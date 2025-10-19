This won’t be widely reported but it’s important. Let’s connect some dots that others will not.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “President Gustavo Petro, of Colombia, is an illegal drug leader strongly encouraging the massive production of drugs, in big and small fields, all over Colombia. It has become the biggest business in Colombia, by far, and Petro does nothing to stop it, despite large scale payments and subsidies from the USA that are nothing more than a long term rip off of America.

AS OF TODAY, THESE PAYMENTS, OR ANY OTHER FORM OF PAYMENT, OR SUBSIDIES, WILL NO LONGER BE MADE TO COLOMBIA. The purpose of this drug production is the sale of massive amounts of product into the United States, causing death, destruction, and havoc.

Petro, a low rated and very unpopular leader, with a fresh mouth toward America, better close up these killing fields immediately, or the United States will close them up for him, and it won’t be done nicely. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

President Donald J. Trump”

Petro is the Communist gangster who stood on a New York City street recently during the UN meetings with a bullhorn telling Americans to incite violence against other Americans. American taxpayers send this clown over $500 MILLION each year in aid and subsidies - I bet you didn’t know that.

Prior to this, Petro had refused to take back deported criminals he had dumped in America so Trump tariffed him and Petro caved. Now, Trump just cut off the checkbook altogether and threatened to burn Petro’s killing fields.

Petro has also been allegedly outed as a 3-times married man having an affair with his “transgender” boyfriend who pretends to be a woman. You can’t make this stuff up. Colombia is a Catholic country and the people aren’t amused.

In addition, Petro’s conservative rival, Colombia Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, was SHOT TO DEATH at a campaign rally in June 2025. His assassin was a 15-year old boy who received 7 years in juvenile detention for murdering Turbay, a likely future President. Isn’t that nice?

Turbay was a prominent rival of Petro’s and was considering a run in the 2026 presidential election. I have NO doubt his death was orchestrated by you know who! Just like Charlie Kirk’s murder! This is what the Communists do!

Soon after becoming Colombia’s first Communist president in August 2022, Petro re-established full diplomatic and trade relations with his neighbor - the Communist leader of Venezuela, Maduro. Both these men are thugs and backed by Xi in Communist China and both threaten America. By stopping both these men - Trump is stopping Communist China’s attempt to intimidate and invade America.

Targeting the Communist leaders of Venezuela and Colombia isn’t just about drugs. It’s about stopping Communist China. IRAN-HAMAS-VENEZUELA-COLOMBIA. 1-2-3-4. BOOM.

Sorry, but the Communists are a little too close to home - don’t you think? Now one is running for Mayor of New York!

An old liberal friend of mine who hates Trump found himself a wife from Colombia and moved there. He must love Petro. He can have him!

Just like the Communists assassinated the conservative rival to the Communists in Colombia, they aren’t done trying to take out President Trump either. The Secret Service just discovered a hunting stand in a tree near Palm Beach International Airport with a direct line of sight to where President Trump lands when he arrives at Mar-a-Lago. Law enforcement said it was installed “months ago.”

Is there a lot of hunting in West Palm Beach? I find that hard to believe. The area is primarily urban and suburban, and hunting is restricted in this region.

PATEL: “Prior to the President’s return to West Palm Beach, USSS discovered what appeared to be an elevated hunting stand within sight line of the Air Force One landing zone.”

Hmm. Why haven’t they seen it before? How could it be there for months?

The Secret Service’s director, Sean Curran, reports to the Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem. He is the 28th Director of the Secret Service and has been in office since January 2025. The FBI is now investigating.

After the discovery, the Palm Beach airport installed a comprehensive system of security cameras throughout the long-term and short-term parking garages. These cameras are equipped with analytics to warn security personnel of unusual activity in real time.​​ Law enforcement presence was visibly increased, especially during presidential movements. Certain parts of the airport property may now be restricted to both public and private vehicle or pedestrian traffic whenever the President is arriving or departing.

Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) were also put in place affecting airspace near the airport whenever President Trump is present.

My question is - how do we know we can trust the police and the local authorities in Palm Beach? We could NOT trust the ones in Butler, Pennsylvania when they tried to take out Trump on July 13, 2024, could we?

Remember I said in my report on J13 that there could easily have been temporary hunting stands placed in the treeline at Butler in July 2024 - undetected - which would explain the forensics of the shots taken to try to murder Trump there. Why didn’t anyone look for them there? CONNECT THE DOTS.

And, it’s obvious we couldn’t trust the RINO Governor of Utah, the SBI and the local authorities in Salt Lake City when they took out Charlie in September 2025. Nobody kept him safe and nobody protected him. Why?

UPDATED Part 7: Who killed Charlie and why? Tierney's Real News · Sep 23 Some people ask me why I am so tenacious about covering every detail of Charlie's assassination. Honestly, the focus helps me deal with my grief and keeps me from crying all day long. This one hit me hard, as I know it did you. Read full story

The executions and assassination attempts all over the world - by the Communists and their partners in Islam - the RED-GREEN AXIS - against conservative leaders, are not random. They are all connected.

Red-Green Axis Tierney's Real News · Oct 5 If you haven’t figured it out yet - Communist China & Iran-Qatar (backed by the NWO and the UN) want Islamo-Communism to rule America and for our country to be divided, sick and weak. Their foot soldiers are the enemy within. Read full story

And, trust me, the money laundered through the NGOs may be drying up but they aren’t done. In fact, I’m guessing they have tried MORE times to take out our leaders than we even know about.

I’m still convinced that the DC helicopter-plane crash in January 2025 was the first attempt to take out President Trump during his second term.

The DC helicopter-plane collision Tierney's Real News · Feb 2 There are many people speculating about what happened in the DC crash based on what the media is telling them. There are also many people who have concluded that the crash must be human error or an accident and could not possibly be intentional - either terrorism or sabotage. Read full story

Stay frosty and stay alert and if you see something - say something!

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit card here or you can send a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801. Or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

Share

I’ve written over 2,000 newsletters after being relentlessly censored and banned on social media. My work is FREE. Please subscribe now, if you haven’t already, if you would like to receive my newsletters by email.

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

You can find all my newsletters at my website at TierneyRealNewsNetwork.substack.com. You can search archives of my posts by keyword at https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/archive and find my most read newsletters at https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/archive?sort=top.

I regularly update my posts with new information as it comes available so you can always find the latest version on my website.

You can also send me an email by replying to me directly to any email newsletter.

Please follow me on Telegram at t.me/TierneyRealNews. Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079025148615 (although they block me quite often there.) Or you can find me on Truth Social at @MaggiePeggy123.

Thanks again, and please share my newsletter and encourage your friends to subscribe! It’s free and always will be!