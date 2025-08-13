President Trump gave remarks from the Kennedy Center today and took questions and I’ve already seen the "influencers” and the fake news report biased “sound bites” to spin what he said and make him look bad. This was one of the best Q & A’s I’ve seen lately and you need to hear exactly what he said - not hearsay.

I watched the whole thing myself and transcribed it so you don’t have to - here are “full excerpts” of the most important points in no particular order with NO SPIN.

TRUMP: I'm delighted to be here as we officially announce the incredibly talented artists who will be celebrated later this year at the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors. It's going to be a a big evening. I've been asked to host. I said, I'm the president of the United States. Are you fools asking me to do that, sir? You'll get much higher ratings. I said, I don't care. I'm president of the United States. I won't do it. They said, uh, please. And then Susie Wiles said to me, "Sir, I'd like to get our host." I said, "Okay, Susie, I'll do it. That's the power she's got. But I just, uh, so I have agreed to host. Do you believe what I have to do?"

The 48th Kennedy Center honorees are outstanding people. Outstanding group. Incredible. We can't wait to celebrate the Kennedy Center honors. It'll be in December. It'll be on CBS. [He goes on to list them all and give brief bios. The honorees will include country music star George Strait, actor Sylvester Stallone, singer Gloria Gaynor, the rock band KISS, and actor-singer Michael Crawford.]

I want to thank the executive director of the Kennedy Center, Ric Grenell, for an incredible job. He's done great. He's been with me for just about the beginning. And everything he's touched has been good. He was in high intelligence. He worked in low intelligence and high intelligence. He did better with the high intelligent people. He's been fantastic. Thank you very much, Ric. Unbelievable job.

And as well as Lindsay. Lindsey Graham, by the way, you have very good poll numbers, Lindsay. I just saw. Congratulations.

And I want to thank all the people that helped us in Congress. The Senate has been incredible. Leader Thune has been unbelievable. And Speaker Mike Johnson. They are great. These are great people.

What we're doing with the great big beautiful bill is you're going to see a whole different country. You're seeing it already. Trillions of dollars is coming in from tariffs from all over the world from countries that took advantage of our country. They thought we were children. They took advantage of us for decades and now the money is flowing to us and we have we've become the hottest country anywhere in the world.

There are some people here that I want to thank that are doing an incredible job. One in particular is Attorney General Pam Bondi. The job she's doing is incredible. Thank you very much. She's incredible and she's you're going to see a big change in Washington crime stats very soon.

I also want to thank the chief of staff, Susie Wiles, who's fantastic. She's done an incredible job and Sergio Gor for the job he's done with personnel. Thank you very much, Sergio. Fantastic.

We're also going to also fix up a place called Washington DC. We're going to make it so beautiful again. We're going to be redoing the parks, redoing the grass. DC is going to be essentially crime free. DC will be a a beacon and it's going to also serve as an example of what can be done. We have to get rid of this cashless bail nonsense everywhere - which if you look at New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, which is so badly run.

In Los Angeles, after the Palisade fires, which never should have happened, they can't get the houses. They can't get the people their permits to build their houses. They're trying to rebuild their houses from the ridiculous fire that should have never allowed to have taken place. They should have had the water coming down from the Pacific Northwest, but they didn't do that. But they can't get the permits for the people. They want to build their houses.

I want to thank Lee Zelden because the federal government has gotten all of their permits, which are much more difficult permits actually, and had them literally within 30 days after the fire, everybody had their permit. But you don't have the city and state permits. They got to get going. The governor and the mayor have to get going.

Soon, we’ll have the 250th anniversary celebration of America. So it's 250 years. We have the Olympics, we have the World Cup, and we have the 250th anniversary celebration all in this administration. And it's an honor.

We won the 2020 election by a lot but it was a rigged election and we had to wait four years and we waited four years and it's interesting because I got the Olympics and I got the World Cup. Now I'm going to be president for the Olympics. I'll be president for the World Cup. And the 250th is going to be maybe more exciting than both. It's a great celebration of our country. We're going to be using this building for a lot of the celebration having to do with 250 years.

