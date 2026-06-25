In a big win for the Trump administration, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the Trump administration can end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for more than 356,000 Haitian and Syrian immigrants. The Supreme Court not only ruled with the Trump administration on TPS, but with an asylum crackdown as well.

Justice Alito wrote the ruling for the majority. The three liberal Justices dissented. They basically accused the Trump administration of being racist.

The Supreme Court didn't just give President Trump a win in ending temporary status for Haitians — they ruled that courts DON'T EVEN HAVE THE AUTHORITY to review TPS in the first place!

"The language is very clear. Alito said: all the arguments the litigants had weren't even 'sound,' because they don't even HAVE the authority to review what the Secretary has determined."

The majority SMACKED DOWN Democrats' claim that ending TPS was "racially-based."

TPS is a humanitarian program under U.S. immigration law that allows nationals of designated countries facing armed conflict, environmental disaster, or other “extraordinary and temporary conditions” to live and work legally in the U.S. temporarily. The key word here is TEMPORARILY. Many immigrants in America who first came here under TPS have been here for decades AND long overstayed their welcome.

TPS does not provide a path to permanent residency or citizenship on its own, though many holders have been in the U.S. for years or decades with repeated extensions. Beneficiaries receive work authorization (EADs) and protection from deportation while in valid status.

Kristi Noem, the former Secretary of DHS, moved to terminate the designation of TPS for Haiti and Syria in late 2025, arguing conditions had improved enough in those countries that TPS was no longer warranted for those countries. Lower courts blocked those terminations during litigation. They argued that the lifting of TPS was “racist.” WTH.

The Supreme Court held that the TPS statute bars most judicial review of the Secretary’s “determination” to terminate a TPS designation. The lower-court injunctions blocking the terminations are lifted. The administration can now proceed with ending TPS for these groups. It will probably take 60-120 days to finalize and allow people time to arrange departure or seek other relief.

The Supreme Court secured a massive double-win for the Trump administration today, not only with the TPS ruling, but with an asylum crackdown. SCOTUS is allowing the Trump administration to revive a program turning away certain asylum-seekers at the U.S. border.

The Supreme Court also upheld the federal government’s policy of systematically turning back asylum seekers before they can reach the U.S.-Mexico border. By a vote of 6-3, the justices agreed with the Trump administration in Mullin v. Al Otro Lado that the policy, which was adopted a decade ago as a response to a surge in the number of Haitian immigrants seeking asylum outside San Diego, does not violate a federal law that permits noncitizens to apply for asylum when they “arrive in the United States.”

The policy at the center of the case is known as “metering.” Officials from the Customs and Border Patrol agency implemented the policy – which was formalized in a memorandum in 2018 – by standing along the U.S. border with Mexico and turning back noncitizens without valid travel documents, including asylum seekers, before they could enter the United States.

Alito pointed to both the “clear” meaning of the phrase “arrives in the United States” “when used in everyday speech” and to other immigration laws that distinguish between “actual entrance into the United States and attempted entrance.” The latter distinction, he suggested, shows that “[a]n alien who unsuccessfully attempts to arrive in the United States does not arrive in the United States.”

If Congress had wanted “aliens who arrive at or near the border to be able to apply for asylum,” Alito emphasized, it could have said so expressly. But, he concluded, “Congress did not use those terms.”

These twin 6-3 decisions represent a significant restoration of executive authority over immigration enforcement. By limiting judicial second-guessing of TPS terminations and clarifying that asylum seekers must physically cross into the United States to trigger statutory protections, the Supreme Court has reaffirmed that Congress sets the rules — and the Executive Branch gets to enforce them.

We are expecting many more important decisions from SCOTUS by early July, including Trump v. Barbara (birthright citizenship); Trump v. Slaughter (removal protections for heads of independent agencies); Trump v. Cook (Trump’s effort to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook); West Virginia v. B.P.J. and Little v. Hecox (transgender athletes); Watson v. Republican National Committee (mail-in voting.)

I guarantee that if SCOTUS allows birthright citizenship that President Trump will be forced to institute harsh policies on travel into America that NOBODY will like - to prevent birth by foreigners in America. We shall see.

If you still don’t understand what “birthright citizenship” means to the future of America - and why it should be ended - I wrote an deep dive on that:

If the Supreme Court upholds broad birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment, the executive branch and Congress can still utilize statutory, regulatory, and enforcement tools to crack down on birth tourism without altering the Constitution.

The practice of short-term visitors timing pregnancies for a U.S. birth can be curbed significantly by expanding existing mechanisms:

At the visa stage, the State Department can require more rigorous consular interviews, add mandatory pregnancy disclosure questions on application forms, and apply higher scrutiny to applicants from known high-birth-tourism countries like China, Russia, Nigeria, and Turkey. This would build upon policies established during the first Trump term that bar B-1/B-2 tourist visas when the primary purpose is giving birth.

Furthermore, enhanced data-sharing between the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security regarding prior travel patterns would help identify bad actors before they arrive.

At ports of entry, Customs and Border Protection officers can expand their use of secondary inspections and enforce stricter financial requirements to ensure foreign visitors can cover expensive U.S. medical costs without relying on public funding.

The administration could implement regulatory changes that establish an explicit presumption against entry for late-term pregnant women on short-term visas unless a non-tourism reason is proven. Additionally, agencies can limit visa validity periods or restrict multiple-entry allowances for specific demographics while using social media, travel histories, and investigations into third-party agencies to vet travelers more thoroughly.

Congress can also introduce legislative solutions to codify and strengthen the ban on birth tourism as a visa purpose.

Lawmakers could introduce severe penalties for facilitators—such as hospitals, brokers, and lawyers who market birth tourism packages—and implement reporting requirements for medical facilities regarding births to non-resident aliens. Parents found violating these rules could face 5 to 10-year re-entry bars, mirroring other major immigration violations.

To reinforce deterrence, Immigration and Customs Enforcement can track and publicize birth tourism volume data while actively following up on visa overstays linked to recent births. The government can also apply diplomatic pressure, launch international information campaigns, and coordinate with insurance providers to close coverage loopholes.

This aggressive approach fits into a broader strategy of tightening temporary legal entries, maintaining strict border metering, and ending Temporary Protected Status extensions, all of which naturally reduce the opportunities for non-citizens to give birth on U.S. soil. These combined measures can sharply reduce deliberate birth tourism without redefining the 14th Amendment’s jurisdiction clause.

However, practical limits remain. These tactics will not eliminate incidental births from individuals traveling for legitimate business or medical reasons, and overly broad rules risk triggering diplomatic friction, discrimination lawsuits, and negative impacts on authorized travel.

The bottom line is, as I’ve explained, there ARE some tools to stop foreign countries from using America as a birthing center but it’s messy and complicated. It would be much preferred if SCOTUS just outlawed the process altogether! Birth tourism is NOT what our founders intended! We are the only country in the world that allows unconditional use of this foolish process!

Americans deserve an immigration system that serves our national interest — not one that incentivizes strategic birthing trips by our enemies. Whether through stricter enforcement today or a landmark ruling from the Court, this practice needs to end.

If you value my work, please consider making a donation. My work is free for all but supported by many generous readers like you.

How can you donate? You can fund me by credit or debit card here or send a check to Peggy Tierney, 225 E. Madison Street, PO Box 651, Eau Claire, Wisconsin 54703-3548. You can also support me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack or by Cash App at $TierneysRealNews.

I accept no annoying ads to get in the way of truth. My only source of funding comes from readers like you. I don’t need much to live on but it helps pay the bills. Thank you.