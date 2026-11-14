The press has been repeatedly quoting Secretary of State Marco Rubio over the past few days, often pulling isolated soundbites out of context or spinning them to fit their own narratives. It’s been one of the biggest “spin” jobs I’ve seen in quite a while.

Across the past week, Rubio made four distinct public appearances—from Homestead Air Reserve Base in Florida, to two press conferences in Paris during the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, to his keynote address at the Federalist Society’s National Lawyers Convention in Washington, D.C.

This newsletter brings all of his significant statements from those four transcripts together into one place so you don’t have to watch a dozen hours of video to get the full picture. He made several critical points that the mainstream media is ignoring altogether, and several others that outlets are framing their own way to mislead the public and the world.

Below is a summary of his four appearances, followed by a detailed breakdown of every major topic he addressed—paired with his exact words and the context in which he said them. I went through all of his speeches myself and compiled his most important statements. His comments answered many questions I’ve had.

High-Level Overview of His Four Appearances



Federalist Society’s 2026 National Lawyers Convention (November 13, 2026):

Delivered as the 25th Annual Barbara K. Olson Memorial Lecture in Washington, D.C., Rubio denounced the International Criminal Court (ICC) and international migration bodies as threats to national sovereignty, contrasted North Korea’s regime survival focus with Iran’s theological expansionism, acknowledged voters’ cost-of-living and gas-price struggles following the November 3 midterm elections, and urged conservatives to focus on multi-decade institutional building over single election cycles.

Press Conference at Hôtel de Talleyrand, Paris (November 10, 2026):

Concluding the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Rubio emphasized that the Russia-Ukraine war will ultimately end through a negotiated settlement, argued that Iran’s leaders brought economic hardship on their own people by spending past sanctions relief on weapons and regional proxies rather than domestic infrastructure, assured allies that the U.S. is prioritizing economic pressure over broader military strikes, and warned that the U.S. will take action against the ICC if it refuses to abandon claims of universal jurisdiction.

Press Conference at InterContinental Paris Le Grand, Paris (November 9, 2026):

During bilateral meetings in Paris, Rubio condemned Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) sabotage plots in Europe, pushed back on demands for guaranteed timelines in Ukraine talks by noting the U.S. is a facilitator rather than a combatant, refused to entertain questions about his own 2028 or 2032 presidential ambitions, reaffirmed that no American servicemember will stand trial before an illegitimate non-treaty court, and told policymakers to prepare for a AI-driven workforce.

Press Conference at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida (November 8, 2026):

Prior to departing for France, Rubio defended the U.S.–Israel military campaign against Iran as a necessary step to stop a nuclear threat even if not “necessarily popular,” characterized Iran’s negotiating demands as “outrageous and ridiculous,” and defended Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth amid impeachment chatter in Congress.

Here are direct quotes of his major points. The fake news is spinning some of these so I want you to hear his words directly:

“The economic campaign and the pressure and the devastation that our economic campaign is having on the Iranian regime is working so well that the President really doesn’t have any need to conduct major combat operations. Now, obviously, if Iran crosses certain red lines, if their regime does certain things that should not happen – I’m not going to speculate what those are, but you know what they are – obviously the U.S. military, the most capable military in the world, stands ready to address it.

But as of now, there’s really no need for major combat operations any longer, because the blockade and the economic sanctions are doing devastation to their economy. And it’s sad. The Iranian people deserve better than to be a third-world country, which is where their leadership is taking them. But that’s what their leaders have brought upon them.

The economic pressure against Iran is going to get even worse. I mean, understand that these sanctions begin to compound. So for example, Iran still has a small number of – just a handful of barrels of oil left on the water that got past the blockade when it was the MOU and that brief ceasefire period. Once that dries up, almost all of their oil revenue will dry up. There’s other sanctions, evasions tools that they’re choosing, like there’s other things that Iran is trying to do to get around the sanctions. But Scott Bessent and the Treasury Department, working alongside our intelligence agencies and others, keep closing those off.

So the economic pain that is being inflicted on Iran right now and on that regime is extraordinary and it compounds. It’s growing every day, like these sanctions – they get worse over time. They get more painful as time goes on. And it’s all brought about by the fact that this radical regime of lunatics is imposing this on their own people. They’re destroying their own country in how they’re doing it.