[The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is located at 2700 F St., NW, Washington, D.C. 20566. It's known as the nation's busiest performing arts center.]

As I said earlier, I'm determined to make Washington DC safe, clean, and beautiful again. This is mostly the group right here that's going to help - they're young, they're smart, they're ambitious, they want my job. Someday one of them will probably have it.

We're going to make Washington beautiful. We're going to redo roads. We're going to redo the medians, the pavers, and the medians all throughout the city. We're going to take all the graffiti off. We're going to have to remove the tents and the people that are living in our parks. We're going to be redoing the parks, the grasses and all. We're going to be going to Congress for a relatively small amount of money and Lindsay and the Republicans are going to be approving it. I don't know about the Democrats. They don't they don't approve anything. It's amazing. It's like they just don't want to vote for anything. They've got the yips. You know, in golf they say the yips. The Democrats are afraid to do anything because they don't want to be criticized. But fighting crime is a good thing. We have to explain. We're going to fight crime.

That's a good thing. Already they're saying I’m a dictator. But the place is going to hell and we've got to stop it. So instead of saying he's a dictator, they should say we're going to join him and make Washington safe. But uh they say he's a dictator.

And then they end up getting mugged and you know, but the stats are very bad. But we're going to uh we're going to I think we'll actually get Democrat support. I really believe they can't ignore this one too. It's you know they talk about 80/20 issues but I think many of those 80/20 issues like men and women sports I think it's 97/3 not 80/20 and I think crime is maybe 100 to nothing. So I think we may get very well some Democrat support but I hope so. But even if we don't, we have the majority. So, we're going to vote it in as Republicans, and we're going to do something.

And that's going to serve as a beacon for New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and other places all over the country. This whole our whole country is going to be so different and so great. It's going to be clean and safe and beautiful, and people are going to love our flag more than they've ever loved it. And we're going to do a great job.

QUESTIONS: There's new reporting that the Russians have hacked into some computer systems that manage US federal court documents. I wonder if you've seen this reporting and if you plan to bring it up with Putin when you see him later in the week.

TRUMP: I guess I could. Are you surprised? You know, if you are surprised they hack in. That's what they do. They're good at it. We're good at it. We're actually better at it. I've heard about it.

QUESTION: Mr. President, you mentioned congressional Democrats. You have not yet met with Democratic leadership, but there's a funding deadline at the end of September. Do you plan to meet with Schumer & Jeffries to discuss that situation?

TRUMP: Well, I will, I guess, but it's almost a waste of time to meet because they never approve anything. If we want money to fight crime, if we want money to do only good things, just good things - let's not even talk about controversial - they don't want to meet about anything.

They're they're they're stuck. They don't know what to do. I would say more than half are sane, but they are led by insane people. We have a communist running for the mayor of New York. And I wish him well. I may have to deal with him. I mean, it's not it's not even conceivable. It's not even conceivable that that could happen. and maybe he won't win, but he won the the primaries by quite a bit. You know, shockingly, he won the primaries. So, uh and and you see some of the people supporting him that truly don't believe what he's espousing. So, I mean, we will meet, but nothing's going to come out of the meeting.

Here's the advantage we have is that we have a great We just passed a great big beautiful bill that had all the biggest tax cuts in history. No tax on tips, no tax on social security. Think of that for the seniors. No tax on overtime and uh all sorts of things. You go out, buy a car, you can deduct the interest payment. If you borrow money, you can deduct the interest payment from your taxes. So many things, but the biggest thing is uh from a business standpoint, deductions. And you know, that was tremendous. It's going to our our country is roaring. Our businesses are going to see some numbers in 12 months when these factories are open. You know, we're opening up factories all over the world, all over the all over the country, but that's all spreading to I think we're spreading the wealth all over the world if you want to know the truth. But we're opening them in this country at a level that we've never seen before. We've never seen.

Democrats just say no to everything. They're afraid to approve anything. If we say we want to stop crime in this country or as an example, bail. We want to make it so that people if they're if they murder somebody, they're in jail. They don't get out on no bail. They say, "We don't want that. We want people to murder somebody and they immediately are released and they go out and murder somebody else. It's big problem. A tremendous problem. I don't believe that anybody is capable of making a deal with these people. They have gone crazy.

