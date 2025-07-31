"Rope-a-dope" is a boxing strategy, popularized by Muhammad Ali, where a fighter leans against the ropes and allows their opponent to punch, tiring them out while conserving their own energy. The fighter then counterattacks when the opponent is fatigued.

"Rope-a-dope" was used by Muhammad Ali in his 1974 fight against George Foreman, known as "The Rumble in the Jungle.” It involves a fighter leaning against the ropes, absorbing punches while the opponent tires themselves out, before launching a counterattack.

In the "Rumble in the Jungle" against George Foreman, Ali famously used the rope-a-dope tactic. He leaned on the ropes, absorbed Foreman's punches, and let Foreman tire himself out. In the later rounds, Ali then unleashed a barrage of punches, ultimately winning the fight.

Ali's approach was not to instill fear but to "fill them with anger." By taunting his opponent and maintaining a defensive position, he would encourage them to throw excessive, energy-draining punches and expose their weaknesses. As Ali’s opponents became more emotionally unsettled and tired, they lost strategic discipline. At that point, Ali would seize openings and counterattack effectively, often winning matches through this cycle of exhaustion and psychological unsettlement.

"Rope-a-dope" can describe any situation where someone uses a strategy of appearing weak or vulnerable to lure an opponent into a trap or to exhaust them.

By appearing vulnerable, the fighter can frustrate and mentally unsettle their opponent, making them more prone to mistakes. This mental manipulation makes the opponent more likely to lose composure and commit tactical errors.

If you haven't figured out that this is one of Trump's key strategies, you're not paying close enough attention. In fact, he's using rope-a-dope to get many of his policies passed and to get fake MAGA influencers to expose themselves and their anger, too. It's a beautiful thing to watch.

Trump is obviously using this strategy against anti-Trump members of Congress, the media, our foreign adversaries, against the intelligence community - even against the Federal Reserve and the banksters. Whenever they think they "got him" - he reverses course and closes the deal.

Think about it. That’s exactly what Trump did over and over again in his 1st term and finally by walking away in 2020 - appearing to give up - and then suddenly he roared back to win in 2024. That’s exactly what he did against Iran, is currently doing in trade and tariff negotiations with China, India, Russia and BRICS, who want to destroy the US dollar, against Mexico & Canada to secure the border and deport criminal illegal aliens to other nations, and what he’s doing right now against Jerome Powell of the Federal Reserve.

Trump is also master at pacing and leading - a key persuasion technique - and reading the room - which means he throws out red meat to expose extreme positions and then he works to BRING PEOPLE TOGETHER toward the middle. That’s a God-given gift that very few have. Ask Scott Adams - he knows.

So, if you call yourself MAGA but are secretly working for the Koch Libertarians, or the Democrats, while pretending to be pro-Trump, I encourage you to keep sending me emails to express your anger and outrage over Trump and second-guess everything he does. It's a great way for you to show me who you really are!

All those so-call conservatives (Koch Libertarian snakes) who spend their time on social media bashing everything Trump does, and trying to get you to hate him, are FAKE MAGA and paid off by the Kochs, Soros or the US Chamber of Commerce lobby. Or they are brainwashed by those who are. I know that for fact - because I learned about how those saboteurs operate in my journey in politics.

I, on the other hand, trust that God had a reason to save Trump from that assassin’s bullet in July 2024 and that Trump has a plan to Save America from herself!

This is what it looks like when God saves a man and he bounces back off the ropes for a second chance. Praise God!

