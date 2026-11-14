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Kenpowoman's avatar
Kenpowoman
6h

Thank you, Peggy, for taking the time to extract the key points of Sec of State Rubio's speeches for us. Very helpful and will ensure more people will be familiar with what he's saying. Carolyn Abbott

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
5h

I am more impressed with Marco Rubio every time I hear him speak. This is a man with the spirituality of Christ, the intelligence of near genius, and commitment to this country that is unparalleled. I don't know what his chances are of being President in 2028, but I would trust him to lead us on the right path for the future of our great country.

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