By the way, we're going to go for statutes in DC and then ultimately for the rest of the country where that's not going to be allowed because it was when they did the cashless bail thing that the numbers really started going up in this city, in New York, in Chicago, Los Angeles, no matter where they have it, the numbers went through the roof.

QUESTION: Mr. President. Your federalization of the police has a 30-day limit unless Congress acts to extend it. Are you talking to Congress about extending it or do you believe 30 days is sufficient?

TRUMP: Well, if it's a national emergency, we can do it without Congress. And again, we think the Democrats will not do anything to stop crime, but we think the Republicans will do it almost unanimously. So, we're going to need a crime bill that we're going to be putting in. It's going to pertain at initially to DC. It's almost we're going to use it as a very positive example and we're going to be asking for extensions on that long-term extensions because you can't have 30 days.

I never went to Congress for anything. I just said close the border and they closed the border and that was the end of it. I didn't go back to Congress. We're going to do this very quickly, but we're going to want extensions. I don't want to call national emergency. If I have to, I will, but I think the Republicans in Congress will approve this pretty much unanimously.

QUESTION: Would you encourage members of the press to do ride alongs with the DC police to understand how serious this crime issue is?

TRUMP: Sounds It's okay to me. If they want to do it, we're going to work with the DC police. A lot of very good people in there. Not all, but a lot of very good, very, very professional. And you know, we have a big force. I think they said 3,500. They, you know, they're always asking the mayor, who's a very nice woman, but got to do the job. You know, we've worked with the mayor for six months and she's been here for many years, and the numbers are worse than they ever heard. Don't let anyone tell you they're not. and the whole statistical charts that they made, the whole thing is a rigged deal. They got rid of the guy that because he didn't want to do the numbers the way they wanted to and they put their own numbers out. They said it's the best in 20 years. No, it's the worst in 20 years. But we're going to have uh we're going to be very open about what we're doing. So, if the media wants to ride with uh police, if they want to do it, if they feel it's safe, that would be okay.

QUESTION: Two questions on DC, if that's okay. How do you feel about Mayor Bowser's level of cooperation and her choosing to advocate for DC statehood right now?

TRUMP: Well, the statehood, let me do that one for statehood is ridiculous. We want to straighten the place out. Statehood's ridiculous. It's unacceptable. Democrats want it because the Democrats have, you know, about 95% in this little area. They want to pick up two senators and it's not going to happen. It's not going to happen. And that's the least of the reasons why, by the way. But that's one of the reasons why. What we want to do is make Washington DC the greatest, most beautiful, safest capital anywhere in the world. And that's going to happen. We have the greatest bones.

When you look at that Supreme Court building, I think it's one of the most beautiful buildings. When you look at some of the buildings here are so magnificent and the everything's good, but it's just dirty and not properly maintained. It's not taken care of. Potholes in the roads, all of it's going to happen very quickly. We're going to seek a relatively small amount of money for fix up and we're going to put it out to bid. We have great contractors here, great road builders, everything.

We're not ripping roads apart so they're closed for four years as they redo the concrete bases. And you don't need that. We need a beautiful topping by a very talented asphalt type person, somebody that does the job. We we go out, you know, when we get when I get contractors, I use great contractors. To me, great contractors are very special. Like a great surgeon, uh like a great teacher, like a great nurse. Uh a great contractor is very important. We'll only use the best. And we uh when you put a coat of asphalt on that, two inches of asphalt, three inches of asphalt, it looks brand new. You take all the garbage off. They uh they recede it as we call it or different names, but they take the bad stuff off and they put the good stuff down. It takes not a long period of time. A matter of a few days, you'll have a beautiful, magnificent road. You fix up the curbs. you get rid the medians in this town are just horrible.

You know, you're riding around, I think to myself, leaders come from foreign countries. I had leaders here recently from India, Armenia & Azerbaijan and they said "Well, the roads are better in Armenia than they are in in Washington DC. It's embarrassing." And uh I was asked at the last press conference, they said to me, "How important is it you're doing world peace? We're going to Friday on Friday to Alaska. We're meeting with President Putin, Russia. How important is it the capital is important?" I said, "Very, very important."

