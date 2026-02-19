RFK Jr. says the herbicide Glyphosate is a problem for processed foods in America because it’s used as a desiccant on wheat. What does that mean?

In simple terms, using a desiccant on wheat is like using a chemical “off switch” to force the crop to dry out exactly when the farmer is ready to harvest. Desiccants, most notably glyphosate, are sometimes applied to wheat 7–14 days before harvest as a pre-harvest, late-season weed control measure or to accelerate the drying of crops in wet years.

If it’s a cold or wet year, wheat might stay green and “wet” too long. Desiccants kill the plant so it dries quickly, allowing farmers to harvest before a big storm or frost hits.

Sometimes one part of a field is ripe while another part is still green. Spraying ensures the whole field reaches the same dryness at once, so the combine harvester can run smoothly without getting clogged by green stems.

Green weeds growing in the wheat can wrap around machinery and make a mess. Desiccants “burn down” these weeds, making the process cleaner and faster.

Farmers wait until the wheat is “mature”—meaning the grain is fully formed and has less than 30% moisture. A common trick is the “thumbnail test”: if you press your nail into a grain and the dent stays, it’s ready.

A sprayer (like a tractor with long arms) applies a chemical like Diquat or Glyphosate over the field.

Contact sprays like Diquat kill what they touch almost instantly. The field turns brown in 4–7 days. Systemic sprays like Glyphosate travel through the whole plant. This is slower, taking 7–14 days to fully dry the crop.

Once the plants are brittle and the grain moisture is low enough for safe storage (usually around 14%), the combine moves in to collect the grain.

Glyphosate (the active ingredient in Roundup) was first registered for use in the mid-1970s. However, its use as a pre-harvest tool (desiccant) didn’t become common practice until the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Its popularity grew significantly in the 2000s, especially in cooler, northern climates (like the UK, Canada, and the Northern US) where the growing season is short and farmers need to force the wheat to dry before the winter snow or heavy rains arrive.

There is a significant public debate regarding whether glyphosate residues are responsible for the rise in gluten sensitivity. If the farmer doesn’t time the application of the desiccant just right - he/she can change the structure of the plant.

Some researchers suggest that glyphosate might irritate the gut lining or affect gut bacteria, making people feel like they have a gluten intolerance. That makes perfect sense to me.

This could explain lots of things. I find this fascinating and a HUGE find. Please educate others.

Glyphosate is not used on “GMO Wheat.” There is no commercially grown GMO wheat in the US; the chemical is used strictly as a drying agent on conventional wheat.

Childers addressed the other side of the story, the timing of RFK’s post and the flip floppy response from the fake news.

CHILDERS: Late yesterday, the New York Times ran an insincere health story headlined, “Trump Order Aims to Boost Weedkiller Targeted in Health Lawsuits.”

Yesterday, President Trump signed an executive order invoking the Defense Production Act to ensure both the domestic production of glyphosate, Roundup’s active ingredient, and elemental phosphorus, which among other things is used to make glyphosate.

Elemental phosphorus is a critical precursor element for the production of glyphosate-based herbicides, which play a critical role in maintaining America’s agricultural advantage by enabling farmers to efficiently and cost-effectively produce food and livestock feed. As the most widely used crop protection tools in United States agriculture, glyphosate-based herbicides are a cornerstone of this Nation’s agricultural productivity and rural economy, allowing United States farmers and ranchers to maintain high yields and low production costs while ensuring that healthy, affordable food options remain within reach for all American families. There is no direct one-for-one chemical alternative to glyphosate-based herbicides. Lack of access to glyphosate-based herbicides would critically jeopardize agricultural productivity, adding pressure to the domestic food system, and may result in a transition of cropland to other uses due to low productivity. Given the profit margins growers currently face, any major restrictions in access to glyphosate-based herbicides would result in economic losses for growers and make it untenable for them to meet growing food and feed demands. Ensuring an adequate supply of elemental phosphorus and glyphosate-based herbicides is thus crucial to the national security and defense, including food-supply security, which is essential to protecting the health and safety of Americans. Nonetheless, the United States’ ability to domestically produce those critical inputs is extremely limited. Indeed, there is only a single domestic producer of elemental phosphorus and glyphosate-based herbicides, and this producer does not meet our annual needs for those inputs. For that reason, more than 6,000,000 kilograms of elemental phosphorus are imported from other countries annually. Future reduction or the cessation of domestic production of elemental phosphorus and glyphosate-based herbicides would gravely threaten American national security by disrupting, and requiring the further offshoring of, this Nation’s defense supply chain including by having a debilitating impact on domestic agricultural capabilities.

The problem Trump is trying to address in this executive order (different from RFK Jr.) is that the United States has only one domestic producer of both chemicals. One, singular. As in, if that single producer’s warehouse mysteriously burns down in the middle of the night, American farmers can’t grow corn, soybeans, or wheat and the military loses a key component needed for semiconductors, batteries, and incendiary devices.

The only other realistic source is China. We obviously can’t have that.

It’s the kind of supply chain vulnerability we need to be concerned about. But Roundup (Bayer) is also the defendant in thousands of lawsuits by folks claiming to have been injured by the weedicide. This week, tensions are running especially high as everyone dramatically waits on a high-profile case at the Supreme Court right now, along with rumors of a $7.25 billion settlement that could resolve all the cases and head off a final SCOTUS decision.

Coincidentally, two weeks ago, Casey DeSantis began publicly outing everyday supermarket products (like bread) for containing high glyphosate levels. Team DeSantis is at it again. Timing is everything.

It appears that fake MAGA influencers and RINOs are trying to pit MAHA against MAGA to divide them on the issue of Glyphosate - as they’ve already tried to do on COVID, Israel, Venezuela, Iran, Epstein and more - and the fake news is flip flopping on the issue when convenient to try to hurt Trump AND RFK Jr.

This issue is multi-faceted and not a one trick pony that can be solved by flipping a switch.

Less than six months ago, the New York Times was singing Roundup’s praises, and calling critics conspiracy theorists again:

What a difference five months and one executive order make! The New York Times is now SO excited at the chance to fracture the MAGA-MAHA alliance that they are willing to throw their beloved Roundup under the bus.

There are good arguments on both sides. Farmers can’t just stop using Roundup, it’s too late for that. They need an effective alternative or another strategy. America needs a secure domestic source of phosphate. But we also need safe food so that we aren’t just bigger rats in a larger experiment. Smart people need to reason together to work through these issues.

So, when you see conflicting headlines on this issue - dig deeper! Because there’s also two or more sides to a story and most motives aren’t pure!

