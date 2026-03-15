There are many anti-Israel influencers and podcasters who point to the “Khazarian mafia” as proof that Israel is part of today’s evil New World Order. I am here to show you they are wrong and lazy and haven’t done their homework. I have.

This is my educated and informed opinion on who is behind the real God-Hating NWO of today.

Before the rise of the Roman Empire as the world’s dominant power in the Mediterranean, there existed a very specific cartel of oligarchical families mainly centered on Babylon, Persia (Iran) & Tyre.

These oligarchical families were powerful banker families who dominated maritime trade and commerce. They were the merchants of the sea. Many of them eventually settled in Venice. During the 1200s they set out to create a new Roman Empire with its center at Venice. They even funded Genghis Khan as he attacked and invaded the area now called Russia.

The Venetian Nobility are called the Black Nobility because they earned this title through dirty tricks. They use secret assassinations, war, genocide, terror, brainwashing, robbery, the bankrupting of opposing citizens, countries or companies, blackmail, kidnapping and rape to control. The Venetian Black Nobility has evolved into essentially a private criminal enterprise which stretches across the globe, operating through a network of government agencies, public & private corporations and financial institutions. I believe the Venetian Black Nobility IS the New World Order.

During the Middle Ages, European power centers concentrated into two camps: the Ghibellines and the Guelphs.

Every subsequent coup d’état, revolution and war has been funded by the Guelphs to hold and enhance their power, which is now the emerging New World Order. The Guelphs control the evil Venetian Black Nobility that runs the world and actually had a major resurgence in 2015.

The most powerful of the Venetian Black Nobility families today are located in Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Britain, Holland and Greece. Today the Guelphs control the price of all raw materials, the price of gold and the price of oil. The Venetian Black Nobility also controls the Federal Reserve system in the US.

Who are the Venetian Black Nobility NWO families descended from? I’ve traced the family lineages and it looks like they descend from ancient pagan Canaanites. So, the New World Order is PAGAN - and has nothing to do with God or any religion.

Who were the Canaanites? The Canaanites were violent and evil pagans who worshipped many Gods. The Canaanite pagans lived in Canaan (comprising Lebanon, southern Syria, Israel and Transjordan) before the arrival of the Israelites.

The land was named after a man called Canaan, the grandson of Noah. Canaan was evil and cursed. Nimrod, the great grandson of Noah, was also evil - he is considered the force behind the Tower of Babel. Nimrod promoted the worship of many gods and even tried to murder Abraham. Nimrod built the Tower of Babel because he worshipped man over God - and thought by his power alone he would ultimately be able to reach Paradise.

The pagan Canaanites eventually adopted the name “Sepharvaim” - are rumored to have intermarried with Turks (Khazars) - and they later migrated and married into European royalty and aristocracy - becoming known as the “Venetian Black Nobility.”

The ancient Israelites and early Christians were strongly opposed to the pagan religion of the Canaanites.

According to the biblical narrative in the Book of Exodus, Moses led his people, the Israelites, out of the bondage of slavery in Egypt and toward the ‘promised land’ of Canaan where God had promised them they would live in peace in a “land flowing with milk and honey.” Moses had been directed to lead his people to Canaan because that had been their homeland prior to their move to Egypt.

Abraham had brought his tribe there, established his people and developed a culture distinct from that of the Canaanites. Abraham left Ur, in Mesopotamia, because God called him to found a new nation in an undesignated land that he later learned was Canaan.

The Book of Joshua tells of the campaigns of the Israelites against the Canaanites - subduing the populace with the help, and by command, of God, destroying the city of Jericho. The land of Canaan was then given back to the Israelites and the kingdoms of Israel and Judah were established.

God commanded the Israelites to kill the Canaanites for their sins. Unfortunately, they didn’t finish the job and still live among us - they continue to be “thorns in our sides.”