And I told them that my father said to me, when you see a restaurant and you want to go and you want to have dinner and then you go up to the front door and it's dirty, turn around and go back because the kitchen's dirty. It's the same thing with the capital of the United States of America. If it's dirty and unsafe, it sets a bad tone for the rest of the world. So, we're not going to do that. We're going to have this capital fixed up, safe, clean, and beautiful in a very short period of time.

QUESTION: I heard the call with the EU, NATO leaders and Zelensky about your upcoming meeting with Putin was not good

TRUMP: No, just the opposite. We had a very good call. He was on the call. President Zelensky was on the call. I would rate it a 10. You know, very, very friendly. There's a very good chance that we're going to have a second meeting which will be more productive than the first - because the first is I'm going to find

out where we are and what we're doing. Again, this is Biden's war. This isn't my war. He got us into this thing and it should have never happened. This war would have never happened if I were president. But it is what it is and I'm here to fix it. 7,213 people last week were killed. Mostly soldiers, but missiles being lobbed into towns don't exactly help either, but mostly soldiers. And uh Ukrainian and Russian, they're not American soldiers. But, you know, if we can save a lot of lives, it would be a great thing. I've stopped five wars in the last 6 months. And on top of that, we wiped out the nuclear capability of Iran, obliterated it. It's turned out to be a correct word, by the way, because, you know, some of the press said, well, maybe it wasn't obliteration.

If the first meeting with Putin goes okay, we'll have a quick second one. I would like to do it almost immediately and we'll have a quick second meeting between President Putin and President Zelensky and myself if they'd like to have me there. Certain great things can be gained in the first. It's going to be a very important meeting. But it's setting the table for the second meeting. If I don’t get the answers that we have to have then we're not going to have a second meeting.

QUESTION: The Biden administration was auctioning off border wall materials, but we're hearing now that those the auctioneers selling those materials back. Are you finishing building the wall?

TRUMP: Well, I built hundreds of miles of wall and I was getting very close. I actually finished the wall, but then I added another 200 miles because when you do the original wall that I said I was going to build, which I got built, and I got it to the specifications of the Border Patrol and ICE, the exact, they wanted steel, they wanted concrete inside, they wanted rebar inside that, they wanted it have to have wires. We have w the walls are wired for, you know, all of the internet stuff and security things. And we built it hundreds of miles. We did great. That's one of the reasons even now we're able to have such good numbers at zero essentially very little people coming in.

I ordered for another 200 miles. Then we had the bad election result the horrible horrible what what happened to our country what they've allowed to happen to our country and we are taking now that wall back.

Biden sold the wall. Now, this is expensive stuff. Hardened steel, very expensive. Uh 9,000 pound concrete and rebar. Rebar is very expensive. The hardest rebar you know is very, very hard to cut. You have different materials. It's very hard to cut because they cut it down if they can. It's very hard to cut. And Biden sold it for pennies on the dollar, three cents on the dollar, 4 cents on the dollar. We could have finished the rest of the wall in about four weeks. Anywhere from three to four weeks, it was all set to go. It was laying down ready to be put up. the foundations were and they took over and they said we're going to sell the wall and they sold it as you know for pennies on the dollar.

Pam Bondi's been working very hard on suing that company and I think they reached a settlement where we're taking the wall back. They stole the wall from us. That wall is so expensive to build and we had it as you know hundreds of miles of it and they came along and they basically sold it for scrap. When they did that, that was the first time I first realized that these people actually want to have open borders. They let 11,888 murderers walk into our country - half of them killed more than one person.

Crime causes people to probably stay away from places like restaurants and other things. It ruins your whole fabric. It ruins your country. When somebody thinks they have about a 25% chance of getting mugged, they say, "Let's not go out to restaurants tonight.” We're going to make it so that they have no chance of getting mugged. And it's going to happen soon.

QUESTION: Mr. President, will Russia face any consequences if Vladimir Putin does not agree to stop the war after your meeting on Friday?

TRUMP: Yes, they will.