And it’s been so effective. The President has taken the time. He’s consulted with regional leaders; he’s heard input from people throughout the Middle East and around the world. And based on the input he’s getting from all of our partners in the region and beyond, it’s clear that at this time there’s no need for major combat operations, because the economic campaign that’s being waged by the Department of Treasury, alongside others, is devastating. It’s going very well. There’s no need to disrupt that at this point.

Iran would love a deal. The problem is the conditions they continue to place are absurd. Like, they’re not even serious right now. So – but that could change, certainly. I mean, the pain that they’re feeling is a – eventually you have to eat; eventually you have to be able to pay your own fighters and your own security forces and so forth. Eventually the economic realities penetrate the skull of even the most radical lunatic. So I think as time goes on, I mean, that will have an impact.

I think the way to look at it is you (Iran) do bad things, bad things will happen to you... And at the end of the day, bad things are happening to the Iranian economy. And it’s unfortunate. The people of Iran deserve better. But it’s their own leaders that are imposing this on them.

When Obama gave Iran sanctions relief, they didn’t use that money to build up hospitals, roads, bridges, and universities; they used that money to build weapons and armed proxies in the region to attack us and other countries.

I mean, what kind of sickos are these people? They attack refrigerators. France is not even involved in this really. Yet they got attacked nonetheless because this is what you’re dealing with. You’re dealing with a deranged group of revolutionaries.

They oppose, they say, all forms of imperialism, of conquest, of domination, but they seek to exercise authority over every country and every government on earth.

Iran has been waging war on the United States since 1979. The problem is the country of Iran is governed by a religious Shia clerical class – and not just Shia clerics but radical Shia clerics – who are motivated in their decision-making by theology.

They could care less what Iran’s economy looks like. These people are revolutionaries. If you look at the founding documents of this Islamic republic, it says that the supreme leader is not the leader of Iran. It says the supreme leader is the leader of all Muslims, including Sunni – who, by the way, don’t agree – and that their job is to export the revolution.

And what does ‘export the revolution’ look like? Well, it looks like Hezballah, who they have created and funded and they helped to grow to have capabilities that rival the nation-state, and in many cases is more powerful than even the Lebanese state – the same Hezballah that killed over 280 American Marines in 1982, ’83 and have conducted acts of terrorism to the very present day.

They’re the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism. No nation-state in the history of humanity has spent more time or money sponsoring acts of terrorism around this planet than the Iranian regime. In the early 1990s they blew up a Jewish center in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In our own hemisphere. This is who we’re dealing with.

And these people want a nuclear weapon. They have built missiles for nuclear weapons. They enrich uranium well beyond the need. If what they wanted was nuclear energy, they could have had it, like South Korea has it, like Japan, like other countries do.

Over the years of neglect on this topic, we have allowed them to build up so many missiles and so many drones and so many – that they were going to hide behind that conventional shield to do whatever they wanted with their nuclear capability.

And it had to be addressed, and I know it’s unpopular. Believe me, no war is popular. No conflict, military conflict, is popular. And right now, frankly, the economic pain that we are inflicting on that regime is so great that there’s no need for military action because we’ve weakened them so much. But I think victory is ensuring that they never have a nuclear weapon. Imagine if they had a nuclear weapon. They would hold the entire region hostage. They would hold this nation hostage.

These people are expansionist. They’re revolutionaries. And armed with a nuclear weapon?

Iran violated the MOU; they cancelled the MOU by attacking shipping again. So if you look at the blockade, they got oil out during the MOU period. That oil that’s now on the water is almost out. So at that point, they won’t have any revenue.

So you say sanctions have been in place; never has Iran ever faced the inability to sell energy in the global market like they are today. They’ve never faced this and other things that we’re doing which I can’t discuss that are having a huge impact on them economically.

The MOU was a good faith effort, I guess, to sort of try to figure out a diplomatic means. But I think it confirmed for me and for others who you’re dealing with here. In the end, they violated the MOU.