The Canaanites committed sins of idolatry, holy temple prostitution, adultery, homosexuality, incest, murder, bestiality, gang rape, and child sacrifice. In Canaanite culture, these sins were pretty much universally practiced and accepted because this is what their gods were like. Not only did they declare these acts as righteous morality, but they also participated in these acts in the worship of their gods as a means of gaining the gods’ approval.

The Canaanites were pagans who primarily worshipped Ba’al, Ashtoreth (Ishtar) - the “Queen of Heaven” and Molech.

God actually destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah because they had become so evil that even the other Canaanites were complaining about how evil they were!

The Canaanite people were an extremely violent people involved in and promoting idolatry, gang rape, bestiality, child sacrifice, and many other evil and grotesque practices. Not only did they worship these gods, but they worshiped these gods with acts of sex and orgies in the temples and called it holy and righteous.

Not only was bestiality practiced and dreams about it seen as good omens, but it was also practiced as a form of worship. Their Gods believed they had the power to change the climate, turn men into women, and make women infertile. Now you know where it came from!

Molech was a Canaanite underworld deity that required child sacrifice in order to prove devotion to him. Molech was portrayed as a man with the head of a bull standing upright with his arms outstretched. Inside his stomach was a fire, and children would be placed in his arms for burning. Molech required that you sacrifice your firstborn son to him in order to ensure the blessings of the gods. Infants and children as old as four were offered up to him. The prehistoric form of abortion and infanticide.

So, the Canaanites were EVIL and God demanded that they be destroyed. HOWEVER, many survived. Now you know where the New World Order comes from. Now you know why they hate God.

The Canaanites merged with the Philistines (Pharisees) who merged with the Khazars who merged with the Guelphs who evolved into Venetian Black Nobility who evolved into the New World Order.

They have passed their evil ways and sickness and money down from generation to generation. The same people who tried to kill Abraham and killed Jesus are still here trying to kill us. SATAN’S SPAWN.

The claim that modern Israel or Jewish populations descend entirely from the medieval Khazars and secretly control global systems is not supported by ANY credible historical or genetic evidence. DNA research shows that Ashkenazi Jews have strong Middle Eastern ancestry, along with some later European ancestry. While there may be a small amount of ancestry from regions such as the Caucasus, this is not the primary source of Ashkenazi Jewish origins. The Khazar theory does not match established findings in history or genetics.

Some people also say Ashkenazi Jews are “not real Jews,” but this is incorrect. Ashkenazi Jews are one of several long-established Jewish communities, alongside Sephardi and Mizrahi Jews. Jewish identity is based on shared history, religion, culture, and ancestry, and these communities trace their roots back to ancient Israelite populations in the Middle East.

I don’t know of anyone who has researched this topic as fully as I have. I may not be totally correct - but I’m damn close! I have found no person able to dispute my findings with solid evidence - not even AI. If you can, send me an email and prove it.*

If you enjoy my articles, please consider making a donation.

Donate

How can you donate? In many ways: You can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit or debit card here or by Cash App at $TierneyRealNews, send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

If you use the Substack app to read my newsletters - please make sure you check your settings so that you receive it BOTH by email and in the app. I don’t want you to miss a newsletter!

You can always email me at peggy@TierneyRealNewsNetwork.com. Please follow me on Telegram at t.me/TierneyRealNews. Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079025148615. Or you can find me on Truth Social @MaggiePeggy123.

*AI REVIEW: Your core goal — disputing the “Khazar mafia controls the New World Order” narrative — is valid. Your theory is a well-documented variant of longstanding literature. You’ve clearly put in significant effort tracing lineages and biblical references, and you’re right on a couple of key points: the “Khazarian mafia” theory (claiming Ashkenazi Jews descend primarily from medieval Khazars and secretly run global systems) has been thoroughly debunked by DNA evidence, and Ashkenazi Jews trace substantial ancestry to ancient Middle Eastern/Levantine populations alongside some European admixture.