QUESTION: Can I ask you a question about the Federal Reserve.

TRUMP: Jerome Powell, he's incompetent and he’s too late. Well, he took a building that could have been painted and fixed. They built a basement under the building. It didn't have a basement. This is simple to understand. The building is right next to a thing called the Potomac River.

That means lots of water. And the water is right under the building. And they decide to build a basement under the building in the Potomac River. So in order to do that, you need the biggest pumps that God ever created. And they were pumping their hearts out. But as big as those pumps are, you can't pump it fast enough because it's the PTOIC River. If the pump were bigger than this room, you couldn't pump it.

But they tried and they've been building a basement. And I said, "Why did you want to build a basement?" I thought it would be a good idea, sir. A basement is the least valuable floor in a building. I know a lot about real estate. the the least valuable thing is the basement. And you don't build a basement under a building that is 2 feet above the river that's right next door. You know, it's right near the river. People don't realize a river is right out their window. And that that's the beginning. They they did a just a terrible job.

Take a ceiling like this. They'd rip out the ceiling because they see a crack. Let's rip out the ceiling. And I would fix the crack and I would paint the ceiling. And under the ceiling, they put the most incredible protective material. Brand new, gorgeous plywood and sheetrock, hardened sheetrock, and they had it all over the building. So if a little piece of flake came down, but the problem is when they took the ceiling down and it would hit, they spent millions of dollars on protective material that you didn't have to spend anything. I could have done that job for $25 million and they spent 3.1 billion. And I think he'll be long gone by the time it finishes because they've got a long way to go.

And then I hear they want to hire 3,000 economists. What are they gonna do? And he got it all wrong. He's too late. We call him Jerome Too late Powell. It will live with him forever. I believe that name will live with him forever along with the name Pocahontas and some of the others that he worked closely with Pocahontas by the way. She's another beauty.

But we have uh a real problem there. They're way over budget and they did a job that shouldn't have been done. It was unnecessary to be done. They shouldn't have taken down a ceiling, they should take down interest rates. Every point costs us 30 to 60 billion a year in interest. Think of that. 360 billion for one point. And we should be down at 1% because we're the leader of the world. We were always the lowest interest rate for until like a certain time ago because we were the United States of America.

So even if the country was run badly, we were considered like to be super prime. And now he's got us in a bad place. So we're paying $360 billion a year for each point. Now I believe we should be three or four points lower. So that's over a trillion dollars we pay every year in interest. And it's really just a paper calculation. You sign a document and you save almost a trillion dollars because that number equates very much to the bonds that we have to buy. But despite that, we're powering through it and we have the greatest economy maybe we've ever had.

But the housing sector, people aren't able to get good mortgages. They're paying too much because of Jerome Too Late Powell. He's truly incompetent. And we'll be making another move soon. I'll be naming a new chairman - I'm down to three or four names. All good. All great. The problem is you name them and then uh they turn out to be not good. That's happened to me a couple of times. You name somebody, they tell you everything you want to hear and then they go in and they turn out to be not good. I mean, he told me everything that I thought was appropriate. He turned out to be stiff, you know, real stiff.

[Trump said yesterday that Steve Mnuchin pushed him to hire Powell.]

QUESTION: When you meet with Vladimir Putin Friday in Alaska, do you believe you can convince him to stop targeting civilians in Ukraine?

TRUMP: Well, I'll tell you what. I've had that conversation with him. I've had a lot of good conversations with him. Then I go home and I see that a rocket hit a nursing home or a rocket hit an apartment building and people are laying dead in the street. So, uh, I guess the answer to that is no because I've had this conversation. I want to end the war. It's Biden's war, but I want to end it. I'll be very proud to end this war along with the five other wars I ended.

But uh I guess the answer to that is probably no because I would have had a good conversation with Vladimir. I knew him very well. I got along with them great actually. We had the Russia Russia Russia hoax and it was actually it's it was a strain on the relationship. I actually would tell them, I said, you know, they got this phony investigation going on, Russia, Russia, Russia. Totally phony created by Adam Schiff, Shifty Schiff and Hillary Clinton and the whole group of them.

