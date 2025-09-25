I have not studied this case at all, so I am not qualified to comment, but I trust the conclusions from Jeff Childers - which I added at the end of this newsletter.

After Ryan Routh, allegedly trained as a recruiter for 10 months in Ukraine, was found guilty of trying to assassinate President Trump in 2024 while on the golf course, Routh tried to STAB HIMSELF in the NECK “with a pen.” He was not successful. He had represented himself during the trial.

Then, 4 Marshals dragged him out of the room, shackled him, and brought him back into the courtroom. Routh’s daughter became extremely emotional, vowed to get him out, then she ran out of the courtroom.

Meanwhile, his son, Oran Routh, was arrested for child porn in 2024 - which is blackmail leverage against Ryan Routh - and was sentenced in February 2025 to 7 years in Federal prison. Though Oran Routh had been estranged from his father, Ryan, prior to the assassination attempt, he stated afterward that his father was a “loving and caring” person. However, his father, who is representing himself, removed Oran from the witness list for his own trial in September 2025.

There were no cameras in the courtroom.

Ryan Routh was spotted hiding in bushes in 2024 with a rifle as then-presidential candidate Donald Trump was playing golf. A Secret Service agent saw him and fired, but Routh fled without firing his weapon.

An eyewitness, identified as Tommy McGee in one report, told the jury that after hearing shots fired at the golf course, he saw a “frantic and disheveled” man fleeing the scene and getting into a black Nissan Xterra.

McGee followed the vehicle and captured a picture of it, including the license plate number. The witness alerted the police with the vehicle and license plate information. Routh was eventually pulled over and arrested on Interstate 95 by sheriff’s deputies in Martin County.

The witness was then flown by helicopter to confirm that the person who was arrested was the same man they had seen fleeing the golf course.

CHILDERS: “If it only takes the jury two hours to deliberate, that means they’d immediately agreed unanimously on their initial straw vote. It takes about two hours to complete the forms. In other words, they never had a doubt and didn’t even need to debate it. Maybe the clincher was that 12-page letter Routh left behind, which started, “Dear World, this was an assassination on Donald Trump. I’m so sorry I failed you … it’s now up to you … I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job.”

CHILDERS: “Routh had the money. He could’ve even paid it posthumously. FBI Agent Kimberly McGreevy testified that in March 2024, a deposit of $162,000 went into Routh’s daughter Sara’s account, with a subsequent $160,000 transfer to another account in her name the same day. It remains a mystery where the money came from.

(Maybe it was from one of Biden’s Covid loans; in other words, our money.)

And I’ll leave it to you to speculate whether Sara Routh was in on the plan.

We know for sure the money didn’t come from Ryan Wesley Routh; he was unemployed, had no job and no prospects, and testified in earlier proceedings that he had less than $3,000 to his name.

Anyway, Ryan Routh, demonstrating the kind of keen intellectual prowess that all Trump-deranged leftists are known for, fired his court-appointed attorneys and foolishly represented himself at trial. Routh isn’t a lawyer, and it showed. His witness questions were argumentative and irrelevant. His closing argument rambled worse than Joe Biden trying to tell a folksy story during a debate about his lifeguard days.

If I could boil it down, Routh apparently argued that he couldn’t possibly have legally attempted to kill the President, since he could’ve changed his mind right up till the very last second.

That is a silly argument that only a non-lawyer would come up with, since it includes an admission, and since evidence of attempt is proved through a series of carefully defined legal elements that do not require somebody to actually do the thing they’re accused of. If they did it, it sort of erases the need to prove their intent at all.

Obviously, if someone eats all the Oreos, they intended to pig out. It’s irrelevant that the cravings for Crisco and sugar were overwhelming. Cravings are just the reason you intended to get diabetes. Legally speaking, eating all the Oreos is not an attempt. An attempt happens before a crime, when you get caught standing in the pantry with the door closed and the package half open. It doesn’t matter if you could have stopped yourself before the second bite.

Anyway, the jury didn’t buy that stupid logic for a second. Now Routh faces sentencing with multiple potential life terms. Since the most important thing about failed assassinations is to discourage new efforts, the court will probably want to send a clear message with the sentence. Which means Routh will probably never again see daylight as a free man. (The death penalty doesn’t apply, since Routh never killed anybody.)

Routh is not stupid. Firing his lawyers and making his own ridiculous arguments is a silly strategy to set up an appeal, so he can argue that he lacked effective representation. (Reports say he winked at his adult children after trying to ‘stab himself.’) Judge Aileen Cannon (who coincidentally dismissed the Mar-a-Lago case) was extremely careful to create a clear record showing she gave Routh every possible chance to have free lawyers.

Routh’s dumb lack-of-counsel argument might actually work in a blue state like Hawaii, but it won’t work in Florida. Still, the fruitless appeals will give Routh something to work on in prison, to keep himself occupied for the first ten years. So, there’s that silver lining for him. Bye, Felicia.”

CHILDERS: “His conviction is great and all. But I would still like to know how the unemployed contractor paid for all his international travel, full-time advocacy for Ukraine, vehicles, and weapons, and $150K assassination offer money though. I smell USAID and NGOs - [meaning CIA and MKUltra.]” USAID = CIA. MKULTRA = CIA.

MKUltra again? What is MKUltra? Let’s review:

