You'll notice that the minute the Italian Prime Minister sat down with President Trump in the oval office, with Vance, Bessent, Hegseth & more to talk trade, there was a campus "shooting" that the fake news needed to cut away for. How timely and convenient. I do not believe in coincidences.

I GUARANTEE IT WAS ANOTHER PLANNED OP FOR THE GUN GRABBERS AND THE FIRST OF MANY TO COME. They always do this. SO TIRED OF THIS.

Do NOT buy any of the lies they tell you. Whoever is behind this latest false flag - the perpetrator was either brainwashed or a patsy or they are lying about what happened for the narrative - and somebody paid for it.

INITIAL REPORT: A suspect is in custody after being shot during an exchange of gunfire with police near the student union of Florida State University. Law enforcement responded to the active shooter report with FBI Jacksonville/Tallahassee agents and ATF Tampa assisting local authorities.

One victim is in critical condition, five others in serious condition (per CBS Miami).

The university issued shelter-in-place alerts, urging students to lock doors/windows and avoid the student union area. Classes and campus events were canceled for the day. Students described barricading doors and fleeing classrooms upon receiving alerts. Police cleared buildings methodically, evacuating students with hands raised.

The entire narrative sounds exactly like the Parkland false flag, which I chronicled step-by-step in 2018.

This is at least the second school shooting at FSU in Florida. The first one happened in November 2014, when 31-year-old Myron May shot three people at the school’s Strozier Library while 400 students were there studying for midterm exams.

Myron May, a 2005 FSU graduate and an attorney, reloaded at least once and tried to enter the library, but was blocked by lobby security barriers that permit only students and staff inside. Police responded within two minutes of the first 911 call and killed him.

One of the students who was shot by May was left paralyzed from the waist down. A library employee was shot in the leg and another student was grazed by a bullet and treated at the scene.

Police said May, who later graduated from law school at Texas Tech, thought he was being watched and targeted by the government. He also complained to police and property managers in New Mexico that cameras were watching him in his apartment and that he heard voices talking about and laughing at him, according to police reports. He had psychological issues.

The lobbyists used that shooting BIG TIME TO TRY TO CHANGE GUN LAWS IN FLORIDA.

Florida has experienced a significant number of mass shootings in recent years and, strangely, Florida led the nation in mass shootings in 2024. Seems odd for a conservative state, run by DeSantis, huh? Unless that state is being targeted by the gun grabbers.

In the past decade we’ve seen LOTS OF MASS SHOOTINGS IN FLORIDA - the Parkland massacre, the Pulse Nightclub massacre and the Jacksonville airport massacre. What does this tell me? That somebody is engineering shootings in Florida ON PURPOSE for the gun grabbers. They want to take away the guns in America just like they did in the UK - because of a mass shooting at a grade school called Dunblane. If they can get Florida to fall - the rest of the nation will fall.

They slaughtered 16 kids at that grade school to get the parents to agree to turn over their weapons in the UK. This is their MO. They have done this all over the world and now they are trying to do it to America. I wrote about it in 2018.

https://realnewsnetwork9856.blogspot.com/2018/05/they-slaughtered-16-kindergarteners-in.html

This is how they do it - they murder lots of innocent people and even children (using patsies or MK ULTRA brainwashed shooters) and then blame it on the gun - in order to make you fear the gun more than you fear the Government. MK ULTRA is still alive and well and being used all over the world.

DO NOT BUY THE CON. I grieve for the victims and their families - the victims are REAL - but the perpetrators are EVIL demons who are trying to take away our guns - state by state - so we are left defenseless.

The original Second Amendment read:

“A well regulated militia, composed of the body of the People, being the best security of a free State, the right of the People to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”

In other words, our founders wanted us to be armed to the teeth!

That’s why the United States owns more guns per capita than any where in the world. That's what keeps us safe. That’s the real reason our enemies are afraid of us. Let’s keep it that way.

CIA, Mind Control & MKUltra: Part One Tierney's Real News · October 27, 2023 On October 25, 2023 a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine killed 18 people and injured 13. The alleged shooter, Robert Card, 40, was pictured with a “long gun.” The suspect was caught on camera (although the pictures look different from shot to shot) - went on the run - and the motive remains unclear. Details about his “ Read full story

UPDATE: Right before the latest "mass shooting" in Florida, Colorado signed a new gun control law which many believe is their plan for EVERY STATE IN AMERICA.

Colorado’s SB25-003 is Now LAW. Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 25-003 into law on April 10, 2025, cementing one of the most aggressive attacks on the Second Amendment in the nation’s history. This draconian measure imposes a suffocating ban on the sale and purchase of most semiautomatic firearms with detachable magazines—rifles, shotguns, and certain handguns that millions rely on for self-defense, hunting, and sport.

Far from the “common-sense safety” its sponsors claim, SB25-003 is a brazen attempt to transform a God-given right into a government-controlled privilege. The federal government must intervene now to strike down this unconstitutional overreach before it spreads like wildfire across the nation. Come and take it.SB25-003 is no mere tweak to existing gun laws—it’s a full-frontal assault on the Second Amendment’s clear command: “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

By requiring a state-issued permit, a 12-hour training course, and sheriff approval to purchase semiautomatic firearms with detachable magazines, Colorado has turned a fundamental freedom into a bureaucratic gauntlet.

While the law exempts shotguns, fixed-magazine firearms, and most recoil-operated handguns, it ensnares countless commonly used firearms, including those integral to self-defense and America’s hunting heritage. The bill also bans rapid-fire devices like bump stocks and binary triggers, further tightening the noose around lawful gun ownership.This isn’t about stopping crime—mass shooters and criminals don’t line up for permits. It’s about control.

Starting August 1, 2026, law-abiding Coloradans will face hurdles that criminals will simply ignore, leaving the vulnerable disarmed and the defiant criminalized. Colorado’s new law doesn’t just threaten its own citizens—it’s a blueprint for anti-gun zealots nationwide.

By signing SB25-003, Polis has handed a playbook to every state itching to erode the Second Amendment. If this stands, expect a domino effect: California, New York, and others will race to outdo Colorado’s restrictions, chipping away at our rights until they’re unrecognizable.

The law’s permitting system—overseen by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, of all agencies—creates a de facto gun registry, ripe for abuse. Sheriffs, already strapped for resources, are saddled with approving permits, with no clear funding to handle the load. The Second Amendment isn’t a suggestion—it’s a bulwark against tyranny. Yet Colorado’s legislature ignored overwhelming public outcry, with roughly 95% of testifiers at the March 11, 2025, House Judiciary Committee hearing opposing the bill. Polis, once a skeptic of outright bans, caved to pressure, signing a law that mocks the Constitution and the will of the people. If this isn’t a wake-up call for every American, nothing is.

With SB25-003 now law, the battle shifts to the federal stage. Congress and the courts must act swiftly to nullify this abomination before it takes root. The federal government has a duty to protect the constitutional rights of all Americans, no matter what state they call home. Recent Supreme Court rulings, like Bruen, affirm that the right to bear arms extends beyond the home and cannot be smothered by arbitrary restrictions. SB25-003’s permitting scheme is a textbook violation, ripe for a legal smackdown. Lawmakers in Washington must pass legislation to preempt state-level gun grabs like this one, reaffirming that no state can override the Second Amendment.

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit card here or you can send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.