And it made it very dangerous for our country because I was unable to really deal with Russia the way we should have been. I'm looking at Pam because I hope something's going to be done about it. These people put our country at great danger. Adam Schiff, it was all made up. It was a hoax. The Mueller report came out. They all hated me. They had 18 Trump haters and they said I did nothing wrong. They were they could they couldn't believe they couldn't find anything after years of investigation. It was all a hoax. Was a hoax created by the Democrats, but in particular Schiff and Crooked Hillary, the whole group. And uh now we've learned all the stuff that's come out over the last two months is incredible through intelligence. And hopefully something's going to happen with it. These are people that put our our country in danger. In real danger. I want to thank you all very much. Thank you very much.

Trump ended up talking about Adam Schiff

WILL SHIFTY ADAM SCHIFF BE THE FIRST TO BE INDICTED FOR THE RUSSIA RUSSIA CONSPIRACY? WE SHALL SEE.

A Democrat whistleblower who previously worked on the House Intelligence Committee repeatedly warned FBI, beginning in 2017, that Adam Schiff (D-CA) authorized leaking classified and false information to damage Donald Trump during the now-debunked Russiagate hoax.

Schiff thought Hillary was going to win and he thought he'd be CIA Director.

Kash Patel just declassified an FBI memo revealing that the WHISTLEBLOWER is exposing Adam Schiff for allegedly LEAKING classified information to hurt President Trump.

The whistleblower claims to have attended a meeting where Schiff directed staff to leak classified intelligence that was derogatory to Trump, allegedly for the purpose of indictment. The whistleblower objected, describing the plan as "unethical," "illegal," and "treasonous," but was reassured by others that they "would not be caught leaking" due to legal protections.

The whistleblower's warnings were, according to these reports, ignored by the FBI and DOJ at the time, allegedly due to political bias.

Schiff and his staff felt secure in leaking classified information, assuming that a Clinton victory would shield them from consequences.

Newly released FBI documents and interviews corroborate that this warning was communicated to both the FBI in 2017 and during a subsequent interview in 2023.

John Ratcliffe: Schiff attempted to overthrow the sitting president of the United States, President Trump - not once, not twice but three times.

Sworn testimony from the Inspector General will confirm that then–CIA Director Gina Haspel planted CIA analyst Eric Ciaramella, with whom Adam Schiff conspired, to take down the duly elected president of the United States.

Schiff leaked fake intelligence, total fabrications like the FISA warrant, the Steele dossier, invented stories about Flynn’s conversations, and whatever else served the Russia collusion lie. It was all made up. The real purpose was not to expose truth but to give these fabrications a false veneer of credibility by leaking them through the intelligence committee.

Scalise told Congress that Adam Schiff possessed over 3,500 pages of illegally obtained phone records, targeting members of the press and even fellow lawmakers.

Scalise says Schiff selectively leaked this information for what he called treasonous political gain.

For years—right up to January 20, 2025—the intelligence community has protected Adam Schiff. Now, the reckoning begins."

Ellen Nakashima, the Washington Post's handmaiden for the deep state, is now showing up in FBI 302s as the likely key recipient of classified intelligence leaks from Adam Schiff regarding the Russia hoax.

Adam Schiff is officially being investigated by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro!

SPERRY: New TIPP poll shows 35% of Democrats & 60% of Independents now believe Obama was complicit in Russia hoax.

That’s huge and that means the public is becoming more accepting of seeing Obama held accountable as well as others.

U.S. Attorney Pirro: Adam Schiff attempted to overthrow a duly elected president in 2016 — and on August 12, 2019, conspired with CIA Director Gina Haspel’s whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella, to overthrow the sitting President of the United States.

Former US Attorney Brett Tolman says Adam Schiff could be facing 20 years in federal prison plus a $250,000 fine for every piece of Russian information he leaked to the media:

“The fine is up to $250,000 for every, every leak that's charged. So it depends on the counts in the indictment. I believe this was, in essence, the beginning of a conspiracy to take down a president to impact his ability to lead. If you found that the individual was doing it in an effort to undermine the United States, you're looking at potential penalties of up to 20 years in federal prison.”

