or training artificial intelligence models.

But becoming the world’s leading technology power requires much more than building products at home. It requires international customers, financial relationships, suppliers, partnerships, trust, and the ability to compete for major contracts across the world.

And the verdict creates additional obstacles in several important areas.

1. International financing becomes more complicated.

Banks handling Huawei transactions will face additional scrutiny because of the convictions involving fraud, sanctions, and money laundering. Financial institutions may demand more documentation, conduct more extensive compliance reviews, delay transactions, or decline business they consider too risky.

This matters when Huawei is pursuing major international infrastructure contracts that require substantial financing.

2. Foreign governments have another reason to hesitate.

Countries considering Huawei equipment for telecommunications networks, data centers, and other critical infrastructure now have another criminal conviction to consider. The United States has already spent years warning allies about Huawei.

The verdict gives those governments another reason to examine the legal, security, and political implications of awarding new contracts. Some countries will continue doing business with Huawei. Others may decide the additional risk is not worth it.

3. International partnerships become harder to secure.

Technology companies depend on international suppliers, manufacturers, software developers, and research partnerships. Even when a particular transaction is legal, companies may become more cautious about working with Huawei.

Additional due diligence, legal reviews, compliance procedures, and contractual protections can slow projects and increase costs. In the technology business, delays matter. Companies competing to develop the next generation of AI infrastructure cannot afford to lose years navigating commercial and regulatory obstacles.

4. China’s international technology expansion faces more resistance.

China wants its companies to become major suppliers of telecommunications networks, cloud infrastructure, AI computing, and digital services around the world.

Huawei is one of its most important international technology champions.

The company has already faced restrictions in several Western markets. The conviction adds another complication to its efforts to win major contracts and build relationships with international governments and businesses.

That could make it harder for China to establish its technology standards and infrastructure in markets where political and financial relationships matter.

5. China’s AI ambitions become more expensive.

China is already spending enormous resources trying to replace technology it can no longer reliably obtain from the United States and its allies. Developing domestic chips, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, software, and AI infrastructure requires money, time, talent, and industrial capacity.

Now consider the additional obstacles facing Huawei internationally. More compliance costs. More legal expenses. More difficult negotiations. More cautious financial institutions. Potentially fewer international partnerships. Collectively they can make the entire effort more expensive and less efficient. That is what putting a damper on China’s ambitions actually means.

The Competitive Reality: America Versus China

The competition is no longer simply about which country can manufacture the fastest computer chip. It is about which country can build the most complete technology ecosystem.

America has advantages in advanced AI processors, semiconductor design, software, research, and access to a network of international technology partners. China has a massive domestic market, enormous industrial capacity, government-backed investment, and companies such as Huawei working to replace foreign technology with domestic alternatives.

The American strategy has been to restrict China’s access to critical technologies and make it harder for Chinese companies to acquire the capabilities needed to compete at the highest level. China’s response has been to accelerate technological self-reliance.

China will continue building its own chips, developing AI models, expanding data centers, and investing in domestic technology. But China wants more than technological independence. It wants global technological leadership.

That means selling its technology around the world, winning international contracts, establishing its standards, attracting business partners, and building infrastructure that other countries depend on. Huawei is central to that ambition.

Trump tried to stop Huawei from establishing itself in Europe’s 5G networks. The United States restricted its access to advanced semiconductors. Now, during Trump’s second presidency, the company’s long-running criminal prosecution has resulted in a guilty verdict that adds more obstacles to China’s already difficult international expansion. That’s on top of restricting China’s access to cheap oil through Iran.

All of this will make China’s journey to becoming number one in the world slower, more expensive, and considerably more complicated.

The battle for 5G was the opening chapter. The battle for AI is the next one. Trump is making sure that America wins both. Boom!

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