Every problem in the Middle East, every major problem in the Middle East – the Houthis attacking Saudi Arabia, the Shia militias that destabilize Iraq, the fighting elements that supported Assad and the destruction of Syria, Hezballah in Lebanon – everywhere you turn, there is one common denominator: the Shia clerics of Iran and their expansionist mentality. This is an extraordinary historic danger and one that cannot be ignored, because I know we think it’s half a world away, but nothing is half a world away anymore. Nothing is. It will reach eventually and threaten our country, and it’s a threat that has to be addressed, and it’s not easy to address these things because it’s not popular to address them.

If you guys go through the Middle East, talk about all the instability in the Middle East – Houthis, the militias in Iraq, Hizballah, Hamas, the civil war that occurred in Syria that almost destroyed that country – all – what do these things all have in common? Behind every single one of these destabilizing activities in the Middle East, there’s one common denominator: the Iranian regime. They are behind all the instability in the region; they are the source of instability in the region. And I think the countries of the region realize that as well. Saudi Arabia, others realize it as well.

But yeah, we’re troubled by what we see with the Houthi engagement, what’s happening with the Houthis, and it’s a real problem. And I think the Saudis know who’s behind it. The Houthis wouldn’t even exist were it not for Iranian support.

But to ignore them, which would have been the easiest thing for the President to do, frankly – four years in office, leave it for the next person to worry about. But that’s what he inherited, and he said I’m not going to leave it unaddressed. But it’s hard, it’s not easy, and it’s difficult, and oftentimes it inflicts pain, economic pain and otherwise. So we recognize that.

But victory is they can never have a nuclear weapon, one way or the other.

They have killed tens and tens of thousands of their own people, slaughtered them in the streets. Then when you’re injured, they go in the hospitals and they kill you in your hospital bed. And oftentimes, they will also kill the doctors and the nurses who treated you. That’s what they do to their own people. Imagine what they would do to us if they had a nuclear weapon.

Right now it hasn’t been very productive, because the Iranian demands are simply not just unacceptable but, in some cases, outrageous and ridiculous and really not realistic... I wouldn’t say we’re on the verge of a breakthrough.

If there’s a clear and present threat to shipping or to our forces in the region, we have a right to defend ourselves.

I think the president took on something that other presidents have failed to do. Sometimes, when you do the right thing, you don’t know whether it’s popular or not, but it’s still the right thing to do. Presidents are elected to take on the hard things.

The United States is imposing extraordinary damaging effects through our sanctions and other measures and the blockade on the Iranian economy that, every month, continues to collapse. What is their inflation rate, is it three or four hundred percent now? I don’t know how that’s a stalemate. They’re bleeding.

At some point, the Russia & Ukraine war will end, and it will end, we all believe, through a negotiated agreement. And so we’re going to keep trying, and that’s what’s going on today and over the next couple days... I think if we don’t try, the chances of it working are zero.

You’re asking me to guarantee you an outcome. I can’t do that. The United States is not a combatant in that war, okay? It’s the Russians that are fighting that war. It’s Ukraine that was invaded and is being attacked... But in the end, it takes the combatants to agree.

We want the war to end, and we want there never to be a war again. So that requires not just ending the war but also ensuring that Ukraine never again feels threatened for its security. We all share the same goal, and then the question is how do you construct that. How do you come up with something that achieves both of those goals, and they’re interrelated.

Congress has a role to play in our foreign policy, particularly in what it funds and in its oversight function, but the number one factor in determining the foreign policy of the United States has always been and will remain the president of the United States.

So I think we share the same goal, and I think the one thing I would point to is that – and I heard from my colleagues that there’s always this concern in Europe that they’re going to be left out, that America’s going to cut some deal with Russia and leaves Europe out of the equation. Well, Europe’s at the table. They’re with us; they’re right alongside us. They’ve got representatives there of five countries in the EU that are in Abu Dhabi as we speak. And as our negotiators have made clear, we think the trilateral should eventually include our European partners at the table as well, because they are a part of solving this problem for the long term.

The entirety of the time we’ve been talking about Russia-Ukraine, the one thing that’s repeatedly come up is the need for security guarantees – what is the post-war security infrastructure of Ukraine and, more broadly, of the European continent going to look like? And it’s one of the key topics that’s been raised repeatedly in every conversation any time negotiations have been discussed. So I think that’s what the President is alluding to, that there’s been some advances made in what that architecture should look like post-conflict. We obviously have to get past the conflict to get to that point.

So look, there’s been talks about that. Nothing’s been finalized yet. And maybe some progress can be made in Abu Dhabi tomorrow when Jared and Steve will be there. I think they’re on the way there right now.

We’ve heard the concept of ‘international law’ invoked against nearly every major foreign policy decision or action of this administration.

So, for example, when President Trump ordered our military to sink cartel boats in the Caribbean, we were told that they were violating international law. The founding chief prosecutor of the fake and illegitimate International Criminal Court even accused us of crimes against humanity.

When American forces captured Nicolás Maduro, a fugitive of American justice, and brought him to the United States to face that justice, we heard the same – when we did that, we heard the same accusations from the highest levels of the – I’m not going to call them a name – the United Nations.

Even the enforcement of our immigration laws – even the enforcement of our own immigration laws here on American soil – has faced this attack. Earlier this year, for example, groups like the ACLU were petitioning the United Nations to investigate ICE’s violations of international law here in the United States.

Over the past decade, we’ve received an endless barrage of claims about America’s alleged violations of international rules and norms, ranging from our foreign policy to our border enforcement to even what they call – our systemic racism.

Even on the issue of abortion, for example, when Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court in 2022, it was swiftly denounced by a cadre of, you guessed it, UN human rights experts, an oxymoron – as a betrayal of America’s binding legal obligations under international law.

None of this has anything to do with any real higher standard of justice.

That’s why, earlier this year, President Trump made the unprecedented decision to sanction the fake International Criminal Court – a fake court which is an unelected world tribunal, which claims to supersede the laws and constitutions of sovereign states, even those who never signed up for it.

Americans have never agreed to submit to the ICC’s authority, but that court and its allies in the global bureaucracy have appointed themselves judge and jury and executioner of the international order, ruling over all. They’re ruling – they think they have the right to rule over everyone, but they are accountable to no one, armed with the power to investigate, to prosecute, to persecute, and to jail our citizens according to laws we neither consent nor control.

But today we are told by some that the age of great nations pursuing great destinies is over, that we cannot act, that we cannot impose ourselves upon the world, that we must surrender our dreams to the consensus of distant tribunals and submit to our place as merely one nation among the many, that we must accustom ourselves to the comfortable and to quiet decline. We are told that our determination to act in our own interests, on our own terms, is an assault on the universal, quote-unquote, ‘rules-based order.’

For example, under this theory, the President himself cannot execute the foreign policy of the United States, he cannot restrict trade or immigration or even examine the way in which we spend our citizens’ tax dollars abroad, without facing the fury of international lawyers and jurists and NGOs and UN bureaucrats condemning his threats to – condemning his threats to global values and norms.

The ICC will not be in good shape if we have to get there. And we will if we have to. But look, they still have a chance. Maybe they’ll wake up and realize that their dreams of being some universal court of jurisdiction over everyone, including countries that didn’t sign up, maybe they’ll abandon those ridiculous dreams.

If they’re foolish enough to try to enforce their paper decrees on Americans, our answer will probably be the same as the Roman general Pompey when he said to those who were trying to invoke their city’s charters against his legions, he said, ‘Stop quoting laws to men with swords.’

There is nothing, there is nothing in our history, or the history of any other great nation, that requires us to recognize the authority or legitimacy of any of these ridiculous ideas.

They lecture us on the importance of sovereignty, even as they demand that nations surrender control of their borders and outsource their immigration laws to unelected international courts.

Bottom line is we’re not going to have some American servicemen or American military commander standing trial at some illegitimate court that we’re not a member of. It’s as simple as that... If we wanted to be under their jurisdiction, we would have joined. We didn’t join.

I told you I’m not going to answer that question (about if I’m running for President in 2028.) You can ask it eight different ways, but you’re not going to get it.

There’s no way to stop any technological advance like SI - throughout history is going to happen and it’s going to have tremendous benefits. There are good things about it that are going to make us more productive, make individuals more productive, and improve the quality of all kinds of things.

It also has some real dangers associated with it. One of the dangers people focus on is what happens if these models become independent of human control and end up taking independent actions that are harmful. An SI program in the hands of a malign actor can allow them to do things that in the past malign actors couldn’t do. You worry about how it can be used to create biological or chemical weapons, how to do cyber attacks on infrastructure, and carry out acts of violence or acts of terrorism that could have a huge cost.

We’re very concerned about these global institutions trying to regulate something that would stifle innovation.

I think we need to speak more about the disruptive nature that SI is going to have on our economy. I think there will be economic benefits to SI. I also think it will displace certain industry and workers the way automation did, the way globalization did. We need to be prepared for that as well.

I think we have to recognize that people are struggling. There’s no doubt about it. There’s no doubt, and I think the numbers are clear, that younger people today are further behind than their peers were 20, 30, 40 years ago, and to ignore that would be to close our eyes. I think we sometimes forget that yes, I’m not saying the stock market is irrelevant and unimportant, but for most people, the health of our economy has nothing to do with the stock market. The health of their economy is whether they have enough money to be able to afford the things they need and want. That’s how they judge the health of our economy. So we do have a lot of work to make these arguments. People call it populism. I just call it common sense.

It’s not easy to address these things because it’s not popular to address them. It’s difficult. And oftentimes it inflicts, you know, pain, economic pain and otherwise. So we recognize that.

We have much more to do over the next two, the next six, the next 20 years. Great things that last are built in decades, not election cycles. There will be more victories and there will be more defeats.

I was asked by a reporter the other day, well – something about a disagreement we have with China. And I said, look, the Chinese Government is in favor of what’s good for China and they don’t apologize for it.

We are the only country in the world that seems to have forgotten that. I’m on the American side of every issue. Think about it: The fact that I even have to say that is stunning. I always remind people, I am the Secretary of State of the United States. It’s the State Department of the United States.

One of the remarkable things about the United States is that people from every corner of the world have come here, and they’ve come here not just to become residents but to become patriotic Americans. That is dependent on a shared national identity, a common civic culture, and an expectation that newcomers will embrace American values rather than simply bring the divisions of the old world with them.

But on the point of assimilation, I think there’s a difference between coming to live and work in America and coming to be an American. They’re not always the same thing. And I think that’s incredibly important for us to remember because we do have a distinctive national character. America as a nation, we are all the descendants of go-getters.

When your national interests are in conflict with other countries, that’s where the work of diplomacy happens, to see how you can balance the two. But in the end, if we can’t balance it, I know whose side we need to be on, and that is on the side of our people, our country, our economy, and our security. And I think that every nation governs itself that way. We forgot it, and we’re restoring it.

I think Pete Hegseth done a great job. I mean, I’ve worked with him every single day on many of these topics. I’ve seen the work he does and the professionalism he brings to it. He’s very smart. He works very hard, he puts a lot of hours into this, and on all the policy issues we’ve worked on together I think he’s done a very good job.

I think the job of America’s government and its leaders is to work for Americans. I mean, that sounds kind of strange, but in the realm of foreign policy, we’ve almost lost it. But we’ve also lost it in the realm of economics.

I think there came a point at which we forgot – like, the end of the Cold War, everybody thought, okay, the whole world is now going to become free enterprise democracies, and it just didn’t work out that way. It was never going to work out that way.



The second is we placed this confidence in the markets, in global markets, and basically saying it’s okay if a bunch of jobs leave our country and relocate somewhere else. They’ll make it cheaper over there, which means prices will be cheaper over here, which is true that prices will be cheaper over here, but you just wiped out a bunch of jobs, gutted a bunch of communities, and now you have a bunch of people that don’t feel like they can move forward.



All of this happened because we lost our focus. We forgot that our job is – we’re not against the world. We’re not – our job is not to harm the world. But our number one objective must always be what’s in the national interest of the United States, and we shouldn’t feel guilty about it, okay?

The Chinese Government is in favor of what’s good for China and they don’t apologize for it.



We are the only country in the world that seems to have forgotten that.

We have to be involved in things around the world because whether we’re involved in the world or not, the world will be involved with us. There are things happening in other countries and in other places that do have an impact on the national security of the United States, and our economic interests as well. We can make the greatest products in the world, but if we don’t have markets that are open to us, as an example, that’s going to be a problem.



We can – if there’s instability and insecurity in our hemisphere, we will eventually have migratory pressures because this administration has made the decision that it’s going to protect our borders. But the next administration may not.

And so I would argue that America is safer and better off if we are surrounded by countries that are stable, safe, and prosperous. But in the end, on any topic, the number one question we have to always ask ourselves is what is in the best interests of the United States. And we – not only have we forgotten it, we’ve actually abandoned it for far too long. And I think this administration is returning to that idea, and that’s how we try to pursue it. We forgot it, and we’re restoring it.

There’s scheduled to be national elections in Haiti. The gangs still control large portions of Port-au-Prince, as an example.

I can tell you that on that issue, the Canadians deserve a lot of credit. They’ve really stepped up. They’ve been a big catalyst in the work that’s been done. Obviously, the United States has been very involved with them as well. The Gang Suppression Force is starting to gain momentum. It’s up to 2,000, with another three or four thousand that have been pledged. So, you’re starting to see momentum in the training as well, the police force in Haiti, and improving their professionalism.

But it’s a difficult challenge. And I would say if the Gang Suppression Force effort doesn’t work, then we’re out of ideas, so we have to make it work. There really is no other option; there’s no plan B here anymore.

Ukraine hasn’t had an election in a long time either because they’re in the middle of a war, right? So, our point is that we’d like to see elections in Haiti, but before you can make real progress on an election in Haiti, you’ve got to do more to push back the gangs so that people can actually go vote and not get killed or decapitated.

Here’s the problem with Cuba. The regime there is afraid of giving their people any kind of freedom, economic or otherwise, because they like to control them. So, what the regime there is trying to do, and they’ve always done, is they want to have enough economic activities just so that they are like a third-world country, but not a fourth-world country – but they don’t want to lose control over people.

They don’t mind if the people don’t have a lot; they just want to make sure that whatever the people have, they depend on them 100 percent for it. That’s always been the case. How can they grow economically without losing control over their population? That model doesn’t work. And all it’s led to is millions of people leaving the country of Cuba, including many to the United States. And that has to change, because that instability and that failed state that it’s created poses a threat to the national security and national interest of the United States.

So that’s what we’re focused on, is how can we get the people of Cuba more freedom – political freedom for certain, because our embargo on Cuba is codified in statute, and it requires political freedom in order to lift it; but also economic freedom.

We want the people of Cuba to have what virtually every country in the Western Hemisphere has, and that is the ability to go out and make a living for themselves without depending on the government to provide it for them. Even more troubling is that despite how bad things are in Cuba, there are insiders in that regime that have millions and millions of dollars stashed away in bank accounts all over the world, and that have come to – this is well documented, the military holding company GAESA, who’s been stealing what little they have from the Cuban people. So, that also can’t continue.

So ultimately, our goal is for Cuba to have a better future, and we’re going to do everything we can to help put it on that path. But in the end, it will require them to wake up and realize that there is no future on the path they’re on right now, and this is a very stubborn group of people over there, but we’ll keep working on it because it’s a priority.”

Do you see how different our leaders sound when you hear their words for yourself instead of listening to the filtered version from the fake news? I even asked Grok and Gemini to edit his speeches (as a test) down to the most important points. They did the best they could, but it wasn’t what I wanted to know. SI left out all the most important points that matter to human beings!

An SI summary tells you what someone else thinks matters. His own words let you decide for yourself.

So yes, we humans need to use these online search and SI tools. They’re powerful and can save us much time and energy. But we can’t just let them think and write for us. We need to be participants, not spectators.

Most of all, we need God’s discernment. No machine can give us that. The enemy of our souls is the father of lies, and Satan would love nothing more than for the truth to stay buried under spin, soundbites, and summaries. It’s our job to pray for wisdom, dig for the truth, and report it boldly, even when the world doesn’t want to hear it.

“Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” John 8